ລິ້ງ ສຳຫລັບເຂົ້າຫາ

logo-print
ພາສາຕ່າງໆ
ກ່ອນ ຕໍ່ໄປ
Breaking News
ໂລກ

ຜູ້​ຕາງ​ໜ້າ​ ສະ​ພາ​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ທະ​ຫານ ​ຊູ​ດານ ແລະ​ກຸ່ມ​​ແນວ​ໂຮມ ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ ​ເຊັນ​ຄຳ​ປະ​ກາດ​ທາງ​ການ​ເມືອງ​

ຊາວ​ຊ​ູ​ດານ​ພາ​ກັນ​ເດີນຂະ​ບວນປະ​ທ້ວງ ລະ​ນຶກ​ເຖິງ​ໂອ​ກາດ​ຄົບ​ຮອບ 40 ມື້ ນັບ​ແຕ່ໄດ້​ມີ​ການ​ສັງ​ຫານ​ໝູ່ ພວກ​ນັ່ງ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຄາ​​ຣ໌ທູມ​ເໜືອ.

ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ຕາງ​ໜ້າ​ຈ​າກສະ​ພາ​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ຊູ​ດານ ແລະ​ກຸ່ມແນວ​ໂຮມສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​
ໜູນ​ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ ​ໄດ້​ເຊັນ​ຄຳ​ປະ​ກາດ​ທາງ​ການ​ເມືອງ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ມື້​ນີ້ ອັນ​ເປັນ​ພາກ​
ສ່ວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງຄອງ​ອຳ​ນາດ​ຮ່ວມ​ກັນ ທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ເອົາ​ໃນ ຕົ້ນ​ເດືອນ​ນີ້.

ອີກ​ພາກ​ສ່ວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງນັ້ນ ​ຄຳ​ປະ​ກາດ​ທາງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ທຳ​ມະ​ນູນ ຄາດ​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ເຊັນ
ກັນ ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກ​ຈະ​ມາ​ເຖິງ​ນີ້.

ການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ ເປັນ​ບາດ​ກ້າວ​ໄປ​ໜ້າ ສຳ​ລັບ​ໂອນ​ອຳ​ນາດ​ທາງ​ການ​ເມືອງ​
ໃນ​ຊູ​ດານ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ມີ​ການພົວ​ພັນກັບ​ຄວາມ​ບໍ່​ສະ​ຫງົບມາ​ຫຼາຍ​ເດືອນ​ແລ້ວ ນັບ​ແຕ່​ທະ​ຫານ
​ໄດ້​ຂັບ​ໄລ່​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ຍາວ​ນານ ທ່ານ​ໂອ​ມາ ອາ​ລ-ບາ​ເຊຍ​.

ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ຄອງ​ອຳ​ນາດ​ຮ່ວມ​ກັນ ແມ່ນ​ຮວມ​ທັງ​ການ​ສ້າງ​ຕັ້ງ​ສະ​ພາ​ອະ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ​ຊຶ່ງ​ມີ​ໜ້າ
​ທີ່​ໃນການ​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ປະ​ເທດ ​ປະ​ມານ​ສາມ​ປີ ກ່ອນ​ມີ​ການ​ຈັດ ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ໃໝ່.

ນອກນັ້ ທັງ​ສອງ​ຝ່າຍ​ຍັງ​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ ສ້າງ​ຕັ້ງ​ຄະ​ນະສືບ​ສວນ​ອິດ​ສະ​ຫຼະ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການປາບ​
ປາມ​ຂອງ​ພວກທະ​ຫານ ​ຕໍ່ພວກ​ປະ​ເທ້ວງ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ມິ​ຖຸ​ນາ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ຊຶ່ງບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ຈັດ
​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ 128 ຄົນ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ກະ​ຊວງ​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ
​ນະ​ສຸກ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ມີ​ທັງ​ໝົດ 61 ຄົນ. ​


Representatives from Sudan's ruling military council and a pro-democracy coalition signed a political declaration Wednesday as part of a power-sharing agreement they agreed to earlier this month.

Another part of the deal, a constitutional declaration, is expected to be signed as early as Friday.

The developments are a step forward in a political transition in Sudan that has involved months of unrest since the military ousted longtime leader Omar al-Bashir.

The power-sharing agreement includes a joint sovereign council tasked with ruling the country for about three years before new elections are held.

The two sides also agreed to an independent investigation of a military crackdown on protesters in June, which demonstration organizers say left 128 people dead while the health ministry put the total at 61.

ທ່ານອາດຈະມັກເລື້ອງນີ້ຄືກັນ

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG