ກໍາລັງ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ໃນ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ ໄດ້​ເລີ້ມ “ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານກວດ​ລ້າງ​ຄັ້ງ​ໃຫຍ່” ຕໍ່​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຂອງພວກ​ກະ​ບົດ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ບາງ​ເຂດຂອງ​ແຂວງ​ພານ​ເຊີຣ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ວຸ້​ນ​ວາຍ​ໃນ​ພາກ​ເໜືອ​ຂອງ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ ​ໂດຍ​ໄດ້ສັງ​ຫານ​ເຂົາຫລາຍ​ສິບ​ຄົນ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ຈັບ​ອີກຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງ.

​ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ໂຄ​ສົກ​ຂອງ​ຕາ​ລິ​ບານ ທ່ານ​ຊ​າ​ບິ​ຮູ​ລ​ລາ ມູ​ຈາ​ຮີດ ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່ ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ມື້​ນີ້​ວ່າ ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານດ້ານຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ ໄດ້​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນຢູ່​ສາມ​ເຂດຂອງ​ແຂວງ​ພູ​ຜາ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ​ເພື່ອ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ບໍ່​ໃຫ້ “ພວກ​ກະ​ບົດ” ​ທຳການ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ຕໍ່​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພຕໍ່​ສາລະ​ນະ​ຊົນ ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ນັ້ນ.

​ທ່ານ​ມູ​ຮາ​ຈິດ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານກວດ​ລ້າງ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ເຂດ​ເມືອງເຣ​ກາ ດາ​ຣາ ແລະ​ອັ​ຟ​ຊາ​ຣ ຂອງແຂວງພັນ​ເຊີ​ຣ ໄດ້​ສັງ​ຫານ​ພວກ​ກະ​ບົດ 40 ຄົນ ຮວມ​ທັງ​ຜູ້​ບັນ​ຊາ​ການ​ສີ່​ຄົນ ແລະ​ຈັບ​ໄດ້​ຫລາ​ຍກວ່າ 100 ຄົນ.

​ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານ​ໄດ້​ເລີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ ໃນ​ການ​ຕອບ​ໂຕ້​ ຕໍ່​ການ​ກໍ່​ຄວາມ​ວຸ້ນ​ວາຍ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ກະ​ບົດ ​ໃນຕົ້ນ​ຂອງ​ອາ​ທິດ​ນີ້. “​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ ມູ​ຈາ​ຮາ​ດິນ ໄດ້​ຂັບ​ໄລ່​ເຂົາ​ໄປ​ສູ່​ບ່ອນ​ຫຼົບ​ລີ້ໃນ​ພູ​ຜາ. ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານ​ໄດ້ ​ສະ​ຫລຸບ​ລົງ​ ໃນ​ຕອນ​ຄຳ​ວານ​ນີ້ ແລະ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ໄດ້​ມິດງຽ​ບ​ລົງ ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ນັ້ນ.”

ບັ​ນ​ດາ​ຜູ້ຕຳ​ນິ​ຕິ​ຕຽນ ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ການບຸກ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານພວກກະ​ບົດສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ພວກຕາ​ລິ​ບານ​ກຳ​ລັງດິ້ນ​ລົນ ເພື່ອ​ຫາ​ທາງ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ ກຸ່ມ​ແນວ​ໂຮມ​ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ ຫລື NRF ທີ່​ມີ​ການ​ກໍ່​ກະ​ບົດ​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງຂຶ້ນຢູ່​ໃນ​ແຂວງ​ພັນ​ເຊີ​ຣ ແລະ​ບາງສ່ວນ​ຂອງ​ແຂວງ​ແບກ​ລານ ທີ່​ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່​ໃກ້​ຄຽງ ນັບ​ແຕ່​ໄດ້ເຂົ້າ​ກຳ​ອຳ​ນາດຢູ່​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່​ປະ​ສົບ​ໄພສົງ​ຄາມ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ເມື່ອ​ນຶ່ງ​ປີ​ກ່ອນ.

Taliban security forces in Afghanistan have launched a large-scale “clearance operation” against insurgent forces in parts of the turbulent northern Panjshir province, killing dozens of them and capturing many more.

Chief Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told VOA Wednesday that the security action was carried out in three districts of the mountainous province to prevent “rebels” from threatening public security there.

“The clearance operation in Rekha, Dara and Afshar of Panjshir killed 40 rebels, including four commanders, and captured more than 100 others,” Mujahid said.

He said the operation was launched in response to subversive acts by insurgents earlier in the week. “Mujahedeen (security forces) concluded late last night and fighting has died down there.”

Growing insurgency

Critics say the anti-rebel offensive indicates the Taliban are struggling to contain the National Resistance Front, or NRF, a growing insurgency in Panjshir and parts of neighboring Baghlan province since taking over the war-torn country a year ago.