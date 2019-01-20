ໂທລະພາບລັດຖະບານ ຊີເຣຍ ກ່າວວ່າລະເບີດແຕກໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ປາກົດວ່າ”ເປັນ
ການກະທຳຂອງພວກກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ.”
ບໍ່ມີການກ່າວໃນທັນທີທັນໃດ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຜູ້ບາດເຈັບ ແລະ ເສຍຊິວິດ ລຸນຫຼັງການລະ
ເບີດຢູ່ພາກໃຕ້ຂອງນະຄອນຫຼວງ ດາມັສກັສ ໃນຕອນເຊົ້າວັນອາທິດມື້ນີ້.
ອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ ລາຍງານວ່າ ຖະໜົນທຸກສາຍທີ່ນຳໄປສູ່ບ່ອນເກີດເຫດຂອງການ
ລະເບີດນັ້ນໄດ້ແມ່ນໄດ້ຖືກປິດ.
ລະເບີດແຕກທີ່ຄ້າຍຄືກັນ ໄດ້ສັງຫານຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍຄົນໃນສົງຄາມກາງເມືອງ ດົນເກືອບ
8 ປີຂອງປະເທດທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ເຂດຕາເວັນອອກກາງນັ້ນ.
Syrian state television says an explosion in the capital appears to be "a terrorist act."
The was no immediate word about casualties following the Sunday morning explosion in southern Damascus.
The Associated Press is reporting that all roads leading to the scene of the blast have been closed.
Similar blasts have killed hundreds of people in the Middle Eastern country's nearly eight-year civil war.
