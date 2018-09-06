ພວກນັກສຶກສາ ຕ່າງປະເທດ ພາກັນປັບຕົວ ເຂົ້າກັບ ຊີວິດໃໝ່ ຢູ່ໂຮງຮຽນໃນ ສະຫະລັດ

ພວກນັກສຶກສາຕ່າງປະເທດໃນທົ່ວ ສະຫະລັດ ກຳລັງຮຽນຮູ້ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຊີວິດນັກຮຽນຢູ່

ໃນມະຫະວິທະຍາໄລ ອາເມຣິກັນ ໃນສັບປະດາແຫ່ງການແນະນຳການເຂົ້າຮຽນໃໝ່

ພິເສດ ກ່ອນຫ້ອງຮຽນຕ່າງໆຈະເລີ່ມເປີດສອນ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ເອຊາ ຊາໄຣ

(Esha Sarai) ໄດ້ເດີນທາງໄປມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ໄຣສ໌ (Rice) ໃນນະຄອນ ຮູສຕັນ,

ລັດ ເທັກຊັສ ເພື່ອລົມກັບນັກສຶກສາຕ່າງປະເທດບາງຄົນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ປະສົບການຂອງ

ເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດເລື້ອງນີ້ມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ນາງ ວິກຕໍເຣຍ ກຣາຈາ (Victoria Graja) ນັກສຶກສາຈາກປະ ເທດ ເອກົວດໍ ກ່າວວ່າ

“ໃນຫ້ອງແນະນຳການເຂົ້າຮຽນໃໝ່ນັ້ນ ຂ້າພະ ເຈົ້າໄດ້ຄົ້ນພົບຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ມີຄວາມສຳຄັນຕໍ່

ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າແທ້ໆ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ ຊ່ວຍພວກເຮົາເຮັດເລື່ອງປະກັນໄພ ແລະ ເອກະສານ

ຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງ ຕ່າງໆ, ສະນັ້ນ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈຶ່ງວ່າ ມັນມີປະໂຫຍດຫຼາຍສຳລັບຂ້າພະ

ເຈົ້າ.”

ນາງ ອາຣີນາ ເຊດເຊວາ (Arina Zaytseva)ນັກສຶກສາຈາກ ປະເທດ ຣັດເຊຍ ເວົ້າ

ວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ພໍ້ກັບນັກຮຽນຄົນອື່ນໆຫຼາຍ ຄົນ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ມາພີ້ ແລະ ກໍຢູ່ໃນເຮືອລຳ

ດຽວກັບຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ, ສະນັ້ນທຸກ ຄົນກໍຮູ້ສຶກສັບສົນໜ້ອຍນຶ່ງ, ບໍ່ຮູ້ວ່າຈະເຮັດຈັ່ງໃດ.

ຫຼາຍຄົນຍັງບໍ່ລຶ້ງກັບ ເວລາ, ແລະ ເຈົ້າກໍສາມາດເຫັນໄດ້, ແຕ່ມັນມີສິ່ງເປັນປະໂຫຍດ

ສຳຄັນຫຼາຍຢ່າງ.”

ອາທິດນີ້ເປັນສັບປະດາແຫ່ງການແນະນຳການເຂົ້າຮຽນໃໝ່ ຂອງພວກນັກສຶກສາຕ່າງ

ປະເທດທີ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ໄຣສ໌ ບ່ອນທີ່ນັກສຶກສາຫຼາຍຄົນ ກຳລັງປັບຕົວ ໃຫ້ເຂົ້າ

ກັບສອງສາມວັນທຳອິດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໃນສະຫະລັດ. ແຕ່ແມ່ນກະທັ້ງສຳລັບຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ໃຊ້

ເວລາຢູ່ໃນປະເທດແລ້ວນັ້ນ, ມັນກໍຍັງມີ ຫຼາຍຢ່າງທີ່ຕ້ອງໄດ້ຮຽນຮູ້ ກ່ຽວກັບ ໂຮງຮຽນ.

ທ້າວ ທາຄຸດສວາ ທັບຟູມາ (Takudzwa Tapfuma), ນັກສຶກສາ ຈາກປະເທດ ຊິມ

ບັບເວ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ໄດ້ມາໂດຍຄິດວ່າ ຕົນເອງຮູ້ໝົດທຸກຢ່າງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການ

ເປັນນັກສຶກສາຕ່າງປະເທດ ຢູ່ໃນ ສະຫະລັດ, ແລະ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ຫ້ອງການ

ການບໍລິການນັກສຶກ ສາຕ່າງປະເທດ ໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ມັນຍັງມີອີກຫຼາຍຢ່າງ

ທີ່ຕ້ອງ ໄດ້ຮຽນຮູ້ ແມ່ນກະທັ່ງທີ່ເຈົ້າໄດ້ອາໄສຢູ່ໃນ ສະຫະລັດ ມາແລ້ວກໍຕາມ.”

ນາງ ວິກຕໍເຣຍ ກຣາຈາ ເວົ້າວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ຕັດສິນໃຈມາມະຫາ ວິທະຍາໄລ ໄຣສ໌

ກໍເພາະວ່າ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ພິຈາລະນາເຖິງຫຼາຍຢ່າງ ເຊັ່ນ ອາກາດ ເປັນຕົ້ນ. ຂ້າພະ

ເຈົ້າບໍ່ມັກອາກາດໜາວ.”

ນາງ ອາຣີນາ ເຊດເຊວາ ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນຮ້ອນຫຼາຍ, ເອົ້າຫຼາຍ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າມາຈາກເຂດ

ເໜືອ, ສະນັ້ນ ນີ້ກໍແມ່ນການປ່ຽນແປງ ຢ່າງ ໃຫຍ່.”

ອາກາດແມ່ນເລື່ອງທີ່ມັກເວົ້າກັນທົ່ວໄປ ໃນໝູ່ນັກສຶກສາທີ່ກຳລັງປັບ ຕົວໃຫ້ເຂົ້າກັບ

ອາຍຮ້ອນຂອງລັດ ເທັກຊັສ ແລະ ເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ພວກນັກ ສຶກສາ ຄິດຮອດທີ່ສຸດ ກ່ຽວກັບ

ປະເທດບ້ານເກີດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

ທ້າວ ຊານທີອາໂກ ໂລເປສ ອາລວາເຣສ (Santiago Lopez Alvarez), ນັກສຶກສາ

ຈາກປະເທດ ໂຄລົມເບຍ ກ່າວວ່າ “ແນ່ນອນ ຄອບຄົວ ແລະ ໝູ່ແມ່ນເລື່ອງທີ່ໃຫຍ່ກວ່າ

ໝູ່ ແລະ ເຈົ້າກໍຈະຄິດ ຮອດເຂົາເຈົ້າຕະຫຼອດ, ແຕ່ສິ່ງນຶ່ງທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດຮອດຫຼາຍທີ່

ສຸດ ແລະ ຫົວຂໍ້ທີ່ຂ້ອນຂ້າງຈະໝູນວຽນໄປມາທຸກເທື່ອທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ພົບ ໝູ່ໃໝ່ນັ້ນ

ກໍແມ່ນອາກາດ.”

ທ້າວ ຄັອນສຕັນທິນ ຈໍກີເອຟ (Constantin Georgiev) ນັກສຶກສາ ຈາກປະເທດ

ບັລແກເຣຍ ເວົ້າວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຫຍຸ້ງໃນການເຮັດໃຫ້ ຕົນເອງລຶ້ງເຄີຍກັບນະຄອນ

ຮູສຕັນ ຫຼາຍໂພດ, ສະນັ້ນຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈຶ່ງ ບໍ່ມີເວລາທີ່ຈະຄິດຮອດຫຍັງ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າກຳ

ລັງຄິດວ່າ ໃນຈຸດໃດນຶ່ງ ໂຣກຄິດຮອດແບບເກົ່າ ກ່ຽວກັບ ອາຫານກໍຈະກັບຄືນມາອີກ,

ເຊິ່ງມັນ ຄົງຈະເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ປົກກະຕິທີ່ສຸດເລີຍ.”

ທ້າວ ທາຄຸດສວາ ທັບຟູມາ ກ່າວວ່າ “ນະຄອນ ຮູສຕັນ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ໄດ້ຍິນສິ່ງດີໆຫຼາຍ

ຢ່າງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ນະຄອນ ຮູສຕັນ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ ເຄີຍມາພາກສ່ວນນີ້ຂອງປະເທດເທື່ອ,

ໂດຍສະເພາະລັດ ເທັກຊັສ, ສະນັ້ນມັນຈຶ່ງແມ່ນສິ່ງທ້າທາຍທີ່ເປັນຕາຕື່ນເຕັ້ນອັນໃໝ່”

ນາງ ອາຣີນາ ເຊດເຊວາ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ເຄີຍຮູ້ເລີຍວ່າ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈະມາລັດ

ເທັກຊັສ, ແຕ່ຈັ່ງໃດ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າກໍໄດ້ມາຢູ່ໜີ້ແລ້ວ.”

ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າບາງຄົນຈະເວົ້າວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ມີຄວາມຄິດກ່ອນໜ້າ ກ່ຽວກັບ ນະຄອນ

ຮູສຕັນ, ລັດ ເທັກຊັສ ຫຼື ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ອາເມຣິກັນ ນັ້ນ, ແຕ່ພວກນັກສຶກສາພວກ

ນີ້ ສ່ວນຫຼາຍ ກໍໄດ້ຖືກແນະນຳໃຫ້ມາຮຽນຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້.

ທ້າວ ຊານທີອາໂກ ໂລເປສ ອາລວາເຣສ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າສະ ໜັບສະໜູນໃຫ້ທຸກ

ຄົນ ຜູ້ທີ່ກຳລັງພິຈາລານາຢາກມາ ຮຽນລະດັບສູງ ໃນ ສະຫະລັດ ຢູ່ນັ້ນ ໃຫ້ພະຍາ

ຍາມຕັດສິນໃຈ. ອົງປະກອບທີ່ເປັນສາ ກົນຂອງໂຄງການຕ່າງໆ ແມ່ນຈຸດແຂງຂອງ

ເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າຢາກໃຫ້ ພວກທ່ານມາຮຽນຢູ່ພີ້, ເຂົາເຈົ້າຢາກໄດ້ນັກສຶກສາຕ່າງປະ

ເທດ ແລະ ນັກສຶກສາຄົນ ອາເມຣິກັນ ກໍຢາກຕິດຕໍ່ ແລະ ພົບປະກັບທ່ານ ແລະ ນັ້ນ

ແມ່ນຄັກຫຼາຍແທ້ໆ.



International students around the United States are learning about American college life in a special orientation week before classes start.Esha Sarai went to Rice University in Houston, Texas to speak with some international students about their experience.



"In orientation I have found information that will be really important to me.They are helping us go through insurances and immigration stuff, so I mean it is useful to me!"



"I got to see so many other students who are coming here and they are in the same boat as I am, so everyone is a little bit confused, a little disoriented. Lots of people are jet-lagged, and you can see that, but there were many important helpful tips."



It is international student orientation week at Rice University - where many students are adjusting to their first few days in the United States.But even for those who have spent time in the country, there is plenty to learn about the campus.



"I did not come in thinking I knew it all about being an international student in the U.S., and I think the office of international student services showed that there is a lot to learn even if you have been living in the United States."



"I decided to come to Rice because, well, I had to take into account different aspects such as weather - I do not like cold weather."



"It is very hot, very humid.I am from the north, so this is a drastic change."



The weather was a common topic among students adjusting to Texas heat - and topped the list of things students missed most about their home countries.



"Of course family and friends are a big deal and you always miss them, but one thing that I miss the most, and that's kind of like my recurrent topic every time I meet a new person, is the weather."



"I have been too busy getting used to Houston, so I have not had the time to miss something!I am thinking that probably at some point the usual nostalgia about food is going to kick in, which is probably the most normal thing ever."



"Houston, I had heard a lot of great things about Houston ... I had not been to this part of the country, specifically Texas, so it was an exciting new challenge."



"I never knew that I am coming to Texas, but hah, here I am!"



Although some said they had preconceived notions of Houston, Texas, or American universities, most of these students recommended studying here.



"I encourage everyone who is considering coming to the States to pursue a graduate education to give it a try.The international component of the programs is one of the main strengths. They do want to have you here, they do want international students, and American students want to get in touch with you and meet you, and that is really cool."