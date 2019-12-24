ທ່ານ ແອນ​ໂຕ​ນີ​ໂອ ກິວ​ແຕ​ເຣ​ສ (Antonio Guterres), ເລ​ຂາ​ທິ​ການ​ໃຫຍ່​ອົງ​ການ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ ໄດ້​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ການ​ສູ້​ລົບ​ກັນ​ໃນ​ທັນ​ທີ​ທັນ​ໃດຢູ່​ໃນພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ​ສຽງ​ເໜືອ​ຂອງ​ຊີ​ເຣຍ ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ໄດ້​ຜັກ​ດັນ ໃຫ້ຄົນ​ຫລາຍ​ສິບ​ພັນ​ຄົນ​ໜີ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ບ້ານ​ເຮືອນ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າໄປໃນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ແລ້ວນີ້.

ໂຄ​ສົກ​ຂອງທ່ານກິວ​ເຕ​ເຣ​ສ (Guterres) ເວົ້າ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ວານນີ້​ວ່າທ່ານ “ຮູ້​ສຶກ​ວິ​ຕົກ​ນຳ​ຂະ​ໜາດການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານທາງທະ​ຫານ ແລະ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີຕໍ່​ເສັ້ນ​ທາງ​ໃຊ້​ເພື່ອ​ຫລົ​ບ​ອອກໄປ ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ລາຍ​ງານ​ມາ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ພົນ​ລະ​ເຮືອນພາ​ກັນ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມຫລົບໜີຈາກ​ພາກ​ເໜືອ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ ເພື່ອ​ໄປຫາ​ບ່ອນ​ປອດ​ໄພ."



ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຊີ​ເຣຍກຳ​ລັງ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຍຶດ​ເອົາ​ແຂວງອິດ​ລິບຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ເຂດ​ສຸດ​ທ້າຍທີ່​ຍັງ​ຢູ່​ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ການ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ຂອງພວກ​ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຫລັງ​ຈາກມີ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ກາງ​ເມືອງ​ທີ່​ເລີ້ມ​ຕົ້ນ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ປີ 2011 ນັ້ນ ເຂົ້າ​ມາ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ການຄວບ​ຄຸມຂອງ​ຕົນຄືນ​ອີກ.

ມີ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນສາມ​ລ້ານ​ຄົນ​ອາ​ໄສ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ແຂວງ​ອິດ​ລິບ ຊຶ່ງຫລາຍ​ຄົນ​ໃນ​ນັ້ນ​ໄດ້​ຍົກ​ຍ້າຍ​ມາຈາກ​ພາກອື່ນ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ ພາຍ​ຫລັງ​ທີ່​ມີ​ການກໍ່​ຄວາມ​ຮຸນແຮງ​.



ໂດຍ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ໜຸນ​ຫລັງ​ຈາກການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ທາງ​ອາ​ກາດ​ຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ, ກຳ​ລັງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ຂອງ​ຊີ​ເຣຍ​ໄດ້​ເພີ້ມການໂຈມ​ຕີຂຶ້ນນັບ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​ອາ​ທິດ​ແລ້ວນີ້ເປັນ​ຕົ້ນ​ມາແລະ ​ໄດ້​ຍຶດ​ເອົາ​ເມືອງ​ຕ່າງໆໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄປ​ຫາ​ເມືອງ​ຍຸດ​ທະ​ສາດ ມາ​ເຣດ ອາ​ລ-ນູ​ແມນ (Maaret al-Numan).

ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວນີ້​ເພີ້​ມ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດຢູ່​ລຸ່ມນີ້

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is calling for an immediate halt in fighting in northwestern Syria where a government offensive has pushed tens of thousands of people from their homes in the past week.



A Guterres spokesman said Monday he is "alarmed by the scale of the military operation and reported attacks on evacuation routes as civilians try to flee north to safety."



The Syrian government is trying to retake control of Idlib province, the last area that remains under rebel control from the civil war that began in 2011.



Three million people live in Idlib, including many who relocated there after fleeing violence in other parts of the country.



Backed by Russian airstrikes, Syrian forces have pushed an offensive since last week and have recaptured towns as they moved toward the strategic city of Maaret al-Numan.