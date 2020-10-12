ທ່ານນາງ ບາແຣດ ຜູ້ຖືກສະເໜີຊື່ ເປັນຜູ້ພິພາກສາ ສານສູງສຸດ ບໍ່ຄວນພະຍາຍາມ ເຮັດນະໂຍບາຍ

ທ່ານນາງ ເອມມີ ບາແຣດ ຜູ້ຖືກສະເໜີຊື່ໃຫ້ເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງໃນສານສູງສຸດສະຫະລັດ ແມ່ນມີກຳນົດຈະບອກບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງ ຢູ່ທີ່ການພິຈາລະນາຢັ້ງຢືນຮັບຮອງ ທີ່ຈະເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນໃນວັນຈັນມື້ນີ້ ວ່າ ສານທັງຫຼາຍ “ບໍ່ຄວນພະຍາຍາມ” ອອກນະໂຍບາຍ ແລະຄວນປ່ອຍໃຫ້ອັນນັ້ນເປັນໜ້າທີ່ຂອງບັນດາປະທານາທິບໍດີ ແລະລັດຖະສະພາຂອງອາເມຣິກາ.

ໃນບົດເປີດຖະແຫລງການຂອງທ່ານນາງ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກເປີດເຜີຍລ່ວງໜ້ານັ້ນ ທ່ານນາງ ບາແຣດ ວາງລາຍລະອຽດບົດບາດຂອງສານສູງສຸດໃນການຕີຄວາມໝາຍຢ່າງເຂັ້ມງວດໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ ມັນ “ບໍ່ໄດ້ອອກແບບເພື່ອແກ້ໄຂທຸກບັນຫາ ຫຼື ເຮັດໃຫ້ສິ່ງທີ່ບໍ່ຖືກທັງໝົດໃຫ້ຖືກຕ້ອງ ໃນຊີວິດການເປັນຢູ່ຂອງພວກເຮົາ.”

ຫາກແຕ່ທ່ານນາງກ່າວວ່າ “ການຕັດສິນໃນດ້ານນະໂຍບາຍ ແລະການຕັດສິນດ້ານຄຸນນະທຳຂອງລັດຖະບານ ຕ້ອງຂຶ້ນຢູ່ກັບຂະແໜງດ້ານການເມືອງຕ່າງໆ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກເລືອກໂດຍ ແລະມີຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບຕໍ່ປະຊາຊົນ. ມະຫາຊົນຄວນບໍ່ຄາດໝາຍວ່າ ສານທັງຫຼາຍຈະເຮັດເຊັ່ນນັ້ນ ແລະສານທັງຫຼາຍກໍບໍ່ຄວນພະຍາຍາມຈະເຮັດ.”

ທ່ານນາງມີອາຍຸໄດ້ 48 ປີ ເປັນຜູ້ທີ່ມີຫົວອານຸລັກນິຍົມຢ່າງໜັກແໜ້ນ ຊຶ່ງເປັນຜູ້ທີສາມທີ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ສະເໜີຊື່ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ເຂົ້າເປັນສະມາຊິກຜູ້ພິພາກສາສານສູງສຸດ ຄົນທີ 9 ນັ້ນ ກຳລັງຈະປະເຊີນກັບ ການພິຈາລະນາໄລຍະ 4 ວັນ ຕໍ່ໜ້າຄະນະກຳມະການຕຸລາການຂອງສະພາສູງ ໃນສັບປະດານີ້.

ສະພາສູງທີ່ຄວບຄູມໂດຍພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ໂດຍມີສຽງຄັດຄ້ານຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ແມ່ນກຳລັງຊຸກຍູ້ໃຫ້ທ່ານນາງບາແຣດ ໄດ້ຖືກຮັບຮອງຊຶ່ງເປັນການແຕ່ງຕັ້ງສຳລັບຕຳແໜ່ງໃນສານສູງສຸດໄລຍະຕະຫຼອດຊີວິດ ພາຍໃນທ້າຍເດືອນຕຸລານີ້ ຊຶ່ງບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດວັນກ່ອນທີ່ທ່ານທຣຳ ຈະປະເຊີນໜ້າກັບຄູ່ແຂ່ງ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ວັນທີ 3 ພະຈິກນີ້ ສຳລັບຕຳແໜ່ງ ໃນທຳນຽບຂາວ ໄລຍະເວລາ 4 ປີ ໃໝ່.

ບັນດາສະມາຊິກຈາກພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເພິ່ນມີຄະແນນສຽງທີ່ຈະຢັ້ງຢືນເອົາທ່ານນາງບາແຣດ. ຖ້າເປັນເຊັ່ນນັ້ນ ມັນຈະເປັນຂັ້ນຕອນການຮັບຮອງທີ່ສັ້ນທີ່ສຸດເປັນປະຫວັດການອັນນຶ່ງ ແລະໃກ້ການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີທີ່ສຸດທີ່ບໍ່ເຄີຍມີມາກ່ອນ. ຜູ້ນຳສຽງສ່ວນຫຼາຍຂອງສະພາສູງ ທ່ານມິດຈ໌ ແມັກຄອນແນລ ກຳລັງຊຸກຍູ້ເພື່ອໃຫ້ທ່ານນາງບາແຣດ ໄດ້ຮັບການຢັ້ງຢືນ ກ່ອນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພັກຂອງທ່ານ ຍັງຄວບຄຸມສະພາສູງ ແລະທຳນຽບຂາວຢູ່ ຊຶ່ງເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ອາດປ່ຽນແປງໄດ້ ດ້ວຍການເລືອກຕັ້ງ.

ສ່ວນບັນດາສະມາຊິກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ຄັດຄ້ານຕໍ່ການສະເໜີຊື່ຂອງທ່ານນາງບາແຣດ ໃຫ້ເຂົ້າປະຈຳສານດັ່ງກ່າວ ຍ້ອນເຫດຜົນຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ ທີ່ປະກອບດ້ວຍ ອະນາຄົດຂອງກົດໝາຍ Affordable Care Act ຊຶ່ງເປັນກົດໝາຍປະກັນສຸກຂະພາບ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກຮັບຜ່ານ ພາຍໃຕ້ອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ບາຣັກ ໂອບາມາ ທີ່ທ່ານທຣຳ ຢາກຈະລົບລ້າງນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ຜູ້ທີ່ຖືກສະເໜີຊື່ໃຫ້ຕາງພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດແຂ່ງຂັນເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນຖະແຫລງການສະບັບນຶ່ງ ວ່າ “ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະເອົາ Affordable Care Act ອອກເປັນເວລາໄລຍະ 4 ປີ. ພວກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ໄດ້ພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະຍຸຕິມັນເປັນເວລາສິບປີ. ທ່ານນາງ ມີປະຫວັດໃນການຂຽນບົດຄວາມທີ່ບໍ່ເຫັນດີນຳການຕັດສິນຂອງສານສູງສຸດສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ສະໜັບສະໜຸນ Affordable Care Act.”

U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett is set to tell senators at her confirmation hearing starting Monday that courts “should not try” to make policy and should leave that to American presidents and Congress.

In an advance release of her opening statement, Barrett lays out a strict interpretation of the high court’s role, saying it is "not designed to solve every problem or right every wrong in our public life.”

Instead, she says, "The policy decisions and value judgments of government must be made by the political branches elected by and accountable to the people. The public should not expect courts to do so, and courts should not try."

The 48-year-old, staunch conservative, President Donald Trump’s third nominee to the nine-member court, is facing four days of hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee this week.

The Republican-controlled Senate, over vocal opposition from Democrats, is pushing to confirm her lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court by the end of October, just days before Trump faces Democratic challenger Joe Biden in the Nov. 3 election for a new four-year White House term.

Republicans say they have the voted to confirm Barrett. If so, it would be one of the shortest approval processes on record and the closest ever to a presidential election. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is pushing to see Barrett confirmed before the election while his party still holds the Senate and the White House, something that could change with the election.

Democrats oppose Barrett's nomination to the court for several reasons, including the future of the Affordable Care Act, the health care law passed under former President Barack Obama that Trump wants to repeal.

“President Trump has been trying to throw out the Affordable Care Act for four years. Republicans have been trying to end it for a decade,” Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, said in a statement. “She has a written track record of disagreeing with the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision upholding the Affordable Care Act.”

Democrats also worry about precedent, or deference to past court decisions. Barrett has listed rulings she considers above reversal. However, Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that legalized abortion and the 2015 Supreme Court ruling legalizing gay marriage are not among those rulings

Millions of people have already cast early ballots, and Democrats say the nomination should be made by the new president early next year after either Trump or Biden is inaugurated in January.

Republicans blocked hearings for Obama’s last Supreme Court nominee, Merrick Garland, eight months ahead of the 2016 presidential election, but have pushed ahead with Barrett’s nomination much closer to a national vote.

Barrett’s confirmation would cement a 6-3 conservative ideological edge on the court that could shape American law for decades on such crucial issues as health care, abortion and gay rights, immigration and gun restrictions. She would replace a liberal jurist, the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Referring to Ginsburg in her statement, Barrett says, “No one will ever take her place.”

But Barrett, now a federal appellate court judge and law professor at the University of Notre Dame in Indiana, held out the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, a strict constitutionalist, as her mentor, a jurist who adhered to the words in the U.S. Constitution when it was adopted.

Barrett says Scalia was "devoted to his family, resolute in his beliefs, and fearless of criticism."

A devoted Catholic, Barrett speaks extensively of her family, a husband and seven children, in the statement and says she will never let the law define her identity.

Her remarks are expected to come late Monday after opening statements by senators on the Judiciary Committee, followed by two days of lawmakers questioning Barrett and another day for testimony by advocates and opponents of her nomination.