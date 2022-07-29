ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີສະຫະ​ລັດ ​ທ່ານ​ໂຈ​ໄບ​ເດັນ ແລະ​ປະ​ທານ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຈີນ ທ່ານສີ ຈິ້ນ​ຜິງ (Xi Jinping) ໄດ້​ໂອ້​ລົມ​ ກັນ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາຍືດ​ຍາວ​ໃນ​ຕອນ​ເຊົ້າ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້ ທ່າມ​ກາງ​ຄວາມ​ເຄັ່ງ​ຕຶງ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບການ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ໄປ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນຂອງ​ປະ​ທານ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ແນນ​ຊີ ເພໂລ​ຊີ (Nancy Peloci) ຊຶ່ງ​ໂຄ​ສົກກະ​ຊວງ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຈີນ ທ່ານ​ຊາວ ລີ​ຈຽນ (Zhao Lijian) ໄດ້​ເຕືອນວ່າຈະ​ປະ​ສົບ​ກັບ “ມາດ​ຕະ​ການ​ບັງ​ຄັບ​ທີ່​ເຂັ້ມ​ແຂງ.”

​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ອະ​ວຸ​ໂສ​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ ກ່າວຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ ​ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ນັ້ນ​ວ່າ ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ທັງ​ສອງ​ຍັງ​ໄດ້ “ສົນ​ທະ​ນາ​ເຖິງ​ຄຸນ​ຄ່າຂອງ​ການພົບ​ປະ​ແບບໜ້າ​ຕໍ່​ໜ້າ ແລະ​ເຫັນ​ພ້ອມ ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ໃຫ້​ທີມ​ງານຂອງ​ເຈົາ​ເຈົ້າຕິດ​ຕາມເບິ່ງ ເພື່ອ​ຊອກ​ຫາ​ກຳ​ນົດ ​ເວລ​າທີ່​ເຫັນ​ພ້ອມນຳ​ກັນ ເພື່ອ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ການ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ.”

​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສອງ​ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງການ​ໂອ້​ລົມ​ທາງ​ໂທ​ລະ​ສັບ ທີ່ລາຍ​ງານ​ອອກ​ມາ ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ປ່ຽນ ແປງນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ​ຕໍ່​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ ໂດຍ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ຄັດ​ຄ້ານ​ຢ່າງ​ແຮງ​ ຕໍ່ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ຕຳ​ລຳ​ພັງ​ຝ່າຍ​ດຽວ ເພື່ອ​ປ່ຽນສະຖາ​ນະ​ພາບ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ​ ຫລື​ບ່ອນ​ທຳ​ລາຍ​ສັນ​ຕິ​ພາບ ແລະ​ສະ​ຖຽນ​ລະ​ພາບ ​ຂ້າມຊ່ອງ​ແຄບ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ.”

ນີ້ແມ່ນ​ການ​ໂທ​ລະ​ສັບ​ເທື່ອ​ທີ​ຫ້າ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ນຳທັງ​ສອງ ​ນັບ​ແຕ່​ທ່ານ​ໄບ​ເດັນ ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າ​ຮັບ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ ​ໃນ​ປີ 2021.”

ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ວິ​ເຄາະ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ຜູ້​ນຳໂລກສອງ​ຄົນທີ່​ມີ​ອິດ​ທິ​ພົນ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ໃນ​ໂລກ ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ສະ​ຖາ​ນະ​ການ​ຕ່າງໆ​ໄວ້​ຢູ່​ບ່ອນ​ດຽວ​ກັນ ​ກັບ​ທີ່​ມີ​ມາໃນ​ເມື່ອກ່ອນ​.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ອາ​ນິ​ຕາ ແຄ​ລ​ລັອກ (Anita Kellog) ສາດ​ສະ​ດາ​ຈານ​ຢູ່​ສະ​ຖາ​ບັນ​ນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ທີ່​ມະ​ຫາ ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ ຈອນ ຮັອ​ຟ​ກິ​ນສ໌ (John Hopkins University) ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ບໍ່​ເປັນ​ຈັ່ງໂຊກ​ບໍ່​ດີ ມັນ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ເຮັ​ດ​ໃຫ້​ສິ່ງ​ຕ່າງໆ​ ມີ​ການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ຢ່າງ​ຫຼວງ​ຫຼາຍ​ແຕ່​ຢ່າງ. ມັນ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຫລຸດ​ຜ່ອນ​ຄວາມ​ເຄັ່ງ​ຕືງ ຊຶ່ງ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ລະ​ດັບ​ສູງ​ສຸດ​ເປັນປະ​ຫວັດ​ການ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ສອງ​ປະ​ເທດ. ​ແລະ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ເຊື່ອ​ວ່າ ​ທ່າ​ທີ​ຕ່າງໆ​ແມ່ນ​ຍັງ​ຢູ່​ຄື​ເກົ່າ.”

​ການ​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ຂອງ​ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໄປ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ ທີ່ມອງເຫັນ​ໂດຍ​ປັກ​ກິ່ງວ່າ ເປັນ​ການ​ຂັດ​ ແຍ້ງ​ຕໍ່​ນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍ “ຈີນ​ດຽວ” ຂອງວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ ທີ່​ຮັບ​ຮູ້​ປັກ​ກິ່ງວ່າ ​ເປັນ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຈີນ. ປັກ​ກິ່ງ​ຖື​ວ່າ ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ​ທີ່ປົກຄອງ​ຕົນ​ເອງ​ນັ້ນ ເປັນ​ແຂວງ​ນຶ່ງ​ທີ່​ແຍກ​ອອກ​ໄປ.

ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້​ໃນ​ການ​ໄປ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ທານ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕໍ່​າ ​ແມ່ນ​ຖືກມອງ​ກັນ​ວ່າ​ ເປັນ​ເລື້ອງ​ທີ່​ໜ້າວິ​ຕົກ ໃນເມື່ອ​ວ່າ​ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ເປັນ​ບຸກ​ຄົນ​ທີ​ສາມ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຖັນ​ແຖວຜູ້​ສືບ​ອຳ​ນາດ​ຕໍ່​ຈາກ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ຫລັງ​ຈາກທ່ານ​ນາງ​ຄາມາ​ລາ ແຮ​ຣິ​ສ (Kamala Harris) ແລ້ວ.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke at length Thursday morning amid tensions over a proposed visit to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, which Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian has warned would “be met with forceful measures.”

A senior administration official told reporters afterward that the two leaders also “discussed the value of meeting face to face and agreed to have their teams follow up to find a mutually agreeable time to do so.”

In its brief readout of the two-hour call, the White House said the U.S. has not changed its policy on Taiwan, saying, “The United States strongly opposes unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.”

This was the fifth call between the leaders since Biden took office in 2021.

Some analysts said the world’s two most powerful leaders were left in the same place they were before.

“Unfortunately, it did not substantially change things,” said Anita Kellogg, a postdoctoral fellow at the Foreign Policy Institute at Johns Hopkins University. “It did not reduce the tensions, which are at historic highs between the two countries. And I believe the positions essentially remain the same.”

n unwelcome visitor

Beijing sees U.S. lawmakers’ trips to Taiwan as contradicting Washington’s “One China” policy that recognizes Beijing as the sole government of China. Beijing views self-ruled Taiwan as a breakaway province.

The speaker’s potential visit is viewed as especially fraught, as she is third in succession to the presidency, after Vice President Kamala Harris.