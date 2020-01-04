ການໂຈມຕີທາງອາກາດຂອງສະຫະລັດທີ່ໄດ້ສັງຫານ ຜູ້ບັນຊາການຂັ້ນສູງຂອງອີຣ່ານ ຢູ່ທີ່ສະໜາມແບັກແດດ ໄດ້ກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດ ‘ແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວ” ທີ່ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ມີຄວາມສັ່ນສະເທືອນໄປທົ່ວໂລກ” ອີງຕາມຄຳເວົ້າຂອງທ່ານເຈສັນ ບຣັອດສະກີ (Jason Broadsky) ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການດ້ານນະໂຍບາຍ ກຸ່ມແນວໂຮມຕໍ່ຕ້ານ ການມີອາວຸດ ນິວເຄລຍຂອງອີຣ່ານ.
ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ “ນາຍພົນກາສແຊມ ຊູເລມານີ (Qassem Soleimani) ບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ເປັນສັນຍາລັກ. ທ່ານຍັງໄດ້ເປັນຜູ້ມີອິດທິພົນທີ່ສຳຄັນ ແລະອຳນາດ ຢູ່ໃນສາທາລະນະລັດອິສລາມອີກດ້ວຍ.”
ທ່ານບຣັອດສະກີ ກ່າວໃນການໃຫ້ສຳພາດກັບ ວີໂອເອ ວ່າ ທ່ານຊູເລມານີ ໄດ້ບັນລຸຖານະການເປັນດາລາທີ່ມີຊື່ສຽງທີ່ສຸດຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດ ໂດຍໄດ້ພັດທະນາ “ຄືມີ ຜູ້ຕິດຕາມແບບລັດທິສ່ວນບຸກຄົນ.”
ທ່ານຊູເລມານີ ແມ່ນຜູ້ບັນຊາການດ້ານຍຸດທະສາດທະຫານຄົນສຳຄັນ ແລະຫົວໜ້າໜ່ວຍອາລກຸດ (Quds Force) ຂອງກຳລັງພິທັກປະຕິວັດອີຣ່ານ.
ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ສັ່ງໃຫ້ໂຈມຕີເພື່ອປ້ອງກັນການໂຈມຕີທີ່ຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນໄດ້ທຸກຍາມຕໍ່ຕ້ານຊາວອາເມຣິກັນຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດ.
ທ່ານບຣັອດສະກີ ກ່າວວ່າ “ທ່ານຊູເລມານີ ໄດ້ເປັນ “ຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າການພວກຕໍ່ຕ້ານ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າເປັນການເຄື່ອນໄຫວທີ່ໜ້າສົນໃຈ ໂດຍຜູ້ນຳສູງສຸດທີ່ໄດ້ແຕ່ງຕັ້ງ ຂອງທ່ານ ຄືທ່ານແອັສແມລ ການີ (Esmail Qaani) ໃຫ້ເປັນຜູ້ຮັບຕຳໜ່ງແທນ ທ່ານ. ທ່ານການີ ໄດ້ເຮັດວຽກກັບ ທ່ານໂຊເລມານີ ຕັ້ງແຕ່ເລີ້ມຕົ້ນຂອງການປະຕິບັດໜ້າທີ່ ໂຍດມີຄວາມຮູ້ຮອບດ້ານກ່ຽວກັບສະຖາບັນ ຫຼືມີຄວາມຊຳນິຊຳນານຢູ່ໃນເວລາທີ່ຄັບຂັນດັ່ງກ່າວ ຢູ່ໃນຊີວິດຂອງສາທາລະລັດອິສລາມ.
ການເສຍຊີວິດຂອງ ທ່ານຊູເລມານີ “ສຳຄັນຫຼາຍໄປກວ່າ” ການສັງຫານ ໂອຊາມາ ບິນ ລາເດິນ (Osama bin Laden) ແລະ ອາບູ ບາກຣ໌ ອາລ-ແບັກດາດີ” (Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi) ອີງຕາມຄຳເວົ້າຂອງທ່ານໄມເກີລ ໂດຣານ ຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານອາວຸໂສ ທີ່ສະຖາບັນຮັດສັນ (Hudson Intitute) ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ວີໂອເອ.
ທ່ານໂດຣານກ່າວວ່າ “ການຈັດຕັ້ງຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ “ໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມເສຍຫາຍຢ່າງ ຮ້າຍແຮງໃນຂະນະທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຖືກສັງຫານ. ແຕ່ວ່າ ການຂົ່ມຂູ່ຂອງອີຣ່ານແມ່ນຮ້າຍແຮງຫຼາຍກວ່າ ເພາະວ່າ ອີຣ່ານ ໃກ້ຈະມີອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍແລ້ວ”
The U.S. airstrike that killed a top Iranian commander at Baghdad’s airport in Iraq has created an earthquake that will have “reverberations around the globe,” according to Jason Brodsky, policy director of the advocacy group United Against Nuclear Iran.
“Qassem Soleimani was not just a symbol. He also had substantive power and authority in the Islamic Republic,” he said.
Brodsky said in an interview with VOA that Soleimani had achieved rock-star status in the region, developing a “cultlike following.”
Soleimani was Iran’s top military strategist and head of the elite Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force.
U.S. President Donald Trump said he ordered the strike to prevent imminent attacks against Americans in the region.
Institutional knowledge
Soleimani was “the face of the resistance axis,” Brodsky said. “I think it’s an interesting move by the supreme leader to appoint his deputy, Esmail Qaani as his successor. Qaani has been with Soleimani since the beginning of his tenure. There is an attempt, at least by the regime, not to lose any institutional knowledge or expertise at this critical moment in the life of the Islamic Republic.”
The death of Soleimani is “much more important” than the killings of Osama bin Laden and Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi,” Michael Doran, a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute, told VOA.
Their organizations “had been severely degraded by the time they were killed,” Doran said. “But the Iranian threat is a much more serious threat, because Iran is on the verge of obtaining a nuclear weapon.”