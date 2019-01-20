ໂທ​ລະ​ພາບ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ​ຊີ​ເຣຍ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ແຕກ​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງ ປາ​ກົດ​ວ່າ​”ເປັນ

​ການກະ​ທຳ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ.”

ບໍ່​ມີ​ການ​ກ່າ​ວ​ໃນ​ທັນ​ທີ​ທັນ​ໃດ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ຜູ້​ບາດ​ເຈັບ​ ແລະ ເສຍ​ຊິ​ວິດ ລຸນຫຼັງ​ການ​ລະ​

ເບີດຢູ່ພາກ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງ​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ ​ດາ​ມັ​ສ​ກັ​ສ ໃນ​ຕອນ​ເຊົ້າ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດມື້ນີ້.

ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ເອ​ພີ ລາຍ​ງານ​ວ່າ ຖະ​ໜົນ​ທຸກ​ສາຍ​ທີ່​ນຳ​ໄປ​ສູ່​ບ່ອນ​ເກີ​ດ​ເຫດ​ຂອງ​ການ​

ລະ​ເບີດ​ນັ້ນ​ໄດ້ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ປິດ.

ລະ​ເບີດ​ແຕກ​ທີ່​ຄ້າຍ​ຄື​ກັນ ​ໄດ້​ສັງ​ຫານ​ຫຼາຍ​ຮ້ອຍ​ຄົນ​ໃນສົງ​ຄາມ​ກາງ​ເມືອງ ດົນ​ເກືອບ

8 ປີ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່​ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່​ເຂດ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກກາງ​ນັ້ນ.





Syrian state television says an explosion in the capital appears to be "a terrorist act."



The was no immediate word about casualties following the Sunday morning explosion in southern Damascus.



The Associated Press is reporting that all roads leading to the scene of the blast have been closed.



Similar blasts have killed hundreds of people in the Middle Eastern country's nearly eight-year civil war.



