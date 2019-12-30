ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ໃນ​ໂຊ​ມາ​ເລຍ​ໄດ້​ຕິດ​ຕັ້ງ​ກ້ອງວົງ​ຈອນ​ປິດ ຢູ່​ຕາມ​ຖະ​ໜົນສາຍສຳ​ຄັນ

ຕ່າງ​ໆ​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງໂມ​ກາດິສຊູ ໃນ​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ເພື່ອ​ຫາ​ທາງ​ຂັດ​ຂວາງ ການ

​ໂ​ຈມ​ຕີ​ໂດຍ​ກຸ່ມຫົວ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ ​ອິ​ສ​ລາມ ອາ​ລ​-ຊາ​ບັບ (AL-Shabab.) ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ ແລະ

​ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຂອງ​ທຸ​ລະ​ກິດ​ໄດ້​ພາ​ກັນສະ​ແດງ​ຍິນ​ດີ ຕໍ່ການເພີ້ມ​ການຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ

​ໄພ. ແຕ່​ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່ ໂມ​ຮຳ​ເມັດ ເຊກ​ ນໍ​ ລາຍ​ງານ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ໂມ​ກາ​ດິສ​ຊູ ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ວິ

​ເຄາະ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຍັງ​ສົງ​ໄສ​ຢູ່ວ່າ ກ້ອງວົງ​ຈອນ​ປິດ​ເຫລົ່າ​ນັ້ນ ເປັນ​ທີ່​ພຽງ​ພໍ​ແລ້ວບໍ ທີ່​

ຈະ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ການ​ຢຸດ​ໂຈມ​ຕີໄວ້​ໄດ້. ກິ່ງ​ສະ​ຫວັນ ຈະ​ນຳ​ລາຍ​ລະອຽດມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ

ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.





ໃນເດືອນ​ນີ້ ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ໂຊ​ມາ​ເລຍ ໄດ້​ຕິດ​ຕັ້ງ​ກ້ອງວົງ​ຈອນ​ປິດ​ຢູ່​ຕາມ​ຖະ​ ໜົນທີ່

​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງໂມ​ກາດິສຊູ ເຊັ່ນ​ວ່າ ມາ​ກາ ອາ​ລ-ມູ​ກາ​ຣາ​ມາ

(Maka al-Mukarama) ຊຶ່ງເນັ່ງໄປ​ຫາທຳ​ນຽບ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ.

ທ່ານ​ອັບ​ດູ​ລາ​ຮີ ຟາ​ຣາ (Abdullahi Farah) ຜູ້​ອຳ​ນວຍ​ການ ​ດ້ານ​ນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍ ແລະ

ດ້ານ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ ຢູ່​ກະ​ຊວງ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ "ກ້ອງວົງ​ຈອນ​ປິດທີ່​ໄດ້​ຕິດ​

ຕັ້ງໃສ່​ທາງແຍກ​ທີ່ສຳ​ຄັນ ​ແມ່ນໝາຍ​ຄ​ວາມ​ວ່າ​ເພື່ອ​ຂັດ​ຂວາງ​ຕໍ່ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ທີ່ມັກ

ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນຢູ່​ເລື້ອຍໆ ​ໂດຍ​ກຸ່ມ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ ອາ​ລ-ຊາ​ບັບ."

ທ່ານ​ຟາ​ຣາ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ກ້ອງວົງ​ຈອນ​ປິດ​ຈະພາ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ຫລຸດ​ຜ່ອນ​ກິດ​ຈະ​ກຳ​ຕ່າງໆ

ທີ່ຜິດ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ ແລະ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ກຸ່ມອາ​ລ-ຊາ​ບັບ ທຳ​ການໂຈມ​ຕີ.

ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ "ກ້ອງວົງ​ຈອນ​ປິດເຫລົ່າ​ນີ້ ຈະ​ຫລຸດ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍລົງ. ມັນ​

ຈະ​ຂັດ​ຂວາງບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ພວກເຂົາ​ທຳ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ ເພາ​ະ​ວ່າ​ກ້ອງວົງ​ຈອນ​ປິດ​ຕິດ​ຕາມເບິ່ງ

ພວກເຂົາ​. ເພາະ​ສະ​ນັ້ນ ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ພາ​ກັນ​ດີ​ໃຈ ກ່ຽວ​

ກັບ​ການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ແລະ​ມອງ​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ​ເປັນ​ບາດ​ກ້າວ​ໄປ​ໜ້າ."

ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງ​ໂມ​ກາ​ດິ​ສ​ຊູແລະ​ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຂອງ​ທຸ​ລະ​ກິດ​ໄດ້ພາ​ກັນຍິນ

​ດີຕໍ່ການ​ຕິດ​ຕັ້ງ​ກ້ອງວົງ​ຈອນ​ປິດ​ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ທຸ​ລະ​ກິດ​ຂອງ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງ ຊຶ່ງ​ພວກ​ຫົວ

​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ອິ​ສ​ລາມ ​ມັກ​ແນ​ໃສ່ເປັນເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ.

ນາງດີ​ກາ ຊາ​ລັດ ເຈົ້າ​ຂອງ​ທຸ​ລະ​ກິດ​ ແມ່ນຄົນນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ທີ່​ຄິດ​ວ່າ​ກ້ອງວົງ​ຈອນ​ປິດ​

ຈະ​ສ້າງຄວາມ​ແຕກ​ຕ່າງນັ້ນ.

ນາງ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ "ບັນ​ດາ​ກ້ອງວົງ​ຈອນ​ປິດ​ເຫລົ່າ​ນີ້​ ຈະ​ຂັດ​ຂວາງບຸກບຸກ​ຄົນ​ໃດ​ກໍ​ຕາມ​ບໍ່

​ໃຫ້ກໍ່​ອາ​ຊະ​ຍາ​ກຳ​. ແມ່ນ​ແຕ່​ຄົນ​ຂີ້​ລັກ​ທຳ​ມະ​ດາ ກໍ​ຍັງຫລີກ​ລ່ຽງ ກ້ອງວົງ​ຈອນ​ປິດ​

ເຫລົ່າ​ນີ້ຊຶ່ງນາງ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ເພາະເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຢ້ານ​ຖືກ​ຈັບ​ໄດ້ ​ຢູ່​ໃນກ້ອງວົງ​ຈອນ​ປິດ."

ແຕ່​ນັກ​ວິ​ເຄາະ​ການ​ເມືອງ ທ່ານ​ຮາ​ສ​ຊານ ບາ​ຣິ​ສ (Hassan Barise) ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ກ້ອງວົງ

​ຈອນ​ປິດ​ຈະ​ຂັດ​ຂ​ວາງແຕ່ພວກ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍຜູ້​ທີ່​ຢ້ານ​ຖືກ​ຈັບ ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ພວ​ກ ວາງ​ລະ​ເບີດ​

ສະ​ຫຼະ​ຊີບ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຖືກບອກວ່າ ຖ້າ​ຫາກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຖືກ​ຂ້າ​ຕາຍ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈະ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ລ​າງ

ວັນ​ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ຕາຍ​ໄປ​ແລ້ວ.

ທ່ານ​ບາ​ຣິ​ສ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ "ແຕ່​ຄົນ​ອື່ນໆ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ລ້າງ​ສະ​ໝອງຢ່າງ​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງຫຼື​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ສິດ

​ສອນ​ໃຫ້ມີ​ຄວາມເຊື່ອ​ຢ່າງ​ແຮງ​ກ້າ​ນັ້ນ ຈະ​ບໍ່​ພາ​ກັນ​ຫລີກ​ລ່ຽງ​ຫຍັງ​ໝົດ. ຍ້ອນ ​ວ່າ

ໃນ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ແລ້ວ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈະ​ໄປ​ຂຶ້ນສະ​ຫວັນ​ຊັ້ນ​ຟ້າ."

ທ່ານບາ​ຣິ​ສ ກ່າວ​ເພີ້ມ​ວ່າ ບັນ​ດາກ້ອງວົ​ງ​ຈອນ​ປິດເຫລົ່າ​ນີ້ຕ້ອງ​ກາ​ນ​ການ​ຄຸ້ມ​ຄອງ ​

ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ນຳ​ດ້ວຍ ​ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະທີ່​ກຸ່ມອາ​ລ-ຊາ​ບັບ ​ກໍ​ມີ​ທ່າ​ທາງວ່າ ຈະ​ແນເປົ້າ​

ໝາຍ​ເພື່ອ​ທຳ​ລາຍກ້ອງ​ເຫຼົ່າ​ນີ້.

​ກຸ່ມ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍດັ່ງ​ກ່າວໃນ​ເດືອນ​ພຶດ​ສະ​ພາຜ່ານ​ມາໄດ້​ສັ່ງ​ໃຫ້​ບັນ​ດາ​ທຸ​ລະ​ກິດ​ຕ່າງໆ ​

ໃນນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼ​ວງໂມ​ກາດິສຊູທີ່​ມີກ້ອງວົງ​ຈອນ​ປິດ ປົດ​ກ້ອງ​ເຫຼົ່າ​ນີ້​ອອກ ຫຼື​ບໍ່​ດັ່ງ​ນັ້ນ

ແລ້ວ ພວກເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ກໍ​ຈະຖືກໂຈມ​ຕີ.

ທ່ານ​ອີບ​ຣາ​ຮິມ ຮາ​ຈີ (Ibrahim Hajji) ຜູ້​ອຳ​ນວຍ​ການ​ດ້ານ​ສື່​ສານ ຢູ່​ກະ​ຊວງ​ປ້ອງ​

ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ ຈະຕິດ​ຕາມ​ຢ່າງ​ໃກ້​ຊິດ ​ເບິ່ງ​ບັນ​ດາ​ກ້ອງວົງ​

ຈອນ​ປິດ​ໃໝ່​ເຫລົ່າ​ນີ້.

ທ່ານ​ຮາ​ຈີ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ "ທີມ​ພິ​ເສດ​ທີມ​ນຶ່ງ​ເປັ​ນ​ຜູ້ດູ​ແລ​ລະ​ບົບ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ນີ້ ຊຶ່ງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​

ໄດ້​ຕັ້ງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ມາ. ທ່ານ​ກ່າ​ວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ບໍ່​ຢາກ​ເວົ້າເຖິງ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ ເພາະ​ວ່າ​ມັນເປັນ​

ເລື້ອງ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ."

ເພື່ອ​ສະ​ກັດ​ກັ້ນ​ພວກ​ຫົວ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ອິ​ສ​ລາມ​ຕື່ມ​ອີກນັ້ນ ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ໂຊ​ມາ​ລີກ່າວ​

ວ່າເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຍັງ​ເຝິກແອ​ລ​ ແລະ​ຈະ​ສົ່ງ​ຕຳ​ຫຼວດ​ ແລະ​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ສືບ​ລັ​ບອອກໄປ

​ປະ​ຕິບັດ​ງານ​ເພີ້ມ​ຕື່ມ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງໂມ​ກາ​ດິ​ສ​ຊູ. ​

Authorities in Somalia have installed security cameras on major roads in the capital, Mogadishu, in an effort to deter ongoing attacks by the Islamist militant group Al-Shabab. Residents and business owners have welcomed the stepped-up security. But, as Mohamed Sheik Nor reports from Mogadishu, some analysts doubt the cameras will be enough to stop the attacks.



This month, Somali authorities began installing security cameras on some of Mogadishu's major roads, like the Maka al-Mukarama, which leads to the presidential palace.



Abdullahi Farah, director of policy and legal affairs at the Ministry of Security says the closed-circuit television cameras, mounted at key intersections, are meant to deter frequent attacks by the al-Shabab terrorist group.



Farah says the security cameras will reduce criminal activities and prevent al-Shabab from carrying out attacks.



He says these surveillance cameras will reduce the terrorist attacks. They will deter them from carrying out attacks because the cameras are tracking them. Therefore, he says, our people are quite happy about the move and deem it a step forward.



Mogadishu residents and business owners have welcomed the cameras in the city's business center, which the Islamist militants often target.



Business owner Deqa Salad is one of those who think the cameras will make a difference.



She says these cameras deter anyone from committing a crime. Even ordinary thieves avoid cameras like these, she says, because they afraid to be caught on camera.



But political analyst Hassan Barise says the cameras will only deter terrorists who fear getting caught -- not suicide bombers who were told that if they kill, they will be rewarded in the afterlife.



"But the others who have been seriously brainwashed, or heavily indoctrinated ones, will not be avoiding anything. Because, in the end of the day, they think that they will go to heaven."



Barise adds the cameras themselves will need security, as al-Shabab is likely to target them for destruction.



The terrorist group in May ordered Mogadishu businesses with cameras to remove them or else they would attack.



Ibrahim Hajji, director of communications at the Ministry of Defense, says authorities will closely monitor the new security cameras.



A special team is manning this system, which the government established, he says. He says he does not want to go into details, as it is a sensitive matter.



To further deter the Islamist militants, Somali authorities say they are also training and deploying more police and intelligence officers in the capital.