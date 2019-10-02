ພວກ​ໜ່ວຍ​ຊອກ​ຄົ້ນ​ຫາ ແລະ​ກູ້​ໄພ ໃນ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ​ ໄດ້​ພົບ​ເຫັນ​ບັນ​ດາຊາກ​ສົບ ຂອງ​ສີ່​ຄົນ

ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ ເວ​ລາ​ຂົວ​ຫັກ​ພັງ​ລົງ​ສູ​ທ່າ​ເຮືອ ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້ ທັບ​ເອົາ​ເຮືອ​ຫາ​ປາ​

ສີ່​ລຳ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ລຸ່​ມ​ນັ້ນ.

ຂົວຂ້າມ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຍາວ 140 ແມັດໄດ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ສູ່​ນ້ຳ ຢູ່​ທ່າ​ເຮືອ​ຂອງ​ໝູ່​ບ້ານ​ນັນ​ຟັນ​ກາວ (Nanfangao.) ໃນຍານ​ພາ​ຫະ​ນະທີ່​ຂ້າມ​ຂົວ​ໃນ​ເວ​ລາເກີດ​ອຸ​ບັດ​ເຫດນັ້ນມີ​ລົດ​ບັນ​ທຸກ​

ນ້ຳ​ມັນ​ຄັນ​ນຶ່ງ. ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ 10 ຄົນໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ກູ້​ໄພ​ພາ​ກັນ​ຊອກ​

ຫາ​ສອງ​ຄົນ ຜູ້ທີ່​ເຊື່ອ​ວ່າຍັງ​ຕິດ​ຄ້າງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຊາກ​ຫັກ​ພັງນັ້ນ.

ຜູ້​ເຄາະ​ຮ້າຍ​ຫຼາຍໆ​ຄົນ​ເຊື່ອ​ວ່າເປັນ​ຊາ​ຫາ​ປາ​ມາ​ຈາກ ​ອິນ​ໂດ​ເນ​ເຊຍ ແລະ​ ຟິ​ລິບ​ປິນ.

ຂົວ​ໄດ້ຫັກພັງ​ລົງບໍ່​ດົນ​ຫຼັງ​ຈາກພາ​ຍຸ​ໄຕ້​ຝຸ່ນ​ ໄດ້​ພັດ​ເຂົ້າໝູ່​ບ້ານ​ນັນ​ຟັນ​ກາວ ເຖິງ​ແມ່​ນ​ວ່າ

ອາ​ກາດ​ໃນ​ວ​ລາ​ນັ້ນຈະ​ສະ​ຫວ່າງ ແລະ ​ແດດ​ອອກກໍ​ຕາມ. ສາ​ເຫດ​ຂອງ​ຄວາ​າມ​ຫາຍ​

ຍະ​ນະ​ນັ້ນຍັງ​ຄົງບໍ່​ມີ​ໃຜ​ຮູ້​ເທື່ອ.

he 140-meter-long arched bridge fell into the waters in the port village of Nanfangao. Among the vehicles crossing the bridge at the time of the incident was an oil tanker. At least 10 others were injured, while crews are continuing to search for two people believe to be trapped in the wreckage.



Many of the victims are believed to be fishermen from Indonesia and the Philippines.



The bridge collapsed shortly after a typhoon swept by Nanfangao, although the weather at the time was clear and sunny. The cause of the disaster remains unknown