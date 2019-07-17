ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ຕາງ​ໜ້າ​ຈ​າກສະ​ພາ​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ຊູ​ດານ ແລະ​ກຸ່ມແນວ​ໂຮມສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​

ໜູນ​ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ ​ໄດ້​ເຊັນ​ຄຳ​ປະ​ກາດ​ທາງ​ການ​ເມືອງ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ມື້​ນີ້ ອັນ​ເປັນ​ພາກ​

ສ່ວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງຄອງ​ອຳ​ນາດ​ຮ່ວມ​ກັນ ທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ເອົາ​ໃນ ຕົ້ນ​ເດືອນ​ນີ້.

ອີກ​ພາກ​ສ່ວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງນັ້ນ ​ຄຳ​ປະ​ກາດ​ທາງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ທຳ​ມະ​ນູນ ຄາດ​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ເຊັນ

ກັນ ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກ​ຈະ​ມາ​ເຖິງ​ນີ້.

ການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ ເປັນ​ບາດ​ກ້າວ​ໄປ​ໜ້າ ສຳ​ລັບ​ໂອນ​ອຳ​ນາດ​ທາງ​ການ​ເມືອງ​

ໃນ​ຊູ​ດານ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ມີ​ການພົວ​ພັນກັບ​ຄວາມ​ບໍ່​ສະ​ຫງົບມາ​ຫຼາຍ​ເດືອນ​ແລ້ວ ນັບ​ແຕ່​ທະ​ຫານ

​ໄດ້​ຂັບ​ໄລ່​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ຍາວ​ນານ ທ່ານ​ໂອ​ມາ ອາ​ລ-ບາ​ເຊຍ​.

ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ຄອງ​ອຳ​ນາດ​ຮ່ວມ​ກັນ ແມ່ນ​ຮວມ​ທັງ​ການ​ສ້າງ​ຕັ້ງ​ສະ​ພາ​ອະ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ​ຊຶ່ງ​ມີ​ໜ້າ

​ທີ່​ໃນການ​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ປະ​ເທດ ​ປະ​ມານ​ສາມ​ປີ ກ່ອນ​ມີ​ການ​ຈັດ ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ໃໝ່.

ນອກນັ້ ທັງ​ສອງ​ຝ່າຍ​ຍັງ​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ ສ້າງ​ຕັ້ງ​ຄະ​ນະສືບ​ສວນ​ອິດ​ສະ​ຫຼະ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການປາບ​

ປາມ​ຂອງ​ພວກທະ​ຫານ ​ຕໍ່ພວກ​ປະ​ເທ້ວງ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ມິ​ຖຸ​ນາ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ຊຶ່ງບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ຈັດ

​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ 128 ຄົນ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ກະ​ຊວງ​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ

​ນະ​ສຸກ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ມີ​ທັງ​ໝົດ 61 ຄົນ. ​



Representatives from Sudan's ruling military council and a pro-democracy coalition signed a political declaration Wednesday as part of a power-sharing agreement they agreed to earlier this month.



Another part of the deal, a constitutional declaration, is expected to be signed as early as Friday.



The developments are a step forward in a political transition in Sudan that has involved months of unrest since the military ousted longtime leader Omar al-Bashir.



The power-sharing agreement includes a joint sovereign council tasked with ruling the country for about three years before new elections are held.



The two sides also agreed to an independent investigation of a military crackdown on protesters in June, which demonstration organizers say left 128 people dead while the health ministry put the total at 61.