ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ໄດ້ຈັດໃຫ້ການເອົາມາດຕະການເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນ ຕໍ່ການບໍລິຫານ ແລະການຊື້ຂາຍ
ເງິນສະກຸນອັນແທ້ຈິງ.
ລັດຖະບານດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ປະກາດ ໃນວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ວ່າ ໃຫ້ພວກເຈົ້າຂອງ ບັນຊີເງິນ
ສະກຸນດັ່ງກ່າວໃຊ້ຊື່ຈິງ. ມັນຍັງຈະເປີດໂອກາດໃຫ້ມີກົດໝາຍໃໝ່ຕື່ມ ທີ່ຈະອະນຸຍາດ
ໃຫ້ພວກວາງລະບຽບການ ປິດການແລກປ່ຽນເງິນຫຼຽນທີ່ແທ້ຈິງລົງຖ້າຈຳເປັນ.
ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ແມ່ນນຶ່ງໃນສະຖານທີ່ ຂອງການແລກປ່ຽນເງິນສະກຸນແທ້ຈິງຂອງໂລກ
ທີ່ມີຜູ້ຄົນປະມານ 1 ລ້ານຄົນ ທີ່ເປັນເຈົ້າຂອງ ບິຕຄອນ (bitcoin), ເປັນປະເທດທີ່ໃຫຍ່
ແລະໂດ່ງດັງ ທີ່ສຸດຂອງໂລກ ໃນການຄ້າເງິນສະກຸນທີ່ເໝືອນຈິງ (cryptocurrency).
ເງິນສະກຸນ ບິຕຄອຍນ໌ (bitcoin) ແມ່ນໄດ້ຖີບຕົວຂຶ້ນສູງ ໃນປີນີ້, ທີ່ມີການແລກປ່ຽນ
ກັນສູງເຖິງ19 ພັນ 500 ໂດລ່າ ພຽງແຕ່ເດືອນນີ້ເທົ່ານັ້ນ. ການຖີບຕົວສູງຂຶ້ນນີ້
ຂອງເງິນສະກຸນທີ່ມີພື້ນຖານທາງດ້ານດີຈິຕໂຕ້ (digital-based) ທີ່ພາໃຫ້ ໂຊລ
ໄດ້ເຕືອນພວກນັກລົງທຶນທັງຫຼາຍວ່າ ມັ້ນບໍ່ແມ່ນເງິນສະກຸນ ທີ່ຖືກຕ້ອງຕາມກົດໝາຍ
ແລະວ່າ ມັນອາດຈະສົ່ງຜົນໃນການສູນເສຍ ຈາກການບອບບາງທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງຂອງມັນນີ້.
South Korea is imposing additional measures regulating the trading
of virtual currencies.
The government announced Thursday that it will require owners of cryptocurrency accounts to use their real names. It will also offer
new legislation that will allow regulators to shut down virtual coin exchanges if necessary.
South Korea is home to one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, with about one million people owning bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency. Bitcoin's worth has exploded this year, trading as high as $19,500 just this month alone. The sudden, meteoric rise of digital-based currency led Seoul to warn investors that it is not legal tender, and thus could result in high losses from excessive volatility.
The bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox, which once handled much of the world's bitcoin trading activity, filed for bankruptcy in 2014 after losing 850,000 bitcoins, then worth close to half a billion U.S. dollars. The exchange blamed the loss on hackers who exploited a security flaw.
