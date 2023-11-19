ນັກວິສະວະກອນ ຊີວະການແພດ ຂອງອາຟຣິກາໃຕ້ ໄດ້ຮັບລາງວັນສູງສຸດຂອງທະວີບ ສໍາລັບສິ່ງປະດິດໃໝ່

ທ່ານແອັດມັນ ເວສເຊລສ໌ (Edmund Wessels), ວິສະວະກອນຊີວະ ການແພດຊາວອາຟຣິກາໃຕ້, ໄດ້ຮັບລາງວັນສະ​ຖາ​ບັນ​ການ​ສຶກ​ສາ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ວິ​ສະ​ວະ​ກຳ (Royal Academy of Engineering) ປະຈໍາປີ 2023 ສໍາລັບ ການປະດິດອຸ​ປະ​ກອນ​ທີ່​ເອີ້ນ​ວ່າ ເຟລກຊີຈີນ (FlexiGyn) ຂອງທ່ານ, ອຸປະກອນມືຖືດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ ຈະຊ່ວຍແພດຊ່ຽວຊານພະ​ຍາດຂອງແມ່ຍິງ ກວດ​ຫາ ແລະ ປິ່ນປົວບັນຫາຂອງມົດລູກ ໂດຍປາສະຈາກການໃຊ້ຢາສະຫລົບ ຫຼື ໃຊ້ອຸປະ ກອນທີ່ມີລາຄາແພງ. ຊາເຮຍ ແຄສຊິມ (Zaheer Cassim) ມີລາຍງານເພີ້ມ ເຕີມຈາກນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ ເຄບ ທາວ, ອາ​ຟ​ຣິ​ກາ​ໃຕ້, ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານ.

ນັກວິສະວະກອນຊີວະການແພດ ທ່ານແອັດມັນ ເວສເຊລສ໌ ນຳສະແດງສິ່ງປະ ດິດຂອງທ່ານເອີ້ນ​ວ່າ, ເຟລກຊີຈີນ.

ມັນເຮັດໃຫ້ແພດຊ່ຽວຊານກ່ຽວກັບພະ​ຍາດແມ່ຍິງ ສາມາດກວດເບິ່ງພາຍໃນ ຂອງປາກມົດລູກເພື່ອວິເຄາະ ແລະປິ່ນປົວບັນຫາຫາຕ່າງໆ ກ່ຽວກັບ ມົດລູກ ງ່າຍຂຶ້ນກວ່າເກົ່າຫຼາຍ.

ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ:

"ບັນຫາທີ່ກວ້າງຂວາງແມ່ນວ່າ ອຸປະກອນທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຖືກໃຫ້ນໍາມາໃຊ້ສໍາລັບ ມາດຕະຖານໃນປະຈຸບັນນີ້ ເຮັດໃຫ້ເກີດຄວາມເຈັບປວດ ແລະ ອຶດອັດຫຼາຍ ຕໍ່ບັນດາແມ່ຍິງທີ່ຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ຂັ້ນຕອນດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ, ສົ່ງຜົນເຮັດໃຫ້ຈໍາເປັນຕ້ອງ ດໍາເນີນການໃນຫ້ອງຜ່າ​ຕັດ​ດ້ວຍຢາສະຫລົບ. ແລະເຖິງແມ່ນ ມັນມີຄວາມເປັນ ໄປໄດ້ທີ່ຈະດໍາເນີນຂັ້ນຕອນຕ່າງໆເຫຼົ່ານີ້ຢູ່ນອກຫ້ອງຜ່າ​ຕັດກໍຕາມ, ພວກແມ່ ຍິງກໍຍັງໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມເຈັບປວດທີ່ບໍ່ຈໍາເປັນ.”

ອຸປະກອນດັ່ງກ່າວ ແມ່ນໃຊ້ພະລັງງານດ້ວຍຫມໍ້ໄຟ, ສາມາດເຄື່ອນຍ້າຍໄດ້ ແລະມີລາຄາທີ່ບໍ່ຄ່ອຍແພງຫຼາຍ. ມັນຍັງສາມາດມີໃຊ້ຢູ່ໃນຄລີນິກນ້ອຍໆ, ເຊິ່ງເຮັດໃຫ້ມັນງ່າຍຂຶ້ນຫຼາຍສໍາລັບແມ່ຍິງທີ່ອາໄສຢູ່ເຂດສອກຫຼີກຫ່າງໄກ ທີ່​ຈະໄດ້ຮັບການເບິ່ງແຍງທີ່ຈໍາເປັນສໍາລັບເຂົາເຈົ້າຢູ່ໃກ້ບ້ານ.

ລາງວັນນະ​ວັດ​ຕະ​ກຳ​ໃໝ່ດ້ານວິສະວະກໍາ ອາຟຣິກາຂອງ Royal Academy ໄດ້ຮ່ວມ​ກັນຮັບຮູ້ ທ່ານເວສເຊລສ໌ ແລະ ນັກ​ວິສະວະກອນຊອບແວຊາວ ອູການດາ ທ່ານອານາໂຕລີ ເກຍຣິກວັກໂຈ (Anatoli Kirigwajjo), ຜູ້ທີ່ສ້າງ ເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ທີ່ເຕືອນທັງຕໍາຫຼວດ ແລະຊຸມຊົນ ກ່ຽວກັບເຫດການສຸກເສີນ ຕ່າງໆ.

ສະຖາບັນການສຶກສາກ່າວວ່າ ຄ່າໃຊ້ຈ່າຍຂອງສິ່ງປະດິດຂອງ ທ່ານເວສເຊລສ໌ ສາມາດມີຜົນກະທົບທີ່ສໍາຄັນໄປໃນທົ່ວໂລກ.

ທ່ານນາງ ແຄັດທຣິໂອນາ ແມັກອາເທີ (Catriona MacArthur) ຈາກໂຄງ ການອາຟຣິກາ ຢູ່ທີ່ສະຖາບັນການສຶກສາກ່ຽວກັບວິສະວະກອນ ອະທິບາຍຜ່ານ ຊູມວ່າ:

“ສິ່ງສຳ​ຄັນກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ນະ​ວັດ​ຕະ​ກຳ​ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ຄວາມ​ສາ​ມາດ​ທີ່ຈະຊື້​ໄດ້. ມັນເຮັດໃຫ້ ບາງສິ່ງທີ່ປົກກະຕິແລ້ວແມ່ນບາງສິ່ງທີ່ປະຊາຊົນຕ້ອງເດີນທາງໄປ​ຊື້ ຫຼືມັນບໍ່ສາ ມາດຊື້ໄດ້ ແລະມັນຂ້ອນ​ຂ້າງ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ສາມາດເຂົ້າເຖິງປະຊາຊົນໄດ້ຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ, ດັ່ງທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າກ່າວໃນຂົງເຂດທີ່ສອກຫຼີກຫ່າງໄກ. ແລະ ບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ຢູ່ ໃນອາຟຣິກາໃຕ້, ເຊິ່ງ​ແມ່ນ​ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ທ່ານແອັດມັນ ອາ​ໄສຢູ່ເທົ່ານັ້ນ, ແຕ່ໃນທົ່ວທະວີບແຫ່ງນີ້.”

ທ່ານເວສເຊລສ໌ ໄດ້ຮ່ວມກໍ່ຕັ້ງບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ VAS Medtech ກັບ ທ່ານຄຣິສໂຕເຟີ ເຄັນທ໌ ເມີນິເຍ (Christopher Kent Meunier).

ທ່ານຄຣິສໂຕເຟີ້ ເຄັນທ໌ ເມີນີເຍ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາກໍາລັງເບິ່ງຢູ່ນີ້ແທ້ໆແມ່ນ ການອອກແບບຄືນໃຫມ່ ກ່ຽວກັບ ວິທີທີ່ພວກເຮົາສະຫນອງການເບິ່ງແຍງສຸຂະພາບຂອງບັນດາແມ່ຍິງ ໃນການ ປ່ຽນແປງລະບົບ ເຊິ່ງ​ໂດຍ​ພື້ນ​ຖານ​ແລ້ວແມ່ນຍົກລະດັບທັກສະຂັ້ນພື້ນຖານ ຂອງພະນັກງານປິ່ນ​ປົວ​ສຸ​ຂະ​ພາບຄືແພດໝໍ​ທົ່ວ​ໄປ ແລະ ພະ​ຍາ​ບານ, ໂດຍ ເຮັດໃຫ້ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າທໍາການກວດ​ຫາ​ໂຣກ ແລະ ສົ່ງຂໍ້ມູນນັ້ນ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນຂໍ້ມູນ ທີ່ສໍາຄັນໄປຫາຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານພະຍາດຍິງ ເພື່ອຈັດລໍາດັບຄວາມສໍາຄັນຂອງການ ເຮັດວຽກຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຢ່າງແທ້ຈິງ ດັ່ງນັ້ນພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຈຶ່ງສາມາດ ປະຕິບັດການຜ່າຕັດໄດ້ຢ່າງແທ້ຈິງ.”

ປະຈຸບັນ ທີມງານ ເຟລກຊີຈີນ ແມ່ນກໍາລັງພັດທະນາຜະລິດຕະພັນລຸ້ນ​ໃໝ່ ທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຄາດວ່າຈະມີອອກມາໃນໄລຍະເວລາປະມານສອງປີ.

Edmund Wessels, a South African biomedical engineer, has been awarded the 2023 Royal Academy of Engineering Africa Prize for his invention, the FlexiGyn. This handheld device helps gynecologists to diagnose and treat uterine problems without the need for anesthesia or expensive equipment. Zaheer Cassim has more from Cape Town.

Biomedical engineer Edmund Wessels demonstrates his invention, the FlexiGyn.

It allows gynecologists to examine the inside of the cervix to diagnose and treat uterine related problems much more easily.

Edmund Wessels, FlexiGyn Inventor

“The broader problem is that the equipment that they've been essentially forced to use the current standards cause a lot of pain and discomfort to women undergoing this procedure, resulting in that need for the operating room with anesthesia. And although it's possible to do these procedures outside of the operating room, women are still subjected to unnecessary pain.

The device is battery-powered, portable and relatively inexpensive. It can also be made available at smaller clinics, making it a much easier for women who live in remote areas to get the care they need closer to home.

The Royal Academy's Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation jointly recognized Wessels and Ugandan software engineer Anatoli Kirigwajjo, who created technology that alerts both police and communities to emergencies.

The academy said the cost of Wessels invention could have a significant impact around the world.

Catriona MacArthur, Africa Programmes at Royal Academy of Engineering, Zoom

“The key thing with this innovation is the affordability. It’s making something that is usually something that people have to travel for or it's inaffordable and it’s kind of making it more accessible to people, as I said, in remote areas. And not just in South Africa where Edmund's [Wessels is] based, but across the continent.”

Wessels co-founded VAS Medtech with Christopher Kent Meunier.

Christopher Kent Meunier, VAS MedTech Co-Founder

What we're really looking at here is redesigning the way we deliver women's health care in changing the systems fundamentally elevating the skill set of primary health care workers like general practitioners and nurses, getting them to do diagnoses and passing that information, that critical data off to gynecologists to really prioritize their workflow so that they're actually performing surgeries.”

The FlexiGyn team is currently developing an updated version of the product that they predict will be available in about two years.