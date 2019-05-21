ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ບັງກລາແດສ ກັບອົງການອົບພະຍົບສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ໄດ້ລົງທະ

ບຽນຊາວອົບພະຍົບ ໂຣຮິງຢາຫລາຍກວ່າ 250,000 ຄົນແລ້ວ ທັງໄດ້ສະເໜີພວກ

ເຂົາເຈົ້າພ້ອມດ້ວຍເອກະສານຮູບປະພັນທີ່ອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າມີສິດບາງຢ່າງ ແລະ

ໄດ້ຮັບການປ້ອງກັນດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພນຳ. ລີຊາ ສລາຍນ໌ ມີລາຍງານມາໃຫ້ວີໂອ

ເອ ຈາກຫ້ອງການຂ້າຫລວງໃຫຍ່ດ້ານອົບພະຍົບຂອງສະຫະປະຊາຊາດທີ່ນະຄອນເຈ

ນິວາ ດັ່ງສາລີຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ບໍ່ຄືກັນກັບພົນລະເມືອງຂອງປະເທດໃດປະເທດນຶ່ງ ພວກຜູ້ຄົນທີ່ບໍ່ມີປະເທດ ຈະມີສິດ

ແຕ່ພຽງບາງຢ່າງເທົ້ານັ້ນ. ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າອາດຈະບໍ່ມີສິດໄດ້ຮັບການສຶກສາ ບໍ່ໄດ້ວຽກ

ໄດ້ງານ ຫລືໄດ້ຮັບການຮັກສາປິ່ນປົວ. ພວກທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ລົງທະບຽນມາແຕ່ເກີດ ຈະບໍ່ມີຮູບ

ປະພັນສັນຖານ. ນັ້ນຄືສະຖານະພາບ ຊາວໂຣຮິງຢາ ນັບເປັນລ້ານໆຄົນ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກ

ຖອນສັນຊາດອອກ ຢູ່ໃນມ່ຽນມາ ປະເທດໃກ້ຄຽງ ໃນປີ 1982. ຫລາຍໆຄົນພວກນີ້

ຈະໄປຊົ້ນຫົວຢູ່ໃນ ຄັອກສ໌ ບາຊາ ປະເທດ ບັງກລາແດສ ຫລັງຈາກໄດ້ພ່າຍໜີ ຈາກ

ການຂ້າຟັນແລະການປະຫັດປະຫານໃນມ່ຽນມາ.

ຄົນສ່ວນຫລາຍ ໃນຈຳນວນພວກອົບພະຍົບໂຣຮິງຢາຫລາຍກວ່າ 9 ແສນຄົນຢູ່ໃນ

ຄັອກສ໌ ບາຊາ ມີບາງສີ່ງບາງຢ່າງທີ່ຈະປ່ຽນແປງໄປໃນທາງດີ. ອົງການອົບພະຍົບ

ສະຫະປະຊາຊາດກ່າວວ່າ ຊາວໂຣຮິງຢາຫລາຍກວ່າ 270 ພັນຄົນ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ລົງທະບຽນ

ລຽບລ້ອຍ ກໍຈະໄດ້ຮັບເປັນເທື່ອອິດ ບັດປະຈຳໂຕຮູບປະພັນ.

ທ່ານ ແອນເດຣ ມາເຮຈິກ ໂຄສົກອົງການອົບພະຍົບສະຫະປະຊາຊາດເວົ້າວ່າ ບັດປະ

ຈຳໂຕທ່ີວ່ານີ້ ຈະປະກອບດ້ວຍຮູບພາບແລະຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ສຳຄັນ ເຊັ່ນຊື່ແລະນາມສະກຸນ

ວັນເດືອນປີເກີດ ແລະທີ່ເກີດ. ນອກນີ້ມັນຍັງຈະບອກວ່າມ່ຽນມາເປັນທີ່ມາດັ້ງເດີມນຳ ຊຶ່ງທ່ານມາເຮຈິກເວົ້າວ່າ:

“ຈຸດປະສົງທຳອິດແລະກ່ອນໝົດ ຂອງການລົງທະບຽນນີ້ກໍຄື ມະນຸດສະທຳ ເພື່ອປ້ອງ

ກັນສິດທິໃນການກັບຄືນຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ເພື່ອຈັດແຈງການຢູ່ກິນຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແລະທັງຍັງໃຫ້ແນ່ໃຈວ່າ ພວກເຮົາຈະບໍ່ຮູ້ຈັກແຕ່ພຽງມີຈຳນວນຄົນທໍ່ໃດເທົ້ານັ້ນ ທີ່

ພວກເຮົາມີປະຫວັດຄົບຖ້ວນ ທີ່ຈະອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາເຂົ້າຫາຂໍ້ມູນລະອຽດຄັກແນ່ ເພື່ອຈະບໍລິການຄວາມຊ່ອຍເຫລືອພວກອົບພະຍົບທີ່ມີຈຳນວນມາກມາຍຫລວງຫລາຍ

ເຫລົ່ານີ້.”

ທ່ານ ມາເຮຈິກກ່າວວ່າ ອົງການອົບພະຍົບສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ກັບພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ບັງ

ກລາແດສຫວັງວ່າ ຈະສຳເລັດການລົງທະບຽນພວກອົບພະຍົບທັງໝົດນີ້ພາຍໃນ

ເດືອນພະຈິກ. ທ່ານໄດ້ເລົ່າສູ່ຟັງວ່າ ມີຜົນກຳໄລຫລາຍຢ່າງ ໃນການໄດ້ຮັບບັດປະຈຳ

ໂຕດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ທ່ານ ມາເຮຈິກກ່າວວ່າ ຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ວ່ານັ້ນ ຈະອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ພວກອົງການຊ່ອຍເຫລືອ

ຕ່າງໆ ແນເປົ້າໝາຍຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ໃສ່ຜູ້ຄົນທີ່ມີຄວາມຈຳເປັນທີ່ສຸດ ເຊັ່ນພວກແມ່

ຍິງແລະເດັກນ້ອຍ ແລະພວກເສຍອົງຄະ. ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ໃນເວລາທີ່ລະດູມໍລະສຸມ

ພວມຫຍັບໃກ້ເຂົ້າມານີ້ ການຈົດທະບຽນຈະເປັນການຊ່ອຍທ້ອນໂຮມຄອບຄົວເຂົ້າ

ຫາກັນ ເວລາພັດພາກຈາກກັນໄປ ຍ້ອນພາຍຸດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ທ່ານໃຫ້ຂໍ້ສັງເກດວ່າ ພວກອົບພະຍົບ ເປັນພວກທີ່ເປັນເປົ້າໝາຍຂອງພວກຂູດຮີດ

ລັກລອບຜູ້ຄົນໄປຂາຍ. ທ່ານ ມາເຮຈິກກ່າວວ່າ ບັດປະຈຳໂຕຈະຊ່ອຍພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າ

ທີ່ ໃນການຕໍ່ຕ້ານການຄ້າອາດຊະຍາກຳຊົ່ວຮ້າຍອັນນັ້ນ.

Bangladeshi authorities and the U.N. refugee agency have registered more than a quarter million Rohingya refugees and presented them with identity documents that grant them a number of rights and safeguards.

Unlike citizens of a country, stateless people have few rights. They may be deprived of an education, a job or health care. Those who are not registered at birth have no identity. That is the situation for millions of Rohingya who were stripped of their citizenship in neighboring Myanmar in 1982. Many of them are sheltering in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, after fleeing killings and persecution in Myanmar.

Change for better

For most of the more than 900,000 Rohingya refugees in Cox's Bazar, things are about to change for the better. The U.N. refugee agency says the more than 270,000 Rohingya refugees who have completed the registration process have for the first time ever received an identity card.

UNHCR spokesman Andrej Mahecic says the ID card includes a photo and key information, such as name, date of birth and place of birth. It also indicates Myanmar as the country of origin.

"The first and foremost purpose of this registration is humanitarian in order to safeguard their right to return, to regulate their stay and also to make sure that we do not know only how many people there are, that we have a detailed profile which allows us with the more accurate data to deliver far better assistance to this massive refugee population," Mahecic said.

Mahecic says the UNHCR and Bangladeshi authorities hope to complete the registration process for the entire refugee population by November. He cites a number of benefits associated with having an ID card.

Target assistance

Mahecic says the data will allow aid agencies to target assistance to people in acute need, including women and children heading families and people with disabilities. With the monsoon season approaching, he says the registration data will help reunite families who are separated during storms.

He notes the refugees are ripe for exploitation by smugglers and traffickers. Mahecic says the ID card will help authorities combat that nefarious trade.