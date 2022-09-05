ເຮືອນຫລັງນຶ່ງເກົ່າແກ່ງົດງາມ ຕັ້ງຢູ່ນອກນະຄອນເຈນີວາ ປາກົດວ່າເປັນຮູບພາບທີ່ສະງົບງຽບ ແລະສະຫວາດສະເຫວີຍ ແຕ່ວ່າຢູ່ຂ້າງໃນມີຄວາມໂຫດຮ້າຍຂອງສົງຄາມຢູ່ໃນຢູເຄຣນ ທີ່ບໍ່ເຄີຍປາກົດມີມາ.
ຫລາຍສິບຄົນ ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ເວົ້າພາສາຢູເຄຣນ ຫລືຣັດເຊຍ ກຳລັງພາກັນຮີບຮ້ອນເຮັດວຽກທາງໂທລະສັບ ແລະຄອມພິວເຕີເພື່ອຊ່ວຍຊອກຫາ ແລະພິຈາລະນາເຖິງຊະຕາກຳພວກນັກໂທດສົງຄາມ ແລະຄົນອື່ນໆຜູ້ທີ່ຫາຍສາບສູນໃນການໂຕ້ແຍ້ງ.
ນາງນາຕາເລຍ ໂນວິກ ກ່າວວ່າ “ບາງຄັ້ງເປັນທີ່ຍາກລຳບາກ ຍາກໃນຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກ.”
ນາງໄດ້ຍິນທີມທີ່ເວົ້າພາສາຢູເຄຣນ ຮັບຟັງໂທລະສັບຈາກຄົນ ທີ່ຊອກຫາຂ່າວຂອງຄົນທີ່ຮັກຫອມຈາກ ອົງການຕິດຕາມສູນກາງຂອງສະພາກາແດງ (CTA.)
ບໍ່ນານຫລັງຈາກຣັດເຊຍໄດ້ບຸກລຸກປະເທດເພື່ອນບ້ານຂອງຕົນ ໃນເດືອນກຸມພາ ຄະນະກຳມະການສາກົນຂອງສະພາກາແດງ ໄດ້ຕັ້ງຫ້ອງການ CTA ໂດຍສະເພາະເຈາະຈົງເປັນພິເສດໃນການຊອກຫາ ພວກທີ່ຖືກຈັບ ຫລືຫາຍສາບສູນຢູ່ໃນຄວັນໝອກຂອງສົງຄາມ.
ອົງການ ICRC ທຳອິດໄດ້ຕັ້ງລະບົບ CTA ເມື່ອ 50 ກວ່າປີກ່ອນເພື່ອຊອກຫາຄົນທີ່ຮັກຫອມຫາຍໄປນັ້ນຢູ່ໃນຍາມວິກິດການ.
ແຕ່ວ່າເທື່ອນີ້ແມ່ນຫ້ອງການ CTA ອຸທິດຕັ້ງໃຫ້ສະເພາະການຂັດແຍ້ງສົງຄາມສາກົນໃນຫລາຍກວ່າ 30 ປີ ແລະເປັນການປະຕິບັດງານທີ່ໃຫຍ່ສຸດນັບແຕ່ສົງຄາມໂລກຄັ້ງທີສອງ.
ຫ້ອງການສົງຄາມຢູເຄຣນ ນັບຜູ້ຮັບໂທລະສັບ 28 ຄົນ ແລະພະນັກງານອື່ນໆອີກຫລາຍສິບຄົນ ທີ່ແຜ່ອອກໄປສາມຫ້ອງການໃນຢູເຄຣນ ຣັດເຊຍ ແລະສູນກາງສະວິດ.
A beautiful old manor on the outskirts of Geneva seems the image of peace and tranquility, but inside the horrors of the war in Ukraine are ever present.
Dozens of people, most speaking Ukrainian or Russian, are urgently working phones and computers to help locate and determine the fate of prisoners of war and others who have disappeared in the conflict.
"Sometimes it is too hard. Emotionally hard," said Natalia Novyk.
She heads a team of Ukrainian speakers taking calls from people seeking news of their loved ones from the Red Cross's Central Tracing Agency (CTA).
Shortly after Russia invaded its neighbor in February, the International Committee of the Red Cross created a special CTA bureau focused exclusively on searching for those captured or missing in the fog of that war.
The ICRC first set up its CTA system more than 150 years ago to help people locate lost loved ones in times of crisis.
But this is the first dedicated CTA bureau set up for a specific international armed conflict in more than 30 years, and its largest operation since World War II.
The Ukraine war bureau counts 28 telephone operators and dozens of other staff, spread across three offices in Ukraine, Russia and the Swiss center.