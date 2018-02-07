ບໍລິສັດ SpaceX ຍິງຈະຫຼວດ ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດ ຂຶ້ນສູ່ ອະວະກາດ ຢ່າງສຳເລັດຜົນ

ບໍລິສັດສະເປສເອັກຊ໌ SpaceX ໄດ້ຍິງຈະຫຼວດທີ່ແຮງທີ່ສຸດ ເທົ່າທີ່ໃຊ້ກັນຢູ່ໃນທຸກມື້ນີ້

ຂຶ້ນສູ່ອະວະກາດ ຊຶ່ງເປັນການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຫຼ້າສຸດ ຂອງບໍລິສັດເອກກະຊົນດັ່ງກ່າວ ໃນ

ການຊຸກຍູ້ ໃຫ້ມີການພັດທະນາ ຊອກຫາຊ່ອງທາງ ເພື່ອຕັດຕົ້ນທຶນລົງ ໃນການສົ່ງສິ່ງ

ຂອງຂຶ້ນສູ່ອະວະກາດ ແລະໃນທີ່ສຸດ ເພື່ອສົ່ງມະນຸດໄປຍັງດາວເຄາະອື່ນໆ.

ຫົວໜ້າບໍລິຫານງານຂອງບໍລິສັດ SpaceX ທ່ານອີລອນ ມັສ (Elon Musk) ເອີ້ນການ

ຍິງທົດລອງຈະຫຼວດຟາລກອນໜັກ (Falcon Heavy) ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ມີແຜນມາໄດ້ຫຼາຍປີແລ້ວ

ນັ້ນວ່າ “ເໝືອນຝັນ.”

ທ່ານມັສກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ເຫັນພາບນີ້ ໃນການລະເບີດຂະໜາດແຮງ ຢູ່ທີ່

ຖານສົ່ງໂດຍມີລົດຟົ້ງອອກມາໃສ່ຫົນທາງ ແຕ່ກໍເປັນຈັ່ງໂຊກ ນັ້ນບໍ່ແມ່ນສິ່ງທີ່ໄດ້

ເກີດຂຶ້ນ.”

ຈະຫຼວດໄດ້ທະຍານຂຶ້ນຈາກສູນກາງອະວະກາດເຄນເນດີ້ທີ່ລັດຟລໍຣິດາ ຊຶ່ງເປັນ

ບ່ອນ ສົ່ງແຫ່ງດຽວກັນ ທີ່ຍານອາພອລໂລ 11 ຂອງອົງການອະວະກາດຫຼື ນາຊາ ຂອງ

ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ທະຍານຂຶ້ນສູ່ທ້ອງຟ້າໃນປີ 1969 ໃນການປະຕິບັດງານຄັ້ງທຳອິດ ທີ່ນຳ

ເອົາມະນຸດອະວະກາດ ລົງຢຽບຜິວພະຈັນ.

ເຄື່ອງທີ່ຈະຫຼວດນຳຂຶ້ນໄປໃນການທົດລອງຄັ້ງນີ້ ແມ່ນລົດແທັສລາ (Tesla) ຈາກບໍລິສັດ

ຜະລິດລົດໄຟຟ້າຂອງທ່ານມັສ ພ້ອມກັບຫຸ່ນຄົນຂັບທີ່ໃສ່ຊຸດອະວະກາດ. ບໍລິສັດ

SpaceX ໄດ້ຖ່າຍທອດພາບວີດີໂອສົດ ຂອງລົດຄັນດັ່ງກ່າວພ້ອມກັບຄົນຂັບ ທີ່ໂຄຈອນ

ອ້ອມໂລກ.

ລົດຄັນດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ ຈະໂຄຈອນເປັນວົງຮີຢູ່ໃນລະຫວ່າງໂລກ ແລະດາວພະອັງຄານ ແຕ່

ທ່ານມັສກ່າວຜ່ານທາງທວິດເຕີ້ວ່າ ການເຜົາໄໝ້ຂັ້ນສຸດທ້າຍຂອງຈະຫຼວດ ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້

ມັນຢູ່ໃນທິດທາງ ທີ່ສາມາດສົ່ງໄປໄດ້ໄກກວ່ານີ້ ຊຶ່ງອາດຈະເຖິງເຂດວົງໂຄຈອນ ຂອງ

ຫີນ asteroid.

ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ຕື່ມ ເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ

SpaceX on Tuesday launched the most powerful rocket in use today, the latest development in the private company's push to develop ways to cut costs for lifting things into space and eventually put humans on another planet.



SpaceX CEO Elon Musk called the test flight of the Falcon Heavy, which had been planned for several years, "surreal."



"I had this image of just a giant explosion on the pad with a wheel bouncing down the road," Musk said."But fortunately that's not what happened."



The rocket lifted off from Florida's Kennedy Space Center on the same launch pad from which NASA's Apollo 11 lifted off in 1969 on the first mission that landed astronauts on the moon.



As its test cargo, the rocket carried a Tesla, one of the cars from Musk's electric vehicle company, along with its own mannequin driver in a spacesuit.SpaceX shared a live video stream of the car and driver circling Earth.



The car was meant to travel in an elliptical orbit between Earth and Mars, but Musk said on Twitter the rocket's final burn put it on a track that would take it farther out to an orbit that will reach the asteroid belt.



In a tweet last month, Musk said he loves the thought of a car driving -apparently endlessly through space and, perhaps being discovered by an alien race millions of years in the future.