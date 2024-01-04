ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ແລະ ສະຫະລັດ ຊ້ອມລົບ ຢູ່ໃກ້ຊາຍແດນຕິດກັບເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ

ທະຫານຂອງເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ແລະສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ດຳເນີນການຊ້ອມ​ລົບຮ່ວມກັນຢູ່ໃກ້ຊາຍແດນຕິດກັບເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບ​ການ​ໃຊ້ອາວຸດໜັກ ຂະນະທີ່ພຽງຢາງໄດ້ຕ້ອງຕິຢ່າງແຮງຕໍ່ພວກພັນທະມິດ ສຳລັບການເຄື່ອນໄຫວທີ່ອັນຕະລາຍ ໂດຍຊຸກຍູ້ຂົງເຂດນີ້ ໃຫ້ເຂົ້າສູ່ “ສົງຄາມນິວເຄລຍແບບນະຮົກ” ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວຣອຍເຕີ​ສ໌.

ການຊ້ອມລົບ ໂດຍກອງພົນທະຫານກົນຈັກ ຂອງກອງທັບບົກເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ແລະກອງພົນທະຫານລົດຫຸ້ມເກາະໂຈມຕີຂອງກອງທັບບົກສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ທົດສອບແລະເສີມຂະຫຍາຍຄວາມພ້ອມ ໃນການສູ້ລົບດ້ວຍການຈຳລອງການຮຸກຮານຂອງສັດຕູ ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນຖະແຫລງການສະບັບນຶ່ງ ໃນວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້.

ການຊ້ອມລົບນີ້ ໃຊ້ເວລານຶ່ງອາທິດ ໂດຍເລີ້ມຕົ້ນແຕ່ວັນທີ 29 ທັນວາ ແລະສິ້ນສຸດລົງ ໃນວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ ກອງທັບເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ກ່າວ.

ບັນດາປະເທດພັນທະມິດ ໄດ້ເພີ້ມທະວີລະດັບ ແລະ​ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງຂອງການຊ້ອມລົບໃນ​ໄລ​ຍະນຶ່ງປີຜ່ານມານີ້ ທ່າມກາງຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງທີ່ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນນັບມື້ຢູ່ທີ່ແຫຼມເກົາຫຼີ ຂະນະທີ່ພຽງຢາງ ກໍໄດ້ທົດລອງທັງລູກສອນໄຟຂີປະນາວຸດລັດສະໝີໄກ ແລະອາວຸດຍຸດທະວິທີທັງຫຼາຍທີ່ໄດ້ອອກແບບມາເພື່ອໂຈມຕີເປົ້າໝາຍຕ່າງໆ ໃນພາກໃຕ້ ແລະມະຫາສະໝຸດປາຊີຟິກ.

ສະຫະລັດຍັງໄດ້ສົ່ງອາ​ວຸດຍຸດໂທປະກອນຕ່າງໆໄປປະຈຳການຢູ່ໃກ້ແຫຼມເກົາຫຼີ ທີ່ລວມທັງ ເຮືອດຳນ້ຳຕິດລູກສອນໄຟນິວເຄລຍ ກຳປັ່ນບັນທຸກເຮືອບິນ ແລະເຮືອບິນຖິ້ມລະເບີດຂະ​ໜາດ​ໃຫຍ່ຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ.

South Korean and U.S. troops have conducted joint combat firing drills near the border with North Korea involving heavy weapons, as Pyongyang lambasted the allies for dangerous moves pushing the region to the brink of "an inferno of nuclear war."

The exercise by a South Korean Army mechanized infantry brigade and U.S. Army armored Stryker brigade was to test and enhance combat readiness simulating enemy aggression, South Korea said in a statement on Thursday.

The drills took place over a week starting on Dec. 29 and ended on Thursday, the South Korean Army said.

The allies have dramatically increased the scale and intensity of joint drills in the past year amid escalating tension on the Korean peninsula as Pyongyang tested both long-range ballistic missiles and tactical weapons designed to strike targets in the South and the Pacific.

The U.S. has also deployed more military assets near the Korean peninsula including a nuclear missile submarine, aircraft carriers and large bombers.