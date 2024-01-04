ພິລຸດຂອງຈີນ ສົ່ງຜົນໃຫ້ ຟີລິບປິນ ຂະຫຍາຍການຮ່ວມມື ແລະການມີໜ້າ ຂອງກອງທັບສະຫະລັດ

ນັບເປັນເວລາໄດ້ສາມທົດສະວັດກວ່າໆຜ່ານມາແລ້ວ ທີ່ສະຫະລັດໄດ້ຍ້າຍຖານທັບຂອງຕົນ ອອກຈາກຟີລິບປິນ ແຕ່ທ່າມກາງຄວາມຢ້ານກົວໃນການຂະຫຍາຍອິດທິພົນຂອງຈີນ ມະນີລາໄດ້ອະນຸມັດໃຫ້ກອງທັບສະຫະລັດ ໃຊ້ຖານທັບຂອງຕົນຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວປະເທດ. ບິລ ກາໂລ ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ມີລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງໄຊຈະເລີນສຸກ ຈະນຳເອົາລາຍລະອຽດ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ຖານທັບເຮືອ Camilo Osias ທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ທາງເໜືອຂອງຟີລິບປິນ ອາດຈະບໍ່ມີລັກສະນະແບບນີ້.
ປືນຕໍ່ຕ້ານອາກາດສະຍານທີ່ເຂົ້າຂີ້ໝ້ຽງແມ່ນເປັນອາວຸດແຕ່ພຽງຊະນິດດຽວທີ່ສາມາດແນມເຫັນໄດ້....
ຢູ່ພາຍໃນຖານທັບ ເບິ່ງແລ້ວຄືວ່າ ມີຜູ້ຄົນພຽງເລັກນ້ອຍເທົ່ານັ້ນ.
ແຕ່ແນວໃດກໍຕາມ ໃນອີກໄວໆນີ້ ສະຫະລັດ ຈະປັບປຸງທາງແລ່ນຂອງເຮືອບິນ ແລະນອກນັ້ນ ຍັງຈະສົ່ງທະຫານແບບໝູນວຽນໄປປະຈຳການຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ ແລະຍ້າຍອາວຸດໄປທີ່ນັ້ນຕື່ມ.
ນີ້ແມ່ນນຶ່ງໃນເກົ້າຖານທັບທີ່ສະຫະລັດໄດ້ຮັບອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ນຳໃຊ້ ພາຍໃນຂໍ້ຕົກລົງເສີມຂະຫຍາຍການຮ່ວມມື ໃນດ້ານປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ຫຼື EDCA ລະຫວ່າງວໍຊິງຕັນແລະມະນີລາ. ສະຖານທີ່ໃໝ່ສຸດແມ່ນໄດ້ມີການປະກາດໃນເດືອນເມສາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ແມ່ນຢູ່ໃກ້ກັບໄຕ້ຫວັນ ແລະທະເລຈີນໃຕ້ ຊຶ່ງຈະເປັນຈຸດລະເບີດສຳຄັນ ກັບຈີນ.
Camilo Osias ແມ່ນຖານທັບຍຸດທະສາດທີ່ພິເສດຫຼາຍ ມັນຈະໃຊ້ເວລາສັ້ນໆໃນການເດີນທາງໂດຍເຮືອບິນຈາກໄຕ້ຫວັນ.
ເລື້ອງນີ້ໄດ້ສ້າງຄວາມກັງວົນໃຈ ໃຫ້ແກ່ຜູ້ປົກຄອງແຂວງ ໃນເຂດທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ທ່ານມານູແອລ ມຳບາ ທີ່ຢ້ານວ່າ ແຂວງຂອງທ່ານຈະກາຍເປັນເປົ້າໝາຍທາງທະຫານ.
ທ່ານມານູແອລ ມຳບາ ເຈົ້າແຂວງໆກາກາຢານ ກ່າວວ່າ:
“ສິບຊົ່ວໂມງຫຼັງຈາກການໂຈມຕີອ່າວເພີລຮາເບີ້ ຍີ່ປຸ່ນກໍໂຈມຕີພວກເຮົາ ໂດຍພື້ນຖານແລ້ວ ຍ້ອນວ່າ ກຳລັງສະຫະລັດແມ່ນຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ ແລະຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ມັນຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນອີກ ຖ້າພວກເຮົາມີກຳລັງຕ່າງດ້າວຢູ່ໃນທ່າມກາງພວກເຮົາ.”
ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ປົກຄອງຟີລິບປິນມາຫຼາຍທົດສະວັດ ກ່ອນຈະໄດ້ຮັບເອກກະລາດໃນປີ 1946.
ຖານທັບແຫ່ງສຸດທ້າຍຂອງສະຫະລັດໄດ້ຖືກຍ້າຍໜີ ໃນຊຸມປີ 1990 ທ່າມກາງການຄັດຄ້ານພາຍໃນປະເທດຂອງຟີລິບປິນ.
ການຈັດແຈງໃໝ່ ບໍ່ໄດ້ສ້າງຕັ້ງຖານທັບທີ່ຖາວອນ ຂອງສະຫະລັດຄືນໃໝ່. ຈຸດສຳຄັນ ແມ່ນການເລັ່ງລັດປັບປຸງຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວ ໃຫ້ແກ່ກອງທັບຂອງປະເທດດັ່ງ
ກ່າວ ອີງຕາມພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂອງຟີລິບປິນ.
ທ່ານໂຈແນທັນ ມາລາຢາ ຮອງຜູ້ອຳນວຍການ ຂອງສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແຫ່ງຊາດຟີລິບປິນ ກ່າວກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ວ່າ:
“ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ປັບປຸງກອງທັບຂອງພວກເຮົາ ແຕ່ມັນກໍບໍ່ເຄີຍເປັນທີ່ພຽງພໍ. ມັນບໍ່ເຄີຍພຽງພໍຍ້ອນວ່າ ບັນຫາເຂດນ້ຳແດນດິນ ທີ່ພວກເຮົາມີກັບຈີນ.”
ຈີນ ຮາວີລົບກວນກຳປັ່ນຂອງຟີລິບປິນເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ກຳລັງຂອງຈີນ ອ້າງເອົາກຳມະສິດ ຢູ່ໃນທະເລຈີນໃຕ້. ບາງຄົນທີ່ມະນີລາ ມອງເຫັນວ່າ ການມີໜ້າຂອງກຳລັງສະຫະລັດແມ່ນຊ່ອງທາງນຶ່ງທີ່ຈະສະກັດກັ້ນເປົ້າໝາຍໃນການຂະຫຍາຍໂຕຂອງຈີນ ຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດ.
ທ່ານໂຈແນທັນ ມາລາຢາ ກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ “ຕາໜ່າງລູກໂສ້ເກາະບ່ອນທຳອິດ ແມ່ນມີຄວາມສຳຄັນຫຼາຍ ແມ່ນບໍ? ແລະຕາໜ່າງລູກໂສ້ເກາະອັນທຳອິດແມ່ນໄຕ້ຫວັນ ແລະຟີລິບປິນ ດັ່ງນັ້ນ ໂດຍການມີທະຫານອາເມຣິກັນປ່ຽນກັນມາປະຈຳການຢູ່ຟີລິບປິນ ມັນເປັນບັນຫາສຳລັບພວກເຂົາ.”
ຈີນ ໄດ້ກ່າວໂຈມຕີການຈັດແຈງດັ່ງກ່າວ ໂດຍເວົ້າວ່າ ມັນເປັນການລະເມີດຕໍ່ອະທິປະໄຕຂອງຟີລິບປິນ. ແຕ່ມະນີລາບໍ່ເຫັນພ້ອມກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້.
ພັນເອກ ເມແດລ ອາກີລາ ໂຄສົກຂອງກອງທັບຟີລິບປີນກ່າວວ່າ:
“ມັນເປັນການໂຄສະນາຊວນເຊື່ອອີກແບບນຶ່ງ ທີ່ພວກເຂົາພວມດຳເນີນຢູ່ ພຽງແຕ່ເອົາຈຸດປະສົງຮ້າຍໃສ່ລົງໄປໃນສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາພວມກະທຳຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້. ແມ່ນຫຍັງຄືສິ່ງສຳຄັນສຳລັບພວກເຮົາກໍແມ່ນສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ຮັບຜົນປະໂຫຍດຈາກມັນ.”
ຢູ່ນອກຖານທັບເຮືອ Camilo Osias ມີປະຊາຊົນພຽງຈຳນວນບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດທີ່ຮູ້ຈັກກ່ຽວກັບຜົນປະໂຫຍດຫຼືຂໍ້ເສຍປຽບ…
…ຖານທັບນ້ອຍໆ ທີ່ອາດມີບົດບາດຢ່າງໃຫຍ່ຫຼວງ ກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງຂອງເອເຊຍ.
It has been more than three decades since the last U.S. military base was removed from the Philippines, but amid fears of an expansionist China, Manila is granting more U.S. military access to sites across the country. VOA’s Bill Gallo visited some of the sites and has this report.
Naval Base Camilo Osias in the northern Philippines may not look like much.
This rusty anti-aircraft gun is the only visible weapon…
…on a base with seemingly few personnel.
Soon, though, the United States will improve this runway. It can also rotate troops and move weapons here.
It is one of nine sites granting U.S. access under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement, or EDCA, between Washington and Manila. The newest sites, announced in April, are near Taiwan and the South China Sea, key flashpoints with China.
Camilo Osias is especially strategic, just a short flight from Taiwan.
That worries local governor Manuel Mamba, who fears his province becoming a military target.
((Manuel Mamba, Cagayan Governor (In English, male voice) ))
“Ten hours after the attack on Pearl Harbor, Japan attacked us, basically because the U.S. forces were here. And I think that will happen again if we have foreign forces within our midst.”
The United States governed the Philippines for decades before it gained independence in 1946.
The last permanent U.S. base was removed in the early 1990s amid domestic Philippine opposition.
The new arrangement does not reestablish a permanent U.S. presence. The main focus is to speed the country's military modernization, according to Philippine officials.
((Jonathan Malaya, Assistant Director General, Philippines National Security Council (In English, male voice) ))
“We have improved our military… ((jump cut)) ...but it’s never enough. It’s never enough because of the territorial issues we have with China.”
China has increasingly harassed Philippine vessels, as it forces its claims in the South China Sea. Some in Manila view a U.S. troop presence as a way to deter China’s expansionist goals in the region.
((Jonathan Malaya, Assistant Director General, Philippines National Security Council (In English, male voice) ))
“The first island chain is very important, no? And the first island chain is Taiwan and the Philippines. So with American troops rotating in the Philippines, it becomes a problem for them.”
China has slammed the arrangement, saying it violates Philippine sovereignty. Manila disagrees.
((Colonel Medel Aguilar, Armed Forces of the Philippines Spokesperson (In English, male voice) ))
“It’s a kind of propaganda that they’re doing, just to put malice in what we’re doing here. What is important for us is that we will benefit from it.”
Outside Camilo Osias, few residents seem to be aware of the benefits or the drawbacks…
…of a small base that could soon play a big role in Asia’s security.
((Bill Gallo. VOA News. Santa Ana, Philippines))
