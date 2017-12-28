​ເກົາຫຼີ​ໃຕ້ ​ໄດ້​ຈັດ​ໃຫ້ການ​ເອົາ​ມາດ​ຕະການເພີ່ມ​ຂຶ້ນ ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ບໍລິຫານ ​ແລະ​ການ​ຊື້ຂາຍ

ເງິນສະກຸນ​ອັນແທ້​ຈິງ.

ລັດຖະບານດັ່ງກ່າວ ​ໄດ້​ປະກາດ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະຫັດ​ມື້​ນີ້ວ່າ ​ໃຫ້​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ຂອງ ບັນຊີເງິນ​

ສະກຸນດັ່ງກ່າວໃຊ້​ຊື່​ຈິງ. ມັນ​ຍັງ​ຈະ​ເປີດໂອກາດໃຫ້ມີກົດໝາຍ​ໃໝ່ຕື່ມ ທີ່​ຈະອະນຸຍາດ​

ໃຫ້ພວກ​ວາງ​ລະບຽບ​ການ ປິດ​ການ​ແລກປ່ຽນ​ເງິນຫຼຽນທີ່ແທ້ຈິງລົງຖ້າຈຳເປັນ.

ເກົາຫຼີ​ໃຕ້ ​ແມ່ນ​ນຶ່ງ​ໃນສະຖານ​ທີ່ ຂອງ​ການ​ແລກປ່ຽນ​ເງິນ​ສະກຸນ​ແທ້​ຈິງຂອງ​ໂລກ

ທີ່​ມີ​ຜູ້​ຄົນ​ປະມານ 1 ລ້ານ​ຄົນ ທີ່​ເປັນ​ເຈົ້າຂອງ ບິຕຄອນ (bitcoin), ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່​ໃຫຍ່

ແລະ​ໂດ່​ງດັງ ທີ່​ສຸດ​ຂອງ​ໂລກ ໃນ​ການ​ຄ້າ​ເງິນ​ສະກຸນ​ທີ່​ເໝືອນ​ຈິງ (cryptocurrency).

ເງິນ​ສະກຸນ ບິຕຄອຍນ໌ (bitcoin) ​ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ຖີບ​ຕົວ​ຂຶ້ນ​ສູງ ​ໃນ​ປີ​ນີ້, ທີ່​ມີ​ການ​ແລກປ່ຽນ

​ກັນ​ສູງ​ເຖິງ19 ພັນ 500 ​ໂດ​ລ່າ ພຽງ​ແຕ່ເດືອນ​ນີ້​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ. ການ​ຖີບ​ຕົວ​ສູງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ນີ້

ຂອງ​ເງິນ​ສະກຸນທີ່​ມີ​ພື້ນຖານ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ດີ​ຈິຕ​ໂຕ້ (digital-based) ທີ່ພາ​ໃຫ້ ​ໂຊ​ລ ​

ໄດ້​ເຕືອນ​ພວກ​ນັກ​ລົງທຶນ​ທັງຫຼາຍ​ວ່າ ມັ້ນບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ເງິນ​ສະກຸນ ທີ່​ຖືກຕ້ອງ​ຕາມ​ກົດໝາຍ ​

ແລະ​ວ່າ ມັນ​ອາດ​ຈະ​ສົ່ງຜົນ​ໃນ​ການ​ສູນ​ເສຍ ຈາກ​ການ​ບອບ​ບາງ​ທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ຂອງ​ມັນ​ນີ້.

South Korea is imposing additional measures regulating the trading

of virtual currencies.

The government announced Thursday that it will require owners of cryptocurrency accounts to use their real names. It will also offer

new legislation that will allow regulators to shut down virtual coin exchanges if necessary.

South Korea is home to one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, with about one million people owning bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency. Bitcoin's worth has exploded this year, trading as high as $19,500 just this month alone. The sudden, meteoric rise of digital-based currency led Seoul to warn investors that it is not legal tender, and thus could result in high losses from excessive volatility.

The bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox, which once handled much of the world's bitcoin trading activity, filed for bankruptcy in 2014 after losing 850,000 bitcoins, then worth close to half a billion U.S. dollars. The exchange blamed the loss on hackers who exploited a security flaw.