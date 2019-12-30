ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໃນໂຊມາເລຍໄດ້ຕິດຕັ້ງກ້ອງວົງຈອນປິດ ຢູ່ຕາມຖະໜົນສາຍສຳຄັນ
ຕ່າງໆໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງໂມກາດິສຊູ ໃນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມເພື່ອຫາທາງຂັດຂວາງ ການ
ໂຈມຕີໂດຍກຸ່ມຫົວຮຸນແຮງ ອິສລາມ ອາລ-ຊາບັບ (AL-Shabab.) ປະຊາຊົນ ແລະ
ບັນດາເຈົ້າຂອງທຸລະກິດໄດ້ພາກັນສະແດງຍິນດີ ຕໍ່ການເພີ້ມການຮັກສາຄວາມປອດ
ໄພ. ແຕ່ໃນຂະນະທີ່ ໂມຮຳເມັດ ເຊກ ນໍ ລາຍງານມາຈາກໂມກາດິສຊູ ບັນດານັກວິ
ເຄາະຈຳນວນນຶ່ງຍັງສົງໄສຢູ່ວ່າ ກ້ອງວົງຈອນປິດເຫລົ່ານັ້ນ ເປັນທີ່ພຽງພໍແລ້ວບໍ ທີ່
ຈະຍຸຕິການຢຸດໂຈມຕີໄວ້ໄດ້. ກິ່ງສະຫວັນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ
ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ໃນເດືອນນີ້ ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໂຊມາເລຍ ໄດ້ຕິດຕັ້ງກ້ອງວົງຈອນປິດຢູ່ຕາມຖະ ໜົນທີ່
ສຳຄັນຈຳນວນນຶ່ງໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງໂມກາດິສຊູ ເຊັ່ນວ່າ ມາກາ ອາລ-ມູກາຣາມາ
(Maka al-Mukarama) ຊຶ່ງເນັ່ງໄປຫາທຳນຽບປະທານາທິບໍດີ.
ທ່ານອັບດູລາຮີ ຟາຣາ (Abdullahi Farah) ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການ ດ້ານນະໂຍບາຍ ແລະ
ດ້ານກົດໝາຍ ຢູ່ກະຊວງຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພກ່າວວ່າ "ກ້ອງວົງຈອນປິດທີ່ໄດ້ຕິດ
ຕັ້ງໃສ່ທາງແຍກທີ່ສຳຄັນ ແມ່ນໝາຍຄວາມວ່າເພື່ອຂັດຂວາງຕໍ່ການໂຈມຕີທີ່ມັກ
ເກີດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ເລື້ອຍໆ ໂດຍກຸ່ມກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ ອາລ-ຊາບັບ."
ທ່ານຟາຣາ ກ່າວວ່າ ກ້ອງວົງຈອນປິດຈະພາໃຫ້ມີການຫລຸດຜ່ອນກິດຈະກຳຕ່າງໆ
ທີ່ຜິດກົດໝາຍ ແລະປ້ອງກັນບໍ່ໃຫ້ກຸ່ມອາລ-ຊາບັບ ທຳການໂຈມຕີ.
ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ "ກ້ອງວົງຈອນປິດເຫລົ່ານີ້ ຈະຫລຸດການໂຈມຕີກໍ່ການຮ້າຍລົງ. ມັນ
ຈະຂັດຂວາງບໍ່ໃຫ້ພວກເຂົາທຳການໂຈມຕີ ເພາະວ່າກ້ອງວົງຈອນປິດຕິດຕາມເບິ່ງ
ພວກເຂົາ. ເພາະສະນັ້ນ ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ປະຊາຊົນຂອງພວກເຮົາພາກັນດີໃຈ ກ່ຽວ
ກັບການເຄື່ອນໄຫວດັ່ງກ່າວ ແລະມອງເຫັນວ່າເປັນບາດກ້າວໄປໜ້າ."
ປະຊາຊົນໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງໂມກາດິສຊູແລະບັນດາເຈົ້າຂອງທຸລະກິດໄດ້ພາກັນຍິນ
ດີຕໍ່ການຕິດຕັ້ງກ້ອງວົງຈອນປິດ ຢູ່ໃນເຂດທຸລະກິດຂອງນະຄອນຫຼວງ ຊຶ່ງພວກຫົວ
ຮຸນແຮງອິສລາມ ມັກແນໃສ່ເປັນເປົ້າໝາຍ.
ນາງດີກາ ຊາລັດ ເຈົ້າຂອງທຸລະກິດ ແມ່ນຄົນນຶ່ງຂອງພວກທີ່ຄິດວ່າກ້ອງວົງຈອນປິດ
ຈະສ້າງຄວາມແຕກຕ່າງນັ້ນ.
ນາງກ່າວວ່າ "ບັນດາກ້ອງວົງຈອນປິດເຫລົ່ານີ້ ຈະຂັດຂວາງບຸກບຸກຄົນໃດກໍຕາມບໍ່
ໃຫ້ກໍ່ອາຊະຍາກຳ. ແມ່ນແຕ່ຄົນຂີ້ລັກທຳມະດາ ກໍຍັງຫລີກລ່ຽງ ກ້ອງວົງຈອນປິດ
ເຫລົ່ານີ້ຊຶ່ງນາງກ່າວວ່າ ເພາະເຂົາເຈົ້າຢ້ານຖືກຈັບໄດ້ ຢູ່ໃນກ້ອງວົງຈອນປິດ."
ແຕ່ນັກວິເຄາະການເມືອງ ທ່ານຮາສຊານ ບາຣິສ (Hassan Barise) ກ່າວວ່າ ກ້ອງວົງ
ຈອນປິດຈະຂັດຂວາງແຕ່ພວກກໍ່ການຮ້າຍຜູ້ທີ່ຢ້ານຖືກຈັບ ບໍ່ແມ່ນພວກ ວາງລະເບີດ
ສະຫຼະຊີບ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກບອກວ່າ ຖ້າຫາກເຂົາເຈົ້າຖືກຂ້າຕາຍ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະໄດ້ຮັບລາງ
ວັນຫລັງຈາກຕາຍໄປແລ້ວ.
ທ່ານບາຣິສ ກ່າວວ່າ "ແຕ່ຄົນອື່ນໆ ຜູ້ທີ່ຖືກລ້າງສະໝອງຢ່າງຮ້າຍແຮງຫຼືຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ສິດ
ສອນໃຫ້ມີຄວາມເຊື່ອຢ່າງແຮງກ້ານັ້ນ ຈະບໍ່ພາກັນຫລີກລ່ຽງຫຍັງໝົດ. ຍ້ອນ ວ່າ
ໃນທີ່ສຸດແລ້ວ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະໄປຂຶ້ນສະຫວັນຊັ້ນຟ້າ."
ທ່ານບາຣິສ ກ່າວເພີ້ມວ່າ ບັນດາກ້ອງວົງຈອນປິດເຫລົ່ານີ້ຕ້ອງການການຄຸ້ມຄອງ
ຄວາມປອດໄພນຳດ້ວຍ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ກຸ່ມອາລ-ຊາບັບ ກໍມີທ່າທາງວ່າ ຈະແນເປົ້າ
ໝາຍເພື່ອທຳລາຍກ້ອງເຫຼົ່ານີ້.
ກຸ່ມກໍ່ການຮ້າຍດັ່ງກ່າວໃນເດືອນພຶດສະພາຜ່ານມາໄດ້ສັ່ງໃຫ້ບັນດາທຸລະກິດຕ່າງໆ
ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງໂມກາດິສຊູທີ່ມີກ້ອງວົງຈອນປິດ ປົດກ້ອງເຫຼົ່ານີ້ອອກ ຫຼືບໍ່ດັ່ງນັ້ນ
ແລ້ວ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກໍຈະຖືກໂຈມຕີ.
ທ່ານອີບຣາຮິມ ຮາຈີ (Ibrahim Hajji) ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການດ້ານສື່ສານ ຢູ່ກະຊວງປ້ອງ
ກັນປະເທດ ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ຈະຕິດຕາມຢ່າງໃກ້ຊິດ ເບິ່ງບັນດາກ້ອງວົງ
ຈອນປິດໃໝ່ເຫລົ່ານີ້.
ທ່ານຮາຈີ ກ່າວວ່າ "ທີມພິເສດທີມນຶ່ງເປັນຜູ້ດູແລລະບົບດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ ຊຶ່ງລັດຖະບານ
ໄດ້ຕັ້ງຂຶ້ນມາ. ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານບໍ່ຢາກເວົ້າເຖິງລາຍລະອຽດ ເພາະວ່າມັນເປັນ
ເລື້ອງທີ່ສຳຄັນ."
ເພື່ອສະກັດກັ້ນພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງອິສລາມຕື່ມອີກນັ້ນ ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໂຊມາລີກ່າວ
ວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າຍັງເຝິກແອລ ແລະຈະສົ່ງຕຳຫຼວດ ແລະພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສືບລັບອອກໄປ
ປະຕິບັດງານເພີ້ມຕື່ມ ຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງໂມກາດິສຊູ.
Authorities in Somalia have installed security cameras on major roads in the capital, Mogadishu, in an effort to deter ongoing attacks by the Islamist militant group Al-Shabab. Residents and business owners have welcomed the stepped-up security. But, as Mohamed Sheik Nor reports from Mogadishu, some analysts doubt the cameras will be enough to stop the attacks.
This month, Somali authorities began installing security cameras on some of Mogadishu's major roads, like the Maka al-Mukarama, which leads to the presidential palace.
Abdullahi Farah, director of policy and legal affairs at the Ministry of Security says the closed-circuit television cameras, mounted at key intersections, are meant to deter frequent attacks by the al-Shabab terrorist group.
Farah says the security cameras will reduce criminal activities and prevent al-Shabab from carrying out attacks.
He says these surveillance cameras will reduce the terrorist attacks. They will deter them from carrying out attacks because the cameras are tracking them. Therefore, he says, our people are quite happy about the move and deem it a step forward.
Mogadishu residents and business owners have welcomed the cameras in the city's business center, which the Islamist militants often target.
Business owner Deqa Salad is one of those who think the cameras will make a difference.
She says these cameras deter anyone from committing a crime. Even ordinary thieves avoid cameras like these, she says, because they afraid to be caught on camera.
But political analyst Hassan Barise says the cameras will only deter terrorists who fear getting caught -- not suicide bombers who were told that if they kill, they will be rewarded in the afterlife.
"But the others who have been seriously brainwashed, or heavily indoctrinated ones, will not be avoiding anything. Because, in the end of the day, they think that they will go to heaven."
Barise adds the cameras themselves will need security, as al-Shabab is likely to target them for destruction.
The terrorist group in May ordered Mogadishu businesses with cameras to remove them or else they would attack.
Ibrahim Hajji, director of communications at the Ministry of Defense, says authorities will closely monitor the new security cameras.
A special team is manning this system, which the government established, he says. He says he does not want to go into details, as it is a sensitive matter.
To further deter the Islamist militants, Somali authorities say they are also training and deploying more police and intelligence officers in the capital.