ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ເກົາຫຼີ​ໃຕ້ ທ່ານ ຢູນ ຊຸກ ຢອ​ລ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ມື້ນີ້​ວ່າລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານບໍ່​ມີ​ແຜນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ຢັບ​ຢັ້ງ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເອງ ​ໃນ​ການ​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ໜ້າ​ກັບຄວາ​ມ​ສາ​ມາດ​ດ້ານ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ​ທີ່​ເພີ່ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຂອງ ເກົາຫຼີ​ເໜືອ, ແມ່ນ​ກະ​ທັ້ງ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ໄດ້​ຍິງ​ລູກ​ສອງ​ໄຟ​ນຳ​ວິ​ຖີ​ສອງ​ລູກ​ໄປ​ສູ່​ທະ​ເລ​ໃນ​ການ​ສະ​ແດງ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ຂະ​ຫຍາຍ​ຄັງ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ຄັ້ງຫຼ້າ​ສຸດ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າກໍ່​ຕາມ.

ການ​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ຢູນ ສຳ​ລັບ ພຽງ​ຢາງ ໃຫ້​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ສູ່​ການ​ທູດ​ທີ່​ແນ​ໃສ່​ການ​ແລກ​ປ່ຽນ​ບາດ​ກ້າວ​ການ​ປົດ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ​ຕ່າງໆ ສຳ​ລັບ​ຜົນ​ປະ​ໂຫຍດ​ດ້ານ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນບໍ່​ເທົ່າ​ໃດ​ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງຫຼັງ​ຈາກກອງ​ທັບ​ຂອງ ເກົາຫຼີ​ໃຕ້ ໄດ້​ກວດ​ພົບ​ວ່າ ເກົາຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ໄດ້​ຍິງ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ອອກ​ຈາ​ກ​ເມືອງ​ຊາຍ​ຝັ່ງ ອອນ​ຈອນ ທາ​ງ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ​ອອກ​ສູ່​ທະ​ເລ. ເສ​ນາ​ທິ​ການ​ຮ່ວມ​ຂອງ ເກົາຫຼີ​ໃຕ້ ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ເປີດ​ເຜີຍ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ເພີ່ມ​ເຕີມ​ໃນ​ທັນ​ທີ, ລວມ​ທັງ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ນັ້ນ​ໄດ້​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ໄປ​ໄກ​ຊ່ຳ​ໃດ.

ຫ້ອງ​ການ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ຢູນ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າຜູ້​ອຳ​ນວຍ​ການ​ດ້ານ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ ທ່ານ ກິມ ຊຸງ ຮານ, ໄດ້​ປຶກ​ສາ​ຫາ​ລື ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ຍິງ​ທີ່​ວ່າ​ນັ້ນ​ກັບ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຄົນ​ອື່ນໆ ກ່ອນ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ ຢູ​ນ ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ຄຳ​ເຫັນຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ໃນ​ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ຖະ​ແຫຼງ​ຂ່າວ ແລະ ໄດ້​ທົບ​ທວນ​ຄວາມ​ພ້ອມ​ຂອງກອງ​ທັບ ເກົາຫຼີ​ໃຕ້. ຄວາມ​ເຄັ່ງ​ຕຶງ​ອາດ​ເພີ່ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ ເກົາຫຼີ​ໃຕ້ ​ເລີ່ມ​ການ​ຊ້ອມ​ລົບ​ຄັ້ງ​ທີ່​ໃຫຍ່​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ກັນ​ໃນ​ຮອບຫຼາຍ​ປີ​ໃນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ໜ້າ ເພື່ອ​ຕອບ​ໂຕ້​ຕໍ່​ໄພ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່ ເກົາຫຼີ​ເໜືອ. ເກົາຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ໄດ້​ອະ​ທິ​ບາຍ​ການ​ຊ້ອມ​ລົບ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ຊ້ອມ​ບຸກ​ລຸກ ແລະ ມັກ​ຈະ​ຕອບ​ໂຕ້​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ທົດ​ລອງ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ ຫຼື ການ​ຍຸ​ແຍ່​ອື່ນໆ.

ທ່ານ ຢູ​ນ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວ່າ ເກົາຫຼີ​ໃຕ້ ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ປາ​ຖະ​ໜາ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ການ​ເມືອງ​ໃນ ເກົາຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ໃຊ້​ກຳ​ລັງ ແລະ ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ທູດ ທີ່​ແນ​ໃສ່​ການ​ສ້າງ​ສັນ​ຕິ​ພາບ​ແບບ​ຍື​ນ​ຍົງ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ຄູ່​ແຂ່ງ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ທ່າ​ມ​ກາງ​ຄວາມ​ເຄັ່ງ​ຕຶງ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ເລັ່ງໂຄງ​ການ​ຜະ​ລິດ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ຂອງ ເກົາຫຼີ​ເໜືອ.

ຄຳ​ເຫັນ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ຢູນ ໄດ້​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ສະ​ເໜີ​ໂຄງ​ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອ​ດ້ານ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ທີ່ “ກ້າ​ຫານ” ຕໍ່​ ເກົາຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ຖ້າ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ປະ​ຖິ້ມ​ໂຄງ​ການ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ, ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ດຽວ​ກັນ​ໄດ້ຫຼີກ​ລ່ຽງ​ການ​ຕຳ​ໜິ​ວິ​ຈານ​ທີ່​ຮຸນ​ແຮງຂອງ​ ເກົາຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ຂົ່​ມ​ຂູ່​ທີ່​ຈະ​ແກ້​ແຄ້ນ “ຢ່າງ​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ” ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ລະ​ບາດ​ຂອງ ໂຄວິດ​-19 ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ໄດ້​ຖິ້ມ​ໂທດ​ໃສ່​ເກົາຫຼີ​ໃຕ້.

ຂໍ້​ສະ​ເໜີ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ຢູນ ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອ​ຂະ​ໜາດ​ໃຫຍ່​ໃນ​ອາ​ຫານ ແລະ ການ​ປິ່ນ​ປົວ​ສຸ​ຂະ​ພາບ ແລະ ການ​ປັບ​ປຸງ​ພະ​ລັງ​ງານ​ໃຫ້​ທັນ​ສະ​ໄໝ ແລະ ໂຄງ​ລ່າງ​ພື້ນ​ຖານ​ທ່າ​ເຮືອ ແມ່ນ​ຄ້າຍ​ຄື​ກັບ​ຂໍ້​ສະ​ເໜີ​ຂອງ ເກົາຫຼີ​ໃຕ້ ທີ່​ຖືກ​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ​ໂດຍ​ເກົາຫຼີ​ເໜືອ, ເຊິ່ງ​ໄດ້​ເລັ່ງ​ການ​ພັດ​ທະ​ນາ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ນິ​ວ​ເຄ​ລຍ ແລະ ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ຂີ​ປະ​ນາ​ວຸດ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ, ທີ່​ທ່ານ ກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ ພິ​ຈາ​ລະ​ນາ​ວ່າ​ເປັນ​ການ​ຮັບ​ປະ​ກັນ​ຄວາມ​ຢູ່​ລອດ​ທີ່​ແຂງ​ແກ່ນ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said Wednesday his government has no plans to pursue its own nuclear deterrent in the face of growing North Korean nuclear weapons capabilities, even as the North fired two suspected cruise missiles toward the sea in the latest display of an expanding arsenal.

Yoon’s call for Pyongyang to return to diplomacy aimed at exchanging denuclearization steps for economic benefits came hours after the South’s military detected that the North fired the missiles from the western coastal town of Onchon toward the sea. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff didn’t immediately release further details, including how far the weapons traveled.

Yoon’s office said his national security director, Kim Sung-han, discussed the launch with other officials before Yoon addressed reporters in a news conference and reviewed the South’s military readiness. Tensions could further rise as the United States and South Korea kick off their biggest combined training in years next week to counter the North Korean threat. The North describes such drills as invasion rehearsals and has often responded to them with missile tests or other provocations.

Yoon told reporters South Korea doesn’t desire political change in North Korea that’s brought by force and he called for diplomacy aimed at building sustainable peace between the rivals amid tensions over the North’s accelerating weapons program.

Yoon’s comments came days after he proposed an “audacious” economic assistance package to North Korea if it abandons its nuclear weapons program, while avoiding harsh criticism of the North after it threatened “deadly” retaliation over a COVID-19 outbreak it blames on the South.

Yoon’s proposal for large-scale aid in food and healthcare and modernizing power and port infrastructure resembled previous South Korean offers that were rejected by North Korea, which is speeding its development of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles, seen by leader Kim Jong Un as his strongest guarantee of survival.