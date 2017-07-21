ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ຂໍໃຫ້ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ຮັບເອົາ ຂໍ້ສະເໜີ ປະຊຸມ ທາງທະຫານ

ເກົາຫຼີ​ໃຕ້ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກ​ມື້ນີ້ ຮຽກຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ ເກົາຫຼີ​ເໜືອ “ຮັບ​ເອົາ​ຢ່າງ​ວ່ອງໄວ” ຂໍ້​ສະ​ເໜີ

​ຂອງ​ຕົນເພື່ອ​ເປີດ​ການ​ເຈລະຈາ​ທາງ​ທະຫານ ​ໃນ​ຄວາມ​ພະຍາຍາມເພື່ອຫຼຸດຜ່ອນ​

ຄວາມ​ເຄັ່ງ​ຕຶງ​ ຢູ່​ຕາມ​ບໍລິ​ເວນ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ ທີ່​ພວມ​ເພີ້ມທະວີ​ຂຶ້ນ ​ໃນ​ແຫຼມ​ເກົາຫຼີ ​ແລະ​

ໃນ​ທີ່​ສຸດ ກໍ​ເພື່ອ​ທັບ​ມ້າງໂຄງການ​ອາວຸດ​ນິວ​ເຄລຍຂອງເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ.

ພຽງ​ຢາງ​ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ທັນ​ໃຫ້​ຄຳ​ຕອບຢ່າງ​ເປັນ​ທາງ​ການ​ເທື່ອ ຕໍ່​ຂໍ້​ສະ​ເໜີ​ຂອງ​ໂຊ​ລທີ່​ຢາກ

​ໃຫ້​ເປີດ​ການ​ປະຊຸມ ​ທາງ​ທະຫານ ​ແລະ​ການ​ເຈລະຈາ​ນຶ່ງ​ອີກ​ຕ່າງຫາກ​ ໃນ​ເດືອນ

ໜ້ານີ້ ​ເພື່ອ​ຟື້ນຟູ​ເປັນ​ການ​ຊົ່ວຄາວ ​ໃນການ​ເຕົ້າ​ໂຮມ​ຄອບຄົວ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ພັດ​ພາກຈາກ

ກັນ​ແຕ່​ປາງ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ເກົາຫຼີ ລະຫວ່າງ​ປີ 1950 ຫາ 1953.

ກະຊວງ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ເກົາຫຼີ​ໃຕ້ກ່າວ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຖະ​ແຫຼງການ​ສະບັບ​ນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກ​ມື້

ນີ້ວ່າ ມັນໄດ້​ກາຍ​ເປັນ​ເລື່ອງ​ທີ່​ຫຍຸ້ງ​ຍາກ ທີ່​ຈະ​ເປີດການ​ປະຊຸມ ທີ່​ໂຊລ​ໄດ້​ສະ​ເໜີ​

ໃນ​ຂັ້ນຕົ້ນ​ໃສ່​ວັນ​ທີ 21 ກໍລະກົດ ຢູ່​ບ້ານ​ປັນ​ມຸນ​ຈອມ ອັນ​ເປັນ​ບ້ານ​ຢຸດ​ຍິງໃນ​ເຂດ

​ຊາຍ​ແດນ​ເກົາຫຼີ ທີ່​ມີ​ການ​ຍາມ​ຮັກສາ​ການ​ຢ່າງເຂັ້ມ​ແຂງ ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ທະຫານ​ນັ້ນ.

ຖະ​ແຫຼງການ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ການ​ຫລຸດຜ່ອນ​ຄວາມ​ເຄັ່ງ​ຕຶງ​ທາງ​ທະຫານ​ລະຫວ່າງ​ເກົາ

ຫຼີ​ໃຕ້​ແລະ​ເກົາຫຼີ​ເໜືອແລະ​ການ​ຟື້ນຟູ​ຊ່ອງ​ທາງ​ໃນ​ການ​ໂອ້​ລົມ​ທາງ​ທະຫານ​ແມ່ນ

​ເປັນ​ພາລະກິດ​ທີ່​ຮີບ​ດ່ວນ​ສຸດ ສຳລັບ​ສັນຕິພາບ ​ແລະ​ສະຖຽນ​ລະ​ພາບ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ແຫຼມ

​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ.”

ຖ້າ​ຂໍ້​ສະ​ເໜີ​ຂອງ ເກົາຫລີ​ໃຕ້ຫາກ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຜົນ ​ໃນ​ຈຸດ​ໃດ​ຈຸດ​ນຶ່ງ ການ​ເຈລະຈາ​ລະ

ຫວ່າງ​ເກົາຫຼີກໍ​ຈະ​ແມ່ນເທື່ອ​ທຳ​ອິດ ນັບ​ແຕ່​ເດືອນ​ທັນວາ​ປີ 2015 ​ເປັນຕົ້ນມາ.

ນັບ​ແຕ່ນັ້ນມາ ຄວາມ​ສຳພັນ​ລະຫວ່າງ​ສອງ​ເກົາຫຼີ ​ໄດ້​ຊຸດ​ໂຊມ​ລົງເນື່ອງ​ຈາກການ

​ຂະຫຍາຍ​ໂຄງການ​ອາວຸດ​ນິວ​ເຄລຍ​ແລະ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ຂອງ​ພຽງ​ຢາງ.

South Korea called on North Korea Friday to "quickly accept" its offer to hold military talks in a bid to easy rising border tensions on the Korean Peninsula and eventually to dismantle North Korea's nuclear weapons program.



Pyongyang has yet to officially respond to Seoul's proposal for the military meeting and for separate talks next month to resume the temporary reunion of families separated by the 1950-53 Korean War.



South Korea's Defense Ministry said in a statement Friday that it has become difficult to hold the meeting Seoul had initially proposed for July 21 at the Panmunjom truce village on the heavily militarized inter-Korean border.



"Easing the military tension between the South and North and restoring the military dialogue channel are very urgent tasks for peace and stability in the Korean Peninsula,'' the statement said.



If Seoul's proposal materialized at some point, the talks would be the first inter-Korean dialogue since December 2015.



Since then, ties between the Koreas have worsened over North Korea's expanding nuclear and missile programs.