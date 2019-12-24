ທ່ານ ແອນໂຕນີໂອ ກິວແຕເຣສ (Antonio Guterres), ເລຂາທິການໃຫຍ່ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ຍຸຕິການສູ້ລົບກັນໃນທັນທີທັນໃດຢູ່ໃນພາກຕາເວັນຕົກສຽງເໜືອຂອງຊີເຣຍ ບ່ອນທີ່ການໂຈມຕີຂອງລັດຖະບານໄດ້ຜັກດັນ ໃຫ້ຄົນຫລາຍສິບພັນຄົນໜີອອກຈາກບ້ານເຮືອນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໄປໃນອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້.
ໂຄສົກຂອງທ່ານກິວເຕເຣສ (Guterres) ເວົ້າໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ວ່າທ່ານ “ຮູ້ສຶກວິຕົກນຳຂະໜາດການປະຕິບັດງານທາງທະຫານ ແລະການໂຈມຕີຕໍ່ເສັ້ນທາງໃຊ້ເພື່ອຫລົບອອກໄປ ທີ່ໄດ້ລາຍງານມາ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພົນລະເຮືອນພາກັນພະຍາຍາມຫລົບໜີຈາກພາກເໜືອຂອງປະເທດ ເພື່ອໄປຫາບ່ອນປອດໄພ."
ລັດຖະບານຊີເຣຍກຳລັງພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະຍຶດເອົາແຂວງອິດລິບຊຶ່ງເປັນເຂດສຸດທ້າຍທີ່ຍັງຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ການຄວບຄຸມຂອງພວກຕໍ່ຕ້ານລັດຖະບານຫລັງຈາກມີສົງຄາມກາງເມືອງທີ່ເລີ້ມຕົ້ນຂຶ້ນໃນປີ 2011 ນັ້ນ ເຂົ້າມາຢູ່ໃນການຄວບຄຸມຂອງຕົນຄືນອີກ.
ມີປະຊາຊົນສາມລ້ານຄົນອາໄສຢູ່ໃນແຂວງອິດລິບ ຊຶ່ງຫລາຍຄົນໃນນັ້ນໄດ້ຍົກຍ້າຍມາຈາກພາກອື່ນຂອງປະເທດ ພາຍຫລັງທີ່ມີການກໍ່ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ.
ໂດຍໄດ້ຮັບການໜຸນຫລັງຈາກການໂຈມຕີທາງອາກາດຂອງຣັດເຊຍ, ກຳລັງທະຫານຂອງຊີເຣຍໄດ້ເພີ້ມການໂຈມຕີຂຶ້ນນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້ເປັນຕົ້ນມາແລະ ໄດ້ຍຶດເອົາເມືອງຕ່າງໆໃນຂະນະທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເຄື່ອນໄປຫາເມືອງຍຸດທະສາດ ມາເຣດ ອາລ-ນູແມນ (Maaret al-Numan).
ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເພີ້ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດຢູ່ລຸ່ມນີ້
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is calling for an immediate halt in fighting in northwestern Syria where a government offensive has pushed tens of thousands of people from their homes in the past week.
A Guterres spokesman said Monday he is "alarmed by the scale of the military operation and reported attacks on evacuation routes as civilians try to flee north to safety."
The Syrian government is trying to retake control of Idlib province, the last area that remains under rebel control from the civil war that began in 2011.
Three million people live in Idlib, including many who relocated there after fleeing violence in other parts of the country.
Backed by Russian airstrikes, Syrian forces have pushed an offensive since last week and have recaptured towns as they moved toward the strategic city of Maaret al-Numan.