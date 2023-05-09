ທູດພິເສດຈາກທັງສອງພັກຝ່າຍຂອງ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ໃນຊູດານ ໄດ້ພົບປະກັນເປັນມື້ທີສາມ​ໃນການສົນທະນາຢູ່ເມືອງເຈດດາ ປະເທດຊາອຸດີ ອາຣາເບຍ ເພື່ອກະກຽມເປີດ ເສັ້ນທາງການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳ ຢູ່ໃນຊູດານ ແຕ່່ບໍ່ມີຮ່ອງຮອຍການເຈລະຈາວ່າ ໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມຄືບໜ້າ.

ທັງ​ສອງພັກຝ່າຍໄດ້ເນັ້ນໜັກວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າພຽງແຕ່ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ ເພື່ອນຳເອົາການບັນເທົາທຸກ​ທາງ​ດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳ ມາ​ຊ່ວຍປະເທດ​ທີ່​ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່​ໃນອາຟຣິກາເໜືອ ແລະບໍ່ແມ່ນການເຈລະຈາຢຸດຍິງ.

ການສົນທະນາຊຶ່ງໄດ້ເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນໃນວັນເສົາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ໄດ້ແນໃສ່ການອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ບັນດາອົງການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອ ເຂົ້າໄປຫາຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ ໂຫຍຫີວ ຫລືບໍ່ມີທີ່ຢູ່ອາໄສ. ຣາດຊະອານາຈັກຊາອຸດີ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາແລ້ວວ່າ ຕົນຈະໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳ ແກ່ຊູດານມູນຄ່າ 100 ລ້ານໂດລາ.

ການສູ້ລົບໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນຊູດານເມື່ອກາງເດືອນເມສາ. ຫລັງຈາກນັ້ນບໍໍ່ເທົ່າໃດອາທິດຂອງການສູ້ລົບ ລະຫວ່າງກອງທັບ ແລະກຳລັງ RSF ຊາວຊູດານຫລາຍຮ້ອຍພັນຄົນໄດ້ຖືກບັງຄັບໃຫ້ພາກັນຫລົບໜີຈາກເຮືອນຊານເຂົາເຈົ້າ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍຜູ້ບໍ່ມີທີ່ຢູ່ອາໄສ ພາກັນຊອກຫາບ່ອນລີ້ໄພ ຢູ່ຕາມຊາຍແດນປະເທດຕ່າງໆ.

ທັງກອງທັບຊູດານ ທີ່ໄດ້ນຳພາໂດຍນາຍພົນອັບແດນ ຟາຕາ ອາລ-ເບີຮານ ແລະ ກຳລັງສະໜັບສະໜູນວ່ອງໄວ ທີ່ໄດ້ນຳພາໂດຍນາຍພົນ ໂມຮໍາເມັດ ຮໍາດານ ດາກາໂລ ບໍ່ໄດ້ພົບພໍ້ກັນ ນັບແຕ່ການສູ້ລົບໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນ ໃນວັນທີ 15 ເມສາ.

ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງຢຸດຍິງທີ່ບອບບາງໄດ້ລົ້ມແຫລວເພື່ອຍຸ​ຕິການຂັດແຍ້ງ ຫລືແມ່ນແຕ່ເພື່ອເຮັດໃຫ້ຫລຸດຜ່ອນຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ.

ບັນດາຜູ້ເຫັນເຫດການ ຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນຫລວງຄາ​ຣ໌​ທູມຂອງຊູດານ ກ່າວຕໍ່ ວີໂອເອ ວ່າ ເຂົ້າເຈົ້າໄດ້ຍິນສຽງປືນຄືນອີກ ແລະການໂຈມຕີທາງອາກາດຢູ່ໃນ​ແລະອ້ອມ ແອ້ມນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງ ໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້.

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຊາອຸດີຄົນນຶ່ງ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ອົງການຂ່າວຝຣັ່ງ ໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ວ່າ ການສົນທະນາຢູ່ເມືອງເຈດດາ ໄດ້ມີຄວາມລະມັດລະວັງ “ບໍ່ມີຄວາມຄືບໜ້າທີ່ສຳຄັນ” ​ມາ​ຈົນ​ເຖິງ​ເວ​ລານີ້. ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກ່າວວ່າ “ການຢຸດຍິງຢ່າງຖາວອນບໍ່ໄດ້ຢູ່ເທິງໂຕະ. ແຕ່ລະຝ່າຍເຊື່ອວ່າ ຕົນມີຄວາມສາມາດ ທີ່ຈະຊະນະການສຸູ້ລົບ.”

Envoys from both of Sudan’s warring factions met Monday for a third day of talks in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to arrange for the opening of humanitarian corridors in Sudan, but there was no sign the negotiations have made progress.

The parties have insisted they are only sitting across from each other to bring some relief to the humanitarian situation in the North African country and not to negotiate a truce.

The talks, which began Saturday, are aimed at allowing aid agencies to access those who are wounded, hungry or displaced. The Saudi kingdom has already pledged that it will provide Sudan with $100 million’s worth of humanitarian aid.

Fighting erupted in Sudan in mid-April. After just a few weeks of fighting between the country’s military and a paramilitary force, hundreds of thousands of Sudanese have been forced to flee from their homes, with many of the displaced seeking refuge in bordering countries.

The two sides — Sudan’s military, led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, led by General Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo — have not met since the fighting erupted April 15.

Fragile cease-fire agreements have failed to end the conflict or even do much to reduce the violence.

Eyewitnesses in Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, told VOA they heard renewed gunfire and an airstrike in the city Monday in and around the downtown area.

A Saudi official told Agence France-Presse Monday that the talks in Jeddah have yielded "no major progress” so far. The official said "a permanent cease-fire isn't on the table. Every side believes it is capable of winning the battle.”