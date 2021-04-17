ບໍລິສັດເລີ້ມຕົ້ນໃໝ່ຂອງ ສະວິດເຊີແລນ ໃຊ້ຫຸ່ນຍົນ ກັບລັງສີ ເອົາລຕຣາໄວໂອເລດ ເພື່ອຂ້າເຊື້ອໄວຣັສໃນເຮືອບິນ

ບໍລິສັດເລີ້ມຕົ້ນໃໝ່ຂອງປະເທດສະວິດເຊີແລນ ກຳລັງຊອກຫາທາງເພີ້ມຄວາມໝັ້ນໃຈໃນຄວາມປອດໄພສໍາລັບການເດີນທາງ ທາງອາກາດ ຖ້າມກາງການລະບາດຢ່າງໜັກ ຂອງໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ໂດຍການນຳໃຊ້ເທັກໂນໂລຈີເກົ່າທີ່ມີມາໄດ້ຫຼາຍທົດສະວັດແລ້ວ. ຜູ້ສື່ຂ່າວຂອງວີໂອເອ, ອາຣາສ ອາຣາບາຊາດີ (Arash Arabasadi) ມີລາຍລະອຽດເພີ້ມກ່ຽວກັບເລື່ອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງບົວສະຫວັນ ຈະນໍາມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ຫຸ່ນຍົນທີ່ຂ້າໄວຣັສ ໄດ້ທ່ຽວກວດໄປທົ່ວຮ່ອງທາງຍ່າງຢູ່ໃນເຮືອບິນໃນນະຄອນຊູຣິກ (Zurich) ຂອງສະວິດເຊີແລນ. ຫຸ່ນຍົນດັ່ງກ່າວຕ້ອງປະຕິບັດງານໂດຍບໍ່ໃຫ້ມີຄົນຄວບຄຸມມັນ ເພື່ອຈະສົ່ງຄື້ນແສງລັງສີເອົາລຕຣາ ໄວໂອ ເລດຂອງມັນອອກມາ, ອີງຕາມຄໍາອະທິບາຍຂອງທ່ານ ຈໍດອກ ແອລມິງເກີ (Jodoc Elmiger) ຜູ້ຮ່ວມກໍ່ຕັ້ງບໍລິສັດ ຢູເວຢາ (UVeya).

ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ "ມັນແມ່ນເທັກໂນໂລຈີເກົ່າ, ແຕ່ມັນມີອັນຕະລາຍຫລາຍ. ສະນັ້ນແຫລະພວກເຮົາຈຶ່ງໃຫ້ເອົາພະນັກງານອອກໄປໃຫ້ຫ່າງຈາກບ່ອນທີ່ມີແສງລັງສີຂອງມັນອອກໄປເຖິງ, ເພາະສະນັ້ນພວກເຮົາຈຶ່ງສ້າງຫຸ່ນຍົນຂຶ້ນມາ.”

ການສຳຜັດກັບລັງສີເອົາລຕຣາໄວໂອເລດ ຫຼືລັງສີ UV ຫຼາຍເກີນໄປອາດສາມາດພາໃຫ້ເກີດໂຣກມະເຮັງໃນມະນຸດໄດ້. ແຕ່ຜູ້ກໍ່ຕັ້ງບໍລິສັດຢູເວຢາ (UVeya) ກ່າວວ່າ ເທັກໂນໂລຈີ UV-C ທີ່ເປັນເທັກໂນໂລຈີເກົ່າແກ່ໃຊ້ມາໄດ້ຫລາຍທົດສະວັດແລ້ວ ທີ່ສະໜອງໃຫ້ໂດຍຫຸ່ນຍົນທີ່ຄວບຄຸມໂຕເອງແບບອັດຕະໂນມັດ, ມີຂໍ້ໄດ້ ປຽບໃນການຂ້າເຊື້ອໄວຣັສນີ້. ທ່ານ ແອລມິງເກີ (Elmiger) ກ່າວວ່າການໃຊ້ ແສງເພື່ອອະນາໄມຂ້າເຊື້ອພະຍາດຢູ່ໃນເຮືອບິນແມ່ນປອດ ໄພກວ່າການໃຊ້ ການໃຊ້ສານລະລາຍເພື່ອທໍາຄວາມສະອາດ.

ທ່ານອະທິບາຍເພີ້ມອີກວ່າ:

“ແສງ UV-C ບໍ່ປະຮ່ອງຮອຍ ຫລືເຄມີອັນໃດໃຫ້ຫລົງເຫລືອໄວ້. ເພາະສະນັ້ນ ອັນນີ້ກໍແມ່ນສິ່ງທີ່ສຳຄັນຫຼາຍເຊັ່ນກັນ ສຳລັບນັກທ່ອງທ່ຽວ, ທີ່ທ່ານຮູ້ວ່າ ທ່ານມີບ່ອນທີ່ປອດໄພ, ບໍ່ມີເສດເຫລືອຂອງສານເຄມີຕິດຢູ່ບ່ອນນັ່ງ, ຢູ່ທົ່ວທຸກບ່ອນ.”

ຫຸ່ນຍົນໂຕນຶ່ງສາມາດຂ້າເຊື້ອພະຍາດໄປຈົນສຸດຮ່ອງທາງຍ່າງຊ່ອງນຶ່ງ ຢູ່ໃນເຮືອ ບິນໂດຍໃຊ້ເວລາ 13 ນາທີ. ນັ້ນແມ່ນຂ່າວທີ່ໜ້າຍິນດີນໍາສຳລັບສາຍການບິນ ແຮລເວຕິກ ແອເວສ໌ (Helvetic Airways) ຂອງສະວິດເຊີແລນ, ອີງຕາມ ທ່ານເມດີ ເກິນິນ (Mehdi Guenin), ໂຄສົກຂອງບໍລິສັດດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ທ່ານເມດີ ເກິນິນ (Mehdi Guenin) ຈາກສາຍການບິນ Helvetic Airways ເວົ້າວ່າ:

“ໃນຖານະທີ່ເປັນສາຍການບິນອັນນຶ່ງ ໃນເວລານີ້, ມັນສຳຄັນຫຼາຍທີ່ພວກເຮົາສາມາດຟື້ນຟູຄວາມໝັ້ນໃຈໃຫ້ແກ່ຄົນ ໃນການເດີນທາງທາງອາກາດ. ສະນັ້ນ, ຖ້າຫາກຄົນໂດຍສານຂອງທ່ານ, ຖ້າພະນັກງານການບິນຂອງພວກເຮົາ ຮູ້ຈັກວ່າ ເຮືອບິນຂອງພວກເຮົາປອດໄພ, ຮູ້ວ່າມັນບໍ່ມີໄວຣັສ, ບໍ່ມີເຊື້ອແບັກທີເຣຍ ແລ້ວມັນກໍຈະສາມາດຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ມີການບິນກັບຄືນມາອີກ ແລະມີຄວາມ ຮູ້ສຶກດີທີ່ຈະເດີນທາງດ້ວຍການບິນຄືນມາອີກ.”

ອົງການອາຫານແລະຢາຂອງສະຫະລັດກ່າວວ່າ ແສງລັງສີ UV-C ແມ່ນຢາຂ້າ ເຊື້ອໂຣກທີ່ຮູ້ຈັກກັນດີ ສຳລັບໃຊ້ໃນອາກາດ, ສໍາລັບນໍ້າ ແລະພື້ນຜິວທີ່ບໍ່ມີຮູແຊກ ຊຶມໄດ້ ແຕ່ວ່າມັນສາມາດຖືກກີດກັ້ນໄດ້ໂດຍສິ່ງທີ່ທຳມະດາ ເຊັ່ນຂີ້ຝຸ່ນ.

ປັດຈຸບັນ ບໍລິສັດ UVeya ມີຫຸ່ນຍົນຢູ່ໃນສາມຮູບແບບ ແລະເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້ ກໍໄດ້ນໍາເອົາແບບນຶ່ງໃນນັ້ນໄປວາງສະແດງຢູ່ໃນສະໜາມບິນນະຄອນຊູຣິກ(Zurich), ບ່ອນທີ່ການຈະລາຈອນໄດ້ຫຼຸດລົງ 75 ເປີເຊັນໃນປີກາຍນີ້.

A Swiss startup is looking to boost confidence in the safety of air travel amid the coronavirus pandemic, by using decades-old technology. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi shines light on this story.

A virus-killing robot roams the aisles of an airplane in Zurich. The robot must operate without a human to deliver its waves of ultraviolet light. UVeya co-founder Jodoc Elmiger explains.

Jodoc Elmiger, Co-Founder, UVeya:

“It’s quite old technology, but it’s quite dangerous. That’s why we want to take the worker out of the range of the light, so that’s why we made a robot.”

Excess exposure to ultraviolet, or UV, radiation, can cause cancers in humans. But UVeya’s founders say the decades-old UV-C technology, delivered by the autonomous robot, has the upside of killing the coronavirus. Elmiger says using light to sanitize a plane is safer than cleaning solutions.

Jodoc Elmiger, Co-Founder, UVeya:

“UV-C doesn’t make any traces or chemistry. So that’s also very important for the traveler, that you know you have a safe place, there is no chemical residue on the seats, on everywhere.”

One robot can disinfect an entire, single-aisle airplane in 13 minutes. That’s welcome news for Swiss regional airline Helvetic Airways, says spokesman Mehdi Guenin.

Mehdi Guenin, Helvetic Airways:

“As an airline at the moment, it’s really important that we can restore confidence in air travel. So, if our passengers, if our crew, know our aircraft is safe, that there is no virus, no bacteria, it could help to fly again and to have a good feeling to fly again.”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says UV-C radiation is a known disinfectant for air, water, and nonporous surfaces but can be blocked by something as simple as dust.

UVeya currently has three robot prototypes and recently demonstrated one of them at the Zurich Airport, where traffic dropped 75 percent last year.