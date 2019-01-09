ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ພວມທຳການສືບສວນຫໍ່ທີ່ໜ້າສົງໄສຈຳນວນນຶ່ງທີ່ສົ່ງໄປຫາ
ສະຖານທູດ ແລະກົງສຸນຂອງຕ່າງປະເທດ ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງແຄນເບີຣາ ແລະນະຄອນ
ແມລເບີນ ທາງພາກໃຕ້ຂອງປະເທດ.
ລາຍງານຂ່າວແຈ້ງວ່າ ຫໍ່ທີ່ໜ້າສົງໄສເຫຼົ່ານີ້ໄດ້ຖືກຄົ້ນພົບທີ່ສະຖານກົງສຸນຂອງສະຫະ
ລັດ ອັງກິດ ສະວິດເຊີແລນ ແລະອີຈິບ ທີ່ນະຄອນແມລເບີນ. ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຢູ່ສະຖານກົງສຸນ
ສະຫະລັດ ແລະອັງກິດ ຕ່າງກໍໃຫ້ການຢືນຢັນວ່າ ຕົນໄດ້ຮັບຫໍ່ທີ່ໜ້າສົງໄສດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້.
ອົງການຮັບມືກັບເຫດການສຸກເສີນ ຂອງລັດວິກຕໍເຣຍ ຊຶ່ງມີນະຄອນແມລເບີນເປັນ
ເມືອງເອກນັ້ນ ມີລາຍງານວ່າ ມີເຫດການ ກ່ຽວກັບ “ວັດຖຸທີ່ເປັນອັນຕະລາຍ” ເກີດ
ຂຶ້ນຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 10 ເທື່ອ ຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນດັ່ງກ່າວ ຮວມທັງຢູ່ໃກ້ສະຖານກົງສຸນເຢຍຣະ
ມັນ ອິນເດຍ ອີຕາລີ ແລະສະເປນ. ພະນັກງານຮັບມືກັບເຫດການສຸກເສີນໄດ້ຖືກສົ່ງ
ໄປຍັງ ສະຖານກົງສຸນອິນເດຍ ຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ມີການຄົ້ນພົບຫໍ່ທີ່ໜ້າສົງໄສ.
ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ທັນແຈ້ງໃຫ້ຊາບວ່າ ມີສະຖານທູດຂອງປະເທດໃດແດ່ທີ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງ
ແຄນເບີຣາ ໄດ້ຕົກເປັນເປົ້າໃນການສົ່ງຫໍ່ທີ່ໜ້າສົງໄສນີ້.
ຫໍ່ເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ໄດ້ຖືກກວດເບິ່ງແລ້ວ ແຕ່ບໍ່ເຊື່ອວ່າ ເປັນອັນຕະລາຍແຕ່ຢ່າງໃດ. ຕຳຫຼວດ
ລັດຖະບານກາງຂອງອອສເຕຣເລຍກ່າວວ່າ ເຫດການດັ່ງກ່າວກຳລັງຢູ່ໃນລະຫວ່າງ
ການສືບສວນ.
Authorities in Australia are investigating several suspicious packages that were sent to several foreign embassies and consulates in the capital, Canberra, and the southern city of Melbourne.
News reports say suspicious packages were discovered at the Melbourne-based diplomatic missions of the United States, Great Britain, Switzerland, Pakistan, and Egypt. Officials at the U.S. and British consulates have separately confirmed they received suspicious packages.
Vic Emergency, the government response agency in Victoria state, of which Melbourne is the capital, reported at least 10 "hazardous material" incidents across the city, including near the consulates of Germany, India, Italy and Spain. Emergency crews were sent to the Indian consulate after a package was discovered.
Authorities have not identified which countries' diplomatic missions in Canberra were targeted.
The packages are being examined, but are not believed to be harmful. The Australian Federal Police said the incidents are under investigation.
