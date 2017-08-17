ອົງການ ອົບພະຍົບ ສປຊ ກ່າວວ່າ ອົບພະຍົບ ຊູດານໃຕ້ ຢູ່ໃນອູການດາ ກາຍ 1 ລ້ານແລ້ວ

ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ກ່າວວ່າ ຈຳນວນຜູ້ຄົນ ທີ່ໄດ້ຫລົບໜີອອກຈາກປະເທດ

ຊູດານໃຕ້ ທີ່ປະສົບກັບສົງຄາມຢູ່ນັ້ນ ເພື່ອເຂົ້າໄປຍັງປະເທດເພື່ອນບ້ານ ອູການດາ

ໄດ້ສູງຂຶ້ນ ຈົນກາຍໜຶ່ງລ້ານຄົນແລ້ວ.

ອົງການອົບພະຍົບຂອງສະຫະ​ປະຊາ​ຊາດ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ ວ່າ ໂດຍສະ

ເລ່ຍແລ້ວ ມີຊາວຊູດານໃຕ້ 1,800 ຄົນ ໄດ້ໄປຮອດ ອູການດາ ໃນແຕ່ລະມື້ ຕະຫຼອດ

ໄລຍະ ປີກາຍນີ້ ໂດຍມີອີກໜຶ່ງລ້ານຄົນ ໄດ້ເຂົ້າໄປອາໄສຢູ່ໃນປະ ເທດ ຊູດານ

ເອທິໂອເປຍ ເຄັນຢາ ສາທາລະນະລັດ ປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ຄອງໂກ ແລະ ສາທາລະນະລັດ

ອາຟຣິກາກາງ.

ພວກທີ່ຫາກໍໄປຮອດ ສູນອົບພະຍົບ ໄດ້ລາຍງານໃຫ້ຊາບວ່າ ມີການ “ກໍ່ຄວາມ

ຮຸນແຮງ ຢ່າງປ່າເຖື່ອນ” ຮວມທັງ ການຈູດເຜົາພວກພົນລະເຮືອນເປັນໆ ຢູ່ໃນເຮືອນ

ຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ການລວນລາມທາງເພດ ຕໍ່ພວກຍິງສາວແລະ ແມ່ຍິງ ແລະ

ການລັກພາໂຕພວກຜູ້ຊາຍເພື່ອບັງຄັບ​ໃຫ້ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເຂົ້າເປັນທະຫານ.

ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ໄດ້ກະປະມານວ່າ ຕົນຈະຕ້ອງການເງິນທຶນ 674 ລ້ານ

ໂດລາ ໃນປີນີ້ ພຽງປີດຽວເທົ່ານັ້ນ ເພື່ອເບິ່ງແຍງພວກອົບພະຍົບ ແຕ່ອົງການດັ່ງ

ກ່າວ​ເວົ້າວ່າ ຕົນໄດ້ຮັບ​ແຕ່ພຽງໜຶ່ງສ່ວນຫ້າ ຂອງຈຳນວນດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ. ການຂາດ

ແຄນທຶນຮອນ ໄດ້ກົດດັນ​ໃຫ້ໂຄງການອາຫານໂລກ ຕັດອັດຕາ ອາຫານ ໃຫ້ພວກ

ອົບພະຍົບບາງສ່ວນລົງ ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນ ການຮ່ຳຮຽນ ກໍຍັງໄດ້ຮັບຜົນກະທົບ

ໂດຍຈຳນວນຂອງນັກຮຽນ ໃນແຕ່ລະຫ້ອງຮຽນ ສ່ວນຫຼາຍແລ້ວ ຈະກາຍ 200 ຄົນ.

ຊູດານໃຕ້ ຊຶ່ງເປັນປະເທດໃໝ່ທີ່ສຸດຂອງໂລກ ໄດ້ຕົກຢູ່ໃນສະພາບຫຍຸ້ງຍາກ ຍ້ອນສົງຄາມກາງເມືອງທີ່ນອງເລືອດ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ເດືອນທັນວາ ປີ 2013 ພຽງສອງປີ ຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ຮັບເອກກະລາດ ຈາກຊູດານເໜືອ.

ຮູບສະໄລດ໌: ຊາວອົບພະຍົບ ເດີນທາງໄປຮອດ ອູການດາ

The United Nations says the number of people who have fled war-torn South Sudan for neighboring Uganda has reached over one million.



The world body's refugee agency said Thursday that an average of 1,800 South Sudanese have been arriving daily in Uganda over the past year, with another one million taking refuge Sudan, Ethiopia, Kenya, the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Central African Republic.



Recent arrivals to refugee camps have reported "barbaric violence," including burning civilians alive in their houses, sexual assaults of girls and women and kidnapping boys for forced conscription.



The U.N. has estimated it will need $674 million this year alone to provide for the refugees, but says it has received only one-fifth of that amount. The lack of adequate funding has forced the World Food Program to cut food rations for some refugees, while schooling has also been affected, with classroom sizes in the few available schools often exceeding 200 pupils.



The world's newest country, South Sudan has been mired in a bloody civil war since December 2013, just two years after gaining independence from the north.

