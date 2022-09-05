ເຮືອນຫລັງນຶ່ງເກົ່າ​ແກ່ງົດ​ງາມ ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່ນອກ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ເຈ​ນີ​ວາ ປ​າ​ກົດ​ວ່າ​ເປັນ​ຮູບ​ພາບ​ທີ່​ສະງົບ​ງຽບ ແລະສະ​ຫວ​າດ​ສະ​ເຫວີຍ ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ຢູ່​ຂ້າງ​ໃນ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ໂຫດ​ຮ້າຍ​ຂອງ​ສົງ​ຄາມຢູ່​ໃນ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ທີ່​ບໍ່​ເຄີຍ​ປາ​ກົດ​ມີ​ມາ.

​ຫລາຍ​ສິບ​ຄົນ ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່​ເວົ້າ​ພາ​ສາ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣ​ນ ຫລື​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ກຳ​ລັງ​ພາ​ກັນ​ຮີບ​ຮ້ອນ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກທາງ​ໂທ​ລະ​ສັບ ແລະ​ຄອມ​ພິວ​ເຕີ​ເພື່ອ​ຊ່ວຍຊອກ​ຫາ ແລະ​ພິ​ຈາ​ລະ​ນາ​ເຖິງ​ຊະ​ຕາ​ກຳ​ພວກ​ນັກ​ໂທດສົງ​ຄາມ ແລະ​ຄົນ​ອື່ນໆຜູ້​ທີ່​ຫາຍ​ສາບ​ສູນ​ໃນ​ການໂຕ້​ແຍ້ງ.

​ນາງ​ນາ​ຕາ​ເລຍ ໂນ​ວິກ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ບາງ​ຄັ້ງ​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ຍາກ​ລຳ​ບາກ ຍາກ​ໃນ​ຄວາມ​ຮູ້​ສຶກ.”

ນາງ​ໄດ້​ຍິນ​ທີມທີ່​ເວົ້າ​ພາ​ສາຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ​ ຮັບ​ຟັງ​ໂທ​ລະ​ສັບຈາກ​ຄົນ ທີ່​ຊອກ​ຫາ​ຂ່າວ​ຂອງ​ຄົນ​ທີ່​ຮັກ​ຫອມ​ຈາກ ອົງ​ການ​ຕິດ​ຕາມສູນ​ກາງ​ຂອງສະ​ພາ​ກາ​ແດງ (CTA.)

ບໍ່​ນານ​ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ໄດ້​ບຸກ​ລຸກ​ປະ​ເທດ​ເພື່ອນ​ບ້ານ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ກຸມ​ພາ ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການ​ສາ​ກົນຂອງ​ສະ​ພາ​ກາ​ແດງ ໄດ້​ຕັ້ງ​ຫ້ອງ​ການ CTA ໂດຍ​ສະ​ເພາະເຈາະ​ຈົງ​ເປັນ​ພິ​ເສດ​ໃນ​ການ​ຊອກ​ຫາ ພວກ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ຈັບ ຫລື​ຫາຍ​ສາບ​ສູນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຄວັນ​ໝອກ​ຂອງ​ສົງ​ຄາມ.

​ອົງ​ການ ICRC ທຳ​ອິດ​ໄດ້​ຕັ້ງ​ລະ​ບົບ CTA ເມື່ອ 50 ກວ່າ​ປີ​ກ່ອນ​ເພື່ອ​ຊອກ​ຫາ​ຄົນທີ່​ຮັກ​ຫອມ​ຫາຍ​ໄປ​ນັ້ນ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ຍາມ​ວິ​ກິດ​ການ.

​ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ເທື່ອ​ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ຫ້ອງ​ການ CTA ​ອຸ​ທິດຕັ້ງໃຫ້​ສະ​ເພາະ​ການ​ຂັດ​ແຍ້ງ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ສາ​ກົນ​ໃນ​ຫລາຍກວ່າ 30 ປີ ​ແລະ​ເປັນ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານ​ທີ່​ໃຫຍ່​ສຸດ​ນັບ​ແຕ່​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ໂລກ​ຄັ້ງ​ທີ​ສອງ.

​ຫ້ອງ​ການ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ນັບ​ຜູ້​ຮັບ​ໂທ​ລະ​ສັບ 28 ຄົນ ​ແລະ​ພະ​ນັກ​ງານ​ອື່ນໆ​ອີກ​ຫ​ລາຍ​ສິບ​ຄົນ ທີ່​ແຜ່​ອອກ​ໄປ​ສາມ​ຫ້ອງ​ການໃນ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ແລະ​ສູນ​ກາງ​ສ​ະ​ວິດ.

A beautiful old manor on the outskirts of Geneva seems the image of peace and tranquility, but inside the horrors of the war in Ukraine are ever present.

Dozens of people, most speaking Ukrainian or Russian, are urgently working phones and computers to help locate and determine the fate of prisoners of war and others who have disappeared in the conflict.

"Sometimes it is too hard. Emotionally hard," said Natalia Novyk.

She heads a team of Ukrainian speakers taking calls from people seeking news of their loved ones from the Red Cross's Central Tracing Agency (CTA).

Shortly after Russia invaded its neighbor in February, the International Committee of the Red Cross created a special CTA bureau focused exclusively on searching for those captured or missing in the fog of that war.

The ICRC first set up its CTA system more than 150 years ago to help people locate lost loved ones in times of crisis.

But this is the first dedicated CTA bureau set up for a specific international armed conflict in more than 30 years, and its largest operation since World War II.

The Ukraine war bureau counts 28 telephone operators and dozens of other staff, spread across three offices in Ukraine, Russia and the Swiss center.