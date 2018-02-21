ມີການໂຈມຕີ ຮອບໃໝ່ ຕໍ່ເຂດ ຊານເມືອງ ນະຄອນຫຼວງ ດາມາສກັສ ຂອງ ຊີເຣຍ

ພວກນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວໃນຊີເຣຍ ລາຍງານວ່າ ການໂຈມຕີທາງອາກາດຢ່າງໜັກຂອງກຳ

ລັງນິຍົມລັດຖະບານ ໃນເຂດກູຕາ “Ghouta” ທີ່ ຖືກປິດລ້ອມໂດຍພວກຕໍ່ຕ້ານລັດຖະ

ບານ ໃນເຂດຊານເມືອງຂອງນະ ຄອນຫຼວງດາມາສກັສນັ້ນ ແມ່ນການໂຈມຕີປະຈຳ

ວັນທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງສຸດໃນຮອບຫລາຍໆປີ.

ອົງການສິ້ງຊອມສິດທິມະນຸດ ຊີເຣຍ ທີ່ມີຫ້ອງການຕັ້ງຢູ່ປະເທດອັງກິດ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ

ປະຊາຊົນຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 250 ຄົນ ໄດ້ຖືກຂ້າຕາຍ ໃນການໂຈມຕີທາງອາກາດ ທີ່ເລີ້ມມາ

ແຕ່ຕອນແລງຂອງວັນອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນຕົວເລກຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດສູງທີ່ສຸດພາຍ

ໃນ 48 ຊົ່ວໂມງໃນຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງຂອງປະເທດ ຊີເຣຍ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ການໂຈມຕີດ້ວຍອາ

ວຸດເຄມີເມື່ອ 2013 ຕໍ່ດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງໄດ້ເພີິ່ມທະວີຂຶ້ນ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ກຳລັງຊີເຣຍພະຍາຍາມເຂົ້າຍຶດຄືນເອົາ

ເຂດດັ່ງກ່າວຈາກພວກຕໍ່ຕ້ານ ຫລັງຈາກໄດ້ປິດລ້ອມເຂດກູຕາ ມາໄດ້ດົນກວ່າ 4 ປີ

ແລ້ວ.

ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວດັ່ງກ່າວ ມີຂຶ້ນຫລັງຈາກໄດ້ເກີດຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍໃນການ

ດຳເນີນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຂອງຫຼາຍຝ່າຍເພື່ອຂັບໄລ່ພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງລັດອິສລາມ

ອອກໄປຈາກເຂດຕ່າງໆ ຊຶ່ງຄັ້ງນຶ່ງພວກເຂົາເຄີຍຄວບຄຸມຢູ່ນັ້ນ.

ນັກຊ່ຽວຊານ ຈາກສະຖາບັນພາກຕາເວັນອອກກາງ ທ່ານຊູແບ ອິກບານກ່າວຕໍ່ວີໂອ

ເອວ່າ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ມີການເພັ່ງເລັງໃສ່ກຸ່ມລັດອິສລາມໜ້ອຍລົງປະເທດແລະກຸ່ມຕ່າງໆ

ທີ່ພົວພັນໃນບັນຫາຂັດແຍ້ງ ຊີເຣຍ ຈຶ່ງພາກັນຫັນໄປໃສ່ເປົ້າໝາຍອື່ນໆແທນ ຊຶ່ງໃນ

ບາງກໍລະນີ ກໍແມ່ນການສູ້ລົບກັນເອງ.

ອີກເຂດນຶ່ງທີ່ກຳລັງມີການປະເຊີນໜ້າກັນ ກໍແມ່ນເຂດ ອາຟຣິນ ທີ່ກຳລັງ ເທີກີ ໄດ້

ເປີດສາກໂຈມຕີມາໄດ້ນຶ່ງເດືອນແລ້ວ.

ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້, ພວມມີການສົ່ງທະຫານລັດຖະບານໄປຍັງເຂດທີ່ກອງກຳລັງ

ເທີກີ ໄດ້ບັງຄັບໃຫ້ພວກເຂົາ ຖອນຕົວອອກໄປ.

ສື່ມວນຊົນລັດຖະບານຂອງ ຊີເຣຍ ໄດ້ຖ່າຍທອດອອກໂທລະພາບຂະບວນລົດຕິດປືນ

ກົນປະມານ 20 ຄັນ ທີ່ເດີນທາງເຂົ້າໄປໃນເຂດ ອາຟຣິນ ຈາກບ້ານ ນາບູລ “Nabul”.

ການເຄື່ອນກຳລັງດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ມີຂຶ້ນນຶ່ງວັນຫຼັງຈາກ ເທີກີ ໄດ້ເຕືອນລັດຖະບານ ຊີເຣຍ

ບໍ່ໃຫ້ເຂົ້າໄປໃນບໍລິເວນດັ່ງກ່າວ, ໂດຍເວົ້າວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະຕອບໂຕ້ ຖ້າກອງກຳລັງນັ້ນ

ພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະປົກປ້ອງພວກນັກຮົບຊາວ ເຄີດ.

ເທີກີ ໄດ້ດຳເນີນການໂຈມຕີຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໃນວັນທີ 20 ມັງກອນທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ໃນຄວາມ

ພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະຂັບໄລ່ກອງກຳລັງຊາວ ເຄີດ ອອກຈາກຂົງເຂດດັ່ງກ່າວ. ເທີກີ ຖືວ່າ

ພວກນັກຮົບຊາວ ເຄີດ ເປັນພວກກໍ່ການຮ້າຍຍ້ອນເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມກັບພວກອາ

ຊະຍາກອນກະບົດຊາວເຄີດ ຕໍ່ສູ້ໃນປະເທດ ເທີກີ.

ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ວໍຊິງຕັນ, ກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຄວາມຮູ້ຂອງ

ສະຫະລັດ ກ່ຽວກັບ ສິ່ງທີ່ກຳລັງເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນເຂດ ອາ ຟຣິນ ແມ່ນ “ຂ້ອນຂ້າງຈະມີຂໍ້

ຈຳກັດ” ເພາະວ່າ ກອງກຳລັງສະຫະ ລັດ ແມ່ນບໍ່ໄດ້ຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ.

ແຕ່ລັດຖະບານ ວໍຊິງຕັນ ໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມກັບປະຊາຄົມນານາຊາດ ເພື່ອສະແດງຄວາມ

ເປັນຫ່ວງຢ່າງຍິ່ງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງທີ່ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນໃນເຂດພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງ

ກູຕາ.

Syrian activists reported deadly pro-government airstrikes Wednesday in the besieged Damascus suburb of eastern Ghouta, which this week has seen its deadliest string of daily violence in years.



The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says the strikes have killed at least 250 people since late Sunday.The last time so many people were killed in such a short amount of time happened in a 2013 chemical attack on the area.



The surge in violence comes as Syrian forces work to retake control from opposition fighters after laying siege to eastern Ghouta for more than four years.



The developments also follow massive progress in the multiple separate efforts to dislodge Islamic State militants from much of the territory they once held in Syria.



Middle East Institute scholar Zubair Iqbal told VOA that with Islamic State less of a focus, the different countries and groups involved in the Syrian conflict are turning to other goals, which in some cases means fighting each other.



The other major site of confrontation is in the Afrin region, where Turkish troops have mounted a month-long offensive.



On Tuesday, pro-government troops were on their way to that area when Turkish forces forced them to retreat.



Syria's state media televised a convoy of about 20 machine gun-armed vehicles entering Afrin from the village of Nubul.



The deployment came one day after Turkey warned the Syrian government not to enter the area, saying it would retaliate if the troops tried to protect Kurdish fighters.



Turkey launched its offensive on Jan. 20 to rid the area of Kurdish forces. Turkey considers Kurdish fighters as terrorists because of their association with outlawed Kurdish rebels fighting inside Turkey.



In Washington, the State Department said U.S. knowledge of what's going on in Afrin is "somewhat limited" because American forces are not there.



But the United States joined the international community to voice deep concerns about the increasing violence in eastern Ghouta.