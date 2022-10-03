ການທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບສິດເປັນເຈົ້າພາບຈັດການແຂ່ງຂັນກິລາເຕະບານໂລກ ທີ່ມີອາຍຸຕ່ຳກວ່າ 20 ເປັນຂີດໝາຍຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າທີ່ສຳຄັນຂອງອິນໂດເນເຊຍໂດຍພາໃຫ້ຄວາມຫວັງວ່າ ການແຂ່ງຂັນທີ່ຈະເປັນຜົນສຳເລັດຈະຫັນປ່ຽນບັນຫາທີ່ມີມາຍາວນານ ສຳລັບກິລາຂອງປະເທດນີ້ ທີ່ມີປະຊາຊົນ 277 ລ້ານຄົນ.
ການເສຍຊີວິດຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 125 ຄົນ ຢູ່ທີ່ການແຂ່ງຂັນ ລະຫວ່າງທີມເຈົ້າພາບ Arema FC ຂອງເມືອງມາລັງ ໃນແຂວງຈາວາຕາເວັນອອກ ແລະທີມເປີເຊບາຢາ ຊູຣາບາຢາ ໃນວັນເສົາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ໄດ້ເປັນຄວາມຊົງຈຳ ກ່ຽວກັບໂສກນາດຕະກຳ ເຖິງຢ່າງໃດກໍດີ ອິນໂດເນເຊຍ ເປັນນຶ່ງຂອງບັນດາປະເທດທີ່ເປັນອັນຕະລາຍທີ່ສຸດ ສຳລັບພວກທີ່ເຂົ້າຊົມກິລາ.
ເລຂາທິການໃຫຍ່ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ທ່ານແອນໂຕນິໂອ ກູເຕເຣສ ໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ ໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາເສົ້າສະຫລົດໃຈ “ຂອງທ່ານຢ່າງເລິກເຊິງຕໍ່ຄອບຄົວຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ແລະວິ້ງວອນໃຫ້ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ ຫາຍເຊົາໂດຍໄວ” ແລະຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ “ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ປະຕິບັດການສືບສວຍຢ່າງຖີ່ຖ້ວນ ເຂົ້າສູ່ເຫດການ ແລະເອົາມາດຕະການທັງໝົດ ເພື່ອຫລີກລ່ຽງບໍ່ໃຫ້ໂສກນາດຕະກຳ ເກີດຂຶ້ນອີກ.”
“ຈົ່ງຈຳໄວ້ວ່າການແຂ່ງຂັນເຕະບານໂລກຂອງອົງການ FIFA ອາຍຸຕ່ຳກວ່າ 20 ປີ ຈະເປັນຈຸດສຳຄັນຢູ່ທົ່ວໂລກ ໂດຍພິທີຈະມີ 24 ປະເທດເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ ຈາກຫ້າທະວີບ” ປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງອິນໂດເນເຊຍ ທ່ານໂຈໂກ ວີໂດໂດ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນເດືອນແລ້ວນີ້ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຊຸກຍູ້ ໃຫ້ຜ່ານການກະກຽມການແຂ່ງຂັນ.
ນັບແຕ່ວັນເສົາແລ້ວນີ້ ການແຂ່ງຂັນເຕະບານພາຍໃນປະເທດ ໄດ້ຖືກຍົກເລີກ. ທ່ານວີໂດໂດ ໄດ້ສັ່ງໃຫ້ລັດຖະມົນຕີກິລາ ຫົວໜ້າຕຳຫລວດແຫ່ງຊາດ ແລະສະຫະພັນເຕະບານ ປະຕິບັດການສຶບສວນຢ່າງລະອຽດກ່ຽວກັບການເສຍຊີວິດຈາກການຢຽບກັນຕາຍ ຢູ່ສະໜາມກິລາ.
ອິນໂດເນເຊຍ ເປັນປະເທດອາຊຽນທຳອິດ ທີ່ໄດ້ເຂົ້າແຂ່ງຂັນຢູ່ໃນແຊມໂລກ ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໃນປີ 1938 ໃນນາມດັສ ອິນດີສ ຕາເວັນອອກ ແຕ່ເຖິງບໍ່ເປັນທີ່ແນ່ນອນຕໍ່ຄວາມຮັກກິລາແຫ່ງຊາດ ບໍ່ໄດ້ເຄີຍກັບຄືນເຂົ້າສູ່ເວທີໂລກ ເພາະມີການສໍ້ລາດບັງຫລວງຫລາຍປີ ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ ແລະການບໍລິຫານບໍ່ດີ.
Gaining the right to host next year’s Under-20 World Cup was a major milestone in Indonesia’s soccer development, raising hopes that a successful tournament would turn around long-standing problems that have blighted the sport in this country of 277 million people.
The death of at least 125 people at a league game between host Arema FC of East Java’s Malang city and Persebaya Surabaya on Saturday is a tragic reminder, however, that Indonesia is one of the most dangerous countries in which to attend a game.
The U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed Sunday “his sincere condolences to the bereaved families and wishes the injured a speedy recovery,” urging “authorities to conduct a prompt and thorough investigation into this incident and to take all measures necessary to avoid a repetition of such a tragedy.”
“Do remember that the FIFA U-20 World Cup will be the worldwide spotlight since the event will be joined by 24 countries from five continents,” Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo said last month as he pushed for thorough preparations for the tournament.
Since Saturday, the domestic league has been suspended. Widodo has ordered the sports minister, the national police chief and the soccer federation to conduct a thorough investigation into the deadly stadium crush.
Corruption limited opportunities
Indonesia was the first Asian team ever to play at a World Cup — participating in 1938 as Dutch East Indies — but despite an undoubted national passion for the sport, it has never returned to the global stage because of years of corruption, violence and mismanagement.
Data from Indonesia’s soccer watchdog, Save Our Soccer, showed 78 people have died in game-related incidents over the past 28 years.