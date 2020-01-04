ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ທາງ​ອາ​ກາດ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດທີ່​ໄດ້​ສັງ​ຫານ ຜູ້​ບັນ​ຊາ​ການຂັ້ນ​ສູງ​ຂອງ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ ຢູ່​ທີ່ສະ​ໜາມແບັກ​ແດດ ໄດ້ກໍ່​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ ‘ແຜ່ນ​ດິນ​ໄຫວ” ທີ່​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມີຄວາມ​ສັ່ນ​ສະ​ເທືອນ​ໄປ​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ” ອີງ​ຕາມຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ເຈ​ສັນ ບ​ຣັອດ​ສ​ະກີ (Jason Broadsky) ຜູ້​ອຳ​ນວຍ​ການ​ດ້ານນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍ ກຸ່ມແນວ​ໂຮມ​ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ ການ​ມີ​ອາວຸດ ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍຂອງ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ.

ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ນາຍ​ພົນ​ກາ​ສ​ແຊມ ຊູ​ເລ​ມາ​ນີ (Qassem Soleimani) ບໍ່​ພຽງ​ແຕ່​ເປັນ​ສັນ​ຍາ​ລັກ. ທ່ານ​ຍັງ​ໄດ້ເປັນຜູ້​ມີ​ອິດ​ທິ​ພົນ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ ແລະອຳ​ນາດ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະລັດ​ອິ​ສ​ລາມ​ອີກ​ດ້ວຍ.”

ທ່ານບ​ຣັອດ​ສ​ະກີ ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ການ​ໃຫ້​ສຳ​ພາດ​ກັບ ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ວ່າ ທ່ານຊູ​ເລ​ມາ​ນີ ໄດ້​ບັນ​ລຸ​ຖານະການ​ເປັນ​ດາ​ລາທີ່​ມີ​ຊື່​ສຽງ​ທີ່​ສຸດຢູ່​ໃນ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ ​ໂດຍ​ໄດ້ພັດ​ທະ​ນາ “ຄືມີ ​ຜູ້​ຕິດ​ຕາມແບບ​ລັດ​ທິ​ສ່ວນ​ບຸກ​ຄົນ.”

ທ່ານຊູ​ເລ​ມາ​ນີ ​ແມ່ນຜູ້​ບັນ​ຊາ​ການ​ດ້ານຍຸດ​ທະ​ສາດທະ​ຫານ​ຄົນ​ສຳ​ຄັນ ແລະ​ຫົວ​ໜ້າໜ່ວຍອາ​ລ​ກຸດ (Quds Force) ຂອງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ພິທັກປະຕິ​ວັດອີ​ຣ່ານ.

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິບໍດີ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ສັ່ງ​ໃຫ້​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ເພື່ອ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໄດ້​ທຸ​ກຍາມຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ​ຊາວ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ.

ທ່ານບ​ຣັອດ​ສະ​ກີ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ທ່ານ​ຊູ​ເລ​ມາ​ນີ ໄດ້ເປັນ “ຜູ້​ຕາງ​ໜ້າການ​ພວກ​ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ. ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ​ເປັນ​ການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວທີ່​ໜ້າ​ສົນ​ໃຈ ໂດຍ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ສູງ​ສຸດ​ທີ່ໄດ້ແຕ່ງ​ຕັ້ງ​ ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ​ຄື​ທ່ານແອັ​ສ​ແມ​ລ ກາ​ນີ (Esmail Qaani) ໃຫ້​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ຮັບ​ຕຳ​ໜ່ງ​ແທນ ທ່ານ. ທ່ານ​ກາ​ນີ ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ກັບ ທ່ານ​ໂຊ​ເລ​ມາ​ນີ ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​ເລີ້ມ​ຕົ້ນ​ຂອງ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ ​ໂຍດ​ມີຄວາມ​ຮູ້​ຮອບ​ດ້ານກ່ຽວ​ກັບສະ​ຖາ​ບັນ ຫຼືມີ​ຄວາມຊຳ​ນິ​ຊຳ​ນານ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເວ​ລ​າ​ທີ່​ຄັບ​ຂັນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ຢູ່ໃນ​ຊີ​ວິດຂອງ​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ລັດ​ອິ​ສ​ລາມ.

ການ​ເສ​ຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຂອງ ທ່ານ​ຊູ​ເລ​ມາ​ນີ “ສຳ​ຄັນ​ຫຼາຍໄປ​ກວ່າ​” ການ​ສັງ​ຫານ ໂອ​ຊາ​ມາ ບິນ ລາເ​ດິນ (Osama bin Laden) ແລະ ອາ​ບູ ບາກ​ຣ໌ ອາ​ລ-ແບັກ​ດາ​ດີ” (Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi) ​ອີງ​ຕາມ​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງ​ທ່າ​ນ​ໄມ​ເກີ​ລ ໂດ​ຣານ ຜູ້​ຊ່ຽວ​ຊານ​ອາ​ວຸ​ໂສ ທີ່​ສະຖາ​ບັນຮັດ​ສັນ (Hudson Intitute) ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ.

ທ່ານ​ໂດ​ຣານກ່າວ​ວ່າ “​ການ​ຈັດ​ຕັ້ງ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້ “ໄດ້​ຮັບຄວາມ​ເສຍ​ຫາຍ​ຢ່າງ ​ຮ້​າຍ​ແຮງໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າໄດ້​ຖືກ​ສັງ​ຫານ. ແຕ່​ວ່າ ການ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ຂອງ​ອີ​ຣ່ານແມ່ນຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ຫຼາຍກວ່າ ເພາະ​ວ່າ ອີ​ຣ່ານ ໃກ້​ຈະ​ມີ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍແລ້ວ”

The U.S. airstrike that killed a top Iranian commander at Baghdad’s airport in Iraq has created an earthquake that will have “reverberations around the globe,” according to Jason Brodsky, policy director of the advocacy group United Against Nuclear Iran.

“Qassem Soleimani was not just a symbol. He also had substantive power and authority in the Islamic Republic,” he said.

Brodsky said in an interview with VOA that Soleimani had achieved rock-star status in the region, developing a “cultlike following.”

Soleimani was Iran’s top military strategist and head of the elite Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force.

U.S. President Donald Trump said he ordered the strike to prevent imminent attacks against Americans in the region.

Institutional knowledge

Soleimani was “the face of the resistance axis,” Brodsky said. “I think it’s an interesting move by the supreme leader to appoint his deputy, Esmail Qaani as his successor. Qaani has been with Soleimani since the beginning of his tenure. There is an attempt, at least by the regime, not to lose any institutional knowledge or expertise at this critical moment in the life of the Islamic Republic.”

The death of Soleimani is “much more important” than the killings of Osama bin Laden and Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi,” Michael Doran, a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute, told VOA.

Their organizations “had been severely degraded by the time they were killed,” Doran said. “But the Iranian threat is a much more serious threat, because Iran is on the verge of obtaining a nuclear weapon.”