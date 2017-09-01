ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 32 ຄົນເສຍຊີວິດ ໃນເຫດຕຶກພັງ ຢູ່ເຂດທີ່ມີຝົນຕົກໜັກ ຂອງອິນເດຍ

ຝົນ​ມໍ​ລະ​ສຸມ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ນໍ້າ​ຖ້ວມຢູ່ຫລາຍ​ພາກໃນ​ອິນ​ເດ​ຍໃນອາທິດ​ນີ້ ຊຶ່ງເຮັດ ໃຫ້ຈຳນວນຄົນທີ່ເສຍຊີວິດຍ້ອນລະດູການນໍ້າຖ້ວມ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ຄົນ​ເສຍ​ຊີວິດ

​ຫລາຍ​ກວ່່າ 1,200 ຄົນ​ຢູ່​ທົ່ວ​ອາ​ເຊຍ​ໃຕ້ນັ້ນເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ​.

ຕຶກ​ຫລັງ​ນຶ່ງທີ່ມີອາຍຸ 117 ປີ ​ໄດ້​ຫັກ​ພັງ​ລົງ​ມາ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ນະຄອນ Mumbai ປະ​ເທດ​ອິນ​ເດຍ ​ຊຶ່ງເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ຜູ້​ເສຍ​ຊີວິດ​ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ 32 ຄົນ ພາຍຫລັງມີນໍ້າ​ຖ້ວມຍ້ອນຝົນຕົກໜັກ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເມືອງເປັນເວລາ​ຫລາຍ​ມື້​. ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 15 ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາ​ດ​ເຈັບໃນ​ເວລາ​ທີ່ຕຶກ​ໄດ້ພັງ​ລົງ​ມາ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ເມືອງ Behendi Bazaar ທີ່​ແອ​ອັດ. ​ໂຮງຮຽນລ້ຽງ​ເດັກ​ທີ່​ຕັ້ງຢູ່​ໃນ​ຕຶກຍັງ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ເປີດເທື່ອໃນຕອນທີ່ຕຶກພັງ​ນັ້ນ.

ພວກ​ກູ້​ໄພ​ໄດ້​ດຶງ​ເອົາ​ຄົນ​ອອກ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ຊາກ​ຫັກ​ພັງ. ຕຳຫລວດ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ບັນດາ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວ່າ ມີເກົ້າ​ຄອບຄົວ​ທີ່ອາໄສ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຕຶກ​ດັ່ງກ່າ​ວ.

ຝົນ​ມໍ​ລະ​ສຸມ​ຍັງໄດ້ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ເກີດ​ນໍ້າ​ຖ້ວມຢູ່​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫລວງດ້ານ​ການ​ຄ້າ​ຂອງ​ອິນ​ເດ​ຍໃນອາທິດ​ນີ້ ​ແຕ່​ບັນດານັກ​ອຸຕຸນິຍົມ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຝົນທີ່ຕົກ​ໜັກ​ຄາດ​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ຜ່ອນຄວາມແຮງ​ລົງ​ໃນວັນ​ສຸກ​ມື້​ນີ້.

ຝົນທີ່ຕົກ​ໜັກ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດໃຫ້​ຕົວເມືອງ​ການສັນຈອນໄປມາຢຸດສະງັກລົງ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງຄານ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ເພາະມັນ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຖະໜົນ​ຫົນທາງ​ໄປ​ມາ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້ ​ແລະ​ປິດ​ເຄືອຂ່າຍລົດ​ໄຟຢູ່​ໃນເຂດຊານ​ເມືອງທີ່​ໃຫ້ບໍລິການແກ່ຄົນ​ຫລາຍ​ລ້ານ​ຄົນນັ້ນ ຢຸດສະຫງັກລົງເປັນເວລາສັ້ນໆ. ຫລາຍ​ພັນ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ຕິດ​ຄ້າງ​ແລະຢູ່ຂ້າມ​ຄືນຢູ່​ໃນ​ໂຮງການຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ.

ທ່ານ Smriti Verma Anand ຊາວບ້ານ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ເຂດ​ Bombay ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ຜ່ານການໂອ້ລົມໃນໂທລະສັບຢູ່ຫ້ອງບັນທຶກ​ສຽງ​ວ່າ “ການ​ເດີນທາງ​ຊຶ່ງຕາມ​ປົກກະຕິ​ແລ້ວໃຊ້​ເວລານຶ່ງ​ຊົວ​ໂມງກັບ 20 ນາທີ ແຕ່ວ່າກັບຕ້ອງໄດ້​ໃຊ້​ເວລາແປດ​ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ​ໃນ​ມື້​ນັ້ນ. ທຸກໆແຫ່ງ​ແມ່ນ​ເກີດ​ຄວາມ​ອໍລະຫົນ, ສັບສົນກັນໄປໝົດ​.”

32 Killed in Building Collapse in Mumbai Following Monsoon Rains



Monsoons have flooded parts of India this week, adding to the toll of a season that has killed more than 1,200 people across South Asia.



A 117-year-old apartment building collapsed Thursday in Mumbai, India, killing at least 32 people after days of flooding rains in the city. Officials say at least 15 people were injured when the building caved in in the city's busy Behendi Bazaar area. A nursery school located in the building had not yet opened for the day.



Rescuers pulled several people from the rubble. A police official told reporters nine families had been living in the building.



Monsoons have flooded India's commercial capital this week, but forecasters say the heavy rain is expected to ease Friday.



Torrential rains brought the city to a halt Tuesday, making roads impassable and briefly shutting the suburban rail network used by millions of commuters. Thousands were stranded in their offices overnight.



"A journey that usually takes one hour 20 minutes took eight hours that day," Smriti Verma Anand, a resident of West Bombay, told VOA over a messaging application. "Everywhere there was chaos."



Throughout the week, Mumbai residents safe in their homes tweeted their locations, often adding whether they had movies or food, offering their homes to anyone stuck in the floods nearby.



"Roadside shops started distributing tea and biscuits and water to people. All the gurdwaras, mandirs, and places of worship were opened for people stranded on the road. Common people threw open their doors for anyone and everyone," Anand said.



Photos and videos showed cars submerged in water and people wading waist-deep around the city. Residents of Dharavi, one of the continent's biggest slums and home to over a million people, said much of the area was under water.



A number of flights were forced to divert to other cities this week since the Mumbai airport flooded.



India's neighbors have also been hit by the monsoon season, which began in June and has affected more than 40 million people.



Karachi, Pakistan saw heavy rain Thursday and storms were expected across the country for several days.



Bangladesh and Nepal have also experienced severe flooding that forced hundreds of thousands of people from their homes.



The city of Mumbai struggles each year to plan for and cope with annual rains during monsoon season, which runs from June through September.



In 2005, over 1,000 people were killed when around 950 millimeters of rain fell in less than 24 hours.