ກຸ່ມຕາລີບານ ປະກາດວ່າ ຈະບໍ່ແກ້ແຄ້ນ ຕໍ່ຊາວອັຟການິສຖານ ທີ່ເຮັດວຽກໃຫ້ທະຫານຕ່າງປະເທດ

ກຸ່ມກະບົດຕາລິບານ ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ຊາວອັຟການິສຖານ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ເຮັດວຽກໃຫ້ ແກ່ທະຫານທີ່ພວມມີການຖອນອອກໄປ ຂອງສະຫະລັດ ແລະທະຫານອົງການ ເນໂຕ້ ຢູ່ໃນອັຟການິສຖານມາເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍປີນັ້ນ ຢ່າໄດ້ “ໂຕນໜີ” ຈາກປະເທດທີ່ປະສົບກັບໄພພິບັດຈາກສົງຄາມຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າຍ້ອນຢ້ານຖືກແກ້ແຄ້ນໂດຍ ກຸ່ມກະບົດ.

ການປະກາດຂອງກຸ່ມຕາລີບານໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ມີຂຶ້ນໃນຂະນະທີ່ພະນັກງານຊາວອັຟ

ການິສຖານຫຼາຍພັນຄົນ ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ແມ່ນເປັນນາຍພາສາ ເຮັດວຽກໃຫ້ ສະຫະລັດ ແລະ

ບັນດາປະເທດພັນທະມິດ ມາເປັນເວລາເກືອບສອງທົດສະວັດນັ້ນ ໃຫ້ຢູ່ໃນປະເທດ ຍ້ອນຢ້ານຈະມີການແກ້ແຄ້ນ ແລະຮີບຮ້ອນຂໍວີຊາມາຍັງສະຫະລັດ.



ກຸ່ມຕາລິບານໄດ້ກ່າວຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫຼງການ ສົ່ງໄປຫາພວກນັກຂ່າວ ແລະໄດ້ພິມເຜີຍແຜ່ຢູ່

ໜ້າເວັບໄຊທີ່ເປັນທາງການຂອງພວກເຂົາໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ວ່າ “ເອມິຣັດອິສລສາມ ຈະບໍ່

ໃຫ້ມີຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງສຳລັບເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແຕ່ຮ້ອງຂໍເຂົາເຈົ້າ ໃຫ້ກັບຄືນມາສູ່ຊີວິດທີ່ເປັນປົກ

ກະຕິຕາມເດີມແລະຖ້າຫາກເຂົາເຈົ້າມີຄວາມຊຳນານຢູ່ໃນວຽກງານໃດນຶ່ງ ທີ່ຈະຮັບໃຊ້

ປະເທດເຂົາເຈົ້າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະບໍ່ເປັນອັນ ຕະລາຍໃດໆ ສໍາລັບພາກສ່ວນຂອງພວກເຮົາ.”

ສະຫະລັດ ແລະບັນດາປະເທດພັນທະມິດ ຄາດວ່າ ຈະເສັດສິ້ນການຖອນທະ ຫານສ່ວນທີ່ເຫຼືອຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າອອກຈາກອັຟການິສຖານພາຍໃນວັນທີ 11 ກັນ ຍາຈະມາເຖິງນີ້. ວໍຊິງຕັນ ໄດ້ເຈລະຈາແລະຕົກລົງກັບກຸ່ມຕາລິບານໃນເດືອນ ກຸມພາ 2020 ເພື່ອສິ້ນສຸດໃນອັນທີ່ເປັນສົງຄາມທີ່ຍາວນານທີ່ສຸດໃນປະຫວັດ ສາດຂອງອາເມຣິກາ. ກອງທັບສະຫະລັດ ກ່າວໃນອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້ວ່າ ຕົນໄດສໍາ ເລັດເກືອບເຄິ່ງນຶ່ງໃນຂັ້ນຕອນການຖອນທະຫານແລ້ວ.

ຊາວອັຟການິສຖານປະມານ 18,000 ຄົນ ທີ່ກຳລັງລໍຖ້າ ການຂໍວີຊາຄົນເຂົ້າ ເມືອງພິເສດ

(SIV) ມາສະຫະລັດ ທ່າມກາງຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງຂອງລັດຖະບານ ປະທານາທິບໍດີໄບເດັນ

ທີ່ອາດຈະບໍ່ສາມາດດຳເນີນການໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າທັງໝົດທັນ ກັບເວລາ. ປະທານາທິບໍດີໄບ

ເດັນໄດ້ຕົກຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ຄວາມກົດດັນຢູ່ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຢູ່ ໃນປະເທດ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ເຄື່ອນໄຫວຢ່າງວ່ອງ

ໄວສໍາລັບຮັກສາຊີວິດຊາວອັຟການິສ ຖານ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ສ່ຽງຊີວິດເຂົາເຈົ້າ ເຮັດວຽກໃຫ້ກັບທະ

ຫານອາເມຣິກັນ.

ກຸ່ມຕາລິບານໄດ້ກ່າວຢ້ຳຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫຼງການວ່າ ຊາວອັຟການິສຖານຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ເຮັດວຽກໃຫ້

ກັບກອງກຳລັງ “ຍຶດຄອງ” ຂອງຕ່າງປະເທດນັ້ນ “ຖືກນຳພາໄປໃນທາງຜິດ” ແລະເຂົາເຈົ້າ

“ຄວນສະແດງຄວາມເສຍໃຈ” ຕໍ່ການກະທຳທີ່ຜ່ານມາຂອງ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ

ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ເພີ້ມຄວາມ “ຂາຍຊາດ” ຕ້ານອິສລາມ ແລະອັຟການິສຖານ.

ຖະແຫຼງການກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເຫັນເຂົາເຈົ້າເປັນສັດຕູ ເວລາເຂົາເຈົ້າຢືນຢູ່ ໂດຍກົງ ໃນຖັນແຖວຂອງສັດຕູພວກເຮົາ ແຕ່ວ່າເວລາເຂົາເຈົ້າ ອອກຈາກຖັນ ແຖວຂອງສັດຕູແລະເລືອກເອົາການຢູ່ແບບຊາວອັຟການິສຖານທຳມະດາສາມັນ ຢູ່ໃນປະເທດເຂົາເຈົ້ານັ້ນ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະບໍ່ປະເຊີນໜ້າກັບບັນຫາໃດໆ.”

The Taliban have urged Afghans who worked for departing U.S. and NATO militaries in Afghanistan over the years not to “desert” their war-ravaged nation for fear of retribution by the insurgent group.

Monday’s Taliban pledge comes as thousands of Afghans employed, mostly as interpreters, by the United States and allied countries during their almost two-decade long stay in the country fear insurgent retaliation and are eager to get visas to the U.S.



“The Islamic Emirate [the Taliban] will not perturb them but calls them to return to their normal lives and if they do have expertise in any field, to serve their country,” the Taliban said in a statement sent to journalists and published on the group’s official website Monday. “They shall not be in any danger on our part.”



The United States and allied nations are expected to completely pullout their remaining troops from Afghanistan by September 11. Washington negotiated an agreement with the Taliban in February 2020 to end what has been the longest American war in history.

The U.S. military said last week it had completed nearly half of the withdrawal process.



An estimated 18,000 Afghans are awaiting word on special immigrant visas (SIV) to the U.S. amid concerns President Joe Biden’s administration might not be able to process them all in time. Biden has come under increasing pressure at home to move quickly to save lives of Afghans who risked their lives working with the American military.



The Taliban asserted in the statement that Afghans who worked for the foreign “occupation” forces were “misled” and they “should show remorse” for their past actions, saying they amounted to “treason” against Islam and Afghanistan.



“We viewed them as our foes when they were directly standing in the ranks of our enemies, but when they abandon enemy ranks and opt to live as ordinary Afghans in their homeland, they will not face any issues,” the statement said.

