ການບຸກລຸກຂອງຣັດເຊຍຕໍ່ຢູເຄຣນ ໄດ້ພາ​ໃຫ້​ມີການທົບທວນຄວາມສົນໃຈຄືນໃໝ່

ວ່າ ປະຊາຊົນພົນລະເຮືອນ​ຊາວໄຕ້ຫວັນ ​ຄວນຈະຕຽມພ້ອມ​ຫຼື​ບໍ່ເພື່ອປ້ອງກັນ​ປະ

​ເທດເກາະ​ດອນ​ທີ່​ເປັນປະຊາທິປະໄຕ​ແຫ່ງນີ້ ຖ້າຫາກວ່າປະ​ເທດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວປະເຊີນ

ໜ້າກໍາລັງ​ຮຸກຮານຈາກຈີນ.

ໄຕ້ຫວັນມີຄວາມສຳພັນທີ່ສະ​ຫລັບສັບຊ້ອນກັບກອງທັບຂອງຕົນ ແລະການ​ເກນ​ທະ

​ຫານ ເນື່ອງຈາກໄດ້​ມີການພົວພັນ ໃນ​ຖາ​ນະ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ໃຊ້​ກົດ​ໄອ​ຍະ​ການ​ເສິກ ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ

ສີ່ທົດສະວັດ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດເກາະດອນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ທີ່ໄດ້ສິ້ນສຸດລົງໃນປີ 1987.

ນັບແຕ່ໄດ້ເຂົ້າກຳຕຳແໜ່ງໃນປີ 2016 ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສາຍ ອິງ-ເຫວິນ ໄດ້ ເພັ່ງ​ເລັງ

​ໃສ່ການປັບປຸງພາບພົດແລະກຽດສັກສີຂອງກອງທັບ. ທ່ານນາງຍັງໄດ້ເຮັດການປ້ອງ

ກັນປະເທດເປັນຈຸດເນັ້ນໜັກທີ່ສຳຄັນຂອງລັດຖະບານທ່ານນາງ ດ້ວຍການທົບທວນ

ໃນ​ດ້ານ​ນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ທະ​ຫານກອງ​ໜຸນ ແລະ​ການປັບປຸງຄຸນນະພາບຂອງພວກ

​ທະ​ຫານອາ​ຊີບ.

ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ຜູ້ຊາຍໄຕ້ຫວັນ ຖືກ​ບັງ​ຄັບ​ ໃຫ້​ເຂົ້າຮັບໃຊ້ຢູ່ໃນກອງທັບ ຮຽນຮູ້ພື້ນຖານ

ຄວາມຊຳນິຊຳນານດ້ານປ້ອງກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ ດ້ວຍການແນໃສ່ເພື່ອໃຫ້ສາມາດຊ່ວຍ

ທະຫານອາຊີບຂອງໄຕ້ຫວັນ ໃນ​ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ທີ່ເກີດສົງຄາມ. ລັດຖະບານໄດ້​ຄ່ອຍໆ

ຫລຸດຜ່ອນການຮັບໃຊ້​ຢູ່ກອງທັບ ລົງຈາກສອງປີ ມາ​ເປັນສີ່ເດືອນ ນັບແຕ່ຊຸມປີ

1990 ​ເປັນ​ຕົ້ນ​ມາ ແຕ່ວ່າກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ການ ເຝິກແອບ

ໄລຍະດັ່ງກ່າວອາດຈະບໍ່ພຽງພໍ.

ພວກແມ່ຍິງບໍ່ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ບັງ​ຄັບໃຫ້ໄປຮັບການເຝິກແອບ​ແບບ​ດຽວກັນ ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າ

ປະມານ 15 ເປີເຊັນ ຂອງພວກ​ທະ​ຫານ​ອາ​ຊີບ​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດເກາະດອນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ແມ່ນ

ພວກແມ່ຍິງ.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has brought renewed attention to whether Taiwan’s civilian population would be ready to defend the island democracy if it ever faced an invading force from China.

Taiwan has a complicated relationship with its military and conscription, due to its lingering associations as enforcers during the island’s four-decade martial law era that ended in 1987.

Since taking office in 2016, Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen has focused heavily on improving the image and prestige of the military. She has also made defense a key focus of her administration, with policies of reviewing reserves and improving the quality of the professional military.

Most Taiwanese men are required to complete military service, learning basic defense skills with the aim of being able to assist Taiwan’s professional military in the event of a war. The government has gradually reduced its military service requirement from two years to four months since the 1990s, but the Ministry of Defense has said that such a short training period may not be enough.

Women are not required to undergo the same training, although about 15% of the islands professional military is female.