ການຕິດຕາມກວດກາສຸຂະພາບສ່ວນບຸກຄົນແມ່ນມາເຖິງຈຸດທີ່ເປັນສ່ວນຕົວທີ່ສຸດ: ຊຶ່ງກໍຄືວິດ ຫລື ສ້ວມ. Matt Dibble ພິຈາລະນາເບິ່ງອຸປະກອນໃຫມ່ ທີ່ຕິດຕາມເບິ່ງສິ່ງເສດເຫຼືອຂອງມະນຸດໃນລາຍການ LogOn ຊຸດນີ້ ຊຶ່ງບົວສະຫວັນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ໃນແຕ່ລະມື້ມີຂໍ້ມູນກ່ຽວກັບສຸຂະພາບອັນມີຄ່າໃນປະລິມານອັນຫຼວງຫຼາຍໄດ້ຖືກລ້າງລົງໄປໃນໂຖສ້ວມ.
ທ່ານຊູງມິນ ພາກ (Seung-min Park) ຈາກໂຮງຮຽນແພດສາດຂອງມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ສະແຕນຟອດ (Stanford) ກ່າວວ່າ ມີໂອກາດທີ່ຈະປັບປຸງສຸຂະພາບໃຫ້ດີຂຶ້ນໄດ້ໂດຍການກວດຕິດຕາມເບິ່ງສິ່ງເສດເຫຼືອຂອງມະນຸດ ຢ່າງໃກ້ຊິດ.
ທ່ານພາກ, ອາຈານສອນວິຊາປັດສະວະວິທະຍາ ທີ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ສະແຕນຟອດກ່າວວ່າ: "ນີ້ຄືຕົ້ນແບບທີ່ພວກເຮົາກຳລັງສຶກສາເບິ່ງຢູ່."
ທ່ານພາກ ກໍາລັງພັດທະນາວິດອັດສະລິຍະ ທີ່ສາມາດເກັບກໍາຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ສາມາດເບິ່ງເຫັນໄດ້ກ່ຽວກັບອາຈົມຂອງຜູ້ໃຊ້ ແລະສົ່ງມັນໃຫ້ຜູ້ໃຫ້ບໍລິການດ້ານການແພດ.
ທ່ານກ່າວຕໍ່ໄປວ່າ: "ພວກເຮົາກຳລັງເບິ່ງສິ່ງເສດເຫຼືອເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນດ້ວຍການໃຊ້ສາຍຕາຂອງຄອມພິວ ເຕີ ແລະ ປັນຍາປະດິດເພື່ອບອກກ່ຽວກັບການກວດພົບພະຍາດເບື້ອງຕົ້ນ ຫຼື ແມ່ນກະທັ້ງການປ້ອງກັນພະຍາດອີກດ້ວຍ."
ທ່ານຊີ້ໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ: "ກ້ອງຖ່າຍຮູບແມ່ນຕັ້ງຢູ່ທາງຫລັງຂອງຝາປົກຢູ່ໜີ້."
ທ່ານພາກ ກໍາລັງເຮັດວຽກຮ່ວມກັບບໍລິສັດ IZEN ທີ່ຜະລິດສິນຄ້າໃນເກົາຫລີ ໃຕ້ ເພື່ອພັດທະນາວິດສຳລັບໃຫ້ຄົນຊົມໃຊ້ລຸ້ນທໍາອິດ, ເຊິ່ງຈະເປັນສ່ວນເສີມ ເຂົ້າໄປໃສ່ວິດທີ່ມີຢູ່ແລ້ວ… ດ້ວຍທີ່ມີຄວາມສາມາດໃນການສົ່ງຄໍາ ແນະນໍາ ດ້ານສຸຂະພາບ ແລະໂພຊະນາການຂັ້ນພື້ນຖານໄປຫາໂທລະສັບຂອງຜູ້ໃຊ້.
ທ່ານພາກ ກ່າວວ່າ ວິດຂອງລຸ້ນທີ່ຈະອອກມາໃນອະນາຄົດນີ້ ສາມາດຕິດຕາມ ກວດກາສະພາບຂອງຮ່າງກາຍໄດ້ຫລາຍຢ່າງ ແລະ ແມ້ນກະທັ້ງກວດພົບ ອາ ການຂັ້ນຕົ້ນ ຂອງໂຣກມະເຮັງອີກດ້ວຍ.
ວິດ U-Scan ທີ່ເປັນອຸປະກອນຈາກບໍລິສັດ Withings ຂອງຝຣັ່ງກວດເບິ່ງຕົວຢ່າງນ້ຳປັດສະວະ.
ອຸປະກອນທີ່ເປັນຮູບແຜ່ນສຽງແມ່ນນໍາໃຊ້ໄດ້ງ່າຍ ຕາມທີ່ທ່ານຈູລຽສ ດົວວະຣິນ, ຜູ້ຈັດການດ້ານຜະລິດຕະພັນ USCAN ເວົ້າຕໍ່ວີໂອເອ ໂດຍຜ່ານທາງ Skype. ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ: “ປັດສະວະແມ່ນແຫຼ່ງຂໍ້ມູນທາງສຸຂະພາບທີ່ຫນ້າອັດສະຈັນ. ປັດສະວະປະກອບມີສານເຄມີຫລາຍເຖິງ 3,000 ຊະນິດ.”
ລະບົບໃຊ້ໄສ້ກອງທີ່ສາມາດຄ່ຽນຖ່າຍອອກໄດ້ ໂດຍມີການກວດພະຍາດພຽງພໍ ສໍາລັບເກົ້າສິບມື້.
ທ່ານຈູລຽສ ດົວວະຣິນ ກ່າວຜ່ານ Skype ອີກວ່າ: “ສິ່ງທີ່ເຈົ້າຕ້ອງໄດ້ເຮັດກໍພຽງ ແຕ່ຖ່າຍເບົາອອກມາເທົ່ານັ້ນ ແລ້ວກໍພໍ.”
ເຄື່ອງປັ໊ມອັນນ້ອຍໆ ຖືກເປີດໃຊ້ດ້ວຍຄວາມຮ້ອນ ແລະສົ່ງນໍ້າປັດສະວະ ລົງໄປໃສ່ແຖບກວດພະຍາດ.
ທ່ານ ດົວວະຣິນ ກ່າວຜ່ານ Skype ວ່າ: "ຊຶ່ງມັນຈະມີປະຕິກິລິຍາຕອບໂຕ້ຕໍ່ກັບປັດສະວະ ... ແລະສ້າງໃຫ້ມີການປ່ຽນ ສີທີ່ພວກເຮົາກວດພົບດ້ວຍເຊັນເຊີໃນການເບິ່ງເຫັນ."
ຜົນການກວດຈະປາກົດໃຫ້ເຫັນຢູ່ໃນແອັບພິເຄຊັນພາຍໃນບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດນາທີ.
ໄສ້ກອງສໍາລັບການຕິດຕາມດ້ານການສືບພັນ ແລະໂພຊະນາການຈະຜະລິດອອກມາໃຫ້ຄົນໄດ້ໃຊ້ກ່ອນ.
ເທັກໂນໂລຈີກໍາລັງເຂົ້າມາຫາວິດ ແຕ່ມັນຍັງຈະຕ້ອງລໍຖ້າເບິ່ງກ່ອນວ່າ ຜູ້ຊົມໃຊ້ ພ້ອມທີ່ຈະຕ້ອນຮັບ ການປະດິດສ້າງໃໝ່ເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ເຂົ້າມາໃຊ້ໃນຊີວິດປະຈຳວັນທີ່ ເປັນເລື້ອງສ່ວນຕົວທີ່ສຸດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າຫລືບໍ່.
ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເພີ້ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດຢູ່ລຸ່ມນີ້:
Personal health-monitoring is coming to the most private of places: the toilet. Matt Dibble looks at new devices that track human waste in this edition of LogOn.
Each day vast amounts of valuable health information are flushed down toilets.
Stanford School of Medicine’s Seung-min Park [said: soong-mihn park] says there is an opportunity to improve health by closely monitoring human waste.
Seung-min Park, Stanford School of Medicine Urology Instructor: “Here is a prototype that we work on.”
Park is developing a Smart Toilet that can gather visual information about a user’s stool and send it to health care providers.
Seung-min Park, Stanford School of Medicine Urology Instructor: “We are looking at those excreta with computer vision and artificial intelligence to tell early disease detection or even prevention of disease.”
Seung-min Park, Stanford School of Medicine Urology Instructor: “The camera is located right behind this housing here.”
Park is working with South Korean manufacturer IZEN to develop the first consumer version, which will be an add-on to an existing toilet... with the capability to send basic health and nutrition advice to a user’s phone.
Park says future versions could monitor many conditions and even detect early signs of cancer.
U-Scan, a device from French company Withings, samples urine.
The disk-shaped device is easy to use says Julius Dewavrin the USCAN Product Manager, who spoke to VOA by Skype: “Urine is an amazing source of health information. Urine contains up to 3,000 chemical compounds.”
The system uses replaceable cartridges, with enough tests for ninety days.
Julius Dewavrin, U-Scan Product Manager via Skype: “All you have to do is just urinate and that’s it.”
A tiny pump is heat-activated and delivers drops of urine to a test strip.
Julius Dewavrin, U-Scan Product Manager via Skype: “Which will react with urine... and generate a color change which we detect with an optical sensor.”
Test results appear on the app within minutes.
Cartridges for monitoring fertility and nutrition will be available first. ((end credit))
Tech is coming to the toilet, but it remains to be seen if users are ready to welcome these innovations into their most private routines.