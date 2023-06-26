ກຸ່ມຕາລີບານ ອ້າງວ່າ ພວກແມ່ຍິງອັຟການິສຖານ ໄດ້ຮັບຊີວິດທີ່ 'ສະບາຍ ແລະ ສົດໃສ'

ຜູ້ນຳສູງສຸດຂອງກຸ່ມຕາລີບານ ໄດ້ເປີດເຜີຍຂໍ້ຄວາມທີ່ອ້າງວ່າ ລັດຖະບານຂອງຕົນ ໄດ້ເອົາບາດກ້າວຕ່າງໆທີ່ຈຳເປັນ ເພື່ອການເຮັດໃຫ້ຊີວິດຂອງພວກແມ່ຍິງຂອງອັຟການິສຖານ ດີຂຶ້ນກວ່າເກົ່າ ຊຶ່ງພວກແມ່ຍິງທັງຫຼາຍ ໄດ້ຖືກຫ້າມບໍ່ໃຫ້ດຳລົງຊີວິດໃນ​ທີ່ສາທາລະນະ ແລະໃນວຽກງານ ແລະການສຶກສາຂອງພວກເດັກຍິງ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຖືກຈຳກັດຢ່າງໜັກໜ່ວງ ອີງຕາມອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ.

ຖະແຫລງການຈາກ ທ່ານຮີບາທູລລາ ອາຄຸນຊາດາ (Hibatullah Akhundzada) ກ່າວວ່າ ການເຄືອນໄຫວນີ້ ໄດ້ນຳອອກມາໃຊ້ເພື່ອເຮັດໃຫ້ພວກແມ່ຍິງ “ມີຊີວິດທີ່ ສະບາຍແລະສົດໃສ ອີງຕາມກົດຊາຣເຣຍຂອງສາສະໜາອິສລາມ.”

ກຸ່ມຕາລີບານ ໄດ້ວາງມາດຕະການຕ່າງໆທີ່ເຄັ່ງຄັດ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ໄດ້ຢຶດອຳນາ ດຢູ່ອັຟການິສຖານ ໃນເດືອນສິງຫາ 2021. ພວກເຂົາໄດ້ຫ້າມພວກແມ່ຍິງ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ໄປໃນສະຖານທີ່ສາທາລະນະຕ່າງໆ ເຊັ່ນວ່າ ສວນສາທາລະນະ ສະຖານທີ່ອອກກຳລັງກາຍ ແລະຫ້າມບໍ່ໃຫ້ມີການສຶກສາ ຫຼັງຈາກຊັ້ນປີທີຫົກ. ມາດຕະການທັງຫຼາຍນັ້ນ ໄດ້ກະຕຸ້ນໃຫ້ນານາຊາດເກີດຄວາມໂມໂຫຢ່າງຮຸນແຮງ.

The supreme leader of the Taliban has released a message claiming that his government has taken the necessary steps for the betterment of women's life in Afghanistan, where women are banned from public life and work and girls' education is severely curtailed.

The statement from Hibatullah Akhundzada says that moves have been made to provide women with "a comfortable and prosperous life according to the Islamic Shariah."

The Taliban have imposed harsh measures since seizing Afghanistan in August 2021. They have barred women from public spaces, like parks and gyms and banned education after the sixth grade. The measures have triggered a fierce international uproar.