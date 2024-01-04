ພິລຸດຂອງຈີນ ສົ່ງຜົນໃຫ້ ຟີລິບປິນ ຂະຫຍາຍການຮ່ວມມື ແລະການມີໜ້າ ຂອງກອງທັບສະຫະລັດ

ນັບ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ໄດ້​ສາມ​ທົດ​ສະ​ວັດ​ກວ່າໆ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ​ແລ້ວ ທີ່ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ໄດ້ຍ້າຍຖານ​ທັບ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ຟີ​ລິບ​ປິນ ແຕ່​ທ່າມ​ກາງ​ຄວາມ​ຢ້ານ​ກົວ​ໃນ​ການ​ຂະ​ຫຍາຍ​ອິດ​ທິ​ພົນ​ຂອງ​ຈີນ ມະ​ນີ​ລາ​ໄດ້​ອະ​ນຸ​ມັດ​ໃຫ້​ກອງ​ທັບ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໃຊ້​ຖານ​ທັບຂອງ​ຕົນ​ຫຼາຍ​ຂຶ້ນຢູ່ໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ປະ​ເທດ. ບິ​ລ ກາ​ໂລ ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງໄຊ​ຈະ​ເລີນ​ສຸກ​ ຈະ​ນຳ​ເອົາ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ຖານ​ທັບ​ເຮືອ Camilo Osias ​ທີ່​ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່​ທາງ​ເໜືອ​ຂອງ​ຟີ​ລິບ​ປິນ ອາດ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ລັກ​ສະ​ນະ​ແບບນີ້.

ປືນ​ຕໍ່​ຕ້​ານ​ອາກາດ​ສະ​ຍານ​ທີ່​ເຂົ້າ​ຂີ້​ໝ້ຽງແມ່ນ​ເປັນ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ແຕ່​ພຽງ​ຊະ​ນິດ​ດຽວ​ທີ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ແນມ​ເຫັນ​ໄດ້....

ຢູ່​ພາຍ​ໃນ​ຖານ​ທັບ ເບິ່ງ​ແລ້ວ​ຄື​ວ່າ ມີ​ຜູ້​ຄົນ​ພຽງ​ເລັກ​ນ້ອຍ​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ.

ແຕ່​ແນວ​ໃດ​ກໍ​ຕາມ ໃນ​ອີກ​ໄວໆ​ນີ້ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຈະ​ປັບ​ປຸງ​ທາງ​ແລ່ນ​ຂອງ​ເຮືອ​ບິນ ແລະ​ນອກ​ນັ້ນ ຍັງ​ຈະ​ສົ່ງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ແບບ​ໝູນ​ວຽນ​ໄປ​ປະ​ຈຳ​ການ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ນັ້ນ ແລະ​ຍ້າຍ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ໄປ​ທີ່ນັ້ນ​ຕື່ມ.

ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ເກົ້າ​ຖານ​ທັບ​ທີ່​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ໃຫ້​ນຳ​ໃຊ້ ພາຍ​ໃນ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ເສີມ​ຂະ​ຫຍາຍ​ການ​ຮ່ວມ​ມື​ ໃນ​ດ້ານ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ ຫຼື EDCA ລະ​ຫວ່າງວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ​ແລະ​ມະ​ນີ​ລາ. ສະ​ຖານ​ທີ່​ໃໝ່​ສຸດແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ການ​ປະ​ກາດ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ເມ​ສາ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ແມ່ນ​ຢູ່​ໃກ້​ກັບ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ ແລະ​ທະ​ເລ​ຈີນ​ໃຕ້ ຊຶ່ງ​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ຈຸດ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ສຳ​ຄັນ ກັບ​ຈີນ.

Camilo Osias ແມ່ນ​ຖານ​ທັບ​ຍຸດ​ທະ​ສາດທີ່ພິ​ເສດ​ຫຼາຍ ມັນ​ຈະ​ໃຊ້​ເວ​ລາ​ສັ້ນໆ​ໃນ​ການ​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ໂດຍ​ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ຈາກ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ.

ເລື້ອງນີ້​ໄດ້​ສ້າງ​ຄວາມ​ກັງ​ວົນ​ໃຈ ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ຜູ້​ປົກຄອງແຂວງ ໃນ​ເຂດ​ທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນ ທ່ານ​ມາ​ນູ​ແອ​ລ ມຳ​ບາ ທີ່​ຢ້ານ​ວ່າ ແຂວງ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ຈະ​ກາຍ​ເປັນ​ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ​ທາງ​ທະ​ຫານ.

ທ່ານ​ມາ​ນູ​ແອ​ລ ມຳ​ບາ ເຈົ້າ​ແຂວງໆ​ກາ​ກາ​ຢານ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ:

“ສິບ​ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ​ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ອ່າວ​ເພີລຮາ​ເບີ້ ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ​ກໍ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ ໂດຍ​ພື້ນ​ຖານ​ແລ້ວ ຍ້ອນ​ວ່າ ກຳ​ລັງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ແມ່ນ​ຢູ່​ທີ່ນີ້ ແລະ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ມັນ​ຈະ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ອີກ ຖ້າ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ມີ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຕ່າງ​ດ້າວ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ທ່າມ​ກາງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ.”

ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ​ໄດ້​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ຟີ​ລິບ​ປິນ​ມາ​ຫຼາຍ​ທົດ​ສະ​ວັດ ກ່ອນຈະ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ເອກ​ກະ​ລາດ​ໃນ​ປີ 1946.

ຖານ​ທັບ​ແຫ່ງ​ສຸດ​ທ້າຍ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຍ້າຍ​ໜີ ໃນ​ຊຸມ​ປີ 1990 ທ່າມ​ກາງ​ການ​ຄັດ​ຄ້ານ​ພາຍ​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຂອງ​ຟີ​ລິບ​ປິນ.

ການ​ຈັດ​ແຈງ​ໃໝ່ ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ສ້າງ​ຕັ້ງ​ຖານ​ທັບ​ທີ່​ຖາ​ວອນ ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ຄືນ​ໃໝ່. ຈຸດ​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ ແມ່ນ​ການ​ເລັ່ງ​ລັດ​ປັບ​ປຸງ​ຢ່າງວ່ອງ​ໄວ​ ໃຫ້​ແກ່ກອງ​ທັບ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ດັ່ງ

​ກ່າວ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຂອງ​ຟີ​ລິບ​ປິນ.

ທ່ານ​ໂຈ​ແນ​ທັນ ມາ​ລາ​ຢາ ຮອງ​ຜູ້​ອຳ​ນວຍ​ການ ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ພາ​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ຄົງ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ​ຟີ​ລິບ​ປິນ ກ່າວ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງນີ້​ວ່າ:

“ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ປັບ​ປຸງກອ​ງ​ທັບ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ ແຕ່​ມັນ​ກໍ​ບໍ່​ເຄີຍ​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ພຽງ​ພໍ. ມັນ​ບໍ່​ເຄີຍ​ພຽງ​ພໍ​ຍ້ອນ​ວ່າ ບັນ​ຫາ​ເຂດ​ນ້ຳ​ແດນ​ດິນ​ ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ມີ​ກັບ​ຈີນ.”

ຈີນ ຮາ​ວີ​ລົບ​ກວນ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ຂອງ​ຟີ​ລິບ​ປິນ​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຂອງ​ຈີນ ​ອ້າງ​ເອົາ​ກຳ​ມະ​ສິດ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ທະ​ເລ​ຈີນ​ໃຕ້. ບາງ​ຄົນ​ທີ່​ມະ​ນີ​ລາ​ ມອງ​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ​ການ​ມີ​ໜ້າ​ຂອງກຳ​ລັງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດແມ່ນ​ຊ່ອງ​ທາງ​ນຶ່ງ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ສະ​ກັດ​ກັ້ນ​ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ​ໃນ​ການ​ຂະ​ຫຍາຍ​ໂຕ​ຂອງ​ຈີນ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ.

ທ່ານ​ໂຈ​ແນ​ທັນ ມາ​ລາ​ຢາ ກ່າວຕື່ມ​ວ່າ “ຕາ​ໜ່າງ​ລູກ​ໂສ້​ເກາະ​ບ່ອນ​ທຳ​ອິດ ​ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ຫຼາຍ ແມ່ນ​ບໍ? ແລະ​ຕາ​ໜ່າງ​ລູກ​ໂສ້​ເກາະ​ອັນ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ແມ່ນ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ ແລະ​ຟີ​ລິບ​ປິນ ດັ່ງ​ນັ້ນ ໂດຍ​ການ​ມີ​ທະ​ຫານ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ​ປ່ຽນ​ກັນ​ມາ​ປະ​ຈຳ​ການ​ຢູ່​ຟີ​ລິບ​ປິນ ມັນ​ເປັນ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ.”

ຈີນ​ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ການ​ຈັດ​ແຈງ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ໂດຍ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ມັນ​ເປັນ​ການ​ລະ​ເມີດ​ຕໍ່​ອະ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ​ຂອງ​ຟີ​ລິບ​ປິນ. ແຕ່​ມະ​ນີ​ລາ​ບໍ່​ເຫັນ​ພ້ອມ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງນີ້.

ພັນ​ເອກ ​ເມ​ແດ​ລ ອາ​ກີ​ລາ ໂຄ​ສົກ​ຂອງກອງ​ທັບ​ຟີ​ລິບ​ປີນ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ:

“ມັນ​ເປັນ​ການ​ໂຄ​ສະ​ນາ​ຊວນ​ເຊື່ອ​ອີກ​ແບບ​ນຶ່ງ​ ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ພວມ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຢູ່ ພຽງ​ແຕ່​ເອົາ​ຈຸດ​ປະ​ສົງ​ຮ້າຍ​ໃສ່​ລົງ​ໄປ​ໃນ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ພວມ​ກະ​ທຳ​ຢູ່​ທີ່ນີ້. ແມ່ນ​ຫຍັງ​ຄື​ສິ່ງ​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ພວກ​ເຮົາກໍ​ແມ່ນ​ສິ່​ງ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຜົນ​ປະ​ໂຫຍດ​ຈາກ​ມັນ.”

ຢູ່ນອກ​ຖານ​ທັບເຮືອ Camilo Osias ມີ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ພຽງ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ບໍ່​ເທົ່າ​ໃດ​ທີ່​ຮູ້​ຈັກ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຜົນ​ປະ​ໂຫຍດ​ຫຼື​ຂໍ້​ເສຍ​ປຽບ…

…ຖານ​ທັບ​ນ້ອຍໆ ທີ່​ອາດ​ມີ​ບົດ​ບາດ​ຢ່າງ​ໃຫຍ່​ຫຼວງ ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ຄົງ​ຂອງ​ເອ​ເຊຍ.

It has been more than three decades since the last U.S. military base was removed from the Philippines, but amid fears of an expansionist China, Manila is granting more U.S. military access to sites across the country. VOA’s Bill Gallo visited some of the sites and has this report.

Naval Base Camilo Osias in the northern Philippines may not look like much.

This rusty anti-aircraft gun is the only visible weapon…

…on a base with seemingly few personnel.

Soon, though, the United States will improve this runway. It can also rotate troops and move weapons here.

It is one of nine sites granting U.S. access under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement, or EDCA, between Washington and Manila. The newest sites, announced in April, are near Taiwan and the South China Sea, key flashpoints with China.

Camilo Osias is especially strategic, just a short flight from Taiwan.

That worries local governor Manuel Mamba, who fears his province becoming a military target.

((Manuel Mamba, Cagayan Governor (In English, male voice) ))

“Ten hours after the attack on Pearl Harbor, Japan attacked us, basically because the U.S. forces were here. And I think that will happen again if we have foreign forces within our midst.”

The United States governed the Philippines for decades before it gained independence in 1946.

The last permanent U.S. base was removed in the early 1990s amid domestic Philippine opposition.

The new arrangement does not reestablish a permanent U.S. presence. The main focus is to speed the country's military modernization, according to Philippine officials.

((Jonathan Malaya, Assistant Director General, Philippines National Security Council (In English, male voice) ))

“We have improved our military… ((jump cut)) ...but it’s never enough. It’s never enough because of the territorial issues we have with China.”

China has increasingly harassed Philippine vessels, as it forces its claims in the South China Sea. Some in Manila view a U.S. troop presence as a way to deter China’s expansionist goals in the region.

((Jonathan Malaya, Assistant Director General, Philippines National Security Council (In English, male voice) ))

“The first island chain is very important, no? And the first island chain is Taiwan and the Philippines. So with American troops rotating in the Philippines, it becomes a problem for them.”

China has slammed the arrangement, saying it violates Philippine sovereignty. Manila disagrees.

((Colonel Medel Aguilar, Armed Forces of the Philippines Spokesperson (In English, male voice) ))

“It’s a kind of propaganda that they’re doing, just to put malice in what we’re doing here. What is important for us is that we will benefit from it.”

Outside Camilo Osias, few residents seem to be aware of the benefits or the drawbacks…

…of a small base that could soon play a big role in Asia’s security.

((Bill Gallo. VOA News. Santa Ana, Philippines))