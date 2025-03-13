ປະ​ທານ​າ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ ທ່ານ ລາຍ ຈິງ ເຕ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ມື້ນີ້​ວ່າ ຈີນ ໄດ້ຂະ​ຫຍາຍ​ອິ​ດ​ທິ​ພົນ ແລະ ແຊກ​ຊຶມ​ເຂົ້າ​ສູ່​ເກາະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ​ແຫ່ງນີ້ ຫຼາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ ພ້ອມ​ທັງ​ໃຫ້​ຄຳ​ໝັ້ນ​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ໃຊ້​ມາດ​ຕະ​ການ​ເພື່ອ​ຮັບ​ມື​ກັບ​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ຂອງ ປັກ​ກິ່ງ ໃນ​ການ “ດູດ​ຊຶມ” ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ.

ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຫາ ຈີນ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ເພີ່ມ​ການ​ຊ້ອມ​ລົບ, ວາງ​ມາດ​ຕະ​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ຄ້າ ແລະ ຄອບງຳ​ການ​ໂຄ​ສະ​ນາ​ຕ່າງໆ​ຕໍ່​ເກາະ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ບໍ່​ເທົ່າ​ໃດ​ປີ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ເພື່ອ​ບັງ​ຄັບ​ໃຫ້​ເກາະ​ນັ້ນ​ຍອມ​ຮັບ​ເອົາ​ການ​ອ້າງ​ເອົາ​ອຳ​ນາດ​ອະ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ​ຂອງ ຈີນ.

ໃນ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ຈັດ​ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ກັບ​ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ອາ​ວຸ​ໂສ​ດ້ານ​ຄວາ​ມ​ໝັ້ນ​ຄົງ, ທ່ານ ລາຍ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ປັກ​ກິ່ງ ໄດ້​ໃຊ້​ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ​ຂອງ ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ ເພື່ອ “ດູ​ດ​ຊຶມ​” ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກຫຼາກຫຼາຍ​ຂອງ​ສັງ​ຄົມ, ລວມ​ທັງກຸ່ມ ອາ​ຊະ​ຍາ​ກອນ, ບຸກ​ຄົນ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຊື່​ສຽງ​ໃນ​ສື່ມວນ​ຊົນ ຕະຫຼອ​ດ​ເຖິງ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ທະ​ຫານ ແລະ ຕຳຫຼວດ​ທັງ​ໃນ​ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ ແລະ ອະ​ດີດ.

ທ່ານ ລາຍ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ຖ​ະ​ແຫຼງຂ່າວທີ່​ອອກ​ອາ​ກາດ​ສົດ​ຈາກ​ຫ້ອງ​ການ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຂົາ (ຈີນ) ກຳ​ລັງ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ກິດ​ຈະ​ກຳ​ຕ່າງໆ​ເຊັ່ນ​ການ​ແບ່ງ​ແຍກ, ທຳ​ລາຍ​ລ້າງ ແລະ ການ​ໂຄ່ນ​ລົ້ມ​ຈາກ​ພາຍ​ໃນ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ.”

ຫ້ອງ​ການ​ກິດ​ຈະ​ການ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນຂອງ ຈີນ ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຕອບ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ຂໍ​ຄຳ​ເຫັນ​ໃນ​ທັນ​ທີ.

ໃນ​ການ​ອ້າງ​ເຖິງ​ຂໍ້​ມູນ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ, ທ່ານ ລາຍ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ 64 ຄົນ​ຖືກ​ຕັ້ງ​ຂໍ້ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ສອດ​ແນມຂອງ ຈີນ ເມື່ອ​ປີ​ກາຍນີ້, ເຊິ່ງຫຼາຍກວ່າ​ສາມ​ເທົ່າ​ໃນ​ປີ 2021. ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າສ່ວນຫຼາຍ​ແມ່ນ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ທະ​ຫານ​ທັງ​ອະ​ດີດ ແລະ ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ.

ທ່ານ​ລາຍ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຫຼາຍ​ຄົນ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງວ່າ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ, ເສ​ລີ​ພາບ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ມາ​ຢ່າງ​ອິດ​ເມື່ອຍ ແລະ ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ ແລະ ຄວາມ​ຈະ​ເລີນ​ຮັ່ງ​ມີ​ຈະ​ສູນ​ເສຍ​ໄປ, ເທື່ອ​ລະ​ໜ້ອຍ, ຍ້ອນ​ການ​ໂຄ​ສະ​ນາ​ເພື່ອ​ອິດ​ທິ​ພົນ ແລະ ການ​ຄອບ​ງຳ​ທີ່​ວ່ານີ້.”

ດ້ວຍ​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ດັ່​ງ​ກ່າວນີ້ ທ່ານ ລາຍ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຈີນ​ໄດ້​ຈັດ​ຕັ້ງ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ​ການ​ແຊກ​ຊຶມ​ຂອງ ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ ກຳ​ນົດ​ໃຫ້​ເປັນ “ກອງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຕ່າງ​ຊາດ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ສັດ​ຕູ.”

ທ່ານ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ໄດ້​ສະ​ເໜີ​ມາດ​ຕະ​ການ​ທາງ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ ແລະ​ ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ 17 ປະ​ການ, ລວມ​ມີ​ການກວດ​ສອບ​ຢ່າງ​ເຂັ້ມ​ງວດ​ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ຂໍ​ສະ​ມັກ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ ຫຼື ອາ​ໄສ​ຢູ່​ໂດຍ​ຄົນ ຈີນ ແລະ ຂໍ້​ສະ​ເໜີ​ເພື່ອ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ສານ​ທະ​ຫານ.

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te said on Thursday China has deepened its influence campaigns and infiltration against the democratic island, pledging measures to tackle Beijing's efforts to "absorb" Taiwan.

Taiwan has accused China of stepping up military drills, trade sanctions and influence campaigns against the island in recent years to force the island to accept Chinese sovereignty claims.

Speaking to reporters after holding a meeting with senior security officials, Lai said Beijing had used Taiwan's democracy to "absorb" various members of society, including organized crime groups, media personalities, and current and former military and police officers.

"They (China) are carrying out activities such as division, destruction, and subversion from within us," Lai told a press briefing broadcast live from the presidential office.

China's Taiwan Affairs Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Citing government data, Lai said 64 people were charged for Chinese espionage last year, three times more than in 2021. He said the majority of them were current or former military officials.

"Many are worried that our country, hard-earned freedom and democracy and prosperity will be lost, bit by bit, due to these influence campaigns and manipulation," Lai said.

By making these efforts, Lai said China constituted what Taiwan's Anti-Infiltration Act defined as "foreign hostile forces."

The president proposed 17 legal and economic countermeasures, including the strict review of Taiwan visits or residency applications by Chinese citizens, and proposals to resume the work of the military court.