ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ພະ​ແນກ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳ​ຈາກ 19 ລັດ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ ຂອງ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫລວງ​ວໍ​ຊິງ​

ຕັນ ຍື່ນເອກະສານຟ້ອງຮ້ອງເພື່ອຄັດຄ້ານຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຂອງລັດຖະບານທ່ານ

ທຣຳ ທີ່ຈະປ່ຽນແປງກົດລະບຽບທີ່ມີມາແຕ່ດົນນານ ທີ່ກຳນົດວ່າເດັກນ້ອຍຄົນເຂົ້າ

ເມືອງສາມາດຖືກກັກຂັງໄວ້ດົນປານໃດ.



"ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ໃໝ່​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ​ສະ​ບັບ​ນີ້ ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ ແລະ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຢູ່​ຂອງ

ເດັກນ້ອຍຕົກຢູ່ໃນສະພາບທີ່ສ່ຽງໄພແບບໃຈຈືດໃຈດຳ," ນັ້ນຄືຄຳເວົ້າຂອງທ່ານ ຊາວີເອີ

ບີເຊີຣາ (Xavier Becerra), ຫົວໜ້າພະແນກຍຸຕິທຳລັດຄາລິຟໍເນຍ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ທ່ານ

ປະກາດກ່ຽວກັບຄຳຟ້ອງຮ້ອງດັ່ງກ່າວ. ທ່ານກ່າວຕໍ່ໄປວ່າ "ບໍ່ມີເດັກນ້ອຍຄົນໃດສົມ

ຄວນຈະຖືກປ່ອຍປະໃຫ້ຢູ່ໃນສະພາບທີ່ບໍ່ເໝາະສົມ ແລະເປັນອັນຕະລາຍຕໍ່ເດັກນ້ອຍ

ທີ່ຢູ່ໃນເກນອາຍຸນັ້ນ. ພວກເຮົາເອົາລັດຖະບານທ່ານທຣຳຂຶ້ນສານ ເພື່ອປົກປ້ອງເດັກ

ນ້ອຍບໍ່ໃຫ້ໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມເສຍຫາຍທີ່ບໍ່ສາມາດເອົາກັບຄືນມາໄດ້ ທີ່ເກີດມາຈາກການ

ກັກຂັງທີ່ບໍ່ຖືກກົດໝາຍ ແລະບໍ່ຈຳເປັນ."



ບັນ​ດາ​ລັດ​ຕ່າງໆ​ ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງປີ 1997 ທີ່​ເອີ້ນ​ວ່າການ​ຕົກ​ລົງຟ​ລໍ​ສ໌

(Flores) ທີ່ໄດ້ຈຳກັດເວລາທີ່ລັດຖະບານສາມາດກັກຂັງເດັກນ້ອຍທີ່ເປັນຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງ

ຜູ້ນຶ່ງໄດ້ດົນທີ່ສຸດບໍ່ກາຍ 20 ວັນນັ້ນໄວ້. ຂໍ້ກຳນົດທີ່ວ່ານີ້ ຍັງໄດ້ສ້າງຄຳຊີ້ນຳດ້ານສະ

ພາບສຸຂານະໄມຢູ່ໃນບ່ອນຄຸມຂັງ ຊຶ່ງຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ລັດຖະບານສະໜອງເອົາສິ່ງທີ່ຕ້ອງ

ການແບບພື້ນຖານໃຫ້ແກ່ເດັກນ້ອຍ ເຊັ່ນ ອາຫານ, ນ້ຳ ແລະການດູແລສຸຂະພາບ.

ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ຢາກ​ໃຫ້​ລົບ​ລ້າງ​ສານ​ ທີ່ດູ​ແລ​ໃນ​ເລື້ອງນີ້ ແລະ​ສ້າງ​ລະ​ບຽບ​ການ​

ໃໝ່ ທີ່ຈະອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ຕົນເອງກັກຂັງຄອບຄົວຂອງພວກເຂົ້າເມືອງເກືອບວ່າບໍ່ມີກຳ

ນົດເລີຍ.

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ​ໄດ້​ຕຳ​ນິ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ດົນ​ນານ​ວ່າ ກຳ​ນົດ​

ເວລາກັກຂັງຄອບຄົວພວກຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງ 20 ວັນ ພາໃຫ້ເກີດສະພາບທີ່ວ່າ "ຈັບໄດ້

ແລ້ວປ່ອຍໄປ" ສຳລັບຄອບຄົວທີ່ເຂົ້າມາໃນສະຫະລັດຜິດກົດໝາຍ.



ພວກ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຄວາມເຄັ່ງ​ຄັດ​ໃນ​ດ້ານ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ນີ້​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ກຳ​ນົດ​ເວ​ລາ

ດັ່ງກ່າວ ຊຸກຍູ້ໃຫ້ພວກເຂົ້າເມືອງທີ່ຜິດກົດໝາຍ ເອົາເດັກນ້ອຍມານຳໃນຂະ

ນະທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າຊອກຫາທາງເຂົ້າມາໃນສະຫະລັດ​ຢູ່ນັ້ນ.



ພວກ​ເພິ່ນ​ໃຫ້​ເຫດ​ຜົນ​ວ່າ ກົດ​ລະ​ບຽບ​ໃໝ່​ນີ້ຈະ​ຕ້ານ​ກັບ​ຄວາມ​ເຊື່ອທີ່​ວ່າ ເອົາ​ເດັກ​ນ້ອຍ​

ເຂົ້າມາສະຫະລັດນຳ ແມ່ນເປັນ "ໜັງສືຜ່ານແດນ ຫລືປັດສະປອດ" ເຮັດໃຫ້ຕົນຖືກ

ປ່ອຍໄປພາຍຫລັງທີ່ຖືກຂັງເປັນເວລາອັນສັ້ນໆ.



ທ່ານ ເຄວິນ ແມັກ​ອາ​ລີ​ແນນ (Kevin McAleenan), ວ່າ​ການ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ຮັກ​

ສາຄວາມປອດໄພພາຍໃນຂອງສະຫະລັດ ກ່າວໃນອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້ວ່າ "ມື້ນີ້, ລັດຖະບານ

ໄດ້ອອກກົດໝາຍທີ່ສຳຄັນຫລາຍ ທີ່ຈະໃຫ້ອະນຸຍາດແກ່ກະຊວງຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພ

ພາຍໃນ ກັກຂັງຄອບຄົວໄວ້ນຳກັນຢ່າງເໝາະສົມ ແລະ ປັບປຸງຄວາມໜ້າເຊື່ອຖືຂອງ

ລະບົບການເຂົ້າເມືອງຂອງຕົນໃຫ້ດີຂຶ້ນ."



ທ່ານ​ກ່າວຕໍ່​ໄປ​ວ່າ ທ່ານບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຄ​າດ​ຫວັງ​ໄວ້​ວ່າ ຄອບ​ຄົວ​ເຫລົ່າ​ນີ້ຈະ​ຖືກ​ກັກ​ຂັງ​ໄວ້​ດົນ​

ເກີນໄປຢູ່ໃນກົດລະບຽບໃໝ່ດັ່ງກ່າວ. ທ່ານບອກວ່າ "ຈຸດປະສົງກໍຄືໃຫ້ມີຂັ້ນຕອນດຳ

ເນີນເອກະສານທີ່ເປັນທຳ ແລະວ່ອງໄວ.”

ລັດ​ອື່ນໆ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ທຳ​ການ​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງ​ຄື​ກັນ ​ລວມ​ມີ ລັດຄອນ​ເນັກ​ຕິ​ກັດ, ເດ​ລາ​ແວ, ອີ​ລິ​ນອຍ,

ເມນ, ແມຣີແລນ, ແມັສຊາຈູແຊັສ, ມິຊິແກນ, ມິນເນໂຊຕາ, ເນວາດາ, ນິວເຈີຊີ, ນິວ

ເມັກຊິໂກ, ນິວຢອກ, ອໍເຣແກນ, ເພັນຊິລເວເນຍ, ຣອດໄອແລນ, ເວມອນ, ເວຈີເນຍ,

ແລະວໍຊິງຕັນ.

​ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວນີ້​ເພີ້ມ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ຢູ່​ຂ້າງ​ລຸ່ມນີ້:



Attorneys General from 19 U.S. states and the District of Colombia have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration's effort to change a long-standing rule governing how long migrant children can be held in detention.



"This new Trump rule callously puts at risk the safety and well-being of children," California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said as he announced the lawsuit. "No child deserves to be left in conditions inappropriate and harmful for their age. We're taking the Trump administration to court to protect children from the irreparable harm caused by unlawful and unnecessary detention."



The states are trying to keep in place a 1997 agreement known as the Flores settlement, which restricts the amount of time the government was allowed to detain an immigrant child to 20 days or less. It also established minimum guidelines for safe and sanitary conditions in detention facilities, requiring the government to provide children with basic needs like food, water and medical care.



The administration wants to remove the court oversight and create new regulations that would allow it to detain migrants families almost indefinitely.



U.S. President Donald Trump has long complained that the 20-day limit on detaining families results in the "catch and release" of families entering illegally into the U.S.



Immigration hard-liners in the administration say the time limits encourage illegal migrants to bring children with them on their quest to enter the U.S.



They argue the new regulation will counter the belief that bringing children into the U.S. is "a passport" to being freed from detention after a short period.



"Today, the government has issued a critical rule that will permit the Department of Homeland Security to appropriately hold families together and improve the integrity of the immigration system," Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan said last week.



He said he doesn't expect families to be detained for too long under the new rule. "The intent is for a fair and expeditious proceeding,'' he said.



Other states joining the lawsuit are Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, and Washington.