ພວກໜ່ວຍຊອກຄົ້ນຫາ ແລະກູ້ໄພ ໃນໄຕ້ຫວັນ ໄດ້ພົບເຫັນບັນດາຊາກສົບ ຂອງສີ່ຄົນ
ທີ່ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ເວລາຂົວຫັກພັງລົງສູທ່າເຮືອ ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ທັບເອົາເຮືອຫາປາ
ສີ່ລຳທີ່ຢູ່ລຸ່ມນັ້ນ.
ຂົວຂ້າມທີ່ມີຄວາມຍາວ 140 ແມັດໄດ້ຕົກລົງສູ່ນ້ຳ ຢູ່ທ່າເຮືອຂອງໝູ່ບ້ານນັນຟັນກາວ (Nanfangao.) ໃນຍານພາຫະນະທີ່ຂ້າມຂົວໃນເວລາເກີດອຸບັດເຫດນັ້ນມີລົດບັນທຸກ
ນ້ຳມັນຄັນນຶ່ງ. ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 10 ຄົນໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພວກກູ້ໄພພາກັນຊອກ
ຫາສອງຄົນ ຜູ້ທີ່ເຊື່ອວ່າຍັງຕິດຄ້າງຢູ່ໃນຊາກຫັກພັງນັ້ນ.
ຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍຫຼາຍໆຄົນເຊື່ອວ່າເປັນຊາຫາປາມາຈາກ ອິນໂດເນເຊຍ ແລະ ຟິລິບປິນ.
ຂົວໄດ້ຫັກພັງລົງບໍ່ດົນຫຼັງຈາກພາຍຸໄຕ້ຝຸ່ນ ໄດ້ພັດເຂົ້າໝູ່ບ້ານນັນຟັນກາວ ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າ
ອາກາດໃນວລານັ້ນຈະສະຫວ່າງ ແລະ ແດດອອກກໍຕາມ. ສາເຫດຂອງຄວາາມຫາຍ
ຍະນະນັ້ນຍັງຄົງບໍ່ມີໃຜຮູ້ເທື່ອ.
he 140-meter-long arched bridge fell into the waters in the port village of Nanfangao. Among the vehicles crossing the bridge at the time of the incident was an oil tanker. At least 10 others were injured, while crews are continuing to search for two people believe to be trapped in the wreckage.
Many of the victims are believed to be fishermen from Indonesia and the Philippines.
The bridge collapsed shortly after a typhoon swept by Nanfangao, although the weather at the time was clear and sunny. The cause of the disaster remains unknown
ເບິ່ງຄວາມເຫັນ
ໂຫລດຄວາມເຫັນ ຕື່ມອີກ