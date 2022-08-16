ນັກຂ່າວແມ່ຍິງຄົນນຶ່ງ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກຈັບຢູ່ນະຄອນຫລວງຂອງຊູດານໃຕ້ ໃນຕົ້ນເດືອນນີ້ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ລາຍງານການປະທ້ວງ ກ່ຽວກັບລາຄາອາຫານແພງ ໄດ້ຖືກປ່ອຍໂຕຈາກຄຸກແລ້ວ.
ນາງດິງ ມາກັອດ (Diing Magot) ນັກຂ່າວອິດສະລະ ທີ່ເຮັດວຽກໃຫ້ແກ່ ສຽງອາເມຣິກາ ໄດ້ຖືກຈັບໃນວັນທີ 7 ສິງຫາ ຢູ່ຕະຫລາດ ກົນໂຢ-ກົນໂຢ (Konyo-Konyo) ພ້ອມກັບພວກປະທ້ວງອີກຫົກຄົນ ໃນຖານເຮັດວຽກບໍ່ມີເອກກະສານບັດປະຈຳໂຕ.
ໃນອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້ ສະຖານທູດສະຫະລັດ ຢູ່ນະຄອນຈູບາ ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງປ່ອຍໂຕນາງມາກັອດ “ໂດຍທັນທີ” ແລະກ່າວວ່າ ນັກຂ່າວມີສິດໃນການປະຕິບັດງານຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ໂດຍປາດສະຈາກການລົບກວນ ຫລືເປັນອັນຕະລາຍ.
ອິງຕາມທະນາຍຄວາມຂອງນາງມາກັອດ ທ່ານເຊເວັນ ວານີ ແລ້ວ ນາງມາກັອດ ໄດ້ຖືກປ່ອຍໂຕ ໃນວັນຈັນວານ ນີ້ ດ້ວຍການປະກັນໂຕ ເພື່ອລໍຖ້າການສືບສວນກ່ຽວກັບຄະດີຂອງນາງ.
ທະນາຍຄວາມຂອງນາງກ່າວວ່າ “ການປະກັນໂຕບໍ່ໄດ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຄະດີນີ້ໄດ້ຖືກຍົກເລີກ. ເວລາໃດການສືບສວນເສັດສິ້ນລົງ ເລື້ອງດັ່ງກ່າວຈະສົ່ງໄປຫາສານ. ນີ້ກ່າວໄດ້ວ່າຄະດີຍັງດຳເນີນຢູ່ຕໍ່ໄປ ແລະການກ່າວຫາຕ່າງໆ ຈະສົ່ງໄປຫາສານ ຖ້າຫາກເລື້ອງສົ່ງໄປຫາສານ.”
ການປ່ອຍໂຕຂອງນັກຂ່າວ ໄດ້ນຳຄວາມໂລ່ງໃຈມາສູ່ຄອບຄົວຂອງນາງຢ່າງຫລວງຫລາຍ.
A female journalist who was arrested in South Sudan's capital earlier this month while covering a protest over high food prices has been released from detention.
Diing Magot, a freelance correspondent for the Voice of America, was arrested Aug. 7 at Konyo-konyo market along with six protesters for working without an identification document.
Last week, the U.S. Embassy in Juba demanded that Magot be released "immediately," and stated that journalists have the right to do their work without interference or harm.
According to Magot's lawyer, Seven Wani, Magot was released Monday on bail, pending further investigations into her case.
"The bail does not mean that this case has been dismissed," her lawyer said. "Once the investigation is done, the matter will be transferred to court. This is to say that the case is still ongoing and all the accused ... will be summoned to court if the matter is transferred to court."
The release of the journalist brought much relief to her family.