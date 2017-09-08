ຫົວໜ້າ ກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດ ສະຫະລັດ ປະຕິຍານວ່າ ຈະທຳ ການປະຕິຮູບ ຄັ້ງໃຫຍ່

ລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ Rex Tillerson ໄດ້ສັນຍາທີ່ດຳເນີນ

ການປະຕິຮູບຄັ້ງໃຫຍ່ຢູ່ກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດ. ໃນວັນພຸດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ປະທານຄະ

ນະກຳມະການ ການຕ່າງປະເທດ ສະພາຕໍ່າ ທ່ານ Ed Royce ໄດ້ໄປມີໜ້າເຊັ່ນດຽວ

ກັບອະດີດເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດ ແລະ ຜູ້ນຳດ້ານທຸລະກິດຫຼາຍຄົນ ໃນພິທີເປີດເຜີຍ

ບົດລາຍງານ ທີ່ແນະນຳໃຫ້ ປະຕິຮູບກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະ ເທດ ຢູ່ສະຖາບັນ ສະພາ

ການຄົ້ນຄວ້າ ແອັດແລນຕິກ. ກຸ່ມບັນດາຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານ ຈາກສອງພັກການເມືອງທີ່ສຳຄັນ

ກ່າວວ່າ ການມອບອຳນາດໃຫ້ກະຊວງດັ່ງກ່າວ ໃນເວລາທີ່ມີການປ່ຽນຂອງສິ່ງທ້າທາຍ

ແລະ ໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ຂອງໂລກຢ່າບວ່ອງໄວນີ້ແມ່ນສຳຄັນຫຼາຍ. ນັກຂ່າວການທູດ ວີໂອເອ

Cindy Saine ມີລາຍງານຈາກກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳ

ລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ປະທານຄະນະກຳມະການ ການຕ່າງປະເທດສະພາຕໍ່າທ່ານ Ed Royce ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ

ທ່ານໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນຢ່າງຈະແຈ້ງວ່າ ທ່ານບໍ່ໄດ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນ ການຕັດງົບປະມານ

ຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ ຂອງກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດ ແລະ ອົງການເພື່ອການພັດທະນາສາກົນ

ທີ່ຖືກສະເໜີໂດຍລັດຖະບານທ່ານ ທຣຳ.

ທ່ານ Ed Royce ກ່າວວ່າ “ເວລາທີ່ລັດຖະບານໄດ້ປະກາດໃນຂັ້ນຕົ້ນວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະ

ຕັດງົບປະມານຫຼາຍກວ່າ 30 ເປີເຊັນນັ້ນ, ຂ້າພະ ເຈົ້າໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງຂອງ

ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ແລະ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຮົາຄວນໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜູນ ບໍ່ແມ່ນຕັດເງິນໃນ

ການຕໍ່ຕ້ານລັດທິກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ, ການບັງຄັບໃຊ້ກົດໝາຍ, ໂຄງການມະນຸດສະທຳ ທີ່ຈະ

ເຮັດໃຫ້ໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ທີ່ເຮົາກຳລັງປະເຊີນໜ້າຢູ່ນີ້ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນ.”

ທ່ານ Royce ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດ ທ່ານ Rex Tillerson ໃຫ້

ທຳການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວ ເພື່ອຕື່ມຕຳແໜ່ງເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ລະດັບອາວຸໂສ ທີ່ຍັງຫວ່າງ

ຢູ່ໃຫ້ເຕັມ, ທັງໃນກະຊວງການຕ່າງ ປະເທດ ແລະ ສະຖານທູດ ສະຫະລັດ ຢູ່ແຫ່ງ

ຕ່າງໆໃນທົ່ວໂລກ.

ທ່ານ Ed Royce ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ບັນດາຜູ້ຊາຍ ແລະ ແມ່ຍິງຂອງກະ ຊວງຕ້ອງການການ

ປົກຄອງ ຈາກລະດັບສູງຫາຕໍ່າ ທີ່ມີປະສິດທິຜົນ ເພື່ອທີ່ຈະປະຕິບັດນະໂຍບາຍຕ່າງໆ

ຂອງລັດຖະບານ ແລະ ເພື່ອທີ່ຈະດຳເນີນວຽກງານໃນດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພແຫ່ງຊາດທີ່

ສຳຄັນຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ.”

ກຸ່ມຂອງອະດີດເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດ ຈາກທັງສອງພັກການເມືອງທີ່ສຳ ຄັນໄດ້ເຫັນ

ພ້ອມນຳ, ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ ລາຍງານຂອງພວກເພິ່ນໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ມັນມີຄວາມ

ສຳຄັນ ທີ່ຈະສົ່ງເສີມກະຊວງການຕ່າງ ປະເທດ ດ້ວຍການຫຼຸດຈຳນວນສຳນັກງານ ແລະ

ຫ້ອງການຕ່າງໆ ແລະ ເຮັດໃຫ້ການຝຶກຝົນສຳລັບພັກນັກງານລະດັບກາງ ແລະ ອາວຸ

ໂສເປັນຂໍ້ບັງຄັບ.

ທ່ານ Chester Crocker ອະດີດເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ສາມາດ

ປ່ອຍໃຫ້ກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດມີຄວາມອ່ອນ ແອ. ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ສາມາດທີ່ຈະປ່ອຍ

ໃຫ້ກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດບໍ່ມີ ທຶນພຽງພໍ, ມີການນຳພາທີ່ບໍ່ດີພໍ, ມີຂ້າລັດຖະການ

ທີ່ຂາດການຝຶກຝົນ ແລະ ຄວາມແຂງແກ່ນ. ພວກເຮົາມີຄວາມຈຳເປັນ ທີ່ຈະເສີມສ້າງ

ມັນ, ຟື້ນຟູມັນ ແລະ ມອບອຳນາດໃຫ້ມັນ ເພື່ອເຮັດໃຫ້ວຽກງານດີຂຶ້ນກວ່າເກົ່າ.”

ອະດີດເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອາວຸໂສດ້ານການເງິນ ທີ່ກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຄ່າ

ໃຊ້ຈ່າຍດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພທາງການທູດໄດ້ເພີ່ມທະວີສູງຂຶ້ນນັບແຕ່ໄດ້ມີການໂຈມຕີ

ກໍ່ການຮ້າຍເມື່ອ 11 ກັນຍາປີ 2001 ເປັນຕົ້ນມາ.

ທ່ານ Brad Higgins ຄູ່ຮ່ວມມືຈາກບໍລິສັດ SOSV ກ່າວວ່າ “ຕອນນີ້ ພວກເຮົາໃຊ້

ຈ່າຍໃນການປົກປ້ອງກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດ ຫຼາຍກວ່າທີ່ພວກດຳເນີນງານໃນກະ

ຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດ. ນັ້ນແມ່ນສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງໄດ້ປຶກສາຫາລື.”

ບັນດາຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານທຸກຄົນຕ່າງ​ກໍເຫັນພ້ອມ​ນຳ​ກັນວ່າ ການທູດແມ່ນສຳ ຄັນຫຼາຍກວ່າ

ທີ່ເຄີຍມີມາ ໃນການປົກປ້ອງປະຊາຊົນ ອາເມຣິກັນ ຢູ່ໃນປະເທດ ແລະ ປົກປ້ອງກອງ

ທັບ ສະຫະລັດ ຈາກອັນຕະລາຍ.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has pledged to carry out a major reorganization of the U.S. State Department. On Wednesday, the Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Ed Royce, was on hand as several former ambassadors and business leaders launched a report with recommendations for State Department reform at the Atlantic Council research institution.The bipartisan group of experts says it is essential to empower the department at a time of rapidly changing global challenges and threats.VOA Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine has the story from the State Department.



House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Ed Royce said he has been clear that he does not support deep cuts to the State Department and the Agency for International Development, proposed by the Trump administration.



((REP. ED ROYCE, REPUBLICAN))

"When the administration first announced its proposed cuts of over 30%, I expressed my concerns and said we should be supporting, not slashinganti terrorism, law enforcement, humanitarian programsgiven the growing threats that we face."



Royce called on Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to move quickly to fill the many vacant senior positions, both at the State Department and at US embassies across the world.



((REP. ED ROYCE, REPUBLICAN))

"The men and women of the department need an effective chain of command in order to implement administration policies and in order to carry out their crucial national security duties."



A bipartisan group of former ambassadors agreed, saying their report shows it is essential to bolster the State Department by reducing the number of bureaus and offices and making training for mid-level and senior staff mandatory.



((CHESTER CROCKER, FORMER AMBASSADOR))

"We cannot afford a weakened State Department. We cannot afford an underfunded, poorly-led, inadequately trainedand bureaucratically muscle-bound State Department. We need to strengthen it, restore it and empower it to do better."



A former senior financial officer at the State Department said diplomatic security costs have skyrocketed since the September 11,2001 terrorist attacks:



((BRAD HIGGINS, PARTNER, SOSV))

"We now spend more securing the State Department than we do running the State Department. That is a discussion we needto have."



All of the experts agreed that diplomacy is more crucial than ever in protecting Americans at home and keeping U.S. troops out of harm's way.