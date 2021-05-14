ປະທານາທິບໍດີເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ຈະພົບປະ ກັບປະທານາທິບໍດີໄບເດັນ ທີ່ທຳນຽບຂາວ

ປະທານາທິບໍດີເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ທ່່ານມູນ ແຈ-ອີນ ໃນວັນທີ 21 ພຶດສະພານີ້ຈະເປັນ ຜູ້ນຳໂລກຄົນທີສອງ ທີ່ຈະພົບປະໜ້າຕໍ່ໜ້າກັບປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ຢູ່ທີ່ທຳນຽບຂາວ ທີ່ອາດເປັນການຢ້ຽມຢາມສະຫະລັດຄັ້ງສຸດທ້າຍ ຂອງທ່ານ ແລະໂອກາດເທື່ອສຸດທ້າຍ ເພື່ອປະຕິບັດຕາມການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງ ທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄໍາໜັ້ນສັນຍາໄວ້ ກ່ອນສະໄໝການດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງຂອງທ່ານສິ້ນ ສຸດລົງ.

ການສົນທະນາກັນລະຫວ່າງຜູ້ນຳທັງສອງ ມີຂຶ້ນພຽງບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດອາທິດ ຫຼັງຈາກລັດຖະບານ

ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ສິ້ນສຸດການທົບທວນເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍເດືອນ ກ່ຽວ ກັບນະໂຍບາຍຕໍ່ເກົາຫຼີ

ເໜືອ ທີ່ໄດ້ສົ່ງສັນຍານໃຫ້ເຫັນ ເຖິງການຈາກໄປຂອງນະໂຍບາຍລັດຖະບານຊຸດກ່ອນ

ໂດຍຈະໃຊ້ “ວິທີການຊັ່ງຊາແບບຕົວຈິງ” ນັ້ນ ຄືຄຳເວົ້າຂອງທ່ານນາງເຈັນ ຊາກີ ໂຄສົກ

ທຳນຽບຂາວໄດ້ກ່າວໄວ້.



ການປ່ຽນແປງໃນເລື້ອງຄຳເວົ້າ ທີ່ຄ້າຍຄືຍຸດທະສາດແຫ່ງຄວາມອົດທົນໃນສະໄໝຂອງ

ທ່ານໂອບາມາ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ລະເວັ້ນ ຈາກການເຮັດຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ ຢ່າງໄວ ໄດ້ພາໃຫ້ເກີດ

“ຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກແບບສະຫງົບ” ໃນຂະນະທີ່ທ່ານມູນ ແລະ ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນກະກຽມທີ່ຈະພົວພັນ

ທີ່ຈະສົນທະນາຫາລືກັນ ນັ້ນຄືຄຳເວົ້າຂອງທ່ານຈີນ ລີ ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການໂຄງການເກົາຫຼີ

ຢູ່ສູນກາງວິລສັນ ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງວໍຊິງຕັນ.

ທ່ານລີ ກ່າວວ່າ “ເວລາໃດທີ່ທ່ານໃຊ້ສຳນວນໂວຫານ ທີ່ໄຟແລະຄວາມໂມໂຫ ໂທໂສ ເຮັດ

ໃຫ້ເກົາຫຼືເໜືອມີເຫດຜົນໃນການທົດລອງ ແລະເວລາໃດທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າ ໄດ້ມັນ ໝາຍຄວາມ

ວ່າຄັງອາວຸດໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມເຂັ້ມແຂງເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ. ຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງທີ່ກຳລັງປາກົດອອກມາຢ່າງ

ສະໝໍ່າສະເໝີໂດຍລັດຖະບານທ່ານໄບເດັນແມ່ນແນ ໃສ່ເພື່ອຫລີກລ່ຽງການເພີ້ມຄວາມ

ເຄັ່ງຕຶງທີ່ພວກເຮົາເຄີຍໄດ້ເຫັນໃນໄລຍະເລີ້ມ ຕົ້ນຂອງລັດຖະບານປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣໍາ.”

South Korean President Moon Jae-in on May 21 will be the second world leader to meet face-to-face with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House, marking what may be his final visit to the United States and last chance to fulfill campaign pledges before his term ends.

The discussions between the two leaders arrive just a few weeks after the Biden administration finalized its monthslong review of North Korea policy, one that signals a departure from previous administrations by pursuing a "calibrated, practical approach," said White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

This shift in rhetoric — one that strays from Obama-era strategic patience while refraining from making flashy deals — has yielded a "sense of calm" as Moon and Biden prepare to engage in talks, said Jean Lee, director of the Korea program at the Wilson Center in Washington, D.C.

"When you use that rhetoric, that fire and fury, it gives North Korea the justification to test, and when they have that, it means the arsenal gets that much stronger," Lee said. "The steadiness being exuded consistently by the Biden administration is designed to avoid this escalation of tensions we saw in the early parts of the Trump presidency."