ກໍາລັງຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພໃນອັຟການິສຖານ ໄດ້ເລີ້ມ “ປະຕິບັດງານກວດລ້າງຄັ້ງໃຫຍ່” ຕໍ່ກຳລັງຂອງພວກກະບົດ ຢູ່ໃນບາງເຂດຂອງແຂວງພານເຊີຣທີ່ມີຄວາມວຸ້ນວາຍໃນພາກເໜືອຂອງອັຟການິສຖານ ໂດຍໄດ້ສັງຫານເຂົາຫລາຍສິບຄົນ ແລະໄດ້ຈັບອີກຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ.
ຫົວໜ້າໂຄສົກຂອງຕາລິບານ ທ່ານຊາບິຮູລລາ ມູຈາຮີດ ກ່າວຕໍ່ ວີໂອເອ ໃນວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້ວ່າ ການປະຕິບັດງານດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພ ໄດ້ມີຂຶ້ນຢູ່ສາມເຂດຂອງແຂວງພູຜາດັ່ງກ່າວ ເພື່ອປ້ອງກັນບໍ່ໃຫ້ “ພວກກະບົດ” ທຳການຂົ່ມຂູ່ຕໍ່ຄວາມປອດໄພຕໍ່ສາລະນະຊົນ ຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ.
ທ່ານມູຮາຈິດ ກ່າວວ່າ “ການປະຕິບັດງານກວດລ້າງຢູ່ໃນເຂດເມືອງເຣກາ ດາຣາ ແລະອັຟຊາຣ ຂອງແຂວງພັນເຊີຣ ໄດ້ສັງຫານພວກກະບົດ 40 ຄົນ ຮວມທັງຜູ້ບັນຊາການສີ່ຄົນ ແລະຈັບໄດ້ຫລາຍກວ່າ 100 ຄົນ.
ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ການປະຕິບັດງານໄດ້ເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ໃນການຕອບໂຕ້ ຕໍ່ການກໍ່ຄວາມວຸ້ນວາຍຂອງພວກກະບົດ ໃນຕົ້ນຂອງອາທິດນີ້. “ກຳລັງຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພ ມູຈາຮາດິນ ໄດ້ຂັບໄລ່ເຂົາໄປສູ່ບ່ອນຫຼົບລີ້ໃນພູຜາ. ການປະຕິບັດງານໄດ້ ສະຫລຸບລົງ ໃນຕອນຄຳວານນີ້ ແລະການໂຈມຕີໄດ້ມິດງຽບລົງ ຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ.”
ບັນດາຜູ້ຕຳນິຕິຕຽນ ກ່າວວ່າ ການບຸກໂຈມຕີຕໍ່ຕ້ານພວກກະບົດສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ພວກຕາລິບານກຳລັງດິ້ນລົນ ເພື່ອຫາທາງຄວບຄຸມ ກຸ່ມແນວໂຮມຕໍ່ຕ້ານແຫ່ງຊາດ ຫລື NRF ທີ່ມີການກໍ່ກະບົດຮ້າຍແຮງຂຶ້ນຢູ່ໃນແຂວງພັນເຊີຣ ແລະບາງສ່ວນຂອງແຂວງແບກລານ ທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃກ້ຄຽງ ນັບແຕ່ໄດ້ເຂົ້າກຳອຳນາດຢູ່ໃນປະເທດທີ່ປະສົບໄພສົງຄາມດັ່ງກ່າວ ເມື່ອນຶ່ງປີກ່ອນ.
Taliban security forces in Afghanistan have launched a large-scale “clearance operation” against insurgent forces in parts of the turbulent northern Panjshir province, killing dozens of them and capturing many more.
Chief Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told VOA Wednesday that the security action was carried out in three districts of the mountainous province to prevent “rebels” from threatening public security there.
“The clearance operation in Rekha, Dara and Afshar of Panjshir killed 40 rebels, including four commanders, and captured more than 100 others,” Mujahid said.
He said the operation was launched in response to subversive acts by insurgents earlier in the week. “Mujahedeen (security forces) concluded late last night and fighting has died down there.”
Growing insurgency
Critics say the anti-rebel offensive indicates the Taliban are struggling to contain the National Resistance Front, or NRF, a growing insurgency in Panjshir and parts of neighboring Baghlan province since taking over the war-torn country a year ago.