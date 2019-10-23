ຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າພິເສດຂອງສະຫະລັດ ຮັບຜິດຊອບ ກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງຊີເຣຍ, ທ່ານ ເຈມສ໌ ແຈັຟຟຣີ, ເວົ້າວ່າ ເທີກີ ມີຄວາມຕັ້ງໃຈແນ່ວແນ່ ທີ່ຈະທຳການໂຈມຕີຊາວເຄີດ ຢູ່ໃນພາກເໜືອຂອງຊີເຣຍ ໂດຍບໍ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງວ່າຈະມີທະຫານ ສະຫະລັດຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດນັ້ນຫລືບໍ່ກໍຕາມ. ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ຄະນະກຳມະການດ້ານການພົວພັນຕ່າງປະເທດ ຢູ່ໃນກອງປະຊຸມຮັບຟັງຄຳໃຫ້ການໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ວ່າ ທະຫານສະຫະລັດບາງສ່ວນກໍຍັງຢູ່ໃນຊີເຣຍເພື່ອປະຕິບັດງານຮ່ວມກັບກອງກຳລັງປະຊາທິປະໄຕຊີເຣຍ ຫຼື SDF ທີ່ນຳພາໂດຍຊາວເຄີດ ໃນຊີເຣຍ ແລະວ່າ ຄະນະລັດຖະບານກຳລັງເຮັດວຽກເພື່ອເຮັດໃຫ້ການຢຸດຍິງແບບຊົ່ວຄາວໃຫ້ເປັນການຢຸດຍິງແບບຖາວອນ. ບັນດາສະມາຊິກລັດຖະສະພາ ໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງ ກ່ຽວກັບກຳລັງທະຫານຂອງລັດຖະບານອີຣ່ານ, ຣັດເຊຍ ແລະຊີເຣຍ ທີ່ກຳລັງຈະເຄື່ອນເຂົ້າມາແທນຊ່ອງຫວ່າງທີ່ຖືກປະໄວ້ ພາຍຫລັງການຖອນທະຫານສະຫະລັດອອກໄປແລ້ວ. Zlatica Hoke ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ມີລາຍລະອຽດກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ ຊື່ງບົວສະຫວັນ ຈະນຳມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ຜູ້ນຳຣັດເຊຍ ແລະເທີກີ ໄດ້ຕົກລົງກັນໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ເພື່ອປ້ອງກັນຊາຍແດນຂອງຊີເຣຍຮ່ວມກັນ ທີ່ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ພວກນັກລົບຊາວເຄີດ ຕ້ອງໄດ້ ກວດອອກໄປບໍ່ໃຫ້ຍັງເຫລືອຢູ່ຕາມເຂດຊາຍແດນລະຫວ່າງຊີເຣຍ ແລະເທີກີຈົນໝົດ. ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງດັ່ງກ່າວບໍ່ໄດ້ລວມເອົາເຂດທີ່ຖືກຍຶດຄອງໂດຍກຳລັງທະຫານເທີກີຢູ່ແລ້ວ.
ທ່ານ ຣີເຊັບ ໄຕຢິບ ເອີດູອານ, ປະທານາທິບໍດີເທີກີ ກ່າວເປັນພາສາເທີກີວ່າ:
"ທັງສອງປະເທດຈະໃຊ້ຄວາມລະມັດລະວັງ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ພວກກໍ່ການຮ້າຍເລັດລອດອອກມາ ແລະຈະສ້າງກົນໄກຮ່ວມກັນຂຶ້ນມາ ເພື່ອສັງເກດການວ່າ ໃຫ້ມັນມີຄວາມສອດຄ່ອງກັບຂໍ້ຕົກລົງດັ່ງກ່າວ."
ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງບອບ ເມເນນເດັຊ ທີ່ສັງກັດພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດຈາກລັດນິວ ເຈີຊີ ໄດ້ຕຳໜິປະເທດພັນທະມິດໃນກຸ່ມເນໂຕດັ່ງກ່າວ ທີ່ໄປເຮັດຂໍ້ຕົກລົງກັບ ມົສກູ.
ທ່ານເມເນນເດັຊກ່າວດັ່ງນີ້:
"ຖ້າຫາກມີການສົງໄສຢູ່ໃນເມື່ອກ່ອນ, (ກໍແມ່ນຄວາມຕັ້ງໃຈຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີເອີດູອານຂອງເທີກີ) ແມ່ນຈະແຈ້ງແລ້ວວ່າ ທຳການຂ້າລ້າງເຜົ່າພັນຢູ່ໃນພາກຕາເວັນອອກສຽງເໜືອຂອງຊີເຣຍ ໂດຍການເຮັດໃຫ້ກະທົບກະເທືອນເຖິງ ສະຖຽນລະພາບໃນຂົງເຂດທີ່ກວ້າງກວ່າ ຊຶ່ງລວມທັງການຕໍ່ສູ້ຕ້ານກຸ່ມໄອຊິສ (ISIS) ຫລື ລັດອິສລາມ ແລະການເປັນຄູ່ຮ່ວມງານ ແລະການຮ່ວມມືກັບສະຫະລັດ ແລະປະເທດພັນທະມິດອື່ນໆ ໃນກຸ່ມເນໂຕ (NATO) ອີກດ້ວຍ."
ຢູ່ໃນກອງປະຊຸມຮັບຟັງຄຳໃຫ້ການໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້, ບັນດາສະມາຊິກຂອງຄະນະກຳມະການດ້ານການພົວພັນຕ່າງປະເທດຢູ່ສະພາສູງ ໄດ້ກ່າວຫາ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳວ່າ ໄດ້ປ່ອຍປະໃຫ້ຊາວເຄີດຢູ່ຊີເຣຍຖືກໂຈມຕີຈາກເທີກີໄດ້. ທ່ານທູດແຈັຟຟຣີຢືນຢັນວ່າ ເທີກີ ແນວໃດກໍມີແຜນການທີ່ຈະບຸກລຸກເຂົ້າໄປຫັ້ນຢູ່ແລ້ວ ເຖິງແມ່ນສະຫະລັດ ຈະເຕືອນວ່າບໍ່ໃຫ້ເຮັດແນວນັ້ນ ກໍຕາມ.
ທ່ານທູດ ເຈມສ໌ ແຈັຟຟຣີ, ຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າພິເສດຂອງສະຫະລັດຮັບຜິດຊອບກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງຊີເຣຍເວົ້າວ່າ:
“ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ບອກເທີກີຢ່າງຊັດເຈນແລ້ວວ່າ ຈະມີຫຍັງເກີດຂຶ້ນ. ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະໄປບໍ່ໄດ້ໄກ ໃນການທຳການໂຈມຕີນີ້, ແລະພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກໍໄປບໍ່ໄດ້ໄກຫລາຍອີ່ຫລີ. ດັ່ງທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ເຫັນແລ້ວ ດຽວນີ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າແມ່ນຢູ່ໃນຂໍ້ຕົກລົງຢຸດຍິງທັງກັບພວກເຮົາ ແລະກັບຣັດເຊຍ. ແລະພວກເຮົາໄດ້ບອກພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຢ່າງຊັດເຈນແລ້ວວ່າ ສະພາບນີ້ ມັນຈະອອກມາເປັນແນວໃດ, ວ່າມັນບໍ່ມີຄວາມໝາຍຫຍັງເລີຍທີ່ຈະຮີບເຮັ່ງ, ຮີບເຮັ່ງສະຖານະການທັງໝົດຢູ່ໃນພາກເໜືອຂອງຊີເຣຍ, ເພື່ອຈະຍາດເອົາບາງສິ່ງ ບາງຢ່າງທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ສາມາດເອົາໄດ້."
ອົງການສະປະປະຊາຊາດເວົ້າວ່າ ການໂຈມຕີຂອງເທີກີຢູ່ໃນພາກເໜືອຂອງຊີເຣຍ ເຮັດໃຫ້ຫລາຍກວ່າ 176,000 ຄົນ ອົບພະຍົບຫລົບໜີໄປ ແລະໄດ້ທຳລາຍພື້ນຖານໂຄງລ່າງທີ່ສຳຄັນເປັນສ່ວນໃຫຍ່. ແມ່ນແຕ່ສະມາຊິກບາງຄົນຢູ່ໃນພັກຂອງທ່ານທຣຳເອງ ກໍໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ຄະນະລັດຖະບານເຮັດໃຫ້ຄວາມເສຍຫາຍທີ່ສືບເນື່ອງມາຈາກການຖອນທະຫານສະຫະລັດອອກນັ້ນ ຫລຸດຜ່ອນລົງ.
ແຕ່ວ່າທ່ານ ແຣນ ພອລ (Rand Paul) ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງຈາກພັກຣີພັບລິກັນ ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ໄດ້ຂັດຂວາງບໍ່ໃຫ້ມີການລົງຄະແນນສຽງຄັ້ງທີສອງ ຢູ່ໃນສະພາສູງ ກ່ຽວກັບມະຕິທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກຮັບຮອງເອົາຢູ່ໃນສະພາຕ່ຳ ທີ່ທໍາການຄັດຄ້ານຢ່າງເປັນທາງການຕໍ່ຍຸດທະສາດຂອງທ່ານທຣຳຢູ່ໃນຊີເຣຍ. ຜູ້ນຳສຽງສ່ວນຫລາຍໃນສະພາສູງ, ທ່ານມີດຈ໌ ແມັກຄອນແນລ, ເວົ້າວ່າ ມະຕິດັ່ງກ່າວອ່ອນເກີນໄປ ແລະໄດ້ນຳສະເໜີມາດຕະການຂອງທ່ານເອງ.
ທ່ານ ທ່ານມີດຈ໌ ແມັກຄອນແນລ, ສັງກັດພັກຣີພັບບລິກັນຈາກລັດເຄັນຕັກກີ ເວົ້າວ່າ:
"ຕາມຄຳຄິດເຫັນຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າກໍຄື ນີ້ເປັນໂອກາດດີທີ່ຈະກ້າວໄປເກີນຂອບເຂດພຽງແຕ່ຢູ່ໃນພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງຊີເຣຍນັ້ນອີກ ແລະສະແດງຄວາມຄິດຂອງພວກເຮົາອອກມາກ່ຽວກັບການຖອນທະຫານໃຫ້ເຫລືອໜ້ອຍລົງຢ່າງບໍ່ເໝາະສົມຢູ່ໃນອັຟການິສຖານ ດັ່ງດຽວກັນກັບສິ່ງທີ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີໂອບາມາເຮັດຢູ່ໃນອີຣັກ ຊຶ່ງເປັນທີ່ຈະແຈ້ງວ່າ ເຮັດຜິດພາດ ແລະເຮັດໃຫ້ມີການຂະຫຍາຍຕົວຂຶ້ນຂອງກຸ່ມໄອຊິສ (ISIS) ຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດດັ່ງກ່າວ."
ລັດຖະບານທ່ານທຣຳເວົ້າວ່າ ກຳລັງທະຫານຈຳນວນນຶ່ງຍັງຖືກຮັກສາໄວ້ຢູ່ໃນຊີເຣຍ ເພື່ອປ້ອງກັນບໍ່ໃຫ້ບໍ່ນ້ຳມັນ ຕົກໄປຢູ່ໃນກຳມືຂອງກຸ່ມລັດອິສລາມ ແລະກຸ່ມກໍ່ການຮ້າຍອື່ນໆ.
ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເພີ້ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດຢູ່ລຸ່ມນີ້
U.S. Special Representative for Syria James Jeffrey says Turkey was determined to launch an offensive against Kurds in northern Syria regardless of the presence of U.S. troops in the area. He told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee at a hearing Tuesday that some U.S. troops are still in Syria working with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces and that the administration is working on making a temporary ceasefire permanent. U.S. Lawmakers expressed concern about Iran, Russia and Syrian government forces moving in to fill the void left by the withdrawal of U.S. troops.
Russian and Turkish leaders made a deal Tuesday to share control of Syria's border area that requires Kurdish fighters to clear the entire length of the Syria-Turkey border. The agreement does not include the areas already occupied by Turkish forces.
Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish President
"Both countries will adopt precautions against a leakage of terrorists and a joint mechanism will be established for the observation of the compliance with the agreement."
Senator Bob Menendez, a Democrat from New Jersey, criticized the NATO ally for making a deal with Moscow.
Sen. Bob Menendez D- New Jersey
"If there was any doubt before, (Turkish President Recep) Erdogan's intentions are clear: an ethnic cleansing mission in northeastern Syria at the expense of broader regional stability, including the fight against ISIS (Islamic State), and of partnership and cooperation with the United State and other NATO allies. "
At a hearing Tuesday, members of the Senate Foreign RSelations Committee accused U.S. President Donald Trump of leaving Syrian Kurds exposed to the Turkish attack. Ambassador Jeffrey insisted that Turkey had planned to invade despite U.S. warnings not to do so.
Ambasssador James Jeffrey, U.S. Special Representative for Syria)
"We told Turkey what exactly would happen. They would not get very far in this offensive, and they have not gotten very far. As you see, they are now in ceasefire agreements with both us and the Russians. And we told them exactly how this would play out, that it made no sense to scramble, to scramble the entire situation in northeast Syria, in order to do something they could not attain."
The United Nations said the Turkish offensive in northern Syria has displaced more than 176,000 people and damaged much of the critical infrastructure. Even some of Trump's own party members have called on the administration to mitigate the damage done by the withdrawal of U.S. troops.
But Republican Senator Rand Paul on Tuesday blocked for the second time a Senate vote on a resolution passed by the House of Representatives that formally opposes Trump's strategy in Syria. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said the resolution was too weak and introduced his own measure.
Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky
"My own view is that this is a good time to go beyond just eastern Syria and also express ourselves on the inappropriateness of drawing down in Afghanistan like President Obama did in Iraq, which clearly was a mistake and caused the rise of ISIS in that area."
The Trump administration says some U.S. troops are remaining in Syria to prevent the oil fields from falling into the hands of Islamic State and other terrorist groups.