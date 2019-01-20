ສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ທະຫານ ໂຊມາເລຍ ກ່າວໃນວັນເສົາວານນີ້ວ່າ ພວກນັກລົບທີ່ເຊື່ອມໂຍງກັບກຸ່ມນັກລົບອາລ-ໄກດາ ຫຼາຍຄົນໄດ້ຖືກຂ້າຕາຍໃນລະຫວ່າງ
ການໂຈມຕີໃສ່ຖານທັບລັດຖະບານ ຢູ່ໃກ້ກັບເມືອງ ກິສມາໂຍ ທີ່ເປັນທ່າເຮືອພາກໃຕ້
ຂອງໂຊມາເລຍ.
ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ໂຊມາເລຍ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ວີໂອເອ ວ່າ ພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງທຳອິດໄດ້ເລີ້ມລັກລອບ
ທຳການໂຈມຕີໃນຕອນເຊົ້າມືດຂອງວັນເສົາວານນີ້ ຢູ່ທີ່ຄ້າຍໃກ້ກັບໝູ່ບ້ານ ບູລາກູດູດ
50 ກິໂລແມັດທາງພາກເໜືອຂອງກິສມາໂຍ ເລີ້ມຕົ້ນດ້ວຍການລະເບີດສະຫຼະຊີບ
ສາມເທື່ອ. ຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງຕິດອາວຸດຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍກໍໄດ້ບຸກເຂົ້າໄປ
ໃນຖານທັບຈາກທຸກດ້ານ.
ທ່ານ ອັບດີເນີ ອີບຣາຮິມ ໂຄສົກຄວາມປອດໄພປະຈຳພາກພື້ນໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ ວີໂອເອ
ວ່າ “ພວກກໍ່ການຮ້າຍໄດ້ໂຈມຕີຖານທັບດ້ວຍການລະເບີດສະຫຼະຊີບແລະ ໄດ້ເກີດ
ການຕໍ່ສູ້ກັນຢ່າງຮ້າຍແຮງ. ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ຊະນະເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແລະຂັບໄລ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າຫລົບ
ໜີໄປ, ສັງຫານພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 70 ຄົນ ໃນລະຫວ່າງການໂຈມຕີ ແລະ
ການໂຈມຕີທາງອາກາດທີ່ຕິດຕາມມາ.”
ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າ ທີ່ສະຫະລັດ ກ່າວໃນວັນເສົາວານນີ້ວ່າ ພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງ ອາລ-ຊາບັບ
52 ຄົນໄດ້ຖືກຂ້າຕາຍໃນການໂຈມຕີທາງອາກາດຕອບໂຕ້ ຫຼັງຈາກການໂຈມຕີໄດ້
ຄັ້ງທຳອິດ. ການໂຈມຕີທາງອາກາດໄດ້ແນໃສ່ສະຖານທີ່ແຫ່ງນຶ່ງ ໃນພາກພື້ນ ຈູບາ
ກາງ ຂອງໂຊມາເລຍ ແລະບໍ່ມີພົນລະເຮືອນໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ຫຼືໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ ອີງຕາມ
ການຖະແຫຼງຂ່າວກອງບັນຊາການປະຈຳ ອາຟຣິກາ ຂອງສະຫະລັດ.
ກຸ່ມປະກອບອາວຸດໄດ້ອ້າງເອົາຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ ຕໍ່ການໂຈມຕີຖານທັບ ແລະໄດ້
ກ່າວວ່າ ທະຫານ ໂຊມາເລຍ 41 ຄົນໄດ້ຖືກຂ້າຕາຍຢູ່ໃນເຫດການນັ້ນ.
ໄວບໄຊສະໜັບສະໜູນກຸ່ມ ອາລ-ຊາບັບ ໄດ້ອ້າງວ່າ “ນັກລົບຂອງພວກເຮົາ ໄດ້ເລີ້ມ
ທຳການໂຈມຕີໂດຍການລະເບີດລົດຢູ່ໃນຖານທັບດັ່ງກ່າວ ແລະ ຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນພວກ
ສະຫຼະຊີບໄດ້ປະຕິບັດຕາມ ເພື່ອລົບລ້າງພວກທະຫານ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ລອດຊີວິດຈາກລະ
ເບີດແຕກ. ທະຫານສີ່ສິບເອດຄົນຈາກລັດນະບານນອກສາສະໜາໄດ້ຖືກຂ້າຕາຍ.”
ແຫຼ່ງຂ່າວການແພດທີ່ໂຮງໝໍ ກິສມາໂຍ ກ່າວວ່າ ສົບຂອງທະຫານໂຊມາເລຍແປດ
ຄົນ ແລະອີກ 19 ຄົນທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບໄດ້ຖືກນຳໄປໂຮງໝໍດັ່ງກ່າວ.
ຫຼາຍແຫຼ່ງຂ່າວທະຫານທີ່ຮູ້ຈັກກ່ຽວກັບ ກັບການໂຈມຕີນັ້ນໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ ວີໂອເອ ວ່າ
ພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງມີຈຳນວນຫຼາຍກວ່າທະຫານລັດຖະບານທີ່ຢູ່ໃນຄ້າຍ ແລະໄດ້ເຂົ້າ
ຄວບຄຸມໃນເວລາບໍ່ດົນ, ຍຶດເອົາອາວຸດຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ ແລະ ສະບຽງທະຫານ ກ່ອນ
ກອງກຳລັງເສີມໄດ້ໂຈມຕີຕອບໂຕ້.
U.S. and Somali military officials said Saturday that scores of al-Qaida-affiliated fighters were killed during an attack on a government military base near Somalia's southern port city of Kismayo.
The militants first launched a surprise dawn attack Saturday at the base near Bula Gudud village 50 kilometers north of Kismayo, starting with triple suicide blasts. Scores of heavily armed militants then stormed the base from all directions, Somali officials told VOA.
"The terrorists have attacked the base with suicide blasts and fierce fighting occurred. We defeated them and forced them to flee, killing at least 70 militants during the attack and an airstrike that followed," Abdinur Ibrahim, regional security spokesman, told VOA.
U.S. officials said Saturday 52 al-Shabab militants were killed in a retaliatory airstrike following the initial attack. The airstrike targeted a site in Somalia's Middle Juba region and no civilians were killed or injured, according to a U.S. Africa Command press release.
The armed group claimed responsibility for the military base attack and said 41 Somali soldiers were killed in the incident.
"Our fighters started the attack by detonating a huge car bomb inside the base and then the suicide infantry followed to eliminate the soldiers who survived from the blast. Forty-one soldiers from the apostate government were killed," the pro-al-Shababwebsiteclaimed.
Medical sources at the Kismayo hospital said the bodies of eight Somali soldiers and 19 others who were injured were brought to the hospital.
Multiple military sources familiar with the attack told VOA militants outnumbered government soldiers in the base and briefly took it over, seizing some weapons and military supplies before military reinforcements countered the offensive.
ຄວາມເຫັນຂອງທ່ານ
ສະແດງຄວາມເຫັນໃຫ້ເບິ່ງ