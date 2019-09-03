ກຸ່ມຕາລີບານ ໂຈມຕີ ນະຄອນຫຼວງ ກາບູລ ຂະນະທີ່ ສຫລ ໃກ້ຈະບັນລຸ ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ ສັນຕິພາບ

ກຸ່ມຕາລີບານ ໄດ້ອ້າງເອົາຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ ສຳລັບ ການວາງລະເບີດ ໃນນະຄອນ

ຫຼວງກາບູລ ເມື່ອຕອນແລງວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດຊົ່ວໂມງ ຫຼັງຈາກທີີ່ ນັກເຈລະຈາ

ຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ລົມສູ່ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຂອງອັຟການິສຖານ ທ່ານອາຊຣັຟ ການີ

ຟັງ ກ່ຽວກັບ “ລາຍລະອຽດທີ່ສຳຄັນໆ” ຂອງຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ ທີ່ຈະເຫັນໄດ້ວ່າ ທະຫານ

ອາເມຣິກັນ ຫຼາຍພັນຄົນ ຈະອອກໄປຈາກ ອັຟການິສຖານ.

ລະເບີດແຕກ ໃນບໍລິເວນເຂດຄຸ້ມສີຂຽວ ຊຶ່ງເປັນທີ່ຕັ້ງຂອງເຮືອນຊານ ອົງການສາກົນ

ຕ່າງໆ ແລະບ້ານພັກຫຼາຍຫຼັງ ນັ້ນ ໄດ້ສັງຫານ ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 16 ຄົນ ແລະ ອີກ​ 119 ຄົນ

ບາດເຈັບ ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງໂຄສົກ ລັດຖະບານອັຟການິສຖານ. ທ່ານເຟີຣອດຊ໌

ບາຊາຣີ (Feroz Bashari) ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຕຳຫຼວດ ໄດ້ຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອພວກຄົນຕ່າງປະເທດ

ຈຳນວນ 400 ຄົນ ອອກມາຈາກສະຖານທີ່ ແລະໄດ້ນຳສົ່ງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ໄປພັກຢູ່ບ່ອນ

ທີ່ປອດໄພ.

ກ່ອນໜ້ານີ້ ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເພິ່ນ ໄດ້ບັນລຸຮ່າງຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ

ແບບແຜນປະຕິບັດງານ ກັບກຸ່ມຕາລີບານ ທີ່ຈະຕ້ອງໃຫ້ພວກທະຫານອາເມຣິກັນ ອອກ

ໄປຈາກ 5 ຖານທັບຂອງທະຫານ ໃນອັຟການິສຖານ ພາຍໃນ 135 ວັນ ຂອງການລົງ

ນາມໃນເອກະສານດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້.

ຫົວໜ້ານັກເຈລະຈາຂອງສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານຊາລເມ ຄາລີຊາດ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄວາມເຫັນ ໃນ

ຂະນະທີ່ ກ່າວຖະແຫລງ ຕໍ່ໂທລະພາບເອກະຊົນ ຊ່ອງ TOLOnews ທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດ ໃນ

ປະເທດ ຢູ່ນັ້ນ. ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ທະຫານ 5,000 ຄົນ ຈະຖືກຖອນອອກຈາກ ຖານທັບ

ຕ່າງໆ. ໃນປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ມີທະຫານສະຫະລັດ ຈຳນວນ 14,000 ຄົນ ປະຈຳການຢູ່ໃນ

ອັຟການິສຖານ ແລະ ມີ ຖານທັບ 7 ແຫ່ງ ທີ່ຮູ້ຈັກກັນວ່າ ດຳເນີນການໂດຍສະຫະລັດ

ຢູ່ໃນອັຟການິສຖານ.

ທ່ານຄາລີຊາດ ໄດ້ເນັ້ນໜັກວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ບັນລຸຂໍ້ຕົກລົງໃນຫຼັກການ ແຕ່ມັນກໍຍັງ

ບໍ່ສຳເລັດເທື່ອ ຈົນກວ່າວ່າ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ຮັບຮອງເອົາມັນ.”

ທ່ານໄດ້ອະທິບາາຍ ວ່າ ວໍຊິງຕັນ ໄດ້ເຊົ່າຖານທັບທັງຫຼາຍ ຈາກລັດຖະບານ

ອັຟການິສຖານ ແລະຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ ກໍຈະຫລຸດລົງຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ ໃນພື້ນທີ່ຕ່າງໆ

ຈາກບ່ອນທີ່ທະຫານອາເມຣິກັນ ຖອນອອກໄປນັ້ນ.

ໃນຂັ້ນທຳອິດ ທ່ານຄາລີຊາດ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ ກາບູລ ແລະແຂວງປາຣວາ ທີ່ຢູ່ໃກ້ຄຽງ

ຊຶ່ງເປັນບ່ອນທີ່ຕັ້ງຂອງ ຖານທັບອາກາດ ບາກຣຳ (Bagram) ທີ່ສະຫະລັດດຳເນີນ

ການຢູ່ນັ້ນ ຈະໄດ້ເຫັນການຫລຸດຜ່ອນລົງຂອງຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ. ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຂໍ້

ຄວາມຂອງຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ ຈະບໍ່ຖືກເປີດເຜີຍ ຈົນກວ່າວ່າ ທ່ານທຣຳ ຕັດສິນໃຈ ຕໍ່ສະຕາກຳ

ຂອງມັນ ເສຍກ່ອນ.

ທ່ານຄາລີຊາດ ໄດ້ກ່າວອີກວ່າ ການປຶກສາຫາລື ແມ່ນຍັງມີຢູ່ຕໍ່ເນື່ອງ ລະຫວ່າງ

ສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ພວກນັກເຈລະຈາຂອງກຸ່ມຕາລີບານ ກ່ຽວກັບວ່າ ບ່ອນໃດ ແລະ

ໃນເວລາໃດ ທີ່ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງສັນຕິພາບ ຈະໄດ້ຖືກລົງນາມ. ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຖ້າກຸ່ມກະບົດ

ພະຍາຍາມຈະກັບຄືນໄປກຳອຳນາດ ໂດຍຜ່ານການໃຊ້ກຳລັງທະຫານ ພາຍຫຼັງຂໍ້

ຕົກລົງສັນຕິພາບ ກັບອັຟການິສຖານ ມັນກໍຈະເປັນການຮັບເອົາບໍ່ໄດ້ ແລະ ຈະເປັນ

“ເສັ້ນແດງ” ສຳລັບ ສະຫະລັດ.

ທ່ານຄາລີຊາດ ລົມສູ່ທ່ານການີ ຟັງກ່ຽວກັບລາຍລະອຽດຂອງຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ ແຕ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ມອບ

ເອກະສານສຳເນົາຂອງຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ ໃຫ້ແກ່ທ່ານ ຊຶ່ງອາດນຳມາ ການສິ້ນສຸດ ໃນການ

ແຊກແຊງ ຂອງທະຫານອາເມຣິກາ ຢູ່ຕ່າງປະເທດທີ່ຍາວນານທີ່ສຸດ.

ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ຕື່ມ ເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ

The Taliban claimed responsibility for an explosion in Kabul late Monday, just hours after a U.S. negotiator shared with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani "key details" of a deal that would see thousands of American troops leaving Afghanistan.



The blast in the Green Village compound, which houses international organizations and guesthouses, killed at least 16 people and wounded 119 others, said an Afghan government spokesman. Feroz Bashari said police rescued 400 foreign nationals from the complex and transferred them to a safe place.

Earlier, U.S. officials said they had reached a draft framework agreement with the Taliban that will require American troops to vacate five military bases in Afghanistan within 135 days of the signing of the document.

U.S. chief negotiator Zalmay Khalilzad made the comment while speaking to the largest private Afghan television channel TOLOnews. He said that 5,000 troops will withdraw from the bases. Currently, 14,000 U.S. troops are deployed to Afghanistan and there are seven known U.S.-run bases in the country.

"We have reached an agreement in principle but it is not final until the president of the United States approves it," Khalilzad stressed.

He explained that Washington rented the bases from the Afghan government and violence will significantly reduce in areas from where the American troops withdraw.

In the first stage, Khalilzad added, Kabul and the neighboring Parwan province, where the U.S.-run Bagram military airfield is located, will see a reduction in violence. He said the text of the agreement will not be made public until Trump decides its fate.

Khalilzad said discussions are still under way between U.S. and Taliban negotiators about where and when the peace deal will be signed.He said that if the insurgent group attempted to return to power through military means in the post-peace deal Afghanistan it will be unacceptable and a "red line"or the U.S."



Khalilzad shared details of the deal with Ghani but did not hand him a copy of the document that could bring an end to America's longest military intervention abroad.