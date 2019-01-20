ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ​ ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ທະ​ຫານ ​ໂຊ​ມາ​ເລຍ​ ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ ພວກ​ນັກລົບທີ່ເຊື່ອມ​ໂຍງ​ກັບກຸ່ມນັກ​ລົບ​ອາລ-ໄກດາ ຫຼາຍ​ຄົນໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຂ້າ​ຕ​າຍ​ໃນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​

ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ໃສ່​ຖານ​ທັບ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ຢູ່​ໃກ້​ກັບ​ເມືອງ ກິ​ສ​ມາ​ໂຍ ທີ່​ເປັນ​ທ່າ​ເຮືອ​ພາກ​ໃຕ້​

ຂອງ​ໂຊ​ມາ​ເລຍ.

ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ ໂຊ​ມາ​ເລຍ​ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ວ່າ ພວກ​ຫົວ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ໄດ້​ເລີ້ມ​ລັກ​ລອບ

​ທຳການ​ໂຈ​ມ​ຕີໃນ​ຕອນ​ເຊົ້າ​ມືດ​ຂອງວັນ​ເສົາ​ວານ​ນີ້ ຢູ່​ທີ່​ຄ້າຍ​ໃກ້​ກັບ​ໝູ່​ບ້ານ​ ບູ​ລາກູ​ດູດ

50 ກິ​ໂລ​ແມັດ​ທາງ​ພາກ​ເໜືອ​ຂອງ​ກິ​ສ​ມາ​ໂຍ ເລີ້ມ​ຕົ້ນ​ດ້ວຍ​ການລະ​ເບີດສະ​ຫຼະ​ຊີບ

​ສາມເທື່ອ. ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ນັ້ນພວກ​ຫົວ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ຕິດ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ຢ່າງຫຼວງ​ຫຼາຍກໍ​ໄດ້​ບຸກ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​

ໃນ​ຖານ​ທັບ​ຈາກ​ທຸກ​ດ້ານ​.

ທ່ານ ​ອັບ​ດີ​ເນີ ອີບ​ຣາ​ຮິມ​ ໂຄ​ສົກ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພປະ​ຈຳພາກ​ພື້ນໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່ ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ

ວ່າ “ພວກ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ​ໄດ້​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຖານ​ທັບ​ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ສະ​ຫຼະ​ຊີບ​ແລະ​ ໄດ້​ເກີດ

ການຕໍ່​ສູ້​ກັນຢ່າງ​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ. ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ຊະ​ນະ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ແລະ​ຂັບ​ໄລ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າຫລົບ

​ໜີໄປ, ສັງ​ຫານ​ພວກ​ຫົວ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ 70 ຄົນ ໃນລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ ແລ​ະ

​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ທາງ​ອາ​ກາດ​ທີ່​ຕິດ​ຕາມ​ມາ.”

ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ ທີ່​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ ພວກ​ຫົວ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ ​ອາລ-ຊາ​ບັບ

52 ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຂ້າ​ຕາຍ​ໃນການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ທາງ​ອາ​ກາດຕອບ​ໂຕ້ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ໄດ້

ຄັ້ງ​ທຳ​ອິດ. ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ທາງ​ອາ​ກາດ​ໄດ້​ແນ​ໃສ່​ສະ​ຖານ​ທີ່​ແຫ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ ໃນ​ພາກ​ພື້ນ ​ຈູ​ບາ

ກາງ ​ຂອງ​ໂຊ​ມາ​ເລຍ ແລະ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ພົນ​ລະ​ເຮືອນໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ ຫຼື​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ ອີງ​ຕາມ​

ການຖະ​ແຫຼງຂ່າວ​ກອງ​ບັນ​ຊາ​ການປະ​ຈຳ​ ອ​າ​ຟ​ຣິ​ກາ​ ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ.

ກຸ່ມ​ປະ​ກອບ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ໄດ້​ອ້າງ​ເອົາ​ຄວາມ​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ​ ຕໍ່​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຖານ​ທັບ​ ແລະ​ໄດ້

ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ ທະ​ຫານ​ ໂຊ​ມາ​ເລຍ 41 ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຂ້າ​ຕາຍ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຫດ​ການນັ້ນ.

ໄວ​ບ​ໄຊ​ສະ​ໜັ​ບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ກຸ່ມ ອາ​ລ-ຊາ​ບັບ ໄດ້​ອ້າງ​ວ່າ “ນັກ​ລົບ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ ໄດ້​ເລີ້​ມ

​ທຳ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ໂດຍ​ການ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ລົດ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຖານ​ທັບ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ແລະ​ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ນັ້ນພວກ​

ສະ​ຫຼະ​ຊີບ​ໄດ້ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດຕາມ​ ເພື່ອ​ລົບ​ລ້າງ​ພວກ​ທະ​ຫານ ຜູ້ທີ່​ໄດ້​ລອດ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຈາກ​ລະ​

ເບີດ​ແຕກ. ທະ​ຫານ​ສີ່​ສິບ​ເອດ​ຄົນ​ຈາກ​ລັດນະບ​ານນອກ​ສາ​ສະ​ໜາໄດ້​ຖືກຂ້າ​ຕາຍ.”

ແຫຼ່ງ​ຂ່າວ​ການ​ແພດທີ່​ໂຮງ​ໝໍ​ ກິ​ສ​ມາ​ໂຍ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ສົບ​ຂອງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ໂຊ​ມາ​ເລຍ​ແປດ

​ຄົນ ແລະອີກ 19 ຄົນ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ​ໄດ້ຖືກ​ນຳໄປ​ໂຮງ​ໝໍດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ.

ຫຼາຍ​ແຫຼ່​ງ​ຂ່າວ​ທະ​ຫານ​ທີ່​ຮູ້​ຈັກ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ​ກັບ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ນັ້ນໄດ້​ກ່າວຕໍ່ ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ວ່າ

ພ​ວກ​ຫົວ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ມີ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ຫຼາຍກວ່າທະ​ຫານ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານທີ່​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຄ້າຍ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າ

ຄວ​ບຄຸມໃນ​ເວ​ລາບໍ່​ດົນ, ຍຶດ​ເອົາ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງ ແລະ​ ສະ​ບຽງທະ​ຫ​ານ ກ່ອນ

​ກອງກຳ​ລັງ​ເສີມໄດ້ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຕອບ​ໂຕ້.



U.S. and Somali military officials said Saturday that scores of al-Qaida-affiliated fighters were killed during an attack on a government military base near Somalia's southern port city of Kismayo.



The militants first launched a surprise dawn attack Saturday at the base near Bula Gudud village 50 kilometers north of Kismayo, starting with triple suicide blasts. Scores of heavily armed militants then stormed the base from all directions, Somali officials told VOA.



"The terrorists have attacked the base with suicide blasts and fierce fighting occurred. We defeated them and forced them to flee, killing at least 70 militants during the attack and an airstrike that followed," Abdinur Ibrahim, regional security spokesman, told VOA.



U.S. officials said Saturday 52 al-Shabab militants were killed in a retaliatory airstrike following the initial attack. The airstrike targeted a site in Somalia's Middle Juba region and no civilians were killed or injured, according to a U.S. Africa Command press release.



The armed group claimed responsibility for the military base attack and said 41 Somali soldiers were killed in the incident.



"Our fighters started the attack by detonating a huge car bomb inside the base and then the suicide infantry followed to eliminate the soldiers who survived from the blast. Forty-one soldiers from the apostate government were killed," the pro-al-Shababwebsiteclaimed.



Medical sources at the Kismayo hospital said the bodies of eight Somali soldiers and 19 others who were injured were brought to the hospital.



Multiple military sources familiar with the attack told VOA militants outnumbered government soldiers in the base and briefly took it over, seizing some weapons and military supplies before military reinforcements countered the offensive.