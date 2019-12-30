ຜູ້​ຕ້ອງ​ສົງ​ໄສ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ແທງ​ຊາວ​ຢິວ ຮາ​ຊີ​ດິກ ໃນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ການ​ສະ​ເຫຼີມ​ສະຫຼອງບຸນ ຮາ​ນຸ​ກ​ກາ ໃກ້​ກັບ​ນະ​ຄອນ ນິວຢອກ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຍອມ​ຮັບ​ຄວາມ​ຜິດ ໃນ​ການ​ປາ​ກົດ​ຕົວ​ຕໍ່​ສານ​ຄັ້ງ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ຂອງ​ລາວ.

ທ້າວ ກ​ຣາ​ຟ​ຕັນ ທັອມ​ສັນ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຕັ້ງ​ຂໍ້​ຫາ ຫ້າກະ​ທົງ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ​ການ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ຂ້າ ແລະ ຂໍ້​ຫາ​ນຶ່ງ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ລັກ​ຊັບ. ລາວບໍ່​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ຄຳ​ເຫັນ​ໃນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ການ​ຂຶ້ນ​ສານ​ຂອງ​ລາວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ວານນີ້. ຜູ້​ພິ​ພາກ​ສາ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ຕັ້ງ​ເງິນ​ປະ​ກັນ​ຕົວ​ລາວ 5 ລ້ານ​ໂດ​ລາ ແລະ ທ້າວ ກ​ຣາ​ຟ​ຕັນ ແມ່ນ​ຍັງ​ຄົງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຄຸກ.

ທ້າວ ກ​ຣາ​ຟ​ຕັນ ຖືກ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ວ່າ​ໄດ້​ບຸກ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ໃນ​ບ້ານ​ຂອງ​ພະ​ຢິວ ເຈມ ຣັອດ​ເທັນ​ເບີກ ໃນ​ຕອນ​ຄ່ຳ​ຂອງວັນ​ເສົາ ເຊິ່ງ​ເພິ່ນ​ໄດ້​ເປັນ​ເຈົ້າ​ພາບ​ຕ້ອນ​ຮັບ 70 ຄົນ ເພື່ອ​ສະ​ເຫຼີມ​ສະຫຼອງ​ຄືນ​ທີ​ເຈັດ​ຂອງ​ບຸນ ຮາ​ນຸກ​ກາ ​ຂອງຊາວ ຢິວ.

ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ໃນ​ຄືນ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໄດ້​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ເມືອງ ມັອນ​ຊີ, ເຂດ​ຊານ​ເມືອງ​ຂອງ​ນະ​ຄອນ ​ນິວຢອກ, ເຊິ່ງ​ແມ່ນ​ບ້ານ​ຂອງ​ຊຸມ​ຊົນ​ຊາວ​ຢິວ ນິ​ກາຍ ອໍ​ໂຕ​ດັອກ.

ຜູ້​ເຫັນ​ເຫດ​ການ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ທ້າວ ກ​ຣາ​ຟ​ຕັນ ໄດ້​ຟັນ​ງ້າວ ຫຼື ດາບ, ແລະ ຮ້ອງ​ຄຳ​ວ່າ “ຂ້ອຍ​ຈະ​ຈັດ​ການ​ເຈົ້າ.” ແຂກ​ທັງຫຼາຍ​ໄດ້​ຈັບ​ເອົາ​ເດັກ​ນ້ອຍ ແລະ ແລ່ນ​ອອກ​ທາງ​ປະ​ຕູຫຼັງ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ຄົນ​ອື່ນໆ​ໄດ້ໂຍນ​ໂຕະ ແລະ ເຄື່ອງ​ເຟີ​ນິ​ເຈີໃສ່​ທ້າວ ກ​ຣາ​ຟ​ຕັນ ແລະ ຢຸດ​ລາວ.

ທ້າວ ກ​ຣາ​ຟ​ຕັນ ປາ​ກົດ​ວ່າ​ໄດ້​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ ແຕ່ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ບຸກ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ໃນໂບດ​ທີ່​ຕິດ​ຢູ່​ກັບ​ເຮືອນ​ຂອງ​ພະ​ຢິວ​ນັ້ນ, ແຕ່​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຄົນ​ຕັນ​ໄວ້​ດ້ວຍ​ສິ່ງ​ກີດ​ຂວາງ​ຢູ່​ປະ​ຕູ. ທ້າວ ກ​ຣາ​ຟ​ຕັນ ໄດ້​ຫຼົບ​ໜີ​ໄປ​ດ້ວຍ​ລົດ​ຂອງ​ລາວ. ຕຳຫຼວດ​ໄດ້​ຕິດ​ຕ​າມ​ລາວ​ໄປ​ຮອດ​ໝູ່​ບ້ານ ຮາ​ເລັມ​ ຂອງ​ນະ​ຄອນ ນິວຢອກ. ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ພົບ​ເຫັນ​ເຄື່ອງ​ນຸ່ງ​ຂອງ​ລາວ​ທີ່​ເປື້ອນ​ດ້ວຍ​ເລືອດ​ຂອງ​ຜູ້​ເຄາະ​ຮ້າຍ ແລະ ມີ​ກິ່ນ​ຢາ​ຟອກ​ຜ້າ, ເຊິ່ງ​ຖືກ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ລາວ​ໄດ້​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ລຶບ​ຄາບ​ເລືອດ​ນັ້ນ​ອອກ.

ແຮງ​ຈູງ​ໃຈ​ຂອງ​ຜູ້​ຕ້ອງ​ສົງ​ໄສ​ແມ່ນບໍ່​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ຮູ້​ຈັກ ແຕ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ເຊື່ອ​ວ່າ​ລາວ​ໄດ້​ລົງ​ມື​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຄົນ​ດຽວ. ມັນ​ບໍ່​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ແນ່ນອນ​ວ່າ ມັນ​ມີ​ການ​ເຊື່ອມ​ໂຍງ​ກັບ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຊາວ ຢິວ ເມື່ອບໍ່​ດົນ​ມານີ້ຫຼືບໍ່, ລວມ​ທັງ​ການ​ຍິງ​ສັງ​ຫານ​ໝູ່​ໃນ​ເດືອນນີ້​ທີ່​ຮ້ານ​ຊຸບ​ເປີ​ມາ​ເກັດ ໂຄ​ເຊີ ໃນ​ເມືອງ ເຈີ​ຊີ, ລັດ ນິວ​ເຈີ​ຊີ. ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ຂອງ​ກຸ່ມ​ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານຊາວ​ຢິວ ຊື່​ວ່າ Black Hebrew Israelites ຖືກ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ວ່າ​ຢູ່​ເບື້ອງຫຼັງ​ຂອງ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ສາມ​ຄົນ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດນັ້ນ.

ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ເຫດ​ຜົນ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ແທງ​ກັນ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ​ຍັງ​ຄົງ​ລຶກ​ລັບ​ຢູ່​ນັ້ນ, ຜູ້​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ນະ​ຄອນ ນິວຢອກ ທ່ານ ແອນດ​ຣູ ຄູ​ໂອ​ໂມ ກໍໄດ້​ເອີ້ນ​ມັນ​ວ່າ​ວ່າ​ເປັນ​ການ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ​ພາຍ​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ.

The suspect who allegedly stabbed five Hasidic Jews during a Hanukkah celebration near New York City Saturday pleaded not guilty in his first court appearance.



Grafton Thomas was charged with five counts of attempted murder and one count of burglary. He made no comment during his arraignment Sunday.A judge set bail at $5 million and Grafton remains in jail.



Grafton allegedly burst into the home of Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg Saturday night where the he was hosting 70 people celebrating the 7th night of the Jewish festival of Hanukkah.



The Saturday night attack took place in Monsey, a New York suburb home to a large Orthodox Jewish community.



Witnesses say Grafton swung a machete or a sword, shouting "I'll get you." Guests grabbed small children and headed out the back door while others threw a table and other furniture at Grafton, stopping him.



Grafton apparently tried but failed to storm into the synagogue attached to the rabbi's home, but was blocked by people who barricaded the door. Grafton fled in his car. Police tracked him to New York City's Harlem neighborhood. Officers found his clothes covered with the victims' blood and smelling of bleach, with which he allegedly tried to scrub away the blood.



The suspect's motive is unknown but authorities believe he acted alone. It is also unclear if it is tied to other recent attacks on Jews, including this month's mass shooting at a kosher supermarket in Jersey City, New Jersey. Members of the anti-Semitic group the Black Hebrew Israelites were allegedly behind that attack that killed three.



While the reason for Saturday's stabbings is still a mystery, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo calls it domestic terrorism.



