ການແນເປົ້າໝາຍໃສ່ ຈີນ ຂອງໜ່ວຍງານສືບລັບ ສາມາດເກັບກຳຂໍ້ມູນ ຊາວອາເມຣິກັນເຊື້ອສາຍຈີນໄດ້

ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ອົງ​ການ​ສືບ​ລັບ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໄດ້​ຂະ​ຫຍາຍ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ການ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຕໍ່ ຈີນ ນັ້ນ, ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ລະ​ດັບ​ສູງຍອມ​ຮັບ​ວ່າ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ອາດ​ຈະ​ເກັບ​ກຳ​ບັນ​ທຶ​ກ​ການ​ລົມ​ໂທ​ລະ​ສັບ ແລະ ອີ​ເມ​ລ ຈາກ​ຊາວ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ​ເຊື້ອ​ສາຍ​ຈີນ​ໃນ​ທີ່​ສຸດ, ກໍ່​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ສອດ​ແນມ​ທີ່​ສົ່ງ​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ຕໍ່​ສິດ​ທິ​ຂອງ​ບຸກ​ຄົນ.

ລາຍ​ງານ​ສະ​ບັບ​ໃໝ່​ຈາກ​ຫ້ອງ​ການ​ຂອງ​ຜູ້​ອຳ​ນວຍ​ການ​ສືບ​ລັບ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ​ໄດ້​ທຳ​ການ​ແນະ​ນຳຫຼາຍ​ຢ່າງ, ລວມ​ມີ​ການ​ຂະ​ຫຍາຍ​ການ​ຝຶກ​ອົບ​ຮົມ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ຄວາມ​ລຳ​ອຽງ​ໂດຍບໍ່​ຮູ້​ສຶກຕົວ ແລະ ກ່າວ​ເນັ້ນ​ຢູ່​ພາຍ​ໃນ​ວ່າ ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ກາງ​ຫ້າມ​ການ​ແນ​ເປົ້າ​ໃສ່​ຄົນ​ບາງ​ຄົນ​ຍ້ອນ​ເຊື້ອ​ຊາດ​ຜິວ​ພັນ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ.

ບັນ​ດາ​ອົງ​ການ​ສືບ​ລັບ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ກົດ​ດັນ​ຢ່າງ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ຈຳ​ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ເຂົ້າ​ໃຈ​ດີກວ່າ​ເກົ່າ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ທຳ​ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈ​ໃນ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ຕ່າງໆ​ທີ່​ລວມ​ມີ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ, ພູມ​ສາດ​ການ​ເມືອງ ແລະ ຕົ້ນ​ກຳ​ເນີດ​ຂອງ​ໂຣ​ກ​ລະ​ບາດ ໂຄວິດ-19 ແລະ ໄດ້​ຕອບ​ສະ​ໜອງ​ດ້ວຍ​ສູນ​ກາງ ແລະ ໂຄງ​ການ​ໃໝ່​ທີ່​ເພັ່ງ​ເລັງ​ໃສ່​ປັກ​ກິ່ງ. ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ມັນ​ມີ​ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ຈາກ​ສອງ​ພັກ​ການ​ເມືອງ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ເອົາ​ວິ​ທີ​ການ​ທີ່​ໜັກ​ກວ່າ​ເກົ່າ​ຂອງ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຕໍ່ ຈີນ ນັ້ນ, ກຸ່ມ​ສິດ​ທິ​ພົນ​ລະ​ເຮືອ​ນ ແລະ ຜູ້​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ຕ່າງໆ​ແມ່ນ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ທີ່​ແຕກ​ຕ່າງ​ກັນ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ຂະ​ຫຍາຍຕິດ​ຕາມ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ທີ່​ມີ​ເຊື້ອ​ສາຍ​ຈີນ.

ດັ່ງ​ຕົວ​ຢ່າງ​ນຶ່ງ, ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ລົມ​ກັບ​ພີ່​ນ້ອງ ຫຼື ຜູ້​ຕິດ​ຕໍ່​ໃນ ຈີນ ອາດ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້ຫຼາຍກວ່າ​ທີ່ການ​ສື່​ສານ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈະ​ຖືກ​ລຶບ, ແນວ​ໃດ​ກໍ່​ຕາມ​ບັນ​ດາ​ອົງ​ການ​ສືບ​ລັບ​ແມ່ນບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດບອກ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ໄດ້ ​ສ່ວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ແມ່ນ​ຍ້ອນ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ​ຕໍ່​ສິດ​ທິ​ຂອງ​ບຸກ​ຄົນ.

WASHINGTON (AP) — As U.S. intelligence agencies ramp up their efforts against China, top officials acknowledge they may also end up collecting more phone calls and emails from Chinese Americans, raising new concerns about spying affecting civil liberties.

A new report from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence makes several recommendations, including expanding unconscious bias training and reiterating internally that federal law bans targeting someone solely due to their ethnicity.

U.S. intelligence agencies are under constant pressure to better understand China’s decision-making on issues including nuclear weapons,geopolitics and the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic — and have responded with new centers and programs focusing on Beijing. While there’s bipartisan support for a tougher U.S. approach to China, civil rights groups and advocates are concerned about the disparate effect of enhanced surveillance on people of Chinese descent.

As one example, people who speak to relatives or contacts in China could be more likely to have their communications swept up, though intelligence agencies can’t quantify how often due in part to civil liberties concerns.