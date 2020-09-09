ການຈັດງານໃນສັງຄົມ ກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດ ສຸດຍອດຕົວແຜ່ເຊື້ອ ໃນໂຣກລະບາດ COVID-19

ງານແຕ່ງດອງງານນຶ່ງໃນລັດ ເມນ ໄດ້ນຳໄປສູ່ການຕິດໄວຣັສ COVID-19 ເກືອບຮອກ 160 ກໍລະ ນີ. ການຊຸມນຸມຂະບວນລົດຈັກບ່ອນນຶ່ງໃນລັດ ດາໂກຕ້າໃຕ້ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາແຜ່ລາມໄປສູ່ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 230 ຄົນ ແລະບາງເທື່ອ ອາດຫຼາຍເຖິງ 250,000 ຄົນ,​ ອີງຕາມການຄາດຄະເນສະບັບນຶ່ງ. ໃນຂະນະ ດຽວກັນ, ການຈັດງານສັງສັນຢູ່ໃນບ້ານ ແລະ ງານກິນດື່ມຢູ່ໃນມະຫາວິທະ ຍາໄລໃນເມືອງຕ່າງໆ ທົ່ວປະເທດ ແມ່ນກຳລັງກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດການລະບາດທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສາທາລະນະສຸກອຶດອັດໃຈ.

ການຈັດງານສອງສາມແຫ່ງ ຈະກະຕຸ້ນໃຫ້ເກີດການຕິດໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ຢ່າງກວ້າງຂວາງ. ງານ “ ສຸດຍອດການກະຈາຍເຊື້ອ” ພວກນີ້ ເບິ່ງຄືວ່າກຳລັງມີຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ, ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງບັນດາຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານສາທາລະນະສຸກ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າເປັນຫ່ວງວ່າງານພວກນີ້ ຈະເປັນຕົ້ນກຳເນີດຂອງການລະ ບາດທີ່ໃນທີ່ສຸດ ຈະຕ່າວ ປີ້ນແນວໂນ້ມທີ່ກຳລັງຫຼຸດລົງໂດຍລວມໃນຈໍານວນກໍລະນີຄົນເປັນ ແລະ ຕາຍຍ້ອນ COVID-19 ໃນຂະນະທີ່ລະດູຮ້ອນໃກ້ຈະສິ້ນສຸດລົງ, ອຸນຫະພູມເຢັນລົງ ແລະ ການບັນເທີງຊຸມແຊວກັນຈະຍ້າຍເຂົ້າໄປຈັດຢູ່ໃນຮົ່ມຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ.

ມັນໜ້າເປັນຫ່ວງ, ແຕ່ບໍ່ໜ້າແປກໃຈ, ທີ່ຈະມີງານສຸດຍອດການກະຈາຍເຊື້ອ ພວກນີ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນຫຼາຍກວ່າເກົ່າ, ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງທ່ານ ໄມເກິລ ມີນາ, ນັກໂຣກລະບາດວິທະຍາ ທີ່ໂຮງຮຽນສາທາ ລະນະສຸກ Harvard T.H Chan.

ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ຖ້າຂາດການປະກາດໃຊ້ກົດໄອຍະການເສິກ ຫຼື ອັນໃດ ອັນນຶ່ງຢ່າງບໍ່ພຽງພໍ, ພວກເຮົາມັກຈະເຫັນຄົນເລີ່ມທີ່ຈະກັບຄືນ ແລະ ພະຍາ ຍາມເຮັດສິ່ງທີ່ຮູ້ສຶກວ່າ ຄືປົກກະຕິໃນຊີວິດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າອີກ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າມີແຕ່ ຂໍໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາສາມາດຄວບຄຸມໄວຣັສດັ່ງນັ້ນໄດ້ລ່ວງໜ້າ, ກ່ອນທີ່ຄົນຈະໄປຮອດຈຸດທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ສົນໃຈອີກຕໍ່ໄປ.”

ດ້ວຍເຫດຜົນທີ່ມັນບໍ່ໄດ້ມີການເຂົ້າໃຈຢ່າງສິ້ນເຊີງນັ້ນ, ກໍລະນີຈຳນວນນ້ອຍໄດ້ສົ່ງຜົນໃຫ້ມີການຕິດຕໍ່ໄວຣັສໃນຈຳນວນທີ່ໃຫຍ່ຫຼາຍ. ຄົນພວກນີ້ແມ່ນຜູ້ທີ່ຖືກເອີ້ນວ່າ “ສຸດຍອດຕົວກະຈາຍເຊື້ອ.”

ມີຜູ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງງານແຕ່ງດອງ 65 ຄົນຢູ່ໂຮງແຮມ Big Moose Inn, ໃນເມືອງ ມິລລີນັອກເກັດ, ລັດເມນ ໃນວັນທີ 7 ສິງຫາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.

ໂຮງແຮມດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນມີແຂກຫຼາຍເກີນຄວາມສາມາດບັນຈຸໄດ້, ແຂກຜູ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ ແມ່ນບໍ່ໄດ້ໃສ່ໜ້າກາກ, ອີງຕາມຜູ້ກວດກາດ້ານສຸຂະພາບຂອງລັດ.

ນຶ່ງເດືອນຕໍ່ມາ, ສາມຄົນໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດຍ້ອນ COVID-19, ແລະ ເກືອບ 160 ກໍ ລະນີແມ່ນໄດ້ຖືກພົບເຫັນວ່າ ຕິດເຊື້ອມາຈາກງານດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ໜ້າປະຫຼາດໃຈ, ສາມຄົນທີ່ເສຍຊີວິດນັ້ນແມ່ນບໍ່ໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໃນງານດອງດັ່ງກ່າວ ດ້ວຍຕົນເອງ. ທັງໝົດແມ່ນຜູ້ຕິດໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາມືສອງ.

A wedding reception in Maine led to nearly 160 COVID-19 cases. ((https://www.maine.gov/dhhs/mecdc/infectious-disease/epi/airborne/coronavirus/index.shtml )) A motorcycle rally in South Dakota spread the coronavirus to more than 230 people and perhaps as many as 250,000, according to one estimate. ((http://ftp.iza.org/dp13670.pdf )) Meanwhile, house parties and bar nights in college towns across the country are sparking outbreaks that make public health officials wince.

A few events are triggering a rash of coronavirus infections. These "superspreader" events seem to be on the rise, public health experts say. They worry that these events will seed outbreaks that ultimately reverse the overall downward trend in COVID-19 cases and deaths as summer winds down, temperatures cool and entertainment increasingly moves indoors.

It is concerning, but not surprising, to see these superspreading events happening more often, said Michael Mina, an epidemiologist at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

"Short of enacting martial law or something, we were always going to see people start to move back and try to create some sense of normalcy in their life again," he said. "I just wish we had been able to get the virus under control beforehand, before people got to this point where they just don't care anymore."

For reasons that are not entirely understood, a small number of cases result in a disproportionate amount of infections. These people are the so-called superspreaders.

About 65 celebrants attended a wedding reception at the Big Moose Inn in Millinocket, Maine, on August 7.

The inn was over capacity, and guests were not wearing masks, according to the state health inspector.

One month later, three people are dead of COVID-19, and nearly 160 cases have been traced to the event.

Notably, none of the three fatalities attended the reception themselves. All contracted the coronavirus secondhand.