ຜູ້​ຕາງ​ໜ້າ​ພິ​ເສດ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບເລື້ອງ​ຊີ​ເຣຍ, ທ່ານ ເຈມ​ສ໌ ແຈັ​ຟ​ຟ​ຣີ, ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ເທີ​ກີ ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຕັ້ງ​ໃຈ​ແນ່ວ​ແນ່ ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ທຳ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຊາວ​ເຄີດ​ ຢູ່ໃນ​ພາກ​ເໜືອ​ຂອງ​ຊີ​ເຣຍ ໂດຍບໍ່​ກ່ຽວ​ຂ້ອງວ່າ​ຈະ​ມີ​ທະ​ຫານ​ ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຂົງ​ເຂດນັ້ນຫລືບໍ່ກໍ​ຕາມ. ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ພົວ​ພັນ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ຮັບ​ຟັງຄຳ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານນີ້ວ່າ ທະ​ຫານສະ​ຫະ​ລັດບາງ​ສ່ວນ​ກໍ​ຍັງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຊີ​ເຣຍ​ເພື່ອ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານ​ຮ່ວມ​ກັບ​ກອງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ​ຊີ​ເຣຍ ຫຼື SDF ທີ່​ນຳ​ພາ​ໂດຍ​ຊາວ​ເຄີດ ໃນ​ຊີ​ເຣຍ ແລະ​ວ່າ ຄະ​ນະ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ເພື່ອ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ຢຸດ​ຍິງ​ແບບ​ຊົ່ວ​ຄາວ​ໃຫ້​ເປັນ​ການ​ຢຸດ​ຍິງ​ແບບ​ຖາ​ວອນ. ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ສະ​ພາ ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ຂອງລັດ​ຖະ​ບານອີ​ຣ່ານ, ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ແລະຊີ​ເຣຍ ທີ່​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຈະ​ເຄື່ອນ​ເຂົ້າ​ມາແທນ​ຊ່ອງ​ຫວ່າງທີ່ຖືກ​ປະ​ໄວ້ ພາຍ​ຫລັງການ​ຖອນທະ​ຫານສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ອອກໄປແລ້ວ. Zlatica Hoke ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ​ມີ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງນີ້ ຊື່ງ​ບົວ​ສະ​ຫວັນ ຈະ​ນຳ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.



ຜູ້​ນຳຣັດ​ເຊຍ ແລະເທີ​ກີ ໄດ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ກັນໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານນີ້ເພື່ອປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ​ຂອ​ງ​ຊີ​ເຣຍຮ່ວມ​ກັນ ທີ່​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ພ​ວກ​ນັກ​ລົບ​ຊາວ​ເຄີດ ຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້ ກວດ​ອອ​ກ​ໄປບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ຍັງ​ເຫລືອ​ຢູ່ຕາມເຂດ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງຊີ​ເຣຍ ແລະ​ເທີ​ກີຈົນ​ໝົດ. ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ລວມ​ເອົາ​ເຂດ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ຍຶດ​ຄອງ​ໂດຍ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ເທີ​ກີ​ຢູ່​ແລ້ວ.

ທ່ານ ຣີ​ເຊັບ ໄຕ​ຢິບ ເອີ​ດູ​ອານ, ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີເທີ​ກີ ກ່າວ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາເ​ທີ​ກີວ່າ:

"ທັງ​ສອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຈະ​ໃຊ້​ຄວາມລະ​ມັດ​ລະ​ວັງ ບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ພວກກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍເລັດ​ລອດ​ອອກ​ມາ ແລະ​ຈະ​ສ້າງກົນ​ໄກ​ຮ່ວມ​ກັນຂຶ້ນມາ ເພື່ອ​ສັງ​ເກດ​ການ​ວ່າ ໃຫ້​ມັນ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສອດ​ຄ່ອງ​ກັບ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ."



ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງບອບ ເມ​ເນ​ນ​ເດັ​ຊ ທີ່​ສັງ​ກັດ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ​ຈາກ​ລັດນິວ ເຈີ​ຊີ ໄດ້​ຕຳ​ໜິ​ປະ​ເທດພັນ​ທະ​ມິດ​ໃນ​ກຸ່ມ​ເນ​ໂຕດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ ທີ່​ໄປເຮັດ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ກັບ​ ມົ​ສ​ກູ.

ທ່ານເມ​ເນ​ນ​ເດັ​ຊກ່າວ​ດັ່ງ​ນີ້:

"ຖ້າ​ຫາກ​ມີ​ການ​ສົງ​ໄສ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເມື່ອກ່ອນ, (ກໍ​ແມ່ນ​ຄວາມ​ຕັ້ງ​ໃຈ​ຂອງປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີເອີ​ດູ​ອານຂອງເທີ​ກີ) ແມ່ນ​ຈະ​ແຈ້ງ​ແລ້ວວ່າ ​ທຳ​ການ​ຂ້າ​ລ້າງ​ເຜົ່າ​ພັນຢູ່ໃນ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ສຽງ​ເໜືອ​ຂອງ​ຊີ​ເຣຍ ໂດຍ​ການ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ກະ​ທົບ​ກະ​ເທືອນເຖິງ ສະ​ຖຽນ​ລະ​ພາບ​ໃນ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ​ທີ່ກວ້າງກວ່າ ຊຶ່ງ​ລວມ​ທັງການ​ຕໍ່​ສູ້​ຕ້ານ​ກຸ່ມ​ໄອ​ຊິ​ສ (ISIS) ຫລື ລັດ​ອິ​ສ​ລາມ ແລະ​ການ​ເປັນ​ຄູ່​ຮ່ວມ​ງານ​ ແລະ​ການ​ຮ່ວມ​ມື​ກັບ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ​ປະ​ເທດ​ພັນ​ທະ​ມິດອື່ນໆ ໃນ​ກຸ່ມ​ເນ​ໂຕ (NATO) ອີກ​ດ້ວຍ​."



ຢູ່​ໃນ​ກອງປະ​ຊຸມ​ຮັບ​ຟັງຄຳ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານນີ້, ບັນ​ດາສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ຂອງຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ພົວ​ພັນ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດຢູ່​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຫາ ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳວ່າ​ ໄດ້​ປ່ອຍປະ​ໃຫ້ຊາວ​ເຄີດ​ຢູ່​ຊີ​ເຣຍຖືກ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຈາກ​ເທີ​ກີ​ໄດ້. ທ່ານ​ທູດແຈັ​ຟ​ຟ​ຣີຢືນ​ຢັນ​ວ່າ ເທີ​ກີ ແນວ​ໃດກໍມີ​ແຜນ​ການ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ບຸກ​ລຸກ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປຫັ້ນຢູ່​ແລ້ວ ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ​ຈະ​ເຕືອນ​ວ່າບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ເຮັດ​ແນວນັ້ນ ​ກໍ​ຕາມ.

ທ່ານ​ທູດ ເຈມ​ສ໌ ແຈັ​ຟ​ຟ​ຣີ, ຜູ້​ຕາງ​ໜ້າ​ພິ​ເສດ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບກ່ຽວ​ກັບເລື້ອງ​ຊີ​ເຣຍເວົ້າ​ວ່າ:

“ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ບອກເທີ​ກີຢ່າງ​ຊັດ​ເຈນແລ້ວວ່າ ຈະ​ມີ​ຫຍັງ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ. ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈະ​ໄປ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ໄກ​ ໃນ​ການທຳ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີນີ້, ແລະ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ກໍ​ໄປ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ໄກ​ຫລາຍອີ່​ຫລີ. ດັ່ງ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ເຫັນແລ້ວ ດຽວນີ້​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ແມ່ນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ຢຸດ​ຍິງທັງກັບ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ ແລະ​ກັບ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ. ແລະ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ບອກ​ພວກ​ເຂົາເຈົ້າ​ຢ່າງ​ຊັ​ດ​ເຈນແລ້ວ​ວ່າ ສ​ະ​ພາບນີ້ ມັນຈະ​ອອກ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ແນວ​ໃດ, ວ່າ​ມັນ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ໝາຍ​ຫຍັງ​ເລີຍ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຮີບ​ເຮັ່ງ, ຮີບ​ເຮັ່ງສະ​ຖາ​ນະ​ການ​ທັງ​ໝົດຢູ່ໃນ​ພາກ​ເໜືອ​ຂອງ​ຊີ​ເຣຍ, ເພື່ອ​ຈະ​ຍາດ​ເອົາ​ບາງ​ສິ່ງ ບາງ​ຢ່າງ​ທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ເອົາ​ໄດ້."



ອົງ​ການ​ສະ​ປະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຂອງ​ເທີ​ກີຢູ່ໃນ​ພາກ​ເໜືອ​ຂອງ​ຊີ​ເຣຍ ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຫລາຍກວ່າ 176,000 ຄົນ ​ອົບ​ພະ​ຍົບ​ຫລົບໜີໄປ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ທຳ​ລາຍພື້ນ​ຖານ​ໂຄງ​ລ່າງ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ເປັນ​ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່. ແມ່ນ​ແຕ່​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ບາງ​ຄົນຢູ່​ໃນ​ພັກ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານທ​ຣຳ​ເອງ ກໍ​ໄດ້​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ຄະ​ນະ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຄວາມ​ເສຍ​ຫາຍທີ່​ສືບ​ເນື່ອງ​ມາຈາກ​ການ​ຖອນ​ທະ​ຫານ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ອອກນັ້ນ ​ຫລຸດ​ຜ່ອນ​ລົງ.

ແຕ່​ວ່າທ່ານ ແຣນ ພອ​ລ (Rand Paul) ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງ​ຈາກ​ພັກຣີ​ພັບ​ລິ​ກັນ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານນີ້​ ໄດ້​ຂັດ​ຂວາງບໍ່​ໃຫ້ມີ​ການ​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງຄັ້ງ​ທີ​ສອງ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ມະ​ຕິ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຮັບ​ຮອງ​ເອົາ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ ທີ່ທໍາ​ການ​ຄັດ​ຄ້ານ​ຢ່າງ​ເປັນ​ທາງ​ການ​ຕໍ່​ຍຸດ​ທະ​ສາດ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຊີ​ເຣຍ. ຜູ້​ນຳ​ສຽງ​ສ່ວນ​ຫລາຍ​ໃນ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງ, ທ່ານມີ​ດ​ຈ໌ ແມັກ​ຄອນ​ແນ​ລ, ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ມະ​ຕິ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວອ່ອນ​ເກີນ​ໄປ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ນຳ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ມາດ​ຕະ​ການ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ເອງ.

ທ່ານ ທ່ານມີ​ດ​ຈ໌ ແມັກ​ຄອນ​ແນ​ລ, ສັງ​ກັດ​ພັກ​ຣີ​ພັບ​ບ​ລິ​ກັນ​ຈາກ​ລັດເຄັນ​ຕັກ​ກີ ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ:

"ຕາມ​ຄຳ​ຄິດ​ເຫັນ​ຂອງ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ກໍ​ຄື ນີ້​ເປັນໂອ​ກາດ​ດີທີ່​ຈະ​ກ້າວ​ໄປເກີນຂອບ​ເຂດພຽງ​ແຕ່​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ພາກຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ຂອງ​ຊີ​ເຣຍນັ້ນ​ອີກ ແລະ​ສະ​ແດງ​ຄວາມ​ຄິດ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ອອກ​ມາກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ຖອນ​ທະ​ຫານ​ໃຫ້​ເຫລືອ​ໜ້ອຍ​ລົງ​ຢ່າງບໍ່​ເໝາະ​ສົມຢູ່​ໃນ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ ດັ່ງ​ດຽວກັນ​ກັບ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ໂອ​ບາ​ມາ​ເຮັດ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ອີ​ຣັກ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ແຈ້ງວ່າ ​ເຮັດ​ຜິດ​ພາດ ແລະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ຂະ​ຫຍາຍ​ຕົວ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຂອງ​ກຸ່​ມໄອ​ຊິ​ສ (ISIS) ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ."



​ລັດ​ຖະບານ​ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ກຳ​ລັງ​ທະ​ຫານຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງຍັງ​ຖືກ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ໄວ້ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຊີ​ເຣຍ ເພື່ອປ້ອງກັນ​ບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ບໍ່ນ້ຳ​ມັນ ຕົກ​ໄປ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ກຳ​ມື​ຂອງ​ກຸ່ມ​ລັດ​ອິ​ສ​ລາມ ແລະ​ກຸ່ມກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ​ອື່ນໆ.

ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວນີ້​ເພີ້ມ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາອ​ັງ​ກ​ິດ​ຢູ່​ລຸ່ມນີ້

U.S. Special Representative for Syria James Jeffrey says Turkey was determined to launch an offensive against Kurds in northern Syria regardless of the presence of U.S. troops in the area. He told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee at a hearing Tuesday that some U.S. troops are still in Syria working with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces and that the administration is working on making a temporary ceasefire permanent. U.S. Lawmakers expressed concern about Iran, Russia and Syrian government forces moving in to fill the void left by the withdrawal of U.S. troops.



Russian and Turkish leaders made a deal Tuesday to share control of Syria's border area that requires Kurdish fighters to clear the entire length of the Syria-Turkey border. The agreement does not include the areas already occupied by Turkish forces.



Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish President

"Both countries will adopt precautions against a leakage of terrorists and a joint mechanism will be established for the observation of the compliance with the agreement."



Senator Bob Menendez, a Democrat from New Jersey, criticized the NATO ally for making a deal with Moscow.



Sen. Bob Menendez D- New Jersey

"If there was any doubt before, (Turkish President Recep) Erdogan's intentions are clear: an ethnic cleansing mission in northeastern Syria at the expense of broader regional stability, including the fight against ISIS (Islamic State), and of partnership and cooperation with the United State and other NATO allies. "



At a hearing Tuesday, members of the Senate Foreign RSelations Committee accused U.S. President Donald Trump of leaving Syrian Kurds exposed to the Turkish attack. Ambassador Jeffrey insisted that Turkey had planned to invade despite U.S. warnings not to do so.



Ambasssador James Jeffrey, U.S. Special Representative for Syria)

"We told Turkey what exactly would happen. They would not get very far in this offensive, and they have not gotten very far. As you see, they are now in ceasefire agreements with both us and the Russians. And we told them exactly how this would play out, that it made no sense to scramble, to scramble the entire situation in northeast Syria, in order to do something they could not attain."



The United Nations said the Turkish offensive in northern Syria has displaced more than 176,000 people and damaged much of the critical infrastructure. Even some of Trump's own party members have called on the administration to mitigate the damage done by the withdrawal of U.S. troops.



But Republican Senator Rand Paul on Tuesday blocked for the second time a Senate vote on a resolution passed by the House of Representatives that formally opposes Trump's strategy in Syria. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said the resolution was too weak and introduced his own measure.



Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky

"My own view is that this is a good time to go beyond just eastern Syria and also express ourselves on the inappropriateness of drawing down in Afghanistan like President Obama did in Iraq, which clearly was a mistake and caused the rise of ISIS in that area."



The Trump administration says some U.S. troops are remaining in Syria to prevent the oil fields from falling into the hands of Islamic State and other terrorist groups.