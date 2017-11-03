ຊີເຣຍເວົ້າວ່າ ຕົນໄດ້ປົດປ່ອຍ ເມືອງ Deir el-Zor ຈາກກຸ່ມ ລັດອິສລາມ

ສື່ມວນຊົນລັດຂອງຊີເຣຍເວົ້າວ່າ ຊີເຣຍ ແລະພັນທະມິດ ທີ່ເປັນຄູ່ຮ່ວມປະຕິບັດງານ

ຂອງຕົນນັ້ນ ໄດ້ເຂົ້າຄວບຄຸມເມືອງ Deir al-Zor ທັງໝົດ ທີ່ຢູ່ທາງພາກຕາເວັນອອກ

ຂອງປະເທດນັ້ນ ຈາກກຸ່ມລັດອິສລາມ.



ແຫລ່ງຂ່າວ ຈາກກອງທັບຊີເຣຍທີ່ບໍ່ປະສົງຈະບອກຊື່ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ອົງການຂ່າວ

Reuters ວ່າ "ໂດຍໄດ້ຮັບການຮ່ວມມືຈາກກອງກໍາລັງພັນທະມິດທັງຫລາຍ ກອງ

ກໍາລັງປະກອບອາວຸດຂອງຊີເຣຍໄດ້ປົດປ່ອຍເມືອງ Deir al-Zor ຢ່າງສິ້ນເຊີງ ໃຫ້ອອກຈາກແອກຂອງກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ Daesh," ໂດຍໃຊ້ຄໍາຫຍໍ້ພາສາອາຣັບ

ສໍາລັບຄໍາວ່າ ກຸ່ມລັດອິສລາມນັ້ນ.



ເມືອງ Deir al-Zor ເປັນສູນກາງຜະລິດນໍ້າມັນ ແລະທັງເປັນເມືອງທີ່ໃຫຍ່ ແລະ

ສໍາຄັນທີ່ສຸດ ໃນພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງຊີເຣຍ.

Syria's state media say Syria and it allied partners have taken full-control of the eastern city of Deir al-Zor from the Islamic State group.



An anonymous Syrian military source told Reuters, "The armed forces, in cooperation with allied forces, liberated the city of Deir al-Zor completely from the clutches of the Daesh terrorist organization," using the Arabic acronym for Islamic state.



Deir al-Zor is the center of Syrian oil production and is eastern Syria's largest and most important city.