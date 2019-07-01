ບົດສຶກສາຄົ້ນຄວ້າ ເຊື່ອມໂຍງ ຄວາມວຸ້ນວາຍ ໃນໄທ ໃສ່ກັບ ຄວາມທຸກຍາກ ແລະການມີ ອະຄະຕິ ຕໍ່ເຂດຊົນນະບົດ

ບົດລາຍງານສະບັບໃໝ່ ກ່ຽວກັບ ພວກຄົນທຸກຍາກ ແລະກຸ່ມປະຊາກອນທີ່ໜາແໜ້ນ

ຢູ່ທາງພາກຕາເວັນອອກສຽງເໜືອຂອງໄທ ຊຶ່ງຫວັງວ່າ ຈະຫັນຄວາມສົນໃຈຂອງລັດຖະ

ບານ ມາເພັ່ງເລັງໃສ່ ເລື້ອງການຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອເຂດມຸມຂອບສຸດຂອງປະເທດ ທີ່ໄດ້ມີບົດ

ບາດ ຢູ່ພາຍນອກ ຕະຫຼອດໄລຍະຫຼາຍປີຜ່ານມາຂອງຄວາມວຸ້ນວາຍທາງດ້ານ

ການເມືອງ.

ເຂດອີ່ສານ ຊຶ່ງເປັນຖິ່ນຖານບ້ານເກີດຂອງປະຊາຊົນ ຈຳນວນ 1 ສ່ວນ 3 ຂອງປະຊາ

ກອນໄທ 69 ລ້ານຄົນ ໂດຍສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເປັນຊາວໄຮ່ຊາວນາ ຊຶ່ງເປັນ

ເວລາຍາວນານ ທີ່ພວກເຂົາ ລ້າຫຼັງກວ່າເຂດອື່ນໆຂອງປະເທດ. ເຂດອີ່ສານທີ່ແຫ້ງ

ແລ້ງ ແລະດ້ອຍການພັດທະນາ ບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບຜົນປະໂຫຍດຂອງການຂະຫຍາຍໂຕ

ຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ ພໍເທົ່າໃດ ທີ່ໄດ້ຫັນປ່ຽນປະເທດໄທ ຈົນກາຍເປັນເສດຖະກິດໃຫຍ່

ສຸດ ອັນດັບສອງ ຂອງເຂດເອເຊບຕາເວັນອອກສຽງໃຕ້.

ການສຳຫຼວດເມື່ອມໍ່ໆມານີ້ ຂອງຄົວເຮືອນທັງຫຼາຍ ຢູ່ໃນເຂດຕາເວັນອອກສຽງເໜືອ

ໂດຍອົງການມູນນິທິເອເຊຍ ທີ່ບໍ່ຂຶ້ນກັບລັດຖະບານ ໄດ້ພົບເຫັນວ່າ “ປະຊາຊົນໃນ

ເຂດອີ່ສານ ຍັງສູ້ຊົນດິ້ນຫົນເພື່ອຫາລ້ຽງຊີບ.” ອົງການມູນນິທິນີ້ ກ່າວວ່າ ການເຮັດ

ໃຫ້ຊ່ອງວ່າງຫຍັບໃກ້ເຂົ້າກັນ ລະຫວ່າງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ກັບປະຊາຊົນ ໃນເຂດອື່ນໆ

ຂອງປະເທດນັ້ນ ແມ່ນເປັນກະແຈສຳຄັນເພື່ອເຮັດໃຫ້ປະເທດ ຮັ່ງມີຂຶ້ນ ແລະມີສະ

ຖຽນລະພາບດີຂຶ້ນກວ່າເກົ່າ.

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຂົງເຂດນີ້ ທີ່ມີປະຊາກອນໜາແໜ້ນທີ່ສຸດຂອງປະເທດໄທ ພາກອີ່ສານ

ກໍຍັງມີຜູ້ມີສິດອອກສຽງຫຼາຍທີ່ສຸດນຳດ້ວຍ. ແລະລວມເຂົ້າກັນກັບພາກເໜືອສຸດ

ແລ້ວ ຂົງເຂດນີ້ ໄດ້ປ່ອນບັດເອົາລັດຖະບານປະຊານິຍົມ ຢ່າງສະໝ່ຳສະເໝີມາ ໃນ

ລະຫວ່າງ ປີ 2001 ຫາ 2011 ທີ່ນຳພາໂດຍ ຫຼື ໄດ້ເຊື່ອມໂຍງກັບມະຫານເສດຖີ

ດ້ານໂທລະຄົມ ທ່ານທັກສິນ ຊິນນະວັດ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ປ່ຽນແປງການຄວບຄຸມທາງການ

ເມືອງ ໂດຍກຸ່ມຊົນຊັ້ນກາງ ກຸ່ມນິຍົມຣາຊະວົງ ກຸ່ມນິຍົມທະຫານລະດັບສູງ.

ການແຍ່ງຊີງອຳນາດ ໄດ້ກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດມີການປະທ້ວງທີ່ນອງເລືອດມາຫຼາຍຮອບ

ແລະກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດມີການກໍ່ລັດຖະປະຫານມາແລ້ວສອງຄັ້ງ ໂດຍການໂຄ່ນລົ້ມ ທ່ານ

ທັກສິນ ໃນຄັ້ງທຳອິດ ແລະຕໍ່ຈາກນັ້ນ ໃນປີ 2014 ກໍໄດ້ໂຄ່ນລົ້ມນ້ອງສາວຂອງເພິ່ນ.

ລັດຖະທຳມະນູນສະບັບໃໝ່ ໄດ້ຖືກຮ່າງຂຶ້ນມາໂດຍລັດຖະບານທະຫານ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້

ຊ່ອຍໃຫ້ ລັດຖະບານທີ່ນິຍົມຝ່າຍທະຫານ ກັບຄືນມາກຳອຳນາດອີກ ພາຍຫຼັງການ

ເລືອກຕັ້ງທົ່ວໄປ ເມື່ອຕົ້ນປີນີ້ ຈຶ່ງໄດ້ກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດມີການຢ້ານກົວວ່າ ຈະເກີດຄວາມວຸ້ນ

ວາຍຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ຕິດຕາມມາ.

ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ຕື່ມ ເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ

A new study of Thailand's poor and populous northeast hopes to focus the government's attention on helping a corner of the country that has played an outsized role in the past several years of political turmoil.



Home to nearly a third of Thailand's 69 million people, most of them farmers, Isan has long lagged behind the rest of the country. Dry and underdeveloped, it has shared in relatively little of the breakneck growth that has transformed Thailand into Southeast Asia's second largest economy.



A recent survey of northeastern households by the non-government Asia Foundation found that "people in Isan still struggle to make ends meet." The foundation says narrowing the gap between them and the rest of Thailand is key to a richer and more stable country.



As Thailand's most populous region, Isan also has the most eligible voters. And together with the far north it consistently voted in populist governments between 2001 and 2011 led by or linked to telecoms tycoon Thaksin Shinawatra, upending the political control of Thailand's middle-class, royalist, pro-military elite. The power struggle has fueled rounds of bloody protest and two military coups unseating first Thaksin and then, in 2014, his sister. A new constitution then drafted by the junta helped return a pro-military government to power after general elections earlier this year, raising fears of more unrest to come.