ລາຍງານ ເສລີພາບ ໃນການນັບຖືສາສະໜາ ຢູ່ລາວ ປີ 2020 ຂອງກະຊວງຕ່າງປະເທດ ສຫລ

ໃນບົດລາຍງານດ້ານເສລີພາບໃນການນັບຖືສາສະໜາປີ 2020 ນັ້ນ ກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດສະຫະລັດເວົ້າວ່າ ສປປ ລາວ ບ່ອນທີ່ປະຊາຊົນສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ນັບຖືສາສະໜາພຸດນັ້ນຍັງມີການຈໍາກັດເສລີພາບໃນການນັບຖືສາສະໜາກຸ່ມນ້ອຍຢູ່ ໂດຍສະເພາະແມ່ນຢູ່ໃນເຂດຊົນນະບົດທີ່ຢູ່ຫ່າງໄກສອກຫຼີກ ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂັ້ນສູນກາງກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າສືບຕໍ່ທໍາການຝຶກອົບຮົມເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໃນແຂວງຕ່າງໆໃນການປະຕິບັດລະບຽບແລະກົດໝາຍຕ່າງໆທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບສາສະໜາກໍຕາມ. ບົວສະຫວັນຈະນໍາລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ລັດຖະທຳມະນູນລາວ ແມ່ນອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ພົນລະເມືອງມີ "ສິດ ແລະເສລີພາບໃນການເຊື່ອຖື ຫຼືບໍ່ເຊື່ອຖືສາສະໜາ." ລັດຖະບານຮັບຮູ້ຢ່າງເປັນທາງການວ່າ ຢູ່ລາວມີ 4 ສາສະໜາຄື: ສາສະໜາພຸດ, ສາສະໜາຄຣິສຕຽນ, ອິສລາມ ແລະສາດສະໜາບາຮາຍ. ດຳລັດເລກທີ 315 ທີ່ວາງອອກໃນປີ 2016 ອະທິບາຍກ່ຽວກັບກົດລະບຽບໃນການປະຕິບັດທາງສາດສະໜາໃຫ້ຈະແຈ້ງຂຶ້ນ ແລະໄດ້ກຳນົດວ່າລັດຖະບານເປັນຜູ້ມີສິດຕັດສິນສຸດທ້າຍວ່າ ກິດຈະກຳທາງສາສະໜາໃດສາມາດອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ເຮັດໄດ້. ລາຍງານປະຈໍາປີ 2020 ຂອງກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດສະຫະລັດກໍພົບວ່າ ບັນດາຜູ້ນໍາທາງສາສະໜາກຸ່ມນ້ອຍຢູ່ໃນລາວບອກວ່າ ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໃນເຂດເມືອງໃຫຍ່ ແລະໃນບາງຕົວເມືອງນ້ອຍສ່ວນຫລາຍແລ້ວ ມີຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈ ກ່ຽວກັບລັດຖະທໍາມະນູນ ແລະ ກົດໝາຍທີ່ກ່ຽວ ຂ້ອງກັນນັ້ນ ດີສົມຄວນ. ແຕ່ວ່າຍັງກໍມີລາຍງານເຖິງການຈັບກຸມພວກນັບຖືສາສະໜາກຸ່ມນ້ອຍ ເປັນຕົ້ນແມ່ນ ພວກນັບຖືສາສະໜາຄຣິສຕຽນ ໂດຍສະເພາະແມ່ນຢູ່ໃນເຂດຫ່າງໄກສອງຫລີກນັ້ນຢູ່.

ອີງຕາມການລາຍງານຂອງສື່ມວນຊົນຕ່າງໆ ບົດລາຍງານປະຈໍາປີສະບັບນີ້ເວົ້າວ່າ ໃນເດືອນມີນາປີກາຍນີ້ ມີການຈັບກຸມອາຈານສີທົນ ທິບພະວົງທີ່ໄດ້ດໍາເນີນກິດຈະກໍາທາງສາສະໜາຢູ່ໃນບ້ານກະລຶມ ວັງແຂ້, ເມືອງນໍ້າດອຍ, ແຂວງສາລະວັນ. ເຖິງແມ່ນລາວຍັງຖືກກັກຂັງຢູ່ຈົນມາຮອດທ້າຍປີກາຍນີ້ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກໍຍັງບໍ່ໄດ້ຕັ້ງຂໍ້ຫາວ່າ ກະທໍາຜິດທາງອາຍາອັນໃດຕໍ່ລາວເທື່ອ.

ສື່ມວນຊົນຍັງລາຍງານອີກວ່າ ໃນເດືອນກໍລະກົດຜ່ານມາ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໄດ້ຈັບກຸມສະມາຊິກ 4 ຄົນຂອງໂບດຄຣິສຕະຈັກຂ່າວປະເສີດ ຫຼື Lao Evangelical Church ທີ່ໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມພິທີສົ່ງສະການ ຊາວຄຣິສຕຽນຂອງຄອບຄົວນຶ່ງ ຢູ່ແຂວງຄໍາມ່ວນ ແລະກໍໄດ້ປ່ອຍເຂົາເຈົ້າອອກມາ ໃນວັນທີ 22 ທັນວາແລ້ວນີ້.

ໃນເດືອນກຸມພາຜ່ານມາກໍມີລາຍງານຈາກສື່ມວນຊົນອີກວ່າ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ແລະຊາວບ້ານຕິ່ນ ດອຍ ໃນແຂວງຫລວງນໍ້າທາ ໄດ້ບັງຄັບໃຫ້ 14 ຄົນ ຢູ່ໃນຄອບຄົວຊາວເຜົ່າມົ້ງ 3 ຄອບຄົວອອກຈາກບ້ານເຮືອນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແລະຜູ້ນໍາຂັ້ນແຂວງໄດ້ສັນຍາກັບຄອບຄົວພວກນີ້ວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ສາມາດກັບເຂົ້າມາຢູ່ບ້ານຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຖ້າເຂົາເຈົ້າຫາກບໍ່ປະຖິ້ມການປະຕິບັດກິດຈະວັດທາງສາສະ ໜາຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

ສ່ວນການເຄື່ອນໄຫວໄປມານັ້ນ, ລັດຖະບານໄດ້ຈຳກັດສິດເສລີພາບໃນການເຄື່ອນໄຫວເພື່ອຈຸດປະສົງທາງສາດສະໜາຂອງພົນລະເມືອງ. ບັນດາຜູ້ນໍາທາງສາດສະໜາຍັງສືບຕໍ່ເວົ້າວ່າ ດໍາລັດເລກທີ 315 ມີຂໍ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງທີ່ຫຍຸ້ງຍາກ ຊຶ່ງບາງຄັ້ງ ກໍເອົາມາໃຊ້ເພື່ອຈໍາກັດການເດີນທາງໃນຈຸດປະສົງທາງສາສະໜາ.

ກຸ່ມຄຣິສຕຽນສືບຕໍ່ລາຍງານວ່າມີບັນຫາໃນການກໍ່ສ້າງໂບດຢູ່ໃນບາງພື້ນທີ່. ບັນດາສະມາຊິກຂອງພວກສາສະໜາກຸ່ມນ້ອຍເວົ້າວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຕ້ອງໄດ້ປິດອໍາການນັບຖືສາສະໜາຂອງເຈົ້າ ເພື່ອຈະໄດ້ເຂົ້າເປັນສະມາຊິກພັກປະຊາຊົນປະຕິ ວັດລາວ, ເຂົ້າເຮັດການນໍາລັດຖະບານ ແລະເປັນທະຫານ ແລະເພື່ອຈະຫລີກລ້ຽງການຖືກຈໍາແນກທາງສາສະໜາ ໃນສະຖາບັນເຫລົ່ານີ້. ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂັ້ນສູນກາງກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າສືບຕໍ່ເດີນທາງໄປແຂວງຕ່າງໆ ເພື່ອຝຶກອົບຮົມເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໃນການຈັດຕັ້ງປະຕິບັດດຳລັດ 315 ແລະກົດໝາຍອື່ນໆທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບສາສະໜາ.

ອີງຕາມແຫຼ່ງຂໍ້ມູນຂອງລັດຖະບານ ແລະກຸ່ມສາສະໜາຕ່າງໆ, ຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງຍັງສືບຕໍ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນເຂດຊົນນະບົດລະຫວ່າງພວກທີ່ນັບຖືຜີ, ຊາວພຸດ, ແລະຊຸມຊົນຄຣິສຕຽນທີ່ນັບມື້ນັບເຕີບໃຫຍ່ຂະຫຍາຍຕົວຂຶ້ນ. ພວກຜູ້ນໍາທາງສາສະໜາກ່າວວ່າ ມີຊາວບ້ານໄດ້ຂູ່ເຂັນວ່າຈະຂັບໄລ່ພວກຄຣິສຕຽນອອກຈາກບ້ານ ຖ້າເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ປະຖິ້ມຄວາມເຊື່ອຖືຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ໃນເດືອນຕຸລາຜ່ານມາ, ສື່ມວນຊົນລາຍງານວ່າ ຊາວບ້ານຜາສິງ ໄດ້ບັງຄັບໃຫ້ຊາວຄຣິສຕຽນ 7 ຄົນໃນສອງຄົວເຮືອນ ໃຫ້ອອກຈາກບ້ານເຮືອນຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໃນແຂວງສາລະວັນ ຍ້ອນບໍ່ຍອມປະຖິ້ມຄວາມເຊື່ອທາງສາສະໜາຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ຕໍ່ມາພວກຊາວບ້ານກໍໄດ້ທຳລາຍເຮືອນຊານຂອງຊາວຄຣິສຕຽນ ແລະມາຮອດທ້າຍປີກາຍນີ້, ຊາວຄຣິສຕຽນພວກນັ້ນ ກໍຍັງບໍ່ມີເຮືອນຊານຢູ່. ພິທີຝັງສົບຍັງຄົງເປັນຈຸດທີ່ຖົກຖຽງກັນຢູ່ໃນບາງພື້ນທີ່, ໂດຍທີ່ມີລາຍງານວ່າ ພວກນັບຖືຜີບໍ່ຍອມໃຫ້ມີການຝັງສົບຂອງຊາວຄຣິສຕຽນຢູ່ໃນສຸສານລວມຂອງປະຊາຊົນ.

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສະຖານເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຍົກບັນຫາກ່ຽວກັບເສລີພາບທາງສາສະໜາ ແລະບັນຫາຕ່າງໆທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບລະບຽບການທີ່ຫຍຸ້ງຍາກ, ລວມທັງຂັ້ນຕອນການລົງທະບຽນຂຶ້ນມາລົມກັບລັດຖະບານເປັນການສະເພາະ ແລະສືບຕໍ່ຊຸກຍູ້ໃຫ້ເປີດການສົນທະນາ ແລະການແກ້ໄຂຂໍ້ຂັດແຍ່ງເພື່ອຈະແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາເຫຼົ່ານີ້ໄດ້.

ໃນການແລກປ່ຽນຄໍາຄິດເຫັນກັບກະຊວງພາຍໃນ ຫລື MOHA, ກັບກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດ, ກົມຊົນເຜົ່າ ແລະສາສໜາຂອງສະພາແຫ່ງຊາດ, ແລະພະແນກສາສະໜາຂອງສູນກາງແນວລາວສ້າງຊາດນັ້ນ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສະຖານທູດໄດ້ປຶກສາຫາລື ກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມຈຳເປັນຕ້ອງໄດ້ມີການແກ້ໄຂຢ່າງໄວວາແລະເໝາະສົມສໍາ ລັບກໍລະນີສະເພາະຂອງການຮາວີກໍ່ກວນ ແລະການກັກຂັງເປັນເວລາດົນນານ.

ໃນເດືອນກຸມພາປີກາຍນີ້, ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດສະຫະລັດໄດ້ໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມນະຄອນຫຼວງວຽງຈັນ, ຫຼວງພະບາງ, ແລະສະຫວັນນະເຂດເພື່ອພົບປະກັບເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ລັດຖະບານ ແລະຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າຈາກກຸ່ມສາສະໜາ. ພວກເພິ່ນໄດ້ປຶກສາຫາລືກ່ຽວກັບການຈັດຕັ້ງປະຕິບັດດຳລັດເລກທີ 315 ແລະການປະຕິ ບັດຕໍ່ກຸ່ມສາສະໜາໃດນຶ່ງ.

ໃນເດືອນຕຸລາຜ່ານມາ, ທ່ານເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະະທູດ ກໍໄດ້ເປີດສະຫລອງຜົນສຳເລັດໃນການບູລະນະປະຕິສັງຂອນວັດທີ່ເກົ່າແກ່ທີ່ສຸດ ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງພະບາງທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບທຶນສະໜັບສະໜູນຈາກສະຫະລັດ ແລະໄດ້ມອບໂຄງການບູລະນະທີ່ປະສົບຜົນສຳເລັດທີ່ວ່ານີ້ ໃຫ້ແກ່ລັດຖະບານ ແລະຊາວເມືອງແຫ່ງ ນັ້ນ. ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສະຖານທູດໄດ້ພົບປະກັບຜູ້ນໍາຈາກບັນດາກຸ່ມສາສະໜາ ແລະອົງການຈັດຕັ້ງທີ່ບໍ່ຂຶ້ນກັບລັດຖະບານ ຫລື NGO ເພື່ອໃຫ້ເຂົ້າໃຈຕໍ່ບັນຫາທີ່ສະມາຊິກຂອງພວກສາສະໜາຊົນກຸ່ມນ້ອຍ ກໍາລັງປະເຊີນຢູ່ໃຫ້ຫລາຍຂຶ້ນ. ສະຖານທູດຍັງໄດ້ເຊື້ອເຊີນເອົາຜູ້ນຳສາສະໜາ ແລະເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ລັດຖະບານທີ່ຮັບຜິດຊອບວຽກງານສາສະໜາເຂົ້າຮ່ວມການຈັດງານຂອງສະຖານທູດ, ລວມທັງງານທີ່ສຸມໃສ່ສິດເສລີພາບທາງສາສະໜາ ແລະບັນຫາທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງອີກດ້ວຍ.

ທີ່ທ່ານຮັບຟັງໄປນັ້ນ ຄືບົດລາຍງານໂດຍສະຫລຸບດ້ານເສລີພາບໃນການນັບຖືສາສະໜາ ປີ 2020 ໃນພາກສ່ວນທີ່ກ່ຽວກັບລາວ ຂອງກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດສະຫະລັດ.

ອ່ານລາຍງານນີ້ເພີ້ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດຢູ່ລຸ່ມນີ້

2020 Report on International Religious Freedom: Laos

Executive Summary

The constitution provides citizens with “the right and freedom to believe or not to believe in religion.” The government officially recognizes four religions: Buddhism, Christianity, Islam, and the Baha’i Faith, with Buddhism paramount. Decree 315, issued in 2016 with the stated intent of clarifying rules for religious practice, defines the government as the final arbiter of permissible religious activities. Religious leaders said that while authorities in urban areas and in some districts had a strong understanding of laws governing religious activities, improper restrictions on religious freedom remained prevalent in rural areas.

Reports continued of local authorities, especially in isolated villages, arresting and detaining followers of minority religious groups, particularly Christians associated with the Lao Evangelical Church (LEC). Media reported that in March, local officials arrested LEC Pastor Sithon Thipavong for conducting religious activities in Kalum Vangkhea Village, Namdoy District, Savannakhet Province. Although he remained in detention, by year’s end authorities did not charge Sithon with a crime.

According to media in July, authorities arrested four LEC members for attending a Christian family funeral in Khammouane Province. Authorities released the four Christians from jail on December 22. In February, media reported that local authorities and villagers from Tine Doi Village in Luang Namtha Province forced out of their homes 14 residents from three ethnic Hmong Christian families. Provincial leaders brokered an agreement with district authorities for the families to return, but under the condition they abandon their religious practices. Two new religious groups submitted applications for registration during the year – the Methodist Church and an unnamed Christian group.

Religious leaders continued to say Decree 315 established onerous requirements sometimes used to restrict travel for religious purposes. Christian groups continued to report problems constructing churches in some areas. Members of minority religions continued to hide their religious affiliation in order to join the ruling Lao People’s Revolutionary Party, the government, and military and to avoid facing discrimination in these institutions. Central authorities said they continued to travel to provincial areas to train officials to implement Decree 315 and other laws governing religion.

According to government and religious group sources, tensions continued in rural areas among animists, Buddhists, and growing Christian communities. Religious leaders said there were reports that villagers threatened to expel Christians from their villages if they did not renounce their faith. In October, media reported that residents of Pasing Village forced seven Christians from two households from their homes in Salavan Province for refusing to renounce their faith. Villagers later tore down the Christians’ homes; as of year’s end, the Christians remained homeless. Burial ceremonies remained a point of contention in some areas, with reports of animists preventing the burial of Christians in public cemeteries.

U.S. embassy officials regularly raised specific religious freedom cases and issues regarding cumbersome regulations, including registration procedures, with the government and continued to encourage open dialogue and conflict resolution to resolve them. In exchanges with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MOHA), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the National Assembly’s Department of Ethnic and Religious Affairs, and the LFND Religious Affairs Department, embassy officials discussed the need for swift and appropriate resolution of specific cases of harassment and prolonged detention.

In February, Department of State officials visited Vientiane, Luang Prabang, and Savannakhet to meet with government officials and representatives from religious groups. They discussed implementation of Decree 315 and treatment of certain religious groups by both government and nongovernmental groups. In October, the Ambassador commemorated the completion of the U.S.-supported restoration of the oldest Buddhist temple in Luang Prabang and handed over the successful restoration project to the government and residents of the city. Embassy officials regularly met with leaders from a wide variety of religious groups and nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) to understand better the problems faced by members of minority religious groups. The embassy also invited religious leaders and government officials responsible for religious affairs to embassy events, including those focusing on religious freedom and related issues.