ການ​ຕິດ​ຕາມ​ກວດ​ກາ​ສຸ​ຂະ​ພາບ​ສ່ວນ​ບຸກ​ຄົນ​ແມ່ນມາ​ເຖິງ​ຈຸດ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ສ່ວນ​ຕົວ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​: ຊຶ່​ງກໍ​ຄືວິດ ຫລື ສ້ວມ​. Matt Dibble ພິ​ຈ​າ​ລະ​ນາເບິ່ງອຸປະກອນໃຫມ່ ທີ່ຕິດຕາມເບິ່ງສິ່ງເສດເຫຼືອຂອງມະນຸດໃນລາຍ​ການ LogOn ຊຸດນີ້ ຊຶ່ງ​ບົວ​ສະ​ຫວັນ ຈະ​ນຳລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ໃນແຕ່ລະມື້ມີຂໍ້ມູນກ່ຽວ​ກັບສຸຂະພາບອັນມີຄ່າໃນ​ປະ​ລິ​ມານ​ອັນຫຼວງຫຼາຍໄດ້ຖືກລ້າງລົງໄປໃນ​ໂຖ​ສ້ວມ.

ທ່ານຊູງ​ມິນ ພາກ (Seung-min Park) ຈາກໂຮງຮຽນແພດສາດຂອງ​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ ສະແຕນຟອດ (Stanford) ກ່າວວ່າ ມີໂອກາດທີ່ຈະປັບປຸງສຸຂະພາບໃຫ້​ດີ​ຂຶ້ນໄດ້ໂດຍການກວດຕິດຕາມເບິ່ງສິ່ງເສດເຫຼືອຂອງມະນຸດ ຢ່າງໃກ້ຊິດ.

ທ່ານພາກ, ອາ​ຈານ​ສອນວິ​ຊາ​ປັດ​ສະ​ວະ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ ທີ່ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ ສະແຕນຟອດກ່າວ​ວ່າ: "ນີ້ຄືຕົ້ນແບບທີ່ພວກເຮົາກຳ​ລັງ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ເບິ່ງ​ຢູ່."

ທ່ານ​ພາກ ກໍາລັງພັດທະນາວິດອັດສະລິຍະ ທີ່ສາມາດເກັບກໍາຂໍ້ມູນທີ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ເບິ່ງ​ເຫັນ​ໄດ້ກ່ຽວກັບອາຈົມຂອງຜູ້ໃຊ້ ແລະສົ່ງມັນໃຫ້ຜູ້ໃຫ້ບໍລິການດ້ານການ​ແພດ.

ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ວ່າ: "ພວກເຮົາກຳລັງເບິ່ງສິ່ງເສດເຫຼືອເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນດ້ວຍການໃຊ້ສາຍ​ຕາຂອງຄອມພິວ ເຕີ ແລະ ປັນຍາປະດິດເພື່ອບອກກ່ຽວ​ກັບການກວດພົບພະຍາດເບື້ອງຕົ້ນ ຫຼື ແມ່ນກະທັ້ງການປ້ອງກັນພະຍາດອີກ​ດ້ວຍ."

ທ່ານ​ຊີ້ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ: "ກ້ອງຖ່າຍຮູບແມ່ນຕັ້ງຢູ່ທາງຫລັງຂອງ​ຝາ​ປົກຢູ່​ໜີ້."

ທ່ານ​ພາກ ກໍາລັງເຮັດວຽກຮ່ວມກັບບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ IZEN ທີ່​ຜະລິດສິນ​ຄ້າໃນເກົາຫລີ ໃຕ້ ເພື່ອພັດທະນາວິດ​ສຳ​ລັບໃຫ້​ຄົນຊົມ​ໃຊ້ລຸ້ນທໍາອິດ, ເຊິ່ງຈະເປັນສ່ວນເສີມ ເຂົ້າ​ໄປໃສ່ວິດທີ່ມີຢູ່ແລ້ວ… ດ້ວຍທີ່​ມີຄວາມສາມາດໃນການສົ່ງຄໍາ ແນະນໍາ ດ້ານສຸຂະພາບ ແລະໂພຊະນາການຂັ້ນພື້ນຖານໄປຫາໂທລະສັບຂອງຜູ້ໃຊ້.

ທ່ານ​ພາກ ກ່າວວ່າ ວິດ​ຂອງ​ລຸ້ນທີ່​ຈະ​ອອກ​ມາໃນອະນາຄົດນີ້ ສາມາດຕິດຕາມ ກວດກາ​ສະ​ພາບ​ຂອງ​ຮ່າງ​ກາຍໄດ້​ຫລາຍຢ່າງ ແລະ ແມ້ນກະທັ້ງກວດພົບ ອາ ການຂັ້ນຕົ້ນ ຂອງໂຣກມະເຮັງອີ​ກ​ດ້ວຍ.

ວິດ U-Scan ທີ່​ເປັນອຸປະກອນຈາກບໍລິສັດ Withings ຂອງຝຣັ່ງກວດ​ເບິ່ງຕົວຢ່າງນ້ຳປັດສະວະ.

ອຸ​ປະ​ກອນທີ່​ເປັນ​ຮູບແຜ່ນສຽງ​ແມ່ນ​ນໍາ​ໃຊ້ໄດ້ງ່າຍ ຕາມ​ທີ່ທ່ານ​ຈູ​ລຽ​ສ ດົວ​ວະຣິນ, ຜູ້​ຈັດ​ການ​ດ້ານຜະ​ລິດ​ຕະ​ພັນ USCAN ເວົ້າຕໍ່​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ໂດຍຜ່ານ​ທາງ Skype. ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ: “ປັດສະວະແມ່ນແຫຼ່ງຂໍ້ມູນທາງສຸຂະພາບທີ່ຫນ້າອັດ​ສະຈັນ. ປັດສະວະປະ​ກອບມີສານເຄມີຫລາຍເຖິງ 3,000 ຊະນິດ.”

ລະບົບໃຊ້​ໄສ້​ກອງທີ່ສາມາດຄ່ຽນຖ່າຍ​ອອກໄດ້ ໂດຍ​ມີ​ການກວດພະ​ຍາດພຽງພໍ ສໍາລັບເກົ້າສິບມື້.

ທ່ານ​ຈູ​ລຽ​ສ ດົວ​ວະຣິນ ກ່າວຜ່ານ Skype ອີກວ່າ: “ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ເຈົ້າ​ຕ້ອງໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ກໍ​ພຽງ ​ແຕ່ຖ່າຍ​ເບົາ​ອອກ​ມາ​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ ແລ້ວ​ກໍ​ພໍ.”

ເຄື່ອງປັ໊ມອັນນ້ອຍໆ ຖືກເປີດໃຊ້ດ້ວຍຄວາມຮ້ອນ ແລະສົ່ງນໍ້າປັດ​ສະ​ວະ ລົງໄປໃສ່ແຖບ​ກວດພະ​ຍາດ.

ທ່ານ ດົວ​ວະຣິນ ກ່າວຜ່ານ Skype ວ່າ: "​ຊຶ່ງມັນຈະມີປະຕິກິລິຍາຕອບ​ໂຕ້ຕໍ່ກັບປັດສະວະ ... ແລະສ້າງໃຫ້​ມີການປ່ຽນ ສີທີ່ພວກເຮົາກວດພົບດ້ວຍເຊັນເຊີໃນ​ການ​ເບິ່ງ​ເຫັນ."

ຜົນການກວດຈະປາກົດໃຫ້​ເຫັນຢູ່ໃນແອັບພິ​ເຄ​ຊັນພາຍໃນບໍ່​ເທົ່າ​ໃດນາທີ.

ໄສ້​ກອງສໍາລັບການຕິດຕາມດ້ານ​ການ​ສືບ​ພັນ ແລະໂພຊະນາການຈະຜະ​ລິດອອກ​ມາ​ໃຫ້ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ໃຊ້ກ່ອນ.

ເທັກໂນໂລຈີກໍາລັງເຂົ້າມາຫາ​ວິດ ແຕ່ມັນຍັງຈະຕ້ອງ​ລໍ​ຖ້າ​ເບິ່ງ​ກ່ອນວ່າ ຜູ້ຊົມໃຊ້ ພ້ອມທີ່ຈະຕ້ອນຮັບ ການປະດິດສ້າງໃໝ່ເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ເຂົ້າມາໃຊ້​ໃນ​ຊີ​ວິດປະ​ຈຳ​ວັນ​ທີ່ ເປັນ​ເລື້ອງສ່ວນຕົວທີ່ສຸດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ​ຫລືບໍ່.

ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວນີ້​ເພີ້ມ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ຢູ່​ລຸ່ມນີ້:

Personal health-monitoring is coming to the most private of places: the toilet. Matt Dibble looks at new devices that track human waste in this edition of LogOn.

Each day vast amounts of valuable health information are flushed down toilets.

Stanford School of Medicine’s Seung-min Park [said: soong-mihn park] says there is an opportunity to improve health by closely monitoring human waste.

Seung-min Park, Stanford School of Medicine Urology Instructor: “Here is a prototype that we work on.”

Park is developing a Smart Toilet that can gather visual information about a user’s stool and send it to health care providers.

Seung-min Park, Stanford School of Medicine Urology Instructor: “We are looking at those excreta with computer vision and artificial intelligence to tell early disease detection or even prevention of disease.”

Seung-min Park, Stanford School of Medicine Urology Instructor: “The camera is located right behind this housing here.”

Park is working with South Korean manufacturer IZEN to develop the first consumer version, which will be an add-on to an existing toilet... with the capability to send basic health and nutrition advice to a user’s phone.

Park says future versions could monitor many conditions and even detect early signs of cancer.

U-Scan, a device from French company Withings, samples urine.

The disk-shaped device is easy to use says Julius Dewavrin the USCAN Product Manager, who spoke to VOA by Skype: “Urine is an amazing source of health information. Urine contains up to 3,000 chemical compounds.”

The system uses replaceable cartridges, with enough tests for ninety days.

Julius Dewavrin, U-Scan Product Manager via Skype: “All you have to do is just urinate and that’s it.”

A tiny pump is heat-activated and delivers drops of urine to a test strip.

Julius Dewavrin, U-Scan Product Manager via Skype: “Which will react with urine... and generate a color change which we detect with an optical sensor.”

Test results appear on the app within minutes.

Cartridges for monitoring fertility and nutrition will be available first. ((end credit))

Tech is coming to the toilet, but it remains to be seen if users are ready to welcome these innovations into their most private routines.