ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ອອ​ສ​ເຕ​ຣ​ເລຍ ພວມ​ທຳ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນຫໍ່​ທີ່​ໜ້າ​ສົງ​ໄສ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງທີ່​ສົ່ງ​ໄປ​ຫາ

​ສະ​ຖານ​ທູດ ແລະ​ກົງ​ສຸນ​ຂອງ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງ​ແຄນ​ເບີ​ຣາ ແລະ​ນະ​ຄອນ

​ແມ​ລ​ເບີນ ທາງ​ພາກ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ.

ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂ່າວ​ແຈ້ງວ່າ ຫໍ່​ທີ່​ໜ້າ​ສົງ​ໄສ​ເຫຼົ່າ​ນີ້​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຄົ້ນ​ພົບ​ທີ່ສະ​ຖານ​ກົງ​ສຸນຂອງ​ສະຫະ

​ລັດ ອັງ​ກິດ ສະ​ວິດ​ເຊີ​ແລນ ແລະ​ອີ​ຈິບ ທີ່​ນະ​ຄອນ​ແມ​ລ​ເບີນ. ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ຢູ່​ສະຖານ​ກົງ​ສຸນ

​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ​ອັງ​ກິດ ຕ່າງ​ກໍ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ຢືນ​ຢັນ​ວ່າ ຕົນ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຫໍ່ທີ່​ໜ້າ​ສົງ​ໄສ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວນີ້.

ອົງ​ການ​ຮັບ​ມື​ກັບ​ເຫດ​ການ​ສຸກ​ເສີນ ​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ວິກ​ຕໍ​ເຣຍ ຊຶ່ງ​ມີ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ແມ​ລ​ເບີນ​ເປັນ​

ເມືອງ​ເອກນັ້ນ ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ວ່າ ມີ​ເຫດ​ການ ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ “ວັດ​ຖຸ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ອັນ​ຕະ​ລາຍ” ເກີດ​

ຂຶ້ນ​ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ 10 ເທື່ອ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ຮວມ​ທັງ​ຢູ່​ໃກ້​ສະຖານ​ກົງ​ສຸນ​ເຢຍ​ຣະ​

ມັນ ອິນ​ເດຍ ອີ​ຕາ​ລີ ແລະ​ສະ​ເປນ. ພະ​ນັກ​ງານ​ຮັບ​ມື​ກັບເຫດ​ການ​ສຸກ​ເສີນ​ໄດ້​ຖືກສົ່ງ

​ໄປ​ຍັງ ​ສະ​ຖານ​ກົງ​ສຸນ​ອິນ​ເດຍ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ການ​ຄົ້ນ​ພົບ​ຫໍ່​ທີ່​ໜ້າ​ສົງ​ໄສ.

ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ທັນ​ແຈ້ງ​ໃຫ້​ຊາບ​ວ່າ ມີ​ສະ​ຖານ​ທູດ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ໃດ​ແດ່​ທີ່​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ​

ແຄນ​ເບີ​ຣາ ໄດ້​ຕົກ​ເປັນ​ເປົ້າ​ໃນ​ການ​ສົ່ງ​ຫໍ່​ທີ່​ໜ້າ​ສົງ​ໄສ​ນີ້.

ຫໍ່​ເຫຼົ່າ​ນີ້ ​ໄດ້​ຖືກກວດເບິ່ງ​ແລ້ວ ແຕ່​ບໍ່​ເຊື່ອ​ວ່າ ​ເປັນ​ອັນ​ຕະ​ລາຍ​ແຕ່​ຢ່າງ​ໃດ. ຕຳຫຼວດ

​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ກາງ​ຂອງອ​ອ​ສ​ເຕ​ຣ​ເລຍ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ເຫດ​ການ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຢູ່​ໃນລະ​ຫວ່າງ

​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ.



Authorities in Australia are investigating several suspicious packages that were sent to several foreign embassies and consulates in the capital, Canberra, and the southern city of Melbourne.



News reports say suspicious packages were discovered at the Melbourne-based diplomatic missions of the United States, Great Britain, Switzerland, Pakistan, and Egypt. Officials at the U.S. and British consulates have separately confirmed they received suspicious packages.



Vic Emergency, the government response agency in Victoria state, of which Melbourne is the capital, reported at least 10 "hazardous material" incidents across the city, including near the consulates of Germany, India, Italy and Spain. Emergency crews were sent to the Indian consulate after a package was discovered.



Authorities have not identified which countries' diplomatic missions in Canberra were targeted.



The packages are being examined, but are not believed to be harmful. The Australian Federal Police said the incidents are under investigation.

