ຮຽນຄໍາສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ Construction

Welcome to the Voice of America’s News Words.

ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບທ່ານເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການ ຮຽນຄໍາສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ ບ່ອນທີ່ພວກເຮົາເວົ້າກ່ຽວກັບຄໍາສັບ ທີ່ທ່ານອາດໄດ້ຍິນຢູ່ໃນຂ່າວ.

This week’s news word is about an important industry.

ຄໍາສັບຂອງຂ່າວໃນອາທິດນີ້ ແມ່ນກ່ຽວກັບອຸດສາຫະກໍາທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນອັນ​ນຶ່ງ.

CONSTRUCTION: ຄອນ​ສຕ​ຣັກ​ເຊິນ

Where there are cranes and projects like this one in Washington’s Waterfront district, there are jobs.

ບ່ອນທີ່ມີຫຼັກຍົກເຄື່ອງໜັກ ແລະ ໂຄງການຄືແບບນີ້ ໃນຂົງເຂດ ວໍເຕີ້ຟຣັອນ ຂອງວໍຊິງຕັນ, ມັນຈະມີວຽກງານໃຫ້​ເຮັດ.

Ken Simonson says construction employment is growing nearly twice as fast as the rest of the economy.

ທ່ານເຄັນ ໄຊມອນຊັນ ກ່າວວ່າ ການຈ້າງງານທາງດ້ານການກໍ່ສ້າງກໍາລັງຂະຫຍາຍໂຕໄວ​ເທົ່າກັບເສດຖະກິດທັງໝົດເກືອບ​ສອງ​ເທົ່າ.

But the industry is at risk of stalling because there aren’t a lot of construction workers with skills available to be hired now.

ແຕ່ວ່າ ອຸດສາຫະກໍາ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວມີຄວາມສ່ຽງທີ່ຈະຕ້ອງຍຸຕິ ເນື່ອງຈາກບໍ່ມີພະນັກງານກໍ່ສ້າງທີ່ມີຄວາມສາມາດໃຫ້ຈ້າງໃນປັດຈຸບັນ.

Construction is the process of building something, like a house, bridge or road.

ການກໍ່ສ້າງແມ່ນຂັ້ນຕອນຂອງການສ້າງບາງສິ່ງເຊັ່ນ: ເຮືອນ, ຂົວ ຫຼື ຖະໜົນ.

If someone does this for a living, they are said to be “in construction.”

ຖ້າໃຜຜູ້ນຶ່ງເຮັດສິ່ງນີ້ເພື່ອການດໍາລົງຊີວິດ, ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຖືກຮ້ອງວ່າ ຢູ່ “ໃນການກໍ່ສ້າງ.”

If something is being built, it is said to be “under construction.”

ຖ້າບາງສິ່ງກໍາລັງຖືກສ້າງຢູ່, ມັນຖືກຮ້ອງວ່າ “ຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ການກໍ່ສ້າງ.”