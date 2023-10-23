ຮຽນຄໍາສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ Construction

Welcome to the Voice of America’s News Words.
ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບທ່ານເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການ ຮຽນຄໍາສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ ບ່ອນທີ່ພວກເຮົາເວົ້າກ່ຽວກັບຄໍາສັບ ທີ່ທ່ານອາດໄດ້ຍິນຢູ່ໃນຂ່າວ.
This week’s news word is about an important industry.
ຄໍາສັບຂອງຂ່າວໃນອາທິດນີ້ ແມ່ນກ່ຽວກັບອຸດສາຫະກໍາທີ່ສຳຄັນອັນນຶ່ງ.
CONSTRUCTION: ຄອນສຕຣັກເຊິນ
Where there are cranes and projects like this one in Washington’s Waterfront district, there are jobs.
ບ່ອນທີ່ມີຫຼັກຍົກເຄື່ອງໜັກ ແລະ ໂຄງການຄືແບບນີ້ ໃນຂົງເຂດ ວໍເຕີ້ຟຣັອນ ຂອງວໍຊິງຕັນ, ມັນຈະມີວຽກງານໃຫ້ເຮັດ.
Ken Simonson says construction employment is growing nearly twice as fast as the rest of the economy.
ທ່ານເຄັນ ໄຊມອນຊັນ ກ່າວວ່າ ການຈ້າງງານທາງດ້ານການກໍ່ສ້າງກໍາລັງຂະຫຍາຍໂຕໄວເທົ່າກັບເສດຖະກິດທັງໝົດເກືອບສອງເທົ່າ.
But the industry is at risk of stalling because there aren’t a lot of construction workers with skills available to be hired now.
ແຕ່ວ່າ ອຸດສາຫະກໍາດັ່ງກ່າວມີຄວາມສ່ຽງທີ່ຈະຕ້ອງຍຸຕິ ເນື່ອງຈາກບໍ່ມີພະນັກງານກໍ່ສ້າງທີ່ມີຄວາມສາມາດໃຫ້ຈ້າງໃນປັດຈຸບັນ.
Construction is the process of building something, like a house, bridge or road.
ການກໍ່ສ້າງແມ່ນຂັ້ນຕອນຂອງການສ້າງບາງສິ່ງເຊັ່ນ: ເຮືອນ, ຂົວ ຫຼື ຖະໜົນ.
If someone does this for a living, they are said to be “in construction.”
ຖ້າໃຜຜູ້ນຶ່ງເຮັດສິ່ງນີ້ເພື່ອການດໍາລົງຊີວິດ, ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຖືກຮ້ອງວ່າ ຢູ່ “ໃນການກໍ່ສ້າງ.”
If something is being built, it is said to be “under construction.”
ຖ້າບາງສິ່ງກໍາລັງຖືກສ້າງຢູ່, ມັນຖືກຮ້ອງວ່າ “ຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ການກໍ່ສ້າງ.”