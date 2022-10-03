ການທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ສິດ​ເປັນ​ເຈົ້າ​ພາບ​ຈັດການແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ກິ​ລາ​ເຕະ​ບານ​ໂລກ ​ທີ່​ມີ​ອາ​ຍຸ​ຕ່ຳ​ກວ່າ 20 ​ເປັນ​ຂີດໝາຍ​ຄວາມກ້າວ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ຂອງ​ອິນ​ໂດ​ເນ​ເຊຍໂດຍ​ພາ​ໃຫ້ຄວາ​ມ​ຫວັງວ່າ ການ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ຜົນ​ສຳ​ເລັດຈະຫັນ​ປ່ຽນ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ທີ່ມີ​ມາ​ຍາວ​ນານ ​ສຳ​ລັບກິ​ລາ​ຂອງປະ​ເທດ​ນີ້ ທີ່​ມີ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ 277 ລ້ານ​ຄົນ.

ການ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ 125 ຄົນ ຢູ່​ທີ່​ການ​ແຂ່​ງຂັນ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ທີມ​ເຈົ້າ​ພາບ Arema FC ຂອງເ​ມືອງມາ​ລັງ ໃນ​ແຂວງ​ຈາ​ວາ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ ແລະ​ທີມ​ເປີ​ເຊ​ບາ​ຢາ ຊູ​ຣາ​ບາ​ຢາ ໃນ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ທີ່​ຜ່າ​ນ​ມາ ໄດ້ເປັນ​ຄວາມ​ຊົງ​ຈຳ ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບໂສກ​ນາດ​ຕະ​ກຳ ເຖິງ​ຢ່າງ​ໃດ​ກໍ​ດີ ອິນ​ໂດ​ເນ​ເຊຍ ເປັນນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ບັນ​ດາປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່ເປັນ​ອັນ​ຕະ​ລາຍ​ທີ່​ສຸດ ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ພວກ​ທີ່​ເຂົ້າຊົ​ມ​ກິ​ລາ.

​ເລ​ຂາ​ທິ​ການ​ໃຫຍ່​ອົງ​ການ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ ທ່ານ​ແອນ​ໂຕ​ນິ​ໂອ ກູເຕ​ເຣສ ໃນ​ວັນອາ​ທິດ​ວານ​ນີ້ ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ຄວາ​ເສົ້​າ​ສະ​ຫ​ລົດ​ໃຈ “​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ຢ່າງ​ເລິກ​ເຊິງ​ຕໍ່​ຄອບ​ຄົວ​ຜູ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ ແລະ​ວິ້ງວອນ​ໃຫ້​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ ​ຫາຍ​ເຊົາໂດຍໄວ” ​ແລະຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້ “ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ປ​ະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວຍ​ຢ່າງ​ຖີ່​ຖ້ວນ ເຂົ້າ​ສູ່​ເຫດ​ການ ແລະ​ເອົາ​ມາດ​ຕະ​ການ​ທັງໝົດ​ ເພື່ອ​ຫລີກ​ລ່ຽງ​ບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ໂສກ​ນາດ​ຕະ​ກຳ ​ ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ອີກ.”

“ຈົ່ງ​ຈຳ​ໄວ້​ວ່າ​ການ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ເຕະ​ບານ​ໂລກ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ FIFA ​ອາ​ຍຸ​ຕ່ຳ​ກວ່າ 20 ປີ ຈະ​ເປັນ​ຈຸດ​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ຢູ່​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ ໂດຍ​ພິ​ທີ​ຈະ​ມີ 24 ປະ​ເທດ​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ ຈາ​ກ​ຫ້າ​ທະ​ວີບ” ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຂອງ​ອິນ​ໂດ​ເນ​ເຊຍ ທ່ານ​ໂຈ​ໂກ ວີ​ໂດ​ໂດ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ແລ້ວ​ນີ້​ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ຊຸກ​ຍູ້ ໃຫ້​ຜ່ານ​ການ​ກະ​ກຽມ​ການ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ.

ນັບ​ແຕ່​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ແລ້ວ​ນີ້ ການ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນເຕະ​ບານ​ພາຍ​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຍົກ​ເລີກ. ​ທ່ານ​ວີ​ໂດ​ໂດ ໄດ້​ສັ່ງ​ໃຫ້​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ກິ​ລາ ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ຕຳ​ຫລວດ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ ແລະ​ສະ​ຫະ​ພັນ​ເຕະ​ບານ ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ການ​ສຶບ​ສວນ​ຢ່າ​ງ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຈາກ​ການ​ຢຽບ​ກັນ​ຕາຍ ຢູ່​ສະ​ໜາມ​ກິ​ລາ.

ອິນ​ໂດ​ເນ​ເຊຍ ເປັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ອາ​ຊຽນ​ທຳ​ອິດ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ຢູ່​ໃນແຊມ​ໂລກ ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ໃນ​ປີ 1938 ໃນ​ນາມ​ດັສ ອິນ​ດີ​ສ ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ ແຕ່​ເຖິງ​ບໍ່​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ແນ່ນອນຕໍ່ຄວາມ​ຮັກກິ​ລາ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ເຄີຍ​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ເຂົ້າ​ສູ່​ເວ​ທີ​ໂລກ ເພາະ​ມີ​ການ​ສໍ້​ລາດ​ບັງ​ຫລວງ​ຫລາຍ​ປີ ຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ ແລະ​ການບໍ​ລິ​ຫານບໍ່​ດີ.

Gaining the right to host next year’s Under-20 World Cup was a major milestone in Indonesia’s soccer development, raising hopes that a successful tournament would turn around long-standing problems that have blighted the sport in this country of 277 million people.

The death of at least 125 people at a league game between host Arema FC of East Java’s Malang city and Persebaya Surabaya on Saturday is a tragic reminder, however, that Indonesia is one of the most dangerous countries in which to attend a game.

The U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed Sunday “his sincere condolences to the bereaved families and wishes the injured a speedy recovery,” urging “authorities to conduct a prompt and thorough investigation into this incident and to take all measures necessary to avoid a repetition of such a tragedy.”

“Do remember that the FIFA U-20 World Cup will be the worldwide spotlight since the event will be joined by 24 countries from five continents,” Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo said last month as he pushed for thorough preparations for the tournament.

Since Saturday, the domestic league has been suspended. Widodo has ordered the sports minister, the national police chief and the soccer federation to conduct a thorough investigation into the deadly stadium crush.

Corruption limited opportunities

Indonesia was the first Asian team ever to play at a World Cup — participating in 1938 as Dutch East Indies — but despite an undoubted national passion for the sport, it has never returned to the global stage because of years of corruption, violence and mismanagement.

Data from Indonesia’s soccer watchdog, Save Our Soccer, showed 78 people have died in game-related incidents over the past 28 years.