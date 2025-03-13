ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໄຕ້ຫວັນ ທ່ານ ລາຍ ຈິງ ເຕ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ວ່າ ຈີນ ໄດ້ຂະຫຍາຍອິດທິພົນ ແລະ ແຊກຊຶມເຂົ້າສູ່ເກາະປະຊາທິປະໄຕແຫ່ງນີ້ ຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ພ້ອມທັງໃຫ້ຄຳໝັ້ນວ່າຈະໃຊ້ມາດຕະການເພື່ອຮັບມືກັບຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຂອງ ປັກກິ່ງ ໃນການ “ດູດຊຶມ” ໄຕ້ຫວັນ.
ໄຕ້ຫວັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວຫາ ຈີນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການເພີ່ມການຊ້ອມລົບ, ວາງມາດຕະການລົງໂທດດ້ານການຄ້າ ແລະ ຄອບງຳການໂຄສະນາຕ່າງໆຕໍ່ເກາະດັ່ງກ່າວໃນບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ເພື່ອບັງຄັບໃຫ້ເກາະນັ້ນຍອມຮັບເອົາການອ້າງເອົາອຳນາດອະທິປະໄຕຂອງ ຈີນ.
ໃນການກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວ ຫຼັງຈາກຈັດກອງປະຊຸມກັບບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອາວຸໂສດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງ, ທ່ານ ລາຍ ກ່າວວ່າ ປັກກິ່ງ ໄດ້ໃຊ້ປະຊາທິປະໄຕຂອງ ໄຕ້ຫວັນ ເພື່ອ “ດູດຊຶມ” ສະມາຊິກຫຼາກຫຼາຍຂອງສັງຄົມ, ລວມທັງກຸ່ມ ອາຊະຍາກອນ, ບຸກຄົນທີ່ມີຊື່ສຽງໃນສື່ມວນຊົນ ຕະຫຼອດເຖິງເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ທະຫານ ແລະ ຕຳຫຼວດທັງໃນປັດຈຸບັນ ແລະ ອະດີດ.
ທ່ານ ລາຍ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນກອງປະຊຸມຖະແຫຼງຂ່າວທີ່ອອກອາກາດສົດຈາກຫ້ອງການປະທານາທິບໍດີວ່າ “ພວກເຂົາ (ຈີນ) ກຳລັງດຳເນີນກິດຈະກຳຕ່າງໆເຊັ່ນການແບ່ງແຍກ, ທຳລາຍລ້າງ ແລະ ການໂຄ່ນລົ້ມຈາກພາຍໃນພວກເຮົາ.”
ຫ້ອງການກິດຈະການໄຕ້ຫວັນຂອງ ຈີນ ບໍ່ໄດ້ຕອບຕໍ່ການຂໍຄຳເຫັນໃນທັນທີ.
ໃນການອ້າງເຖິງຂໍ້ມູນລັດຖະບານ, ທ່ານ ລາຍ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ 64 ຄົນຖືກຕັ້ງຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາສຳລັບການສອດແນມຂອງ ຈີນ ເມື່ອປີກາຍນີ້, ເຊິ່ງຫຼາຍກວ່າສາມເທົ່າໃນປີ 2021. ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າສ່ວນຫຼາຍແມ່ນເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ທະຫານທັງອະດີດ ແລະ ປັດຈຸບັນ.
ທ່ານລາຍກ່າວວ່າ “ຫຼາຍຄົນເປັນຫ່ວງວ່າປະເທດຂອງພວກເຮົາ, ເສລີພາບທີ່ໄດ້ມາຢ່າງອິດເມື່ອຍ ແລະ ປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ແລະ ຄວາມຈະເລີນຮັ່ງມີຈະສູນເສຍໄປ, ເທື່ອລະໜ້ອຍ, ຍ້ອນການໂຄສະນາເພື່ອອິດທິພົນ ແລະ ການຄອບງຳທີ່ວ່ານີ້.”
ດ້ວຍຄວາມພະຍາຍາມດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ ທ່ານ ລາຍ ກ່າວວ່າ ຈີນໄດ້ຈັດຕັ້ງສິ່ງທີ່ກົດໝາຍຕໍ່ຕ້ານການແຊກຊຶມຂອງ ໄຕ້ຫວັນ ກຳນົດໃຫ້ເປັນ “ກອງກຳລັງຕ່າງຊາດທີ່ເປັນສັດຕູ.”
ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີໄດ້ສະເໜີມາດຕະການທາງກົດໝາຍ ແລະ ເສດຖະກິດ 17 ປະການ, ລວມມີການກວດສອບຢ່າງເຂັ້ມງວດ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການຂໍສະມັກຢ້ຽມຢາມ ຫຼື ອາໄສຢູ່ໂດຍຄົນ ຈີນ ແລະ ຂໍ້ສະເໜີເພື່ອສືບຕໍ່ການດຳເນີນງານຂອງສານທະຫານ.
