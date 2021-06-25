ກຸ່ມຕາລີບານ ໝັ້ນໃຈຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ແລະຂະຫຍາຍອິດທິພົນຂອງຕົນອອກໄປ ທົ່ວອັຟການິສຖານ

ການຖອນກຳລັງທະຫານສະຫະລັດ ອອກຈາກອັຟການິສຖານ ສຳເລັດໄປແລ້ວຫຼາຍກວ່າເຄິ່ງນຶ່ງ ຫາກແຕ່ປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ປະສົບກັບຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ກຸ່ມຕາລີບານຂະຫຍາຍອິດທິພົນຂອງພວກເຂົາອອກໄປ. ອັນນີ້ມີຂຶ້ນ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ ປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງອັຟການິສຖານ ຈະພົບປະກັບ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໃນທ້າຍອາທິດນີ້. ນັກຂ່າວຂອງວີໂອເອ ແຄໂຣ-ລິນ ປຣີຊູຕີ ລາຍງານ ມາຈາກທຳນຽບຂາວ ຊຶ່ງໄຊຈະເລີນສຸກ ຈະນຳລາຍລະ ອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ສຽງປືນດັງຂຶ້ນສາມາດໄດ້ຍິນຢູ່ຫ່າງໄກ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ກຸ່ມຕາລີບານ ບຸກເຂົ້າຄວບຄຸມແຂວງຄຸນດູສ ທາງພາກເໜືອຂອງອັຟການິສຖານ ໃກ້ກັບເຂດຊາຍແດນປະ ເທດຕາຈິກກິສຖານ.

ທ່ານອັບດູລ ຣາຮີມ ປະຊາຊົນໃນເມືອງຊາແຄວລ໌ (Zaa Khail) ຄົນນຶ່ງ ກ່າວໃນພາສາປາສໂຕ ວ່າ “ສະຖານະການ ໃນແຂວງຄຸນດູສ ແມ່ນຮ້າຍແຮງຫຼາຍ. ມັນບໍ່ປອດໄພ. ມີຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍ ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບຫຼາຍຄົນ ຢູ່ໃນໂຮງໝໍ.”

ກຸ່ມຕາລີບານເຄື່ອນກຳລັງເຂົ້າໄປ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ທະຫານສະຫະລັດ ຖອນອອກໄປຢູ່ນັ້ນ ໂດຍມີກຳນົດເສັ້ນຕາຍທີ່ແນ່ນອນ ໃນເດືອນກັນຍານີ້. ມາເຖິງເວລານີ້ ພວກກະບົດໄດ້ເຂົ້າຍຶດເອົາ 60 ຫົວເມືອງແລ້ວ.

ອັນນັ້ນ ເປັນຫົວຂໍ້ ໃນກອງປະຊຸມອະພິປາຍຂອງສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງ ສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ໃນວັນອັງຄານທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.

ທ່ານນາງເດໂບຣາ ລີອອນສ໌ ຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າພິເສດຂອງເລຂາທິການໃຫຍ່ສະຫະປະ ຊາຊາດ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຫົວເມືອງສ່ວນຫຼາຍທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກຍຶດນັ້ນ ແມ່ນຢູ່ອ້ອມແອ້ມເມືອງເອກຂອງແຂວງ ຊຶ່ງສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ກຸ່ມຕາລີບານພວມຕັ້ງກອງກຳລັງຂອງພວກເຂົາເພື່ອພະຍາຍາມເຂົ້າຍຶດເອົາເມືອງເອກຕ່າງໆເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ເມື່ອໃດທີ່ກອງກຳ ລັງຕ່າງຊາດ ຖອນອອກໄປຢ່າງຄົບຖ້ວນແລ້ວ.”

ໃນການໃຫ້ສຳພາດພິເສດກັບ ວີໂອເອ ໃນຄັ້ງນີ້ ຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຄົນທີນຶ່ງ ທ່ານອໍາຣູລາ ຊາເລ ກ່າວວ່າ ກຸ່ມຕາລີບານ ໄດ້ມີຄວາມໝັ້ນໃຈຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ໃນການຫາຍໜ້າໄປຂອງກອງກຳລັງສະຫະລັດ.

ທ່ານອໍາຣູລາ ຊາເລ ເວົ້າວ່າ “ພວກເຂົາມີຄວາມເຊື່ອໝັ້ນແບບປອມແປງນີ້ ທີ່ວ່າ ພວກເຂົາໄດ້ຜາບແພ້ພວກຊາວຕ່າງຊາດ ແລະມັນແມ່ນເລື້ອງການເອົາຊະນະກອງກຳລັງອັຟການິສຖານ.”

ສະນັ້ນ ສິ່ງກີດຂວາງສຳລັບສະຫະລັດ ແມ່ນການນຳເອົາກຸ່ມຕາລີບານເຂົ້າມາຮ່ວມ ໃນການເຈລະຈາສັນຕິພາບ. ອັນນັ້ນ ຈະຢູ່ໃນວາລະກອງປະຊຸມ ເມື່ອປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ພົບປະກັບປະທານາທິບໍດີອັຟການິສຖານ ທ່ານອາສຣາຟ ການີ ແລະປະທານສະພາສູງສຸດເພື່ອການປອງດອງຊາດ ທ່ານອັບດູລາ ອັບດູລາ……….ຊຶ່ງໂຄສົກທຳນຽບຂາວ ທ່ານນາງເຈັນ ຊາກີ ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເພິ່ນຈະປຶກສາຫາລືກັນ “ວິທີທີ່ພວກເຮົາສາມາດເຮັດວຽກຮ່ວມກັນ ເພື່ອຮັບປະກັນວ່າ ອັຟການິສຖານ ຈະບໍ່ກາຍເປັນບ່ອນຫລົບລີ້ອີກຢ່າງເດັດຂາດ ສຳລັບພວກກຸ່ມກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ ຜູ້ທີ່ເປັນໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ຕໍ່ດິນແດນບ້ານເກີດເມືອງນອນຂອງສະຫະລັດ. ວິທີທີ່ພວກເຮົາສາມາດເຮັດວຽກຮ່ວມກັນ ເພື່ອສືບຕໍ່ຈັດຕັ້ງປະຕິບັດການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳ ແລະການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອດ້ານອື່ນໆທີ່ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ໝັ້ນໝາຍທີ່ຈະເຮັດ.”

ອະດີດເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດສະຫະລັດ ປະຈຳອັຟການິສຖານ ທ່ານຣອນໂນລ ນູແມນ ກ່າວວ່າ ກອງປະຊຸມຂອງວັນສຸກນີ້ ແມ່ນ ເປັນສັນຍາລັກ ແຕ່ຍັງມີຫຼາຍກວ່ານັ້ນອີກ.

ທ່ານນູແມນ ກ່າວວ່າ ການເຊື້ອເຊີນນັ້ນ ແມ່ນສັນຍາລັກໃນຄວາມມຸ້ງໝັ້ນຂອງສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ຍັງຈະມີສ່ວນກ່ຽວຂ້ອງ ພົວພັນກັບອັຟການິສຖານຢູ່ຕໍ່ໄປ ແລະສືບຕໍ່ໃຫ້ການຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອອັຟການິສຖານ ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າ ກຳລັງທະຫານ ແມ່ນອອກໄປແລ້ວກໍຕາມ. ພ້ອມກັນນັ້ນ ທ່ານນູແມນ ເວົ້າວ່າ “ມັນເປັນເລື້ອງສຳຄັນທີ່ທັງ ດຣ. ອັບດູລາ ແລະປະທານາທິບໍດີ ການີ ເຂົ້າມາຮ່ວມກັນ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄຶດວ່າ ອັນນີ້ແມ່ນເລື້ອງທີ່ສຳຄັນຫຼາຍ ແລະເປັນສັນຍານທີ່ເຫັນໄດ້ຂອງຄວາມສາມັກຄີ ທີ່ວ່າ ຕ້ອງການຫຼາຍ ຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງກາບູລ.”

ສະຫະລັດ ພວມສະໜອງການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳຊຸດໃໝ່ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 266 ລ້ານໂດລາ ແກ່ອັຟການິສຖານ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຖອນຕົວອອກໄປຈາກສົງ ຄາມທີ່ຍາວນານທີ່ສຸດໃນປະຫວັດສາດຂອງສະຫະລັດ. ອີງຕາມອົງການສະຫະປະຊາດ ຊາວອັຟການິສຖານ 18 ລ້ານຄົນ ແມ່ນຢູ່ໃນສະພາບທີ່ຕ້ອງການຄວາມຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອ ແລະເກືອບ 5 ລ້ານຄົນ ແມ່ນເປັນຜູ້ອົບພະຍົບ ຢູ່ພາຍໃນປະເທດ.

The U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan is more than halfway finished, yet the country is plagued with violence as the Taliban extend their reach. This, as the Afghan president meets with U.S. President Joe Biden later this week. VOA's Carolyn Presutti reports from the White House.

Gunfire heard in the distance, as the Taliban take control in Afghanistan’s Northern Kunduz province near the border of Tajikistan.

(( Abdul Rahim, Zaa Khail resident)) ((translated from Pashto))

"The situation in Kunduz is very bad. It is insecure. There are so many wounded victims in the hospital.

The Taliban advances as U.S. troops leave, with a firm deadline of September. So far, the insurgents have overrun 60 districts.

That was the topic in Tuesday’s United Nations Security Council debate.

(Deborah Lyons, Special Representative of the Secretary-General)

“Most districts that have been taken surround provincial capitals, suggesting that the Taliban are positioning themselves to try and take these capitals once foreign forces are fully withdrawn.

In this exclusive interview with VOA, Afghanistan First Vice President Amrullah Saleh says the Taliban have gained confidence in the absence of U.S. forces.

(Amrullah Saleh, Afghan Vice President)

“They have this fake conviction that they have defeated the foreigners, and it’s a matter of defeating the Afghan forces.”

So, the hurdle for the U.S. is getting the Taliban to the peace table. That will be on the agenda when President Joe Biden meets Friday with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and the High Council for National Reconciliation Chairman Abdullah Abdullah.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki says they will discuss …

((Jen Psaki, White House Press Secretary))

“… how we can work together to ensure that Afghanistan never again becomes a safe haven for terrorist groups who pose a threat to the U.S. homeland. How we can work together to continue to implement the humanitarian assistance, other assistance that the United States remains committed to.”

Former U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan Ronald Neumann says Friday’s meeting is symbolic, but also more than that.

(Ronald Neumann, former US Ambassador to Afghanistan)

"The invitation is a symbol of the American determination to remain involved, engaged with Afghanistan and to continue helping Afghanistan, even though the troops are leaving. Also, it is important that both Dr. Abdullah and President Ghani are coming together. I think this is a very important and visible sign of unity that is very much needed in Kabul.”

The U.S. is providing more than $266 million in new humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan as it exits its longest war in U.S. history. According to the U.N.,18 million Afghanis are in need, and nearly 5 million are internally displaced.