ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ບັນ​ທຸກ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ​ທີ່​ນໍ້າມັນຮົ່ວ​ໄຫລ​ອອກ​ມາ​ນັບ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​ໄດ້​ຈົມ​ລົງ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ແລ້ວ​ນີ້ ຢູ່​ນອກ​ຝັ່ງ​ທະ​ເລ​ພາກ​ກາງ​ຂອງ​ຟີ​ລິບ​ປິນ.

ທ່ານ ຮູເມີລີໂຕ ໂດລໍ (Humerlito Dolor), ​ເຈົ້າແຂວງ ​ແຂວງໂອເຣັນທອລ ມີນໂດໂຣ (Oriental Mindoro) ກ່າວໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ວ່າ ກຳປັ່ນ Princess Empress ໄດ້ຖືກພົບເຫັນໂດຍຫຸ່ນຍົນໃຕ້ນໍ້າທີ່ບໍລິຈາກໂດຍຍີ່ປຸ່ນ. ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຮູບ​ພາບ​ທີ່​ຖ່າຍ​ໂດຍ​ຫຸ່ນ​ຍົນ​ຈະ​ຊ່ວຍ​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນສະ​ພາບຂອງ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ບັນ​ທຸກ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ ແລະ​ຂັ້ນ​ຕອນ​ໃດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ເພື່ອ​ອັດບ່ອນ​ຮົ່ວ.

ກຳປັ່ນ Princess Empress ໄດ້ບັນທຸກນ້ຳມັນເຊື້ອໄຟອຸດສາຫະກຳປະມານ 800,000 ລິດ ເມື່ອມັນຈົມລົງໃນວັນທີ 28 ກຸມພານີ້. ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກ່າວວ່າ ແນວປະກາລັງ, ປ່າຊາຍເລນ ແລະ ສາຫຼ່າຍທະເລ ຫຼາຍພັນເຮັກຕາອາດຈະໄດ້ຮັບຜົນກະທົບຈາກການຮົ່ວໄຫຼໃນຄັ້ງນີ້.

ຟີ​ລິບ​ປິນ​ໄດ້​ຂໍຄວາມ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອ​ຈາກ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ​ແລະ​ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ​ໃນການ​ທຳ​ຄວາມ​ສະ​ອາດ ​ແລະ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ການ​ຮົ່ວ​ໄຫລ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່​ໄດ້​ອອກ​ຄຳ​ສັ່ງ​ຫ້າມ​ຫາ​ປາ ​ແລະ ລອຍ​ນ້ຳ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ເຂດພື້ນທີ່​ປະສົບ​ໄພ, ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຊີວິດ​ການ​ເປັນ​ຢູ່​ຂອງ​ປະຊາຊົນຜູ້ຢູ່ອາໄສຈຳນວນຫຼາຍ​ຕົກ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຄວາມ​ສ່ຽງ.

An oil tanker that has been leaking fuel since sinking last month off the coast of the central Philippines has been located.

Humerlito Dolor, the governor of Oriental Mindoro province, said Tuesday that the Princess Empress was found by an underwater robot donated by Japan. He said photos taken by the robot will help determine the tanker’s condition and what steps need to be taken to plug the leaks.

The MT Princess Empress was carrying about 800,000 liters of industrial fuel oil when it sank on February 28. Officials say thousands of hectares of coral reefs, mangroves and seaweed could be affected by the spill.

The Philippines has sought assistance from the United States and Japan to contain and clean up the spill.

Authorities have imposed bans on fishing and swimming in affected areas, putting the livelihoods of many residents at risk.

Some information for this report came from Reuters and Agence France-Presse.