ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ຂໍໃຫ້ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ຮັບເອົາ ຂໍ້ສະເໜີ ປະຊຸມ ທາງທະຫານ

ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ໃນວັນສຸກມື້ນີ້ ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ “ຮັບເອົາຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວ” ຂໍ້ສະເໜີ
ຂອງຕົນເພື່ອເປີດການເຈລະຈາທາງທະຫານ ໃນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມເພື່ອຫຼຸດຜ່ອນ
ຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງ ຢູ່ຕາມບໍລິເວນຊາຍແດນ ທີ່ພວມເພີ້ມທະວີຂຶ້ນ ໃນແຫຼມເກົາຫຼີ ແລະ
ໃນທີ່ສຸດ ກໍເພື່ອທັບມ້າງໂຄງການອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍຂອງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ.
ພຽງຢາງຍັງບໍ່ທັນໃຫ້ຄຳຕອບຢ່າງເປັນທາງການເທື່ອ ຕໍ່ຂໍ້ສະເໜີຂອງໂຊລທີ່ຢາກ
ໃຫ້ເປີດການປະຊຸມ ທາງທະຫານ ແລະການເຈລະຈານຶ່ງອີກຕ່າງຫາກ ໃນເດືອນ
ໜ້ານີ້ ເພື່ອຟື້ນຟູເປັນການຊົ່ວຄາວ ໃນການເຕົ້າໂຮມຄອບຄົວທີ່ໄດ້ພັດພາກຈາກ
ກັນແຕ່ປາງສົງຄາມເກົາຫຼີ ລະຫວ່າງປີ 1950 ຫາ 1953.
ກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ກ່າວຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫຼງການສະບັບນຶ່ງໃນວັນສຸກມື້
ນີ້ວ່າ ມັນໄດ້ກາຍເປັນເລື່ອງທີ່ຫຍຸ້ງຍາກ ທີ່ຈະເປີດການປະຊຸມ ທີ່ໂຊລໄດ້ສະເໜີ
ໃນຂັ້ນຕົ້ນໃສ່ວັນທີ 21 ກໍລະກົດ ຢູ່ບ້ານປັນມຸນຈອມ ອັນເປັນບ້ານຢຸດຍິງໃນເຂດ
ຊາຍແດນເກົາຫຼີ ທີ່ມີການຍາມຮັກສາການຢ່າງເຂັ້ມແຂງ ທາງດ້ານທະຫານນັ້ນ.
ຖະແຫຼງການກ່າວວ່າ “ການຫລຸດຜ່ອນຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງທາງທະຫານລະຫວ່າງເກົາ
ຫຼີໃຕ້ແລະເກົາຫຼີເໜືອແລະການຟື້ນຟູຊ່ອງທາງໃນການໂອ້ລົມທາງທະຫານແມ່ນ
ເປັນພາລະກິດທີ່ຮີບດ່ວນສຸດ ສຳລັບສັນຕິພາບ ແລະສະຖຽນລະພາບຢູ່ໃນແຫຼມ
ເກົາຫຼີ.”
ຖ້າຂໍ້ສະເໜີຂອງ ເກົາຫລີໃຕ້ຫາກໄດ້ຮັບຜົນ ໃນຈຸດໃດຈຸດນຶ່ງ ການເຈລະຈາລະ
ຫວ່າງເກົາຫຼີກໍຈະແມ່ນເທື່ອທຳອິດ ນັບແຕ່ເດືອນທັນວາປີ 2015 ເປັນຕົ້ນມາ.
ນັບແຕ່ນັ້ນມາ ຄວາມສຳພັນລະຫວ່າງສອງເກົາຫຼີ ໄດ້ຊຸດໂຊມລົງເນື່ອງຈາກການ
ຂະຫຍາຍໂຄງການອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍແລະລູກສອນໄຟຂອງພຽງຢາງ.
South Korea called on North Korea Friday to "quickly accept" its offer to hold military talks in a bid to easy rising border tensions on the Korean Peninsula and eventually to dismantle North Korea's nuclear weapons program.
Pyongyang has yet to officially respond to Seoul's proposal for the military meeting and for separate talks next month to resume the temporary reunion of families separated by the 1950-53 Korean War.
South Korea's Defense Ministry said in a statement Friday that it has become difficult to hold the meeting Seoul had initially proposed for July 21 at the Panmunjom truce village on the heavily militarized inter-Korean border.
"Easing the military tension between the South and North and restoring the military dialogue channel are very urgent tasks for peace and stability in the Korean Peninsula,'' the statement said.
If Seoul's proposal materialized at some point, the talks would be the first inter-Korean dialogue since December 2015.
Since then, ties between the Koreas have worsened over North Korea's expanding nuclear and missile programs.
