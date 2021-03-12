ອົບພະຍົບ ຊີເຣຍ ໃນ ສະຫະລັດ ເລົ່າປະສົບການຊີວິດ ໃນອະດີດ ແລະ ປັດຈຸບັນ

ນາງ ເອສຣາ ອາລມາດານີ (Esraa Almadani) ອາຍຸ 10 ປີ, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນອາຍຸເກືອບເທົ່າກັບສົງ ຄາມກາງເມືອງ ໃນ ຊີເຣຍ ພໍດີ. ຕອນນັ້ນລາວມີອາຍຸພຽງ​ 40 ວັນເວລາທີ່ເກີດການປະທະກັນລະ ຫວ່າງກອງກຳລັງລັດຖະບານ ແລະພົນລະເຮືອນ ຄັ້ງທຳອິດໃນປີ 2011.

ຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນ 5 ລ້ານຄົນ ບໍ່ມີທີ່ຢູ່ອາໄສ ແລະ ໄດ້ສັງຫານຊີວິດປະ ມານ 5 ແສນຄົນ, ອີງຕາມອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ. ວັນຄົບຮອບ 10 ປີຂອງສົງຄາມທີ່ກຳລັງດຳ ເນີນຢູ່ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ຄົນມີຫຼາຍຄວາມ ຮູ້ສຶກສຳລັບອົບພະຍົບ ຊີເຣຍ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຫຼົບໜີຈາກບ້ານເກີດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

ທ່ານນາງ ນາວາ ອາລມາດານີ (Nawar Almadani), ແມ່ຂອງນາງ ເອສຣາ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນດົນຫຼາຍ ແລະ ເຮັດໃຫ້ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຮູ້ສຶກບໍ່ພໍໃຈຫຼາຍ ແລະໂສກເສົ້າ. ຂ້ອຍຄິດຮອດປະເທດຂອງຂ້ອຍແນ່ນອນ. ຂ້ອຍຄິດຮອດຄອບຄົວຂອງຂ້ອຍ, ແມ່ຂອງຂ້ອຍ, ພໍ່ຂອງຂ້ອຍ.”

ທ່ານນາງ ອາລດາມານີ ໄດ້ຕັ້ງຖິ່ນຖານໃໝ່ໃນນະຄອນ ຊິຄາໂກ ໃນປີ 2016 ດ້ວຍການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ຂອງອົງການ Refugee One, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນອົງການຕັ້ງຖິ່ນຖານໃໝ່ ສຳລັບອົບພະຍົບທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດໃນລັດ ອີລີນອຍ ທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ພາກກາງຂອງປະເທດ ແລະ ລູກຂອງລາວ 4 ຄົນ ຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ອາໄສຢູ່ປະເທດ ເທີກີ 2 ປີ. ລູກສາວຫຼ້າຂອງລາວ ແລະ ລູກຄົນທີ 5, ນາງ ຢາສມິນ ອາຍຸ 2 ປີ ໄດ້ເກີດໃນ ສະຫະລັດ.

ທ້າວ ໂມຮາເມັດ ອາລມາດານີ, ອາຍຸ 14 ປີ, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນລູກຊາຍພຽງຄົນດຽວຂອງຄອບຄົວ, ໄດ້ມີຄວາມຝັນຢາກເປັນນັກວິສະວະກອນໄຟຟ້າໃນອະນາຄົດ ແລະ ໄດ້ຮັບແຮງບັນດານໃຈຢ່າງແຮງໂດຍທ່ານ ອີລອນ ມັສຄ໌, ເຈົ້າພໍ່ດ້ານທຸລະກິດ ແລະ ຜູ້ບໍລິຫານໃຫຍ່ຂອງບໍລິສັດ ເທັສລາ ມໍເຕີ.

ທ້າວ ໂມຮາເມັດ ມີອາຍຸພຽງ 7 ຫຼື 8 ປີ ເວລາທີ່ສິ່ງຕ່າງໆໄດ້ກາຍເປັນຄວາມຮຸນແຮງໃນບ້ານເກີດຂອງລາວຢູ່ເມືອງ ໂຮມສ໌, ແຕ່ລາວມີຄວາມຊົງຈຳບາງ ຢ່າງ ກ່ຽວກັບຊີວິດຂອງລາວໃນ ຊີເຣຍ, ເຊັ່ນດຽວກັບການຫຼົບໜີໄປປະເທດທີ່ ເທີກີ ທີ່ຢູ່ໃກ້ຄຽງກັບຄອບຄົວຂອງລາວ.

ທ້າວ ໂມຮາເມັດ ເວົ້າວ່າ ລາວຄິດຮອດຍາດຕິພີ່ນ້ອງ ແລະ ຫຼິ້ນກັບພີ່ນ້ອງຂອງລາວຢູ່ສວນສາທາ ລະນະທີ່ຢູ່ໃກ້ຄຽງ ໃນໝູ່ບ້ານເກົ່າຂອງລາວ. ລາວຍັງຈື່ໄດ້ແກ້ວທີ່ແຕກກະຈາຍໃນເຮືອນຂອງລາວ ເວລາທີ່ມີການຍິງປືນຫຼັງຈາກການປະທະກັນໄດ້ເລີ່ມຂຶ້ນ.

Ten-year-old Esraa Almadani is almost exactly the same age as the Syrian Civil War. She was only 40 days old when clashes between government forces and civilians first broke out in 2011.



The conflict has displaced more than 5 million people and claimed an estimated half a million lives, according to the United Nations ((https://data2.unhcr.org/en/situations)). The 10th anniversary of the ongoing war stirs up many emotions for Syrian refugees who had to flee their homeland.



“It’s long time and makes me feel very dissatisfied and sadness. I miss my country of course. I miss my family—my mother, my father,” said Nawar Almadani, mother of Esraa.



Almadani resettled in Chicago in 2016 with the help of Refugee One, the largest refugee resettlement agency in the central state of Illinois, with her husband and four of their children after spending two years in Turkey. Her youngest daughter and fifth child, 2-year-old Yasmine, was born in the U.S.



Mohamed Almadani, 14, the family’s only son, dreams of becoming an electrical engineer in the future and is heavily inspired by Elon Musk, business mogul and CEO of Tesla Motors.



Mohamed was only seven or eight years old when things took a violent turn in the Almdanis’ hometown of Homs, but he has some memories of his life in Syria, as well as of escaping to neighboring Turkey with his family.



Mohamed said he misses seeing extended family and playing with his cousins in a nearby park in his old neighborhood. He also remembers glass shattering in his home when shots were fired after the clashes started.