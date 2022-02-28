ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ໄດ້ໃຫ້​ຮ່ອງ​ຮອຍວ່າ ຕົນໄດ້ທົດລອງ ລະ​ບົບ​ຍ່ອຍ​ຂອງແຜນການ​ສອດ​ແນມ​ທາງດາວທຽມ ໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ ທີ່ໄດ້ພາ​ໃຫ້​ມີຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງ​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນວ່າປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວອາດໃຫ້​ຮ່ອງຮອຍຕື່ມ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບການທົດລອງລູກສອນໄຟໄລຍະ​ໄກ ທີ່ຈະຕິດຕາມມາ.

ອົງການຂ່າວສູນກາງຂອງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ​ຫຼື (KCNA ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນຈັນມື້ນີ້ວ່າ “ການທົດລອງທີ່ສຳຄັນ ໄດ້ໃຫ້​ການຢືນຢັນ ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ລັກ​ສະນະ​ຂອງລະບົບ ກ້ອງ​ຖ່າຍ​ຮູບ​ທີ່​ໃຫ້ຄວາມກະຈ່າງແຈ້ງສູງ​ຂອງຮູບ​ພາບ (ທີ່ຈະນຳເຂົ້າໃສ່ດາວທຽມ) ລະບົບການສົ່ງຂໍ້ມູນແລະເຄື່ອງມືຄວບຄຸມລະ​ດັບ​ຄວາມ​ສູງແລະຄວາມຖືກຕ້ອງໃນການປະຕິບັດງານ​ຂອງ​ມັນ.” ການທົດລອງໄດ້ເປັນທີ່ “ສຳຄັນ ຍິ່ງໃຫຍ່” ທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຄວບຄຸມໂດຍຫ້ອງການພັດທະນາອະວະກາດແຫ່ງຊາດ ແລະສະຖາບັນວິທະຍາສາດ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຂອງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ.

ຮູບພາບສອງ​ທີ່ໄດ້​ນຳ​ອອກເຜີຍແຜ່ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍຖະແຫຼງການ ທີ່ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວີວ ຢ່າງກວ້າງຂວາງຂອງແຫຼມເກົາຫຼີ ຈາກວົງໂຄຈອນ​ເທິງອະວະກາດ ປຽບ​ທຽບ​ໃສ່ກັບຮູບພາບຂະ​ຫຍາຍເຂົ້າມາໃກ້ທີ່ເຫັນ​ຢ່າງຈະແຈ້ງຈາກກ້ອງຖ່າຍໂດຍດາວທຽມ.

ທ່ານປາກ ວົນ-ກອນ ອາຈານ​ທີ່​ສຶກ​ສາຄົ້ນຄວ້າ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ຢູ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລອີວຮາ

ວູແມນສ໌ ໃນນະຄອນໂຊລ ກ່າວວ່າ “ສ່ວນສຳຄັນທີ່ສຸດຂອງດາວທຽມສອດແນມ ກໍຄືກ້ອງຖ່າຍ

ຮູບ. ອີກ​ອັນ​ນຶ່ງແມ່ນກົນໄກ​ໃນ​ການ​ສົ່ງ.”

ກອງທັບເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ແລະຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນຕອນເຊົ້າວັນອາທິດ ວານນີ້ວ່າ ລູກສອນໄຟທີ່ຍິງທົດລອງຄັ້ງ​ທີແປດຂອງເກົາເໜືອປີນີ້ ແລະເທື່ອທຳອິດ ນັບແຕ່ ເສດສິ້ນການ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນກິລາໂອລິມປິກລະດູໜາວຢູ່ປັກກິ່ງ ແມ່ນມີ​ທ່າ​ທາງວ່າ​ເປັນລູກສອນໄຟາ​ຂີ​ປະ​ນາ​ວຸດ.

North Korea indicated it had conducted a subsystems test for a planned reconnaissance satellite Sunday, raising concerns the state could be hinting at a more consequential long-range missile test.

North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said Monday the “important test... confirmed the characteristics of the high-resolution camera system [to be loaded onto the satellite], data transmission system and attitude control devices and the correctness of their performance." The test was of "great significance," it said, overseen by the National Aerospace Development Administration and the Academy of Defense Sciences of North Korea.

Two images released with the statement showed a wide view of the Korean peninsula from orbital space, versus a zoomed in high-resolution capture by a satellite camera.

"The most important feature for a spy satellite is its camera," notes Park Won-gon, North Korean Studies professor at Ewha Womans University in Seoul. "The other is the launching mechanism."

South Korean and Japanese militaries had said Sunday morning's projectile launch, North Korea's eighth test this year and the first since the end of the Beijing Winter Olympics, was likely a ballistic missile.