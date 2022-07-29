ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໂຈໄບເດັນ ແລະປະທານປະເທດຈີນ ທ່ານສີ ຈິ້ນຜິງ (Xi Jinping) ໄດ້ໂອ້ລົມ ກັນເປັນເວລາຍືດຍາວໃນຕອນເຊົ້າວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ທ່າມກາງຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງ ກ່ຽວກັບການສະເໜີໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມໄຕ້ຫວັນຂອງປະທານສະພາຕ່ຳສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານນາງແນນຊີ ເພໂລຊີ (Nancy Peloci) ຊຶ່ງໂຄສົກກະຊວງຕ່າງປະເທດຈີນ ທ່ານຊາວ ລີຈຽນ (Zhao Lijian) ໄດ້ເຕືອນວ່າຈະປະສົບກັບ “ມາດຕະການບັງຄັບທີ່ເຂັ້ມແຂງ.”
ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອະວຸໂສຂອງລັດຖະບານຄົນນຶ່ງ ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວ ຫລັງຈາກນັ້ນວ່າ ຜູ້ນຳທັງສອງຍັງໄດ້ “ສົນທະນາເຖິງຄຸນຄ່າຂອງການພົບປະແບບໜ້າຕໍ່ໜ້າ ແລະເຫັນພ້ອມ ທີ່ຈະໃຫ້ທີມງານຂອງເຈົາເຈົ້າຕິດຕາມເບິ່ງ ເພື່ອຊອກຫາກຳນົດ ເວລາທີ່ເຫັນພ້ອມນຳກັນ ເພື່ອດຳເນີນການດັ່ງກ່າວ.”
ຢູ່ໃນສອງຊົ່ວໂມງການໂອ້ລົມທາງໂທລະສັບ ທີ່ລາຍງານອອກມາ ທຳນຽບຂາວກ່າວວ່າ ສະຫະລັດບໍ່ໄດ້ປ່ຽນ ແປງນະໂຍບາຍຂອງຕົນຕໍ່ໄຕ້ຫວັນ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ “ສະຫະລັດຄັດຄ້ານຢ່າງແຮງ ຕໍ່ຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຕຳລຳພັງຝ່າຍດຽວ ເພື່ອປ່ຽນສະຖານະພາບທີ່ເປັນຢູ່ໃນປັດຈຸບັນ ຫລືບ່ອນທຳລາຍສັນຕິພາບ ແລະສະຖຽນລະພາບ ຂ້າມຊ່ອງແຄບໄຕ້ຫວັນ.”
ນີ້ແມ່ນການໂທລະສັບເທື່ອທີຫ້າ ລະຫວ່າງບັນດາຜູ້ນຳທັງສອງ ນັບແຕ່ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງ ໃນປີ 2021.”
ບັນດານັກວິເຄາະຈຳນວນນຶ່ງກ່າວວ່າ ພວກຜູ້ນຳໂລກສອງຄົນທີ່ມີອິດທິພົນທີ່ສຸດໃນໂລກ ໄດ້ປະສະຖານະການຕ່າງໆໄວ້ຢູ່ບ່ອນດຽວກັນ ກັບທີ່ມີມາໃນເມື່ອກ່ອນ.
ທ່ານນາງອານິຕາ ແຄລລັອກ (Anita Kellog) ສາດສະດາຈານຢູ່ສະຖາບັນນະໂຍບາຍຕ່າງປະເທດ ທີ່ມະຫາ ວິທະຍາໄລ ຈອນ ຮັອຟກິນສ໌ (John Hopkins University) ກ່າວວ່າ “ບໍ່ເປັນຈັ່ງໂຊກບໍ່ດີ ມັນບໍ່ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ສິ່ງຕ່າງໆ ມີການປ່ຽນແປງຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍແຕ່ຢ່າງ. ມັນບໍ່ໄດ້ຫລຸດຜ່ອນຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕືງ ຊຶ່ງຢູ່ໃນລະດັບສູງສຸດເປັນປະຫວັດການ ລະຫວ່າງສອງປະເທດ. ແລະຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເຊື່ອວ່າ ທ່າທີຕ່າງໆແມ່ນຍັງຢູ່ຄືເກົ່າ.”
ການເດີນທາງຂອງບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາສະຫະລັດ ໄປໄຕ້ຫວັນ ທີ່ມອງເຫັນໂດຍປັກກິ່ງວ່າ ເປັນການຂັດ ແຍ້ງຕໍ່ນະໂຍບາຍ “ຈີນດຽວ” ຂອງວໍຊິງຕັນ ທີ່ຮັບຮູ້ປັກກິ່ງວ່າ ເປັນລັດຖະບານຂອງປະເທດຈີນ. ປັກກິ່ງຖືວ່າ ໄຕ້ຫວັນທີ່ປົກຄອງຕົນເອງນັ້ນ ເປັນແຂວງນຶ່ງທີ່ແຍກອອກໄປ.
ຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ໃນການໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມໄຕ້ຫວັນ ຂອງປະທານສະພາຕໍ່າ ແມ່ນຖືກມອງກັນວ່າ ເປັນເລື້ອງທີ່ໜ້າວິຕົກ ໃນເມື່ອວ່າທ່ານນາງເປັນບຸກຄົນທີສາມຢູ່ໃນຖັນແຖວຜູ້ສືບອຳນາດຕໍ່ຈາກປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຫລັງຈາກທ່ານນາງຄາມາລາ ແຮຣິສ (Kamala Harris) ແລ້ວ.
U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke at length Thursday morning amid tensions over a proposed visit to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, which Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian has warned would “be met with forceful measures.”
A senior administration official told reporters afterward that the two leaders also “discussed the value of meeting face to face and agreed to have their teams follow up to find a mutually agreeable time to do so.”
In its brief readout of the two-hour call, the White House said the U.S. has not changed its policy on Taiwan, saying, “The United States strongly opposes unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.”
This was the fifth call between the leaders since Biden took office in 2021.
Some analysts said the world’s two most powerful leaders were left in the same place they were before.
“Unfortunately, it did not substantially change things,” said Anita Kellogg, a postdoctoral fellow at the Foreign Policy Institute at Johns Hopkins University. “It did not reduce the tensions, which are at historic highs between the two countries. And I believe the positions essentially remain the same.”
Beijing sees U.S. lawmakers’ trips to Taiwan as contradicting Washington’s “One China” policy that recognizes Beijing as the sole government of China. Beijing views self-ruled Taiwan as a breakaway province.
The speaker’s potential visit is viewed as especially fraught, as she is third in succession to the presidency, after Vice President Kamala Harris.