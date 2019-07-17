ບັນດາຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າຈາກສະພາປົກຄອງທະຫານຊູດານ ແລະກຸ່ມແນວໂຮມສະໜັບສະ
ໜູນປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ໄດ້ເຊັນຄຳປະກາດທາງການເມືອງໃນວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້ ອັນເປັນພາກ
ສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງຂໍ້ຕົກລົງຄອງອຳນາດຮ່ວມກັນ ທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຮັບເອົາໃນ ຕົ້ນເດືອນນີ້.
ອີກພາກສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງຂໍ້ຕົກລົງນັ້ນ ຄຳປະກາດທາງລັດຖະທຳມະນູນ ຄາດວ່າຈະເຊັນ
ກັນ ໃນວັນສຸກຈະມາເຖິງນີ້.
ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວດັ່ງກ່າວ ເປັນບາດກ້າວໄປໜ້າ ສຳລັບໂອນອຳນາດທາງການເມືອງ
ໃນຊູດານ ທີ່ໄດ້ມີການພົວພັນກັບຄວາມບໍ່ສະຫງົບມາຫຼາຍເດືອນແລ້ວ ນັບແຕ່ທະຫານ
ໄດ້ຂັບໄລ່ຜູ້ນຳມາເປັນເວລາຍາວນານ ທ່ານໂອມາ ອາລ-ບາເຊຍ.
ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງຄອງອຳນາດຮ່ວມກັນ ແມ່ນຮວມທັງການສ້າງຕັ້ງສະພາອະທິປະໄຕຊຶ່ງມີໜ້າ
ທີ່ໃນການປົກຄອງປະເທດ ປະມານສາມປີ ກ່ອນມີການຈັດ ການເລືອກຕັ້ງໃໝ່.
ນອກນັ້ ທັງສອງຝ່າຍຍັງຕົກລົງ ສ້າງຕັ້ງຄະນະສືບສວນອິດສະຫຼະ ກ່ຽວກັບການປາບ
ປາມຂອງພວກທະຫານ ຕໍ່ພວກປະເທ້ວງໃນເດືອນມິຖຸນາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ຊຶ່ງບັນດາຜູ້ຈັດ
ການປະທ້ວງ ກ່າວວ່າ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ 128 ຄົນເສຍຊີວິດ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ກະຊວງສາທາລະ
ນະສຸກ ກ່າວວ່າ ມີທັງໝົດ 61 ຄົນ.
Representatives from Sudan's ruling military council and a pro-democracy coalition signed a political declaration Wednesday as part of a power-sharing agreement they agreed to earlier this month.
Another part of the deal, a constitutional declaration, is expected to be signed as early as Friday.
The developments are a step forward in a political transition in Sudan that has involved months of unrest since the military ousted longtime leader Omar al-Bashir.
The power-sharing agreement includes a joint sovereign council tasked with ruling the country for about three years before new elections are held.
The two sides also agreed to an independent investigation of a military crackdown on protesters in June, which demonstration organizers say left 128 people dead while the health ministry put the total at 61.