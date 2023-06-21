ກຳປັ່ນບັນທຸກເຮືອບິນ ຈີນ ກຸ່ມນຶ່ງ ທີ່ນຳພາໂດຍກຳປັ່ນ ຊານຕົງ ໄດ້ເດີນທາງຜ່ານຊ່ອງແຄບ ໄຕ້ຫວັນ ທີ່ລະອຽດອ່ອນ ໃນວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້, ກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດຂອງ ໄຕ້ຫວັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວ, ທ່າມກາງຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງທາງທະຫານທີ່ສູງຂຶ້ນໃນເກາະທີ່ ປັກກິ່ງ ອ້າງວ່າເປັນດິນແດນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.
ກະຊວງນັ້ນໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ກຳປັ່ນ ຊານຕົງ, ທີ່ໄດ້ປະຈຳການໃນປີ 2019, ໄດ້ແລ່ນໄປທາງທິດໃຕ້ຜ່ານພາກຕາເວັນຕົກຂອງຊ່ອງແຄບດັ່ງກ່າວ, ແລະ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ສົ່ງ “ກຳລັງຄວາມເໝາະສົມ” ອອກໄປ ເພື່ອຕິດຕາມກິດຈະກຳຕ່າງໆ ຂອງ ຈີນ.
ກຳປັ່ນບັນທຸກເຮືອບິນທີ່ໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໃນການຊ້ອມລົບ ຈີນ ອ້ອມ ໄຕ້ຫວັນ ໃນເດືອນເມສາທີ່ຜ່ານມານັ້ນ, ໄດ້ປະຕິບັດການໃນພາກຕາເວັນຕົກຂອງມະຫາສະໝຸດປາຊີຟິກ. ໃນເດືອນມີນາປີກາຍນີ້, ມັນໄດ້ເດີນທາງຜ່ານຊ່ອງແຄບ ໄຕ້ຫວັນ, ພຽງບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດຊົ່ວໂມງກ່ອນເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ຈີນ ແລະ ສະຫະລັດ ມີກຳນົດທີ່ຈະທຳການເຈລະຈາ.
ຈີນ, ເຊິ່ງບໍ່ເຄີຍຍອມຮັບການໃຊ້ກຳລັງເພື່ອນຳເອົາ ໄຕ້ຫວັນ ມາຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ການຄວບຄຸມຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ, ໄດ້ຂະຫຍາຍກິດຈະກຳທາງທະຫານໃກ້ກັບເກາະທີ່ຖືກປົກຄອງຢ່າງເປັນປະຊາທິປະໄຕນັ້ນ ເພື່ອບັງຄັບໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າຮັບເອົາອຳນາດອະທິປະໄຕຂອງ ຈີນ.
ໄຕ້ຫວັນ ໄດ້ຄັດຄ້ານການອ້າງເອົາອຳນາດອະທິປະໄຕຂອງ ປັກກິ່ງ ແລະ ປະຕິຍານວ່າ ຈະປ້ອງກັນໂຕ ຖ້າຖືກໂຈມຕີ.
A Chinese aircraft carrier group led by the vessel Shandong sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait on Wednesday, Taiwan's defense ministry said, amid heightened military tension over the island Beijing claims as its own territory.
The ministry said the Shandong, commissioned in 2019, had sailed in a southerly direction through the western part of the strait, and it had dispatched "appropriate forces" to monitor the Chinese activities.
The aircraft carrier participated in Chinese military drills around Taiwan in April, operating in the western Pacific. In March last year, it sailed through the Taiwan Strait, just hours before the leaders of China and the U.S. were due to talk.
China, which has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control, has stepped up military activities near the democratically governed island to force it to accept Chinese sovereignty.
Taiwan strongly disputes Beijing's sovereignty claims and vows to defend itself if attacked.