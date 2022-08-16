ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ແມ່​ຍິງ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຈັບ​ຢູ່​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫລວງຂອງ​ຊູ​ດານ​ໃຕ້ ໃນ​ຕົ້ນ​ເດືອນ​ນີ້ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ລາຍ​ງານ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ລາ​ຄາ​ອາ​ຫານ​ແພງ​ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ປ່ອຍ​ໂຕ​ຈາກ​ຄຸກແລ້ວ.

​ນາງ​ດິງ ມາ​ກັອດ (Diing Magot) ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ອິດ​ສະ​ລະ ​ທີ່​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ໃຫ້ແກ່ ສຽງ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຈັບ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 7 ສິງ​ຫາ ​ຢູ່​ຕະ​ຫລາດ ກົນ​ໂຢ-ກົນ​ໂຢ (Konyo-Konyo) ​ພ້ອມ​ກັບພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ອີກ​ຫົກ​ຄົນ ໃນ​ຖານ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ເອກ​ກະ​ສານ​ບັດ​ປະ​ຈຳ​ໂຕ.

ໃນອາ​ທິດ​ແລ້ວ​ນີ້ ສະ​ຖານ​ທູດ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ ຢູ່​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຈູ​ບາ ໄດ້​ຮ​ຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ປ່ອຍ​ໂຕ​ນາງ​ມາ​ກັອດ “ໂດຍ​ທັນ​ທີ” ​ແລະ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ມີ​ສິດ​ໃນ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ​ໂດຍປາດ​ສະ​ຈາກ​ການ​ລົບ​ກວນ ຫລື​ເປັນ​ອັນ​ຕະ​ລາຍ.

​ອິງ​ຕາມ​ທະ​ນາຍ​ຄວາມ​ຂອງ​ນາງ​ມາ​ກັອດ ທ່ານ​ເຊ​ເວັນ ວາ​ນີ ​ແລ້ວ ນາງມາ​ກັອດ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ປ່ອຍ​ໂຕ​ ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ວານ ​ນີ້​ ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ປະ​ກັນ​ໂຕ ເພື່ອ​ລໍ​ຖ້າ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບຄະ​ດີຂອງ​ນາງ.

​ທະ​ນາຍ​ຄວາມ​ຂອງ​ນາງ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “​ການ​ປະ​ກັນ​ໂຕ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ໝາຍ​ຄວາມ​ວ່າ​ຄະ​ດີ​ນີ້ໄດ້​ຖືກຍົກ​ເລີກ. ເວ​ລ​າ​ໃດ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ເສັດ​ສິ້ນ​ລົງ ເລື້ອງ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ຈະ​ສົ່ງ​ໄປ​ຫາ​ສານ. ​ນີ້​ກ່າວ​ໄດ້​ວ່າ​ຄະ​ດີ​ຍັງ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຢູ່​ຕໍ່​ໄປ ແລະ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ຕ່າງໆ ຈະ​ສົ່ງ​ໄປ​ຫາ​ສານ ຖ້​າ​ຫາກ​ເລື້ອງ​ສົ່ງ​ໄປຫາ​ສານ.”

​ການ​ປ່ອຍ​ໂຕ​ຂອງ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ ​ໄດ້​ນຳ​ຄວາມ​ໂລ່ງ​ໃຈ​ມາ​ສູ່​ຄອບຄົວຂອງ​ນາງຢ່າງ​ຫລວງ​ຫລາຍ.

A female journalist who was arrested in South Sudan's capital earlier this month while covering a protest over high food prices has been released from detention.

Diing Magot, a freelance correspondent for the Voice of America, was arrested Aug. 7 at Konyo-konyo market along with six protesters for working without an identification document.

Last week, the U.S. Embassy in Juba demanded that Magot be released "immediately," and stated that journalists have the right to do their work without interference or harm.

According to Magot's lawyer, Seven Wani, Magot was released Monday on bail, pending further investigations into her case.

"The bail does not mean that this case has been dismissed," her lawyer said. "Once the investigation is done, the matter will be transferred to court. This is to say that the case is still ongoing and all the accused ... will be summoned to court if the matter is transferred to court."

The release of the journalist brought much relief to her family.