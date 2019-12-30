ຜູ້ຕ້ອງສົງໄສທີ່ຖືກກ່າວຫາແທງຊາວຢິວ ຮາຊີດິກ ໃນລະຫວ່າງການສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງບຸນ ຮານຸກກາ ໃກ້ກັບນະຄອນ ນິວຢອກ ໃນວັນເສົາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ບໍ່ໄດ້ຍອມຮັບຄວາມຜິດ ໃນການປາກົດຕົວຕໍ່ສານຄັ້ງທຳອິດຂອງລາວ.
ທ້າວ ກຣາຟຕັນ ທັອມສັນ ໄດ້ຖືກຕັ້ງຂໍ້ຫາ ຫ້າກະທົງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການພະຍາຍາມຂ້າ ແລະ ຂໍ້ຫານຶ່ງສຳລັບການລັກຊັບ. ລາວບໍ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄຳເຫັນໃນລະຫວ່າງການຂຶ້ນສານຂອງລາວໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້. ຜູ້ພິພາກສາຄົນນຶ່ງໄດ້ຕັ້ງເງິນປະກັນຕົວລາວ 5 ລ້ານໂດລາ ແລະ ທ້າວ ກຣາຟຕັນ ແມ່ນຍັງຄົງຢູ່ໃນຄຸກ.
ທ້າວ ກຣາຟຕັນ ຖືກກ່າວຫາວ່າໄດ້ບຸກເຂົ້າໄປໃນບ້ານຂອງພະຢິວ ເຈມ ຣັອດເທັນເບີກ ໃນຕອນຄ່ຳຂອງວັນເສົາ ເຊິ່ງເພິ່ນໄດ້ເປັນເຈົ້າພາບຕ້ອນຮັບ 70 ຄົນ ເພື່ອສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງຄືນທີເຈັດຂອງບຸນ ຮານຸກກາ ຂອງຊາວ ຢິວ.
ການໂຈມຕີໃນຄືນວັນເສົາດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນເມືອງ ມັອນຊີ, ເຂດຊານເມືອງຂອງນະຄອນ ນິວຢອກ, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນບ້ານຂອງຊຸມຊົນຊາວຢິວ ນິກາຍ ອໍໂຕດັອກ.
ຜູ້ເຫັນເຫດການເວົ້າວ່າ ທ້າວ ກຣາຟຕັນ ໄດ້ຟັນງ້າວ ຫຼື ດາບ, ແລະ ຮ້ອງຄຳວ່າ “ຂ້ອຍຈະຈັດການເຈົ້າ.” ແຂກທັງຫຼາຍໄດ້ຈັບເອົາເດັກນ້ອຍ ແລະ ແລ່ນອອກທາງປະຕູຫຼັງ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຄົນອື່ນໆໄດ້ໂຍນໂຕະ ແລະ ເຄື່ອງເຟີນິເຈີໃສ່ທ້າວ ກຣາຟຕັນ ແລະ ຢຸດລາວ.
ທ້າວ ກຣາຟຕັນ ປາກົດວ່າໄດ້ພະຍາຍາມ ແຕ່ບໍ່ສາມາດທີ່ຈະບຸກເຂົ້າໄປໃນໂບດທີ່ຕິດຢູ່ກັບເຮືອນຂອງພະຢິວນັ້ນ, ແຕ່ໄດ້ຖືກຄົນຕັນໄວ້ດ້ວຍສິ່ງກີດຂວາງຢູ່ປະຕູ. ທ້າວ ກຣາຟຕັນ ໄດ້ຫຼົບໜີໄປດ້ວຍລົດຂອງລາວ. ຕຳຫຼວດໄດ້ຕິດຕາມລາວໄປຮອດໝູ່ບ້ານ ຮາເລັມ ຂອງນະຄອນ ນິວຢອກ. ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໄດ້ພົບເຫັນເຄື່ອງນຸ່ງຂອງລາວທີ່ເປື້ອນດ້ວຍເລືອດຂອງຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍ ແລະ ມີກິ່ນຢາຟອກຜ້າ, ເຊິ່ງຖືກກ່າວວ່າລາວໄດ້ພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະລຶບຄາບເລືອດນັ້ນອອກ.
ແຮງຈູງໃຈຂອງຜູ້ຕ້ອງສົງໄສແມ່ນບໍ່ເປັນທີ່ຮູ້ຈັກ ແຕ່ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ເຊື່ອວ່າລາວໄດ້ລົງມືໂຈມຕີຄົນດຽວ. ມັນບໍ່ເປັນທີ່ແນ່ນອນວ່າ ມັນມີການເຊື່ອມໂຍງກັບການໂຈມຕີຊາວ ຢິວ ເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້ຫຼືບໍ່, ລວມທັງການຍິງສັງຫານໝູ່ໃນເດືອນນີ້ທີ່ຮ້ານຊຸບເປີມາເກັດ ໂຄເຊີ ໃນເມືອງ ເຈີຊີ, ລັດ ນິວເຈີຊີ. ສະມາຊິກຂອງກຸ່ມຕໍ່ຕ້ານຊາວຢິວ ຊື່ວ່າ Black Hebrew Israelites ຖືກກ່າວຫາວ່າຢູ່ເບື້ອງຫຼັງຂອງການໂຈມຕີທີ່ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ສາມຄົນເສຍຊີວິດນັ້ນ.
ໃນຂະນະທີ່ເຫດຜົນສຳລັບການແທງກັນໃນວັນເສົາທີ່ຜ່ານມາຍັງຄົງລຶກລັບຢູ່ນັ້ນ, ຜູ້ປົກຄອງນະຄອນ ນິວຢອກ ທ່ານ ແອນດຣູ ຄູໂອໂມ ກໍໄດ້ເອີ້ນມັນວ່າວ່າເປັນການກໍ່ການຮ້າຍພາຍໃນປະເທດ.
The suspect who allegedly stabbed five Hasidic Jews during a Hanukkah celebration near New York City Saturday pleaded not guilty in his first court appearance.
Grafton Thomas was charged with five counts of attempted murder and one count of burglary. He made no comment during his arraignment Sunday.A judge set bail at $5 million and Grafton remains in jail.
Grafton allegedly burst into the home of Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg Saturday night where the he was hosting 70 people celebrating the 7th night of the Jewish festival of Hanukkah.
The Saturday night attack took place in Monsey, a New York suburb home to a large Orthodox Jewish community.
Witnesses say Grafton swung a machete or a sword, shouting "I'll get you." Guests grabbed small children and headed out the back door while others threw a table and other furniture at Grafton, stopping him.
Grafton apparently tried but failed to storm into the synagogue attached to the rabbi's home, but was blocked by people who barricaded the door. Grafton fled in his car. Police tracked him to New York City's Harlem neighborhood. Officers found his clothes covered with the victims' blood and smelling of bleach, with which he allegedly tried to scrub away the blood.
The suspect's motive is unknown but authorities believe he acted alone. It is also unclear if it is tied to other recent attacks on Jews, including this month's mass shooting at a kosher supermarket in Jersey City, New Jersey. Members of the anti-Semitic group the Black Hebrew Israelites were allegedly behind that attack that killed three.
While the reason for Saturday's stabbings is still a mystery, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo calls it domestic terrorism.